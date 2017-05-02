Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Oxford Immunotec's first quarter 2017 conference call. Joining us on today's call are Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, and its Chief Financial Officer, Rick Altieri.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Wrighton-Smith.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. On today's call, I'll provide some general comments on our financial results and operating progress in the first quarter of 2017, I’ll then hand it over to Rick who’ll walk you through our financial results in detail. Once Rick's completed that and will hand back to wrap up the call and provide our financial guidance. We'll then open up the lines to take your questions.

Turning to 2017 first quarter results, we posted revenues of $21.5 million, which was just above the top end of our guidance of $20.8 million to $21.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of 26%. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew 27%.

In the quarter TB revenue was $18.5 million in line with our expectations. We saw continued growth in the US, as well as strong growth in Europe and rest of world. As expected, Asia declined year-over-year due to order timing in China. Tick-borne disease and other revenue during the quarter was $3 million, which is a little stronger than expected.

Looking at revenue by geography, US revenues grew 55% in the first quarter compared to the prior year quarter. The growth was driven by continued positive impacts of a larger and maturing sales force and the addition of our new tick-borne disease revenue lines.

Europe and rest of world revenues grew by 12% on a reported basis relative to the prior year quarter or 22% on a constant currency basis. The growth was driven by strong TB performance in the UK and continental European markets and the small additional contribution from the sale of Lyme kits in Europe.

As anticipated, Asia revenues declined to 9% on a reported basis over the prior year quarter or 8% on a constant currency basis. As we discussed in our prior call, there were some temporary factors driving the flatness in Asia for the full-year, including FX headwinds, the discount we gave to our Chinese distributor and the decision to stop selling certain accessories in Japan.

However, the decline seen specifically in this quarter was due to order timings in China. Nevertheless, the underlying volume growth in test utilization remains strong in both China and Japan.

We continue to focus on growth in our core TB business, which is trending in line with the expectations stated in our fourth quarter call. As a reminder, our sales force size will remain relatively constant for the year as we look to drive adoption in the large underpenetrated TB market with a maturing sales force. In addition, we will look to leverage the sales force to accelerate growth of our new tick-borne disease portfolio.

During the first quarter we saw good early sales activity with our tick-borne products. However, as we previously stated, we expect to take another quarter or so for our sales force to become fully trained and then productive. Consequently we’re expecting to see a positive impact in account acquisition only towards the end of the year and that do not expect to see the fruits of that labor in terms of revenue growth until 2018.

Overall, the integration of both Imugen and Immunetics is going very well. We have fully integrated both companies into our organizational structure and completed the integration of our HR systems. We’ve also successfully transferred substantially all of Imugen’s emergence private payor contracts to us and as a result we are now routinely collecting payment from third-party payors.

The progress continues on schedule towards setting up T-SPOT.TB in our Norwood laboratory and as I’ll detail later, we’ve made good progress with the BLA submissions for our blood screening assays for Babesia.

Shifting to discuss our pipeline. On new addition to our tick-borne disease pipeline is an assay for Rickettsia, which includes Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. We expect to add this to our Imugen test menu in time for the peak tick season this year. The Rickettsia test helps us to further expand our menu of tests in the tick-borne space. This R&D assay is part of our stated aim to continue to innovate our offering, consistent with our longer term goal of building a market leadership position in tick-borne diseases.

Shifting 12 of blood screening pipeline. We made good progress on our three BLAs, having expanded a significant amount of effort on continued remediation of the applications. We believe we remain on track for BLA approval in late 2017 for the portfolio for Babesia related products. As a reminder both Imugen and Immunetics have products seeking to address the babesiosis within the blood transfusion screening market, Imugen with both a serology and a PCR testing service and Immunetics with an ELISA based serology test.

We’re also delighted to report another scientific paper [ph] on the Imugen test system has just been published. The paper in the general [ph] transfusion report from the findings from the use of the Imugen tests in over 220,000 blood donations and it confirms the importance of combining PCR testing, serology in endemic areas.

Moving onto our transplant pipeline. We released encouraging interim data from the REACTs trial for the T-SPOT CMV test during the first quarter. The data was released in multiple posters and presentations at the American Society for blood and marrow transplantation conference in February, the European Society For Blood And Marrow Transplantation Conference in March and additionally last week at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease. We’ve been pleased with the positive physician feedback on this early data.

As mentioned previously, [indiscernible] more data to emerge, we are planning a measured commercialization of the product to gain some market experience. Our initial commercial efforts is to be focused in Europe and we’ll progress from there.

We continue to expect to receive interim data for T-SPOT.PRT from the PROTECTs trial in quarter three. Similar to CMV, once the interim data is available, we’ll determine the most appropriate commercialization strategy as we wait for clinical data to grow. We continue the process of reprioritizing our R&D pipeline in an effort to maximize the ROI and reduce costs.

Overall, we're pleased with the progress WE made so far in 2017 and remain positive about the growth opportunities in our business.

On that note, I'll now hand you over to Rick to walk you through our financial results in greater detail.

Richard Altieri

Thank you, Peter. Total revenues in the quarter were $21.5 million, a 26% increase over revenues of $17.1 million in the first quarter of 2016. Breaking down our reported revenue on a regional basis, US revenue was $13.5 million, representing 63% of our revenue. Europe and rest of world revenue was $1.8 million, representing 8% of our revenue and Asia revenue was $6.2 million, representing 29% of our revenue.

Turning to some comments on pricing and volume in our TB business. We sold 180,000 tests in the US via both our kit sales and tests processed in our ODL service business. ASPs in our US business for the quarter increased slightly due to the increasing contribution from reimbursed tests.

We sold just under 390,000 tests in our OUS region both via kit sales and tests processed in our UK ODL service business. In country pricing remained stable, while ASP's - reported ASP's were impacted by mix and foreign currency movements.

Gross profit of $11 million increased by $2.1 million year-over-year, an increase of 23% from the prior year's quarter. Overall, gross margin for the quarter was 51.2%, a decrease of 110 point basis points from the prior-year period.

We continue to make great progress in expanding margins in our TB business, which grew strongly year-over-year, but these were offset by the addition of the tick-borne disease business, which currently carries lower gross margins.

Breaking down our margins on a product and service split. Product gross margin was 61.3% and service gross margin was 44.7%. Product gross margin increased to 180 basis points from the prior year. The increase was primarily due to improved TB kit costs, product mix and the impact of FX, partially offset by the lower margin on tick-borne disease kits sales.

To give a bit more detail on product mix, we are now seeing the positive impacts on margins of having stop selling low-margin accessories in Japan. Service margin decreased to 180 basis points from the prior-year period. We continue to make positive progress on TB service gross margin at our Memphis facility. This was obeyed - outweighed by the addition of tick-borne disease service revenues which currently carry lower margins.

On a sequential basis, overall gross margin decreased from 52.8% in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 51.2% in the first quarter of 2017, a decrease of 160 basis points. Product gross margin decreased 60 basis points, driven primarily by the impact of seasonally lower revenues or sequentially lower revenues and service gross margin fell 220 basis points, primarily due to the usual impact of seasonally lower tick-borne disease volumes in Q1.

Turning to operating expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were $9.6 million in the first quarter of 2017, up $1.2 million from the first quarter of 2016. The increase in sales and marketing cost was primarily due to the hiring we did last year to increase headcount.

Research and development expenses were $3.8 million in the first quarter, an increase of $800,000, compared to the first quarter 2016. The increase in R&D expense was primarily due to increased headcount, consumable costs and amortization related to the acquisitions.

General and administrative expenses was $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2017, up $2.3 million from the prior year period. The increase in G&A expense was primarily driven by legal costs related to the patent litigation, as well as increased headcount.

Operating expenses for the first quarter included $1.3 million of share-based compensation. We expect this number to increase as we make additional equity awards in 2017 and future years.

During the quarter, we recorded a credit to the P&L to reflect the change in value of the contingent consideration payments in connection with the acquisition of Immunetics. This is because we now believe that FDA approval for the Immunetics BLA will fall beyond the time cut-off where a milestone payment would have been due.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $8.1 million compared to a net loss of $7 million in the first quarter of 2016. EBITDA for the first quarter was a loss of $6.1 million, compared to a loss of $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes share-based compensation, unrealized foreign currency gains and losses and change in value of contingent consideration, was a loss of $7.1 million compared to a loss of $5.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA loss was somewhat higher than anticipated, primarily due to the higher spending to remediate the BLAs and higher than anticipated spending on litigation. Both EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

Turning to the balance sheet, we finished the first quarter with $43.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and we've yet withdraw anything on our outstanding $10 million revolving line of credit. We used approximately $16 million of cash in the quarter. As a reminder, cash utilization is highest during the first quarter due to payment of year-end bonuses and royalties, along with accounting and legal fees related to our year end filings. Nonetheless, cash utilization in the first quarter was somewhat above our expectations, primarily due to the BLA and litigation spending that I previously mentioned.

I'll now hand it back to Peter, who will discuss our business outlook.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you, Rick. Turning to guidance for the full-year 2017, we continue to expect revenues of between $102 million to $105 million, representing 19% to 22% year-over-year growth or 21% to 24% on a constant currency basis.

Turning to the outlook for the second quarter of 2017. We expect revenues of between $24.9 and $25.7 million, representing 30% to 34% year-over-year growth. We’re expecting TB revenues to grow sequentially due to continued strong US performance and a pickup in China following the relatively light Q1.

We are expecting tick-borne disease and other revenues to also grow sequentially based on the usual seasonal pattern of testing. As well as growing revenues, our second major focus this year is on transitioning the company towards profitability. One component to that strategy is driving operating leverage with a reduction of operating expenses as a percent of sales.

On the bottom line, we are focused on making progress initially on adjusted EBITDA which we use internally as our best measure as the core profitability of the business. Given our earlier comments over the cost of BLA remediation and litigation expenses, we now expect EBITDA loss to be in the range of $10 million to $12 million. For the same reasons, we now anticipate using approximately $20 million to $22 million of cash in 2017. We expect this number will decline in subsequent years and believe that we currently have cash on hand to fund our current operating plans for future profitability.

That concludes our formal prepared remarks. We’ll now open the line for questions.

William Quirk

Great. Thank you and good morning, everyone. First question is just on the gross margin performance. certainly understand that there's some nuances to mix and whatnot, but your tick-borne diseases was off a little bit sequentially, and yeah, we saw a sequential decline in gross margin, so maybe you can just dive into that a little deeper and maybe talk about some - or maybe give some additional color on the initiative to try to drive that higher here in future quarters? Thank you.

Richard Altieri

Sure. So thanks, Bill for the question. So we actually saw our TB margins come in ahead of expectations. We made good progress in underlying TB margins, both in the product side, as well as on the service side, and these were offset by the impact of the tick-borne disease gross margins both on the on the kit – TB tick-borne disease kits sales, as well as tick-borne disease service margins.

As a reminder, tick-borne disease margins are lower than our corporate average currently, and that was exacerbated by the seasonally low tick-borne disease revenues in the first quarter. So therefore the margins are lower in the first quarter, and we expect them to be sequentially higher as we come into the seasonally higher tick-borne disease you know, quarters in the second and third quarter.

William Quirk

So it’s essentially that those have negative absorption is that basically would happen Rick because you had lowest...

Richard Altieri

Yeah, there is a high fixed costs in the tick-borne disease margin, so you know, they are significantly impacted by the volumes that go through the lab.

William Quirk

Okay, got it. And then question, Peter. Peter, you made the comment about keeping the sales force stable or constant, I think was word you used in 2017, is that to imply that you consider investing in some additional sales people and in 2018 or is that or am I reading too much into that?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

I think you’re reading too much into that. I mean, certainly it’s something that we will consider, whether to further expand the sales force and ultimately comes down to a trade-off between profitability and growth and we have made the decision over that for 2018. But either [indiscernible] that will certainly be something we’ll look at, but we haven’t made a final decision on it.

William Quirk

Okay, got it. And then just last one for me, just R&D spend, it did sequentially come down kind of as expected given commentary around some of the BLA filings and such. How should we think about that trending over the balance of the year? Should that continue to come down as you reprioritizing part of the R&D pipeline, just I guess, kind of help us directionally to think about where that should go and maybe to the extent you can talk about a stable run rate? Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. We do expect R&D to come down both because obviously PROTECTs and REACTs trials will gradually wind down. But also the BLA remediation costs, which as we said are running higher than we had thought obviously on to permanent either, because once that work is done and the resubmissions in, you know, once the FDA is considering that submission obviously we don’t have the cost of doing that. So we do directionally feel the R&D costs will come down.

William Quirk

Got it. Thank you.

Tycho Peterson

Hey, good morning. Maybe just starting with China, Peter, you cited some order timing issues there, can you maybe just elaborate on what that was and then I guess should we think about the impact of the discount to the distributors being more of a two dynamics that you didn’t necessarily call that out?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thanks, Tycho for the question. So really the way to think about Asia for this year is it - is basically flat for the year as a whole. But as usual there is going to be some bouncing around that 0% growth rate, which is because of order timings, that’s traditionally been a feature of our Chinese business.

And so Q1, the reason it was below flat was purely due to order timings and then we’re expecting it to be above flat in quarter two as those order timings rebound. But net-net of it, as we take the whole year as a whole, we do expect Asia to be consistent what we said previously, which is roughly flat for the year.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. And if think about you know, the performance in the US market, good number there, can you just may be help us segment that a little bit, how much is being driven by physician office versus the segments right now?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, it’s a great questions. We are seeing good growth in both segments. But clearly physician office is going well, it's becoming a more - it’s still a minority, but a more material minority of our revenues and one of the positive impacts of that on our business is clearly that about the ASP overall is going up in the US, as we get more reimbursed revenues as a share of our revenue mix. So that's being good to see.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. And then last one I guess, just thinking little bit about competitive dynamics, you know, Qiagen did a announce a big tender with [indiscernible] are there other tenders of that size and scale out there that you’re potentially looking at and any thoughts on how things could change when they launch their fourth gen [ph] test later this year?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

So the central message is that we don’t see any fundamental changes in the competitive landscape. 4G products being out in Europe for some time now and again we don’t see it fundamentally change in the landscape. So as far that we are concerned that’s where as to be stable dynamic in our business.

Tycho Peterson

And terms of your government tenders big figure, you know, projects that maybe out there?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. So I mean, clearly, in South Korea what actually happened there was a lab that was running QuantiFERON who won a tender with a military and there were clearly – there is clearly other aspects of that South Korean increase in screening that are also up for grabs and we will certainly intend to compete for that and we’re also looking in many other countries around the world as well where we think there is growth opportunities, I am not sure how big an impact tender specifically will play in that, but to the extent that they feature in particular market we’ll clearly be looking at those.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning. This is Christine on for Doug today. Thanks for taking my questions.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Morning, Chris.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. So I guess, how are you thinking about the OUS opportunity for tick, and I guess the question is really coming from, Immunetics previously had sales in Europe or was that really a function of cross-selling after closing the acquisition?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

So why some of you will think of Lyme disease and tick-borne diseases is primarily US phenomena. Lyme is actually a global phenomenon, it’s a been a portion of eight [ph] counties on the world and one of the principle OUS markets actually is Europe for Lyme disease testing, of which there is a meaningful market and one that’s growing.

Immunetics had a small amount of revenue in Europe when we made the acquisition, and clearly we are looking to grow that in Europe through having it this product in our sales force in Europe in the same way that we’re looking to grow it in the US through leveraging our sales forces there as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then in terms of the Europe, total Europe growth, can you just tease out what was Europe growth related to TB and what the contribution from tick was?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

I don’t have those numbers to hand Rick, do you happen to have them to hand? It’s not Chris, we’ll follow up with you afterwards, I would estimate that the majority of it is TB, tick testing [indiscernible] new.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Then just given the strength in Europe, can you talk about the potential of vesting incrementally in that market for both TB and tick-borne and then just how sustainable is the recent growth trends in Europe, just because I know I think there were some tenders in the UK?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, we actually see the outlook in Europe most of all being stronger, that it has been in recent times because of those factors, because of the UK tender, because of some strength we’re seeing in some other countries and because of the addition of tick-borne disease testing. So we are all viewing Europe and rest of world as being stronger this year in terms of growth.

The one thing I should say, its caution for that is FX - like to see a material headwind and so reported growth may look more muted, but on a constant currency base certainly we are seeing Europe and rest of world growth pick up.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks so much for taking my questions.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Catherine Schulte

Hey, guys. Thanks for the questions. I was wondering if you could talk about other products that you acquired with Imugen and Immunetics and any planned rollouts for the rest of the year, I know the FDA has announced plans to publish a final guidance on bacteria accessed [ph]

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Morning, Catherine. That’s a great question. So yes, Imugen came with some – they were doing some R&D work on additional emerging species within tick-borne diseases and we certainly feel that that's worth continuing, because its consistent with our strategy of wanting to become a market leader in tick-borne diseases.

Immunetics came with a very large pipeline of other infectious disease tests and you’re quite right, I think the bacteria TX [ph] product is the most near term opportunity within that and certainly that’s the one that we are spending significant and effort examining. Clearly the market is going to change with this FDA guidance, it’s going to come out. The question we need to identify is the bacteria TX product likely to be successful in that market, given the competitor that exist and what is the cost of return on investment to get to that point and that's one of things that we’re deepen evaluation over the moment.

Catherine Schulte

Okay. Great. And then for the CMV launch, who should we think about the investments for a measured European rollout, and what are your assumptions and guidance for second quarter and the year for CMV contribution?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

So I’ll answer the question first. So as we said on the fourth quarter call, we have minimal expectations for revenue of CMV this year. In terms of what it means in terms of incremental investment, it’s relatively modest, you know, the whole intent behind tick-borne diseases and behind transplant is the ability to leverage the global commercial channel we’ve already rebuilt for TB. And so there is only modest incremental spend to start those early commercialization activities because we not the using the same sales people and technical support people that we already have.

Catherine Schulte

Great. Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you all for joining us to discuss our first quarter 2017 results. We’re pleased with the progress we continue to make against our growth strategy and it’s an exciting time of transition now to Immunotec. We look forward to updating you on next quarterly call. Thank you.

