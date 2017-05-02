Kinder Morgan - Fairly Valued

An analysis conducted in this article shows that Kinder Morgan Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) current price level is around its fair value, according to our DCF model, which is based on a quite optimistic rate of revenue growth in the forecast period. The aggressive valuation scenario sets an upside potential of up to 33%.

The company's shares have soared by over 5% year to date. The current price is around $20.50, which is about 10% below its 52-week high. In terms of comparative valuation, it is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.7x versus the five-year average of 166x. This is explained by the decrease in the company's bottom line. The company's main competitors, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), are trading at 29.8x and 23.3x their last twelve months' earnings, respectively. The stock has traded flat since March 2016. It has recovered a lot of its downfall in 2016. Nevertheless, the company has still not reached its five-year trendline (see Diagram 1).

Diagram 1

(Source: Morningstar.com)

The recent 10-Q indicates that the top line has increased by 7.2% year-over-year and reached a level of $3.4B. According to the latest figures, t he three-month operating income has increased by 20%, while the net income of $445M has soared by around 42% compared to Q1 2016. The three-year average net income growth is negative, and the net income margin is around 13% of revenue(see Diagram 3). The company's management expects to pay $0.50/share in dividends for the full year and achieve a distributable cash flow of $4.46B. The last-twelve-month revenue growth rate stands at meager 1.8%. We expect the company to maintain this level during the year. Taking into account these data, we expect the top line to rise by around 2% in FY2017 and then to increase by 3% throughout.

Diagram 3

(Source: 10-Q report)

An analysis of operating efficiency shows different changes in margins. The gross profit margin has gone down slightly: compared to FY2016 figure of 55.6%, the last-twelve-months' value is 54.1%. The operating profit margin has risen to a level of 28.1%. As you can see in Diagram 5, it is surpassed only by Trans Canada Corp (NYSE:TRP). Efficiency ratios like ROE and ROA are not impressive, as they are much lower than the industry's average: for example, the return on equity is approximately ten times lower than Enterprise Products Partners LP's . We should mention that the company is lightly leveraged compared to peers. This means that the company has room to fund its growth with debt, other things being equal.

Diagram 4

(Source: Morningstar.com)

Diagram 5

(Source: Morningstar.com, calculations by author)

The company's working capital management has become more efficient over the years. As you can see in Diagram 6, the cash conversion cycle continues to be negative. It means that company repays its debt after receiving cash from its credit customers. During the last five years, the operating cycle has fallen from 80 days to 66 days. The overall structure of the working capital cycle looks good: the days of payables cover entirely the days of inventory on hand. It means that the company finances all of its purchases by accounts payable. We suppose that a further operating cycle optimization will result in a higher turnover and an uptrend in asset turnover. This will positively contribute to revenue growth and valuation.

Diagram 6

(Source: company's data, calculations by author)

DCF Model

We would like to strengthen our financial analysis by including a financial model to conclude the fundamental valuation of company's shares. The DCF model is presented in Diagram 7.

The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

- Revenue CAGR is set at 2% (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $13 553B in FY2017 and then to grow at rate of 3%;

- The EBIT margin is set at 27.5% for the period of 2017-2021, which is a little higher than the historical averages (2012-2016);

- The net income is expected to be around $813.2M in 2017, while the net margin is set at 6% and then declines to the level of 5.5% by 2021;

- The effective tax rate is expected to be at 36% in 2017;

- The CAPEX growth rate for projected period changes from 21% in 2017 to 24% in 2021;

- Net working capital is estimated to be negative and shrinking for the forecast period.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $46.5B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $21 per share, which corresponds to the current share price.

Diagram 7

(Source: Morningstar.com, Author's DCF Model)

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $19 and $23 per share. This means that the stock currently trades within the target price range.​

Diagram 8

(Source: Author's DCF model)

However, if investors estimate the fair value of company by using a multiple of 15.8x, they will find an upside opportunity of stock. This aggressive scenario implies upside opportunity ranging from +12% to 33%, depending on what WACC is chosen. Our WACC of 3.7% is calculated according to the current capital structure of company (almost 44% of assets are financed by debt).

(Source: Author's DCF model)

We should notice that the implementation of the 15.5x EBITDA multiple is quite feasible. As you can see in the diagram above, the implied perpetuity growth rate of free cash flow at 15.8x multiple is realistic, particularly at the current WACC value of 4%.

Conclusion

In the provided fundamental analysis of Kinder Morgan, we would like to notice the company's outstanding working capital efficiency, which can be considered as a key factor of its future growth. According to the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a price range of $19 - $23 per share in the base scenario, while the aggressive scenario implies an upside opportunity in the range of 12% to 33% relative to the current market price of the stock. As a result, we recommend buying Kinder Morgan's shares for risk-takers, while other investors should consider waiting for a pullback in the stock's price.

Disclaimer: Societe Financiers is an investment research team focused on long-term, long- and short-only ideas. Our research objective is to cover equities in various regions, such as North America, EMEA, Asia, Australia, and Emerging Markets. Readers should consider whether any advice or recommendation in our research articles is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice, including tax advice. The price and value of investments referred to in our research articles and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments. Certain transactions, including those involving futures, options, and other derivatives, give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. Transaction costs may be significant in option strategies calling for multiple purchase and sales of options such as spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.