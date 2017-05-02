Potential Multibaggers Pt.1: Shopify

Shopify is a possible multibagger for the next years and decades, whatever the May 2 earnings bring.

Shopify lives up to all my qualitative demands: a good story, a visionary CEO, it is innovating, has a long-term vision, triple and double digit growth ahead and it has.

Some key data about the stock and what you can learn from these data..

In my last article, I wrote about why you should own growth stocks in your portfolio. That doesn't mean that I write dividend stocks off, far from it, but I just think that if you have a long time horizon, you could get some multibaggers if you pick just a few good growth stocks and basically keep them for the very long term (think decades). I have explained what I look for with growth stocks. I forgot to mention just one simple thing: smaller market cap. If a company has a $400 B market cap, it is more difficult to triple than if it has just a $4B market cap.

The first growth stock to buy now and hold for a very long time, may be on the radar of many investors: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). Maybe you are already a stockholder or maybe you are holding off because you think the stock is overpriced. The good thing is: if you invest for the very long term, an 'expensive' stock doesn't mean that much. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been expensive all the way from its split-adjusted $1.50 back in 1997.

First a short introduction for those who don't know Shopify:

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The company's platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. The company focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. Shopify was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ontario, Canada. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In plain language: Shopify helps retailers to boost sales on the web, on Facebook and through mobile communication. It does everything from setting up the digital store, the advertisements, the orders, the stock inventory, the payments, etc. The retailers pay a subscription. I like subscription companies, because if they are good at what they do, people tend to stay. Other examples of subscription stocks: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and from Amazon: Prime and AWS. These are just a few.

There is also Shopify Plus for bigger clients. In the company's own words:

Shopify Plus is an enterprise ecommerce platform and solution for high-volume and fast-growing merchants. Grow your business for a fraction of traditional enterprise costs with Shopify.

The margins are higher on the smaller retailers, but the numbers in dollars of the biggest are of course more impressive.

This is Shopify's stock price evolution since its IPO:

Some key data of the stock:

There is a lot to learn from these data. Some highlights:

Insiders hold almost 8% of the shares, which I always think is an extra quality for a growth stock, since the shareholder's and owner's interests are very parallel. We'll come back to this.

Even though you hear sometimes that Shopify is way overvalued, the short ratio is rather small: just 3.57%.

The company's market cap is still just $6.7B. While this is certainly not a microcap, there is still a lot of room for growth.

There is no P/E ratio, since the company is not profitable yet.

The revenue was $388M, thanks to a mindblowing growth of almost 90%. This year Shopify has guided for revenue growth of about 60%.

As you can see in this simplywall.st graph, the company is not expected to be earnings positive until somewhere in the beginning of the next decade.

So, if you consider to by Shopify shares, it must almost by definition be for the long term, because purely mathematical, this is a bad investment. But if you look at the qualitative side of the picture, I see something else. And for growth stocks the qualitative element is often more important than just the numbers and ratios, often to the aversion of more conservative investors.

I see a company that invests heavily in itself to grow. This is the R&D money that has been spent since the IPO:

So about 20% of all the revenue goes into R&D. Let's check the other criteria that I have provided in my previous article.

1. The company must have a good story. Now this may seem petty, but companies that have ideas that they can articulate well and make investors enthusiastic about will probably have the same conviction in trying to win their customers.

Shopify has a good story. It is easy to pitch this company. 'It will make your business online sales boom.' The company is smart enough to devote a whole page of their website to success stories, such as that of Angelus Direct's:

Don't try to take on too much at once. All those apps took me months to get running. Now the site practically runs itself! I went from one package through USPS to over 2500 a week. If it can happen to me, it can happen to you.

These stories inspire people to try it themselves. Small startups or more traditional brick-and-mortar retailers may be inspired by these stories.

2. A visionary CEO

One of the most valuable aspects of growth stocks is having a visionary CEO, a great leader that has exceptional qualities as to where the company is heading. In the case of Shopify this is Tobi Lütke.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

And the man has an interesting story. Lütke was born in Germany and got his first computer (allegedly a Commodore 64) at the age six. When he was 11 or 12 he already rewrote the code of his computer games. He dropped out of high school at the age of 16 because he found computers much more fun. When he was 21 he moved to Canada for a girl and his love for snowboarding.

There he started Snowdevil, a snowboard shop, from the garage of his parents-in-law in 2004. Since Lütke didn't like the technology to sell his snowboard equipment, he changed it thoroughly and ended up founding Shopify in 2006. In 2008, when his co-founder left the company, Lütke had to become the CEO. At first reluctantly, but he felt he learned more about being a CEO every day and that is why he stayed. In less than 10 years time he was able to grow Shopify to a company with a market cap of more than $6B. And if you are not convinced yet, listen to his interview here. (In the beginning he is somewhat nervous, being the computer geek he is, but after 15 minutes or so, he starts the more visionary talk).

3. An innovating company

A growth stock must be innovating. If the company doesn't innovate, it doesn't have a growth stock. This again certainly applies to Shopify. Lütke himself found that the existing online shop software was not good enough and especially not simple. Shopify makes it simple for the online entrepreneur. They handle everything and the entrepreneur can do what he wants to do: concentrate on his product and grow his business. That is innovation right in the area of commerce where the future is: more diversification through the internet. People don't want the same as all the others anymore. They want something unique and easy and online retailers can provide that. Diversification (and price) is also what made Amazon big.

4. A long-term vision

Whether I pick DGI stocks or growth stocks, I don't change my strategy: I buy stocks for the long road. Mostly I am a buy-and-hold guy. In my bio here on SA, there is the sentence that I don't think in years but rather in decades. As a consequence, I pick stocks of companies that are leaders in a certain area and will probably be the leader in five or ten years' time as well. I am pretty convinced that Shopify will be the leader in this segment in five or ten years time as well.

If you ask people what the future of retail is, the general answer will be Amazon. Well, instead of typing every single item you want to sell into Amazon, you can simply use Shopify. It will keep score of your stock inventory, handle the order, take care of the payments and basically integrate every single detail from your Amazon selling.

5. At least double-digit growth over the next five years

This seems a quantifiable and simple benchmark, but it is not. What I mean is that you mostly should not look simply to EPS. Because of the heavy investing that comes with building out an empire, the EPS of high growth stocks are often futile or even negative. That doesn't matter as long as there is growth in the revenues.

FAST graphs shows that Shopify's growth will be rather in the triple digits then in the double digits for the next five years. Only the fifth year gives double digits, but that is because there is no estimate yet.

6. The three Os

The three Os are some of the most important qualities for growth stocks: they really should have as much as possible of what I call the three Os: overachieving, owning, and overdelivering.

Lütke's story itself shows he is an overachiever. And what about these quotes?

Because there's really only two kinds of days - ones when your team gets better and ones when your team gets worse. And if you just spend time getting better, then over a prolonged period of time you become essentially unbeatable.

(Source: NYTimes.com)

In the interview I mentioned above (in the visionary CEO part) you can find several somewhat concealed features of an overachiever too. Concealed because Lütke is a German and lives in Canada, two societies in which openly pronounced overachieving is looked at rather negatively?

The owning has already been discussed earlier. According to Seeking Alpha the insiders own about 7% of the company. But if you look at simplywall.st, you see this structure:

Here you can see that the company insiders hold more than 20% of the stock. This is because Shopify has, just as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), a dual class structure for its stock, making sure that insiders (and/or early investors) can still make most of the decisions about the strategic future for the company. So more than enough of ownership here.

As to overdelivering we should look at Shopify's short history of earnings delivery:

(Source: streetinsider.com)

As you can see in those two years, Shopify has not let its investors down. Its average beat was more than 50%. That is what I call overdelivering!

Multibagger?

Traditionally the market tends to give premium prices for high growth stocks. Shopify is a high growth stock. But with a market cap of just $6B, it could be a tenbagger or so over the next decade(s). I think that more and more retail will be individually customized and online could force offline to the second place. Those are secular trends that are unstoppable, in my opinion. Not in five years or so, but over the next few decades, this will simply be the reality. Since Shopify is seen as the best eCommerce platform there is still a lot of room to grow until you have a multibagger stock. There will be bump in the road, for sure, but that is the case for all stocks and even more for growth stocks.

Conclusion and earnings

I write this article before Shopify's earnings release on May 2, 2017. I don't care all that much what the reaction of the market will be to Shopify's results. I will keep on building my position in this great quality growth stock. If it falls, great, I can buy at a lower price then. If it goes up because it overdelivers again, great too. In 20 years time it won't matter all that much.

