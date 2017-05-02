La Croix Makes National Beverage A Safe Investment

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have exploded with YTD performance of 71%. Naturally, the run has stirred up contrarian bears. But, a run is gaudy only if it isn't linked to fundamentals.

In what follows, I show that FIZZ's current price is justified by National Beverage's fundamentals, which are driven by La Croix. To do this, I apply the discounted cash flow model, DCF, to estimate the discount rate that the market is applying to FIZZ. Lastly, I present arguments against FIZZ (I'm long FIZZ with a cost basis of $57.40), and reply to each with a bull counterpoint.

Sparkling Water is on an Impressive Runway

FIZZ sells products in nearly all non-alcoholic beverage categories: carbonated soft drinks, juices, sparkling water, energy drinks, and teas. But there's no secret that FIZZ's share price growth is due to the breakout of La Croix, the sparkling water brand that has mesmerized consumers. La Croix is riding the wave of the sparkling water market, which has doubled in the US from $1.06 B (TTM Aug '13) to $2.07 B (TTM Aug '16) - a CAGR of 25%.

The tailwind behind the category is awareness of the health risks of sugary soft drinks. For instance, a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition found that parents considered energy drinks, soft drinks, and diet soft drinks the three unhealthiest beverages; at the same time, they considered sparkling water, tap water, and still water the three healthiest. These parents aren't wrong; eliminating two servings per day of sugary carbonated soft drinks, CSDs, can reduce the risk of Type II Diabetes by 26%. This is not lost on lawmakers, who are implementing soda taxes in a growing number of cities.

A reasonable thesis, then, is that most sparkling water drinkers are what CEO Nick Caporella calls "cola converts" - people that enjoy some fizzy flavor, but are health-conscious. Indeed, US per capita consumption of CSDs is at its lowest since 1987. I show in Figure 1 that this translates to 23% of 2005 ex-cola drinkers looking to satisfy their craving elsewhere - a market size of 11 12-packs per US citizen. Furthermore, the cola converts continue to give up sodas at a rate of 2% per year.

Figure 1

Source: Image from businessinsider.com. Supporting text added by author.

Taken together, I value the "cola-convert" group conservatively at $10.7B with $1B per year growth, and estimate that sparkling water has won 20% of this market. Thus, the sparkling water runway is impressive, and should benefit any brand that maintains its market share.

La Croix is Winning the Sparkling Water Competition

I show in Figure 2 that La Croix has accomplished much, much more than market share preservation; it has stormed into third place in the sparkling water category. La Croix's sales have grown at an astounding pace of 66% CAGR for the last two years, which built on a 30% CAGR from the previous four years.

Figure 2

Source: Created by author with sales data from past issues of bevnet.com, and market share data from past issues of bevindustry.com. Both claim their data source is Information Resources Inc.

The obvious question is, at what rate will La Croix grow going forward? Like any product, La Croix has two routes to growth - increase velocity and expand distribution.

According to Credit Suisse, two-thirds of La Croix's recent growth can be attributed to velocity gains. In fact, National Beverage claims that La Croix's velocity is 4x greater than the nearest competitor. This is not hard to believe considering that Perrier likely has an ACV near 100% to La Croix's 65%, yet La Croix is outselling Perrier. That said, going forward I think that growth will shift to increasing the ACV, because it is overly-optimistic to expect the conversion rate to increase as competition grows; and we know competition is growing because the top ten brands combined are losing market share.

Let's put some numbers to this. Assuming that sales are proportional to ACV and velocity, we can write:

For a base case, through 2020 assume that La Croix's ACV increases to 95%, the number of sparkling water shoppers increases at 15% per year, and the La Croix ASP and conversion rate stay the same.

Therefore, in a conservative case I see 2020 US La Croix sales at $704M ($275M*2.56) - a CAGR of 26%. That said, La Croix has maintained its 60% yoy growth in Jan-Mar '17 vs. '16, so 26% could be too conservative.

The Market is Asking 8% from FIZZ

So, what does this mean for FIZZ? To answer this, I use the DCF model to value National Beverage in two parts - La Croix and Others. In order to estimate the cash flows coming from La Croix and Others, I first segment their revenues. Then, I set the EBITDA margin of Others at 11% and adjust the La Croix margin until the error between the actual and modeled EBITDA is minimized. From this, I find that La Croix is contributing its revenues to FIZZ's EBITDA at a 24.8% ratio. To illustrate this method, Figure 3 shows the impact of La Croix's revenue on FIZZ's EBITDA.

Figure 3

Source: Created by author.

Lastly, I use FIZZ's historical FCF/EBITDA ratio of 85% to model cash flows from EBITDA predictions. In Figure 4A, I present a sample DCF calculation using:

1-4 year La Croix growth at 20%

4-8 year La Croix growth at 6%

Terminal growth, and Other growth at 3%

La Croix EBITDA contribution 24.8%, Other contribution 12%

Then, in Figure 4B I vary the 4-year La Croix growth prediction to test the sensitivity of the market's discount rate to growth expectations.

Figure 4

Source: Created by Author. La Croix sales data is from Figure 2 sources.

Figure 4B illustrates that even if La Croix sales slow to a 10% CAGR, a decent 6.8% return is expected. With 30-year treasuries still under 3%, and a lot of the market above value, a 6.8% "low case" provides a good margin of safety at the current price. Assuming most growth projections are closer to 20% per year, the market is currently applying an 8% discount rate to FIZZ.

Personally, I try to find larger margins of safety, and so I reduced my position from 30% of my portfolio to 10% recently - which is still very high. My confidence in the margin of safety at my $57.40 cost basis explains why I took out such a large position earlier this year.

All said, my take-home message is that FIZZ's current price is justified by its fundamentals. A bear should only short this stock if they can provide arguments that La Croix will collapse.

Possible Bear Arguments

Moats Do Not Exist in Sparkling Water

The most frequent argument I've heard against La Croix is that it could never entrench a moat, because it is "just" flavored, fizzy water. I give zero credence to this argument. I have two responses. First, why would sparkling water be different than any other packaged consumer product that is "just" the sum of its parts? Take almond milk: "just" almonds and water - yet Silk sells at premium ASPs and maintains market share. Take sodas: "just" sugar, carbonation, and water - yet Coke has been one of the most valuable brands for decades. Take coffee: "just" coffee beans and water - yet Starbucks is an $11.9B brand.

Second, and most to-the-point. Take sparkling water: "just" flavorings, carbonation, and water - yet La Croix has grown 66% year-over-year at higher ASPs than most competitors. There is only one explanation for this, La Croix is digging a moat in the early innings of this market.

Big Players can Out-distribute and Out-market La Croix

One way La Croix could see its nascent moat dissipate is if the big players pour money into the distribution and marketing of their brands. In my opinion, this is the biggest risk to FIZZ.

Currently, La Croix is out-performing Coke's (NYSE:KO) Minute Maid Sparkling, Coke's Dasani Sparkling, Pepsi's (NYSE:PEP) Aquafina Sparkling, Nestle's Perrier, Dr. Pepper Snapple's (NYSE:DPS) Schweppes, and DPS's Bai Sparkling. Caporella's team has grown La Croix despite these bigger competitors by using a clever grass-roots, social media campaign. For example, on Instagram, my wife's friend candidly posted a picture of herself with her favorite La Croix. Not long after, #liveLaCroix posted an invitation on her wall to become a part of the La Croix campaign. This strategy is effective because it's a marketing truism that we trust our friends' product recommendations above all other sources. It's also a cheap strategy; FIZZ's SG&A has been nearly flat at $150M to $160M through the La Croix breakout.

That said, I do expect a slow-down in La Croix growth as the big players pour resources into the burgeoning sparkling category, and newcomers such as Spindrift try to get in on the action. For instance, Figure 5 shows the category proliferation in supermarkets in the Research Triangle Area.

Figure 5

Source: Created by Author

In the Research Triangle area, La Croix's ASP is holding strong despite the competition. Regular La Croix is at a 13% premium to private label, and Curate is at the high-end with Perrier. La Croix also has an endcap in every store where it's sold, proving that it is valuable to retailers.

Altogether, a bull can point to ASPs holding strong, a sizeable 65% ACV already, and the grass-roots marketing success to argue that the big players might be too late to the sparkling battleground.

There Isn't a "Next Big Thing" for FIZZ

Perhaps some investors are concerned that they've missed the La Croix wave, and they don't see much more excitement for FIZZ. In contrast, I believe I've outlined a strong case that La Croix's growth is far from over. Moreover, I'm a big fan of National Beverage's new products that directly take on CSDs - Caporella calls them Soft Drink Alternatives, or SDAs. Currently, National Beverage sells SDAs under the Shasta brand, and they also have a cola-flavored La Croix. If soft-drink alternatives can position themselves next to CSDs, they could win over an incremental chunk of the CSD market, with only minor cannibalization of the sparkling category.

Management is Eccentric and Secretive

"Good soft drinks are to the human race what sunshine is to a picnic!" said CEO Nick Caporella in a 2014 press release, where exclamation points and off-beat phrases are commonplace. To me, these quirks are entertaining and prove that he's got the creative individualism needed to create compelling brands. But there are some real concerns. Caporella is an octogenarian who owns 75% of outstanding shares, and who gets paid 1% of National Beverage revenues via a private "management company" called IBS Partners. It's not a transparent set-up, and there are questions about the inevitable day when Caporella will have to accept age. But hey, Warren Buffet is 86! Speaking of, if Caporella's eccentricity turns some away, perhaps Buffet's wisdom will calm their nerves: "I try to buy stock in businesses that are so wonderful that an idiot can run them."

This raises a point. What could management do to screw up this amazing brand? Credit Suisse mentioned what I think is a worst case scenario - that management sells La Croix and keeps the other brands. But selling La Croix would be a losing strategy for all shareholders. According to my DCF model, La Croix makes up two-thirds of FIZZ's value. So, I don't see a legal scenario where management benefits from a La Croix sale while minority shareholders lose; the announcement of a La Croix sale would tank the stock.

Lastly, there is the human side of the equation. Caporella fought to get ownership of National Beverage as early as the 70's, and vowed circa 1992 "to have a humongous big beverage company some day." He has proven to be a fighter who likes to take on the world - so to expect a sell-out now that he has "humongous" in his sights is to expect a change in character.

FIZZ is a Proxy for a Pure Sparking Play

A reasonable worry is that FIZZ is the closest thing to a pure-play sparkling water investment. Since other sparkling brands are hidden within giant companies, demand for the segment may be inflating FIZZ's value. I don't deny this argument, but the argument can run in favor of FIZZ as well. So long as La Croix stays on top of the market, FIZZ should keep its valuation premium. And what would a sparkling ETF look like? Surely, FIZZ would be a top holding.

That said, FIZZ's valuation is not egregious at an EV/EBITDA of 25.9. Compare this to the 18.6 of stagnant KO and the 20.7 of maturing MNST, and FIZZ seems close to a fair multiple.

Production Capacity is Limited

Credit Suisse mentioned that National Beverage was running a third shift to ship enough La Croix to meet demand. Thus, they claimed that contractors would be needed to meet future demand. They also mentioned that it could be difficult for La Croix to enter convenience stores.

I think that Credit Suisse has overlooked the corporate knowledge of National Beverage. National Beverage has many brands in c-stores, so it will not be beyond their existing contact-base and know-how to extend La Croix into c-stores. National Beverage also has 12 bottling facilities. So, instead of contracting for additional shipments, National Beverage could continue to scale back low margin products at existing facilities and ramp up La Croix.

My point here is that National Beverage has many good options to grow production wisely.

Conclusion

I have shown that FIZZ's exponential stock price run is justified by the equally exponential growth of La Croix. I estimate that the market is discounting FIZZ's future cash flows at about 8%. For investors that want more margin of safety than 8%, they either have to hope for a dip, or have to be more optimistic of future cash flows than my base case. One such optimistic argument could be a higher terminal growth rate assuming that FIZZ expands globally. Also, I haven't mentioned FIZZ's promised special dividends, nor speculated on share buybacks. These only improve the case for FIZZ.

I recommend holding FIZZ, building position on dips, and keeping a cautious eye on La Croix sales.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIZZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.