BB&T: 6% Capital Return In Prospect For This High Quality Bank

Conservative, diversified and an effective acquirer, BB&T is looking at a near 9% earnings yield in 2018. The stock is a low-risk buy.

BB&T was one of the winners from the 2008 crisis, avoiding loss and buying businesses in the aftermath.

BB&T should be able to grow EPS quickly and return much of it to shareholders over the next two years.

BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) is 13% down from the post-Trump peak, underperforming KRE, the regional bank ETF. The stock is very high quality and offers investors attractive economics here.

Going forward, this bank should be able to return at least 70% of net attributable profit to shareholders. An investor believing that the stock is on 11.4x EPS 2018 is looking at capital return of 6% of the current price with 2.6% invested for further growth.

What's interesting about this is that BBT is a high-quality bank that falls into the low risk group of banking names that did not lose money through 2008-2009. Sure, LLP costs rose significantly - a recession of that depth was going to cause problems - but there was no capital loss.

Source: Company data

Given the lower interest margin environment post crisis, BBT's restored >30% pre-tax margin is impressive, while profit growth over the "peak" 2007 level to 2016 was 36%. This is reasonably strong given the margin compression over this time is of the order of 18%. To my mind the two year outlook is strong for BB&T and will allow the average annual growth of the bank's pre-tax profit since 2007 to move in excess of 7%.

Let's get a sense of the earnings outlook, as this is what underlies the thesis that the stock offers a handsome capital return for such a low risk business.

In this shorthand model you can see revenue growth (12% in 2016) of 7% then 9% in 2018, driven from around 3% growth in earning assets annually and a 7% expansion in net interest margin (or around 20bps). Non-interest income generally keeps pace with net interest income in BB&T. Since 2007, the average growth in net interest income has been 5.7% annually, and 6.7% in non interest income, leaving me comfortable looking for ballpark similar rates of growth over the medium term from here.

Expenses should grow at 7% annually. Expanding NIM should allow improved operating leverage with the efficiency rate falling from around 60% to 56-7%. This itself represents a 10% boost to operating earnings. While BB&T has very strong asset quality and is a conservative lender, the LLP costs I look for account for a rising share of pre-provision profit (PPP) rising from 13.7% in 2016 to 16% in 2018 in acknowledgement of rising rates.

BB&T is in a good position to manage incremental NPA (non-performing asset) flows due to its strong coverage ratios.

The central "bet" in this is that the US continues to grow at a moderate ~2% growth rate after inflation.

All this gets us to a 27% higher 2018 pre-tax profit number from the number for 2016. Share buybacks should reduce the share count by about 5% through 2018 giving us EPS growth of 34% over the two years to 2018. This leaves us on 11.4x EPS 2018.

With the CET1 ratio over 10% and an easing of capital requirements in prospect under the Trump administration, BB&T seems to be in a position to return nearly all of its earnings to investors.

Conclusion

BB&T has been an effective acquirer of other banks and I would guess that it will remain so in the future, which means the ~6% capital return I look for in 2018 may not be available as the stock could divert capital for growth. Still, that would just generate higher returns through EPS accretion in the future assuming BB&T executes at the right price, and its discipline on the past bodes well on that score. FIG Ideas is looking to increase BBT in the U.S. Financials portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.