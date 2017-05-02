The AUD Will Continue To Sell Off Sharply Versus GBP And EUR

RBA is likely to have to lower interest rates whereas in Europe they are nearing the end of QE.

Inflation increased in Australia. However, the market did not think the rate was high enough; AUD sold off sharply. It has been a long time since I have recommended this, but buy GBPAUD. The economic data on GBP is pushing sterling higher versus the USD, whereas the economic data on AUD is pushing the Aussie lower versus USD. The combination will push GBPAUD up sharply over the coming weeks and months.

Last week's inflation report for Australia was slightly less than anticipated. The report for the quarter ending in March came in at 2.4% year-over-year change. The inflation numbers come off the heels of the the RBA hinting that they may be lowering interest rates.

There is a dual, and opposing problem in Australia. First, growth rates are soft, but not quite dead in the water. Jobs, GDP and inflation are all lower than the RBA would dream of. However, there is also a property bubble in Australia. The government lowered standards in Australia for mortgage lending. The net result was a surge in lending, exactly what the government had hoped for. But, now the government has a real estate bubble. Lenders are handing out money to individuals with very shaky prospects of paying off the loans, some with razor thin finances.

New lending rules were implemented with regards to lending standards. This is having an effect but there is still some time to go with seeing the end results. Prices in Sydney have increased 18% year-over-year for 2016. Now, the expectation for real estate price growth is a mere 4% for the city. If the target gets hit that would be a solid success. However, I cannot think of one bubble in history that any government stepped in to pop and there was not a huge mess after the fact. I am betting that the Australian earl estate bubble is no exception. The market is smart enough to see through that as well.

If there is a protracted decline in real estate prices then the RBA may, in fact, have to lower interest rates. The central bank stands ready.

In the meantime, the markets are starting to move. AUD fell sharply against the greenback off of the inflation news and the prospects of interest rate declines.

I do not see AUD falling too sharply for too long against the USD. I think the United States has a set of problems to deal with on its own with an economy that is in clear "pause" mode.

But, consider GBPAUD cross rate. The terms currency, GBP, is having its day versus the USD whereas the base currency, AUD, is having a bad hair day versus USD. This is the kind of trade I love where one currency is prone to move higher versus USD and another currency is prone to move lower versus the USD. It shoots the cross rate up significantly and that is what I expect for GBPAUD.

Just last week Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, announced a snap election in the United Kingdom. The hope is that an election will bring in a coalition government that will be more likely to come out of the Brexit negotiations with a solid trade deal. I believe that the good people of the United Kingdom probably see exactly where they are right now and are likely to vote in a strong coalition. On that, the GBP moved up sharply. Something tells me that any future movements on this development will be more subtle going forward. In the meantime the GBP is likely to meander higher from here.

But, the cross between AUD and GBP is what is compelling to me. The interest rate differential clearly favors Australia over Great Britain. But, if the RBA is hinting at lowering rates then the differential narrows. Plus, the market was expecting interest rates staying subdued for some time in Great Britain. Now, all of a sudden, the government is pulling together in order to get the very best deal they can with Brexit.

The mathematics from Quant traders dictate that if the differential narrows then the currency goes higher. The expectation on the trade was to see GBPAUD go lower as it has for a number of years. But, now the trade is unraveling with the narrowing of the differential:

Following are two charts on AUDGBP and AUDEUR daily (Inverted charts). I am expecting that the trends will continue in both of these charts.

I am initiating long positions on GBPAUD for a long term move. Unfortunately, the interest rate differential still favors the AUD over GBP. So, to go long GBPAUD and not have to pay the daily 'fix" I am going to use strictly options, buying calls over puts. I have an extended time frame on this, perhaps over six months, all else equals. I believe that the trend in the economic data for Australia and Great Britain will continue for now. This will be the real drive for this trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GBPAUD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.