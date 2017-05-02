Mid-Con Energy Partners' (MCEP) CEO Jeffrey Olmstead on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Mid-Con Energy Partners First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Ms. [Helen McCarthy]. Ma'am, you may begin.

Helen McCarthy

Thank you, Bruce. And thank you to everyone joining us this morning. I would like to introduce Jeff Olmstead, Chief Executive Officer and Matthew Lewis, Chief Financial Officer who will lead Mid-Con Energy's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Additionally, we are joined by the rest of the executive staff and members of operational management who'll also be available to participate.

Yesterday afternoon, we announced our financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. In addition to our earnings release, we filed our 10-Q yesterday after market closed. Before Jeff and Matt review first quarter results, I would like to make you aware of the corresponding presentations that can be found at midconenergypartners.com, if you like to follow along please visit the Investor Relations section of our website, go to Events and Presentations and click on the presentation link found under first quarter 2017 earnings conference call.

And finally, I would like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements related to future and not past events within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to our current or historical facts. For further explanation, please refer to our SEC filings.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Jeff Olmstead, CEO.

Jeff Olmstead

Thanks, Helen. And good morning, everyone. Appreciate your participation on the call today. If you are following along with the presentation, please turn with me to Slide 3, our progress update and our primary objectives for the year. As we discussed our year in conference call, we highlighted three primary objectives for 2017. Continue improving our financial flexibility, advance our key waterfloods and have an active acquisition strategy to offset some of the loss in production with CapEx being focused on longer-term waterflood projects. Our hope is by focusing on these three objectives that we can position the partnership for future growth and one day returning to making distributions.

With regards to financial flexibility, we've continue to live within our cash flow and we are able to reduce debt by $1.5 million this quarter after all operating and capital expenses. We have provided our updated reserves and other information to our banks and expecting to complete our spring borrowing base redetermination during the second quarter. We'll provide an update once that is completed and approved by the required lenders of the banker.

During the first quarter we executed capital projects in each of our five key waterflood projects. I am happy to report that injection is up substantially in the Permian core are and we expect to see response from these efforts later this year or beginning of next year. Equally exciting is the response we've have seen in Northeastern Oklahoma. Increased injection efforts here begin in 2016 and in late March we started to see a material response that is continued into April. These responses resulted in our increase in the bottom end of production guidance ranges as you'll see later in the presentation.

From an acquisition standpoint, we've acquired a few small non operated working interests in our existing assets and are currently in negotiations on some bolt-on acquisitions in our existing core areas. We are starting to see more and more conventional assets at waterflood potentially coming to market, and we'll provide update as it becomes appropriate to do so.

Turning to Slide 4, as I just discussed the majority of our capital spend is focused on five key waterflood projects in Northeastern Oklahoma and the Permian core areas. We executed five conversions to injection, one new water supply well and six re-completions in existing waterflood to help set up future growth. We also started three new producers with two of those coming in the Permian bolt-on property we acquired last summer.

Capital this year will continue to be primarily focused on increasing injection in our waterflood projects to set up growth in the future. Our goal for this capital is to try to keep production up while waiting for material increases in production once increased injection as I have changed to displace additional reserves in our key waterflood projects.

With that I'll turn it over to CFO Matt Lewis who will walk you through our financials.

Matt Lewis

Thanks, Jeff. If you would, please turn with me to Slide 5. Here we've highlighted select operating and financial results for the first quarter 2017 in comparison to the previous quarter and same period prior year. Starting with production, Mid-Con Energy averaged 3,622 Boe per day during the first quarter 2017. Sequentially, the negative variance was due to natural decline in select Permian properties producing under primary recovery, increasing water cuts at certain Southern Oklahoma material waterflood and our recent operational efforts to invest and increase injection. Year-over-year, the 15.5% decline also reflected the net impact of lower net production from the Hugoton divesture, partially offset by the Permian bolt-on acquisition.

Total oil and natural gas sales during the first quarter 2017 before the effective hedges were approximately $15 million or $47.08 per Boe. Mid-Con Energy paid $1.4 million or $4.39 per Boe in cash settlements from matured derivatives inclusive of net premiums during the period. Lease operating expenses of $5 million declined for the six consecutive quarters on an aggregate basis. Year-over-year, the variance in total LOE was largely attributable to the Hugoton divesture. However, on a sequential basis LOE declined in both our Permian and Northeastern Oklahoma core areas due to lower pumper and chemical costs in addition to the lower non expenses related to fourth quarter 2016 operational enhancements.

G&A is historically been at its highest during the first quarter of each year due to the timing of annual fees related to K-1 tax preparation and third party audits of financial statements and reserves. A more appropriate comparison is on a year-over-year basis where G&A decreased 12.5% due to lower payroll cost, rent expense, non cash equity based compensation and partially offset by higher professional fees.

During the first quarter 2017, Mid-Con Energy had net income of $4.4 million and adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP financial measure totaled $6.5 million. This was down sequentially and year-over-year as lower production and cash settlements from matured derivatives inclusive of net premiums were partially offset by reductions in cash operating expenses.

Distributable cash flow during the first quarter of 2017 was $3.6 million after deducting cash interest expense, estimated maintenance CapEx and distributions to preferred unitholders.

On Slide 6 and 7, we charted the partnership's quarterly cash expenses in total and per Boe since the beginning of 2015. Slide 6 is intended to illustrate the sheer magnitude of the cost reductions, the partnership achieved from the temporary shutting of marginal wells, the sale of high cost assets and significant debt reduction which led to lower cash interest expense as we end to lean up partnership's cost per well in anyway we could.

Slide 7 demonstrates how these improvements impacted our margins per Boe. The partnership's total cash expenses per Boe of $26.30 during the first quarter 2017 increased sequentially due in part to the timing of annual G&A expenses but also based on a 5.9% lower production, which reduced the denominator in all our per Boe metrics for the period. However, on year-over-year basis declines in total cash expenses per Boe were driven by lower cash interest expense and lease operating expenses.

On Slide 8, we wanted to frame up the cash margin potential of our assets before the affected hedges under various realized price scenarios in full year 2017 guidance midpoint assumptions. Actuals for the first quarter 2017 are included on the left side of the table and reflect that even after subtracting $2.3 million or $6.95 per Boe in total CapEx, the partnership generated a cash surplus of $13.84 per Boe during the period. The price sensitivities to the right indicate its cash surplus is achieved about $34 per Boe after subtracting all $13 million in 2017 planned capital expenditures.

On Slide 9, we updated historical debt leverage and liquidity under the revolving credit facility over the last eight quarters. Mid-Con Energy reduced its borrowing outstanding by $1.5 million during the quarter to $120.5 million outstanding as of March 31. We also had accessible borrowings of $19.5 million at quarter end. We saw balance sheet cash increased from the end of the year to $2.8 million which resulted in total liquidity of $22.3 million. As expected total average stepped up to 3.06x as higher cash settlements from matured derivatives net of premiums from the first quarter 2016 rolled after trailing 12 months calculation. As Jeff previously mentioned, our spring 2017 borrowing base redetermination is underway. We expect this process to be wrapped around month end, at which time we'll announce results of the redetermination.

Finally on Slide 10, we updated our full year 2017 production guidance. Raising the bottom end of the range to 3,600 Boe per day. Given that the first quarter production came in slightly above 3,600 per Boe and what we believe to be a trough quarter, we felt it was appropriate to raise the floor. There were no other changes to full year 2017 guidance.

With all of that being said, I'd like to turn the call back over to Jeff for closing remarks.

Jeff Olmstead

Thanks Matt. We continue to execute our business plan with preparing for future growth. Financial flexibility, advancing our existing waterflood and looking for accretive acquisitions will continue to be our focus in 2017. This should result in growing production for the next few quarters with the goal of positioning the partnership for return to distributions.

With that we'll open up to any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Operator

At this time, I am showing no questions.

Jeff Olmstead

Okay. Appreciate anyone who is listening in. If you do have any follow up questions, once you get through the numbers, please feel free to give us a call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

