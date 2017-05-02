Applying A Bottom-Up Value Investing Strategy To The S&P 100

I seek to find the best businesses on the stock market and purchase them at attractive prices.

Throughout this article, I'll be outlining my investing strategy and how I go about choosing stocks to add to my portfolio. I thought it might be worthwhile to apply how I look at stocks to a sample set of companies to better explain my decision-making process.

I wanted to ensure I chose a sample set that was small enough to keep it simple, while also choosing household names that readers could relate to. As a result, I ended up choosing consumer discretionary companies within the S&P 100 - which left me with a sample size of 10 names to begin with. The companies are pictured below.

S&P 100 Consumer Discretionary Index

As we can see, there are a wide array of industries covered from the companies above. We have companies that sell cars and trucks, running shoes, appliances and paint, French fries, coffee, and much more.

With each additional step, I'll be removing companies that fail to meet any of the components of my checklist. In doing so, I'll be hoping to benefit from loss avoidance and remember Warren Buffett's most important rule...

"Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1".

I'll also be using a quote to help explain my rationale for each component. Let's get started.

Step 1: Understanding the Business

"You don't have to be an expert on every company, or even many. You only have to be able to evaluate companies within your circle of competence. The size of that circle is not very important; knowing its boundaries, however, is vital" - Warren Buffett

For now, everyone is safe. All of the above are businesses I have interacted with and/or am very familiar with. It's safe to say that the companies above have business models which are some of the easiest to understand in the entire stock market. However, ensuring one understands what they are investing in, is crucial. Now we can start looking at the fundamentals of these businesses to determine which ones will rise as good investments.

Step 2: Does the Company Operate in a Favorable Industry

"Within this gigantic (stock market) auction arena, it is our job to select a business with economic characteristics allowing each dollar of retained earnings to be translated into at least a dollar of market value." - Warren Buffett

Company Removed -Target (NYSE:TGT)

Companies Removed - Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM)

Big box retailers have been some of the most poorly performing businesses over the past couple years - and it appears the trend is only getting worse. With customers increasingly shopping online along with the United States' huge amount of retail real estate, this is certainly an industry I would try to avoid at all costs - no matter what the valuation of these companies may be. Down goes Target.

The auto industry has been and will continue to be a very difficult industry to compete in. There are dozens of recognizable companies operating in the space beyond Ford and GM, all of which selling very similar products with low differentiation. In addition, with Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) rise and government subsidies encouraging consumers to buy electronic cars, this seems like another industry to avoid.

Who's Left?

We've already erased a couple names from the portfolio … and have just gotten started. On to step 3.

Step 3: Competitive Advantage

"If you have an economic castle, people are going to come and want to take that castle away from you. You better have a strong moat, and a knight in that castle that knows what he's doing" - Warren Buffett

Company Removed - Lowe's (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's gets cut in this round as it lacks the competitive advantage that the other remaining companies possess. LOW's return on invested capital is below that of Home Depot's and it doesn't possess the brand or scale that its superior competitors hold.

Who's Left?

When taking a look at the remaining companies it's evident that each is the best in what it does. This comes with little surprise, as it would be expected for one of the United States' top 100 companies to be doing something unique to achieve the feat of being within the S&P 100.

Step 4: Long-Term Thinking

"If you aren't willing to own a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes" - Warren Buffett

Company Removed - Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

While Home Depot is a very strong company that has seen both its top and bottom line expand nicely since the housing bubble almost a decade ago, things may not be so promising in the upcoming future. As all parts of retail continue to get disrupted, there's a good chance Home Depot will see some disruption over the upcoming decade(s). Quite simply, I'm just not confident enough that there will be as many consumers going to big box stores to buy cans of paint in ten years as compared to now.

Who's Left?

We're left with half the companies we started with at the very beginning. However, there are still a few (very important) checkmarks these companies need to pass. Let's carry on.

Step 5: Runway for Growth

"Leaving the question of price aside, the best business to own is one that over an extended period can employ large amounts of incremental capital at very high rates of return." - Warren Buffett

Company Removed - McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

While there's little doubt in my mind that we will still be buying burgers and fried from the golden arches for the next 25+ years, I do have worries as to whether McD's has grown to its full potential. McDonald's has experienced declining revenues in the past five years, all while adding stores. Customer shifts are increasingly moving towards healthier alternatives as well.

Who's Left?

The Final Four. These four companies have passed the test so far - however two key final rounds till remain. Let's see who holds up.

Step 6: Capital Allocation

"The single most important role of a CEO is capital allocation- the process of deciding how to deploy the firm's resources" - William Thorndike

Company Removed - Nike (NYSE:NKE)

While Nike's runway for growth isn't stellar it was good enough to squeak by the previous round. Where Nike falls is in its capital allocation. I prefer to invest in companies that are putting incremental capital to work to grow the business, rather than distributing it back to shareholders. Nike, like many companies that are legacy companies, is spending much of its capital on buybacks and dividends, which I feel limits its long-term growth prospects.

Who's Left?

Three left. All three of these companies have proven themselves as good businesses. However, in order to purchase a company it must also be a good investment. We'll take a look at just that in our next and final step.

Step 7: And of Course, Valuation

"Price is what you pay, value is what you get" - Warren Buffett

Company Removed - Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN)

While Priceline is a phenomenal company that I think will continue to naturally expand for years to come, its valuation does concern me a bit. Not only has the stock rallied significantly over the past year, it's also trading at a far higher valuation compared to Starbucks and Amazon when looking at revenue growth.

As you've probably noticed by now, I've kept each preceding criteria when revealing companies being removed. In doing so, by this final step I've hoped to outline as simple as possibly my "Bottom-Up Pyramid". As we've learned throughout this article, as one moves up the pyramid it gradually gets smaller and smaller at each successive step until only the best of the best companies remain. I hope to utilize this simple investing tool in all decisions made moving forward.

Who's Left?

And then there were two - Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

While it can be very much argued that these companies are two of the most highly valued ones in the list I started with on a simple P/E multiple, I'd argue that these are by and far the best businesses available trading at reasonable prices. To quote Buffett one last time...

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price. "

I'll save my commentary on investment theses for these two names as I'm hoping to write entire write-ups on the two companies in articles moving forward. For now, I feel the criteria I listed for each of my checkmark components should suffice.

Please feel free to comment and leave your thoughts - as a young investor, I am always looking for ways to continue learning out here! If you enjoyed this article's content please shoot me a follow - again, I plan on writing more articles in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.