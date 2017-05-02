Gilead Is Stringing Together The Pearls

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) has been has been an anchor weighing down long-term investors' portfolios, because there's been no positive news coming from the company. The lack of news from a blockbuster in the pipeline or an acquisition has kept investors fearing the worst and driving the stock lower. I just performed a sensitivity analysis on my portfolio and found out that if my position just got back to even, it would have a 4% impact on my overall portfolio. Nonetheless, news came out recently regarding a competitor's product, which has impacted Gilead, and I'd like to see what it means for the company.

The competitor in this instance is Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and its partner Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), in their quest to conquer the rheumatoid arthritis, or RA, market. The FDA recently rejected the duo's new drug application for treating RA with their baricitinib product. The companies received a complete response letter from the FDA requesting additional data. This request in of itself is not an outright rejection, but it likely means a year or so delay.

This is relevant to Gilead because it currently has a product in the pipeline, with its partner Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG), in Phase 3 to combat the same disease. This duo has a kinase inhibitor by the name of filgotinib, and with the complete response letter sidelining to competition, this puts GILD a year closer to the goal than the Lilly/Incyte team for now. But there is a bigger elephant in the RA room that Gilead needs to concern itself with: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). AbbVie has a long-time blockbuster RA product, Humira, in its back pocket.

From a competition perspective, this a tough market to compete in, if Gilead and Galapagos are able to move forward with filgotinib. AbbVie pretty much owns the entire RA market with Humira. It will be difficult for Gilead to crack the market because of two points, the first being that AbbVie will use everything in its arsenal to keep the product off the market (as they are doing to Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) now with the biosimilar Amgen developed). AbbVie is attempting to build its moat with a suite of patents, which will extend the useful revenue life of Humira. The second point is that Humira has a stickiness factor among its customers. Doctors and patients alike love the product, as evidenced by ABBV's most recent quarterly report. In an article where I diagnosed the revenue streams, investors saw increased demand for Humira on a volume basis, despite the company increasing prices.

On the substitute front, from the kinase inhibitor perspective, there are many other ways to deal with RA other than medications. Heating pads can be applied, steroids can be used, and physical therapy can be implemented. The fact that joints become inflamed from the disease, and the fact that no cure exists yet, stipulate a patient will switch to a new treatment if any one of the myriad of methods doesn't work for them. The switching costs are pretty low in the space, which speaks to the stickiness factor of Humira: Patients try it and like it.

So from a competition perspective, Gilead has a high hurdle to jump in the form of Humira with its stickiness factor with patients, causing the competition to be a high risk, while the switching factors also pose a high risk in my opinion. The company has not yet been able to work on the one product that will be the next blockbuster. What it is doing is stringing together a string of pearls, which should help bolster the declining revenue streams.

I have written articles in the past on Gilead's approach to Sjogren's syndrome, psoriatic arthritis, and Harvoni and Sovaldi for kids, which show the company is working on projects which might have high risk with little return. But when those little returns are all added up, it can become a nice pearl necklace.

I actually initiated my position in Gilead in early September of 2015 and have been pretty upset with the purchase thus far. I will not be buying shares because I'm now above my 10% threshold. But I do believe that it offers value until around $78 which happens to be the midway point of the 52-week range and a 15.9% increase from the current price.

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, Gilead is my largest position and has done poorly, as I'm down 15.3% on the name, while it occupies roughly 19.2% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a speculation stock though on the notion that it can string together a few pearls. I own the stock for the speculation portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 17.5% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 14.9%. For 2017, my portfolio is up 7% while the market is up 6.7%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 25.4% 10.6% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 14.2% 4.2% AbbVie Inc. 13.5% 4.2% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 4.1% 3.8% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 2.2% 3.7% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) -0.3% 7.3% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -4.4% 9.0% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -6.6% 3.4% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -9.7% 9.6% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -9.8% 5.1% Gilead Sciences Inc. -15.3% 19.2% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -54.8% 0.3% Cash $ 19.8%

