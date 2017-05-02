The Chemist's CEF Report, April 2017: All Is Calm In CEF Land

This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory 30 days ago.

Methodology

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFAnalyzer. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 1.00 indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

Changes in March 2017 Report

1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

(May interest arbitrage investors)

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia (equity):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:PGP) 62.4% 10.1% -0.94 -20.4% 43.8% 3.4% 0.58 (NYSEMKT:CRF) 23.0% 16.9% 1.66 6.7% 0.1% 0.9% 0.04 (NYSE:GUT) 21.9% 8.9% 0.92 3.8% 30.1% 1.3% 0.18 (NYSEMKT:CLM) 20.7% 17.1% 1.45 6.0% 0.0% 1.3% 0.07 (NYSE:TYG) 11.6% 7.5% 2.60 8.7% 45.5% 4.2% -0.30 (NYSE:DNP) 9.1% 7.2% 0.30 0.6% 27.6% 1.9% 0.35 (NYSE:ETV) 6.2% 8.7% 0.33 0.4% 0.8% 1.1% 0.09 (NYSE:STK) 4.3% 9.0% 0.66 1.3% 0.0% 1.2% -0.03 (NYSE:NDP) 4.0% 10.6% 2.26 9.8% 22.8% 2.1% -0.07 (NYSE:GOF) 3.5% 10.7% 0.73 1.0% 31.2% 2.4% 0.73

Top 10 highest discounts (equity):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (OTCPK:FXBY) -33.3% 0.5% -0.14 2.9% 15.5% 2.9% -0.15 (NYSEMKT:CET) -18.2% 4.1% 2.02 1.3% 0.0% 0.9% 0.19 (NYSE:DNI) -18.2% 5.0% -0.99 -1.1% 15.6% 1.6% 0.41 (NYSE:BIF) -17.8% 4.4% 1.79 2.1% 4.2% 1.4% 0.21 (NYSEMKT:RIF) -17.6% 6.3% 2.09 2.3% 28.2% 2.3% 0.52 (NYSE:GDL) -16.5% 6.5% -0.17 -0.1% 39.5% 3.1% -0.56 (NYSE:SRF) -16.4% 5.1% -1.14 -3.5% 7.2% 3.1% -0.28 (NYSE:GAM) -16.1% 1.5% 1.55 1.4% 16.4% 1.3% 0.61 (NYSE:CAF) -16.1% 4.8% 0.78 1.1% 0.1% 1.8% 0.10 (NYSE:PEO) -15.9% 5.9% -0.97 -1.2% 0.3% 0.8% 0.35

Top 10 highest premia (debt):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:PHK) 29.3% 11.1% -2.08 -14.4% 30.1% 1.3% 0.70 (NYSE:RCS) 23.6% 9.1% 0.24 1.3% 27.6% 1.4% 0.77 (NYSE:PZC) 20.9% 6.1% 0.97 3.2% 43.1% 1.3% 0.91 (NYSE:ECC) 19.9% 11.5% 1.39 13.3% 35.7% 10.2% 0.79 (NYSE:NOM) 17.1% 4.2% 0.51 1.6% 36.5% 2.2% 1.01 (NYSE:PCQ) 16.4% 5.7% 1.57 3.7% 42.4% 1.3% 1.03 (NYSE:PCK) 14.9% 5.8% 0.15 0.4% 44.3% 1.4% 1.09 (NYSE:NMS) 13.9% 4.6% 1.60 6.0% 39.8% 2.5% 0.89 (NYSE:DMO) 12.8% 11.9% 1.19 3.1% 32.3% 2.6% 0.52 (NYSE:PTY) 11.1% 9.9% 1.08 2.5% 31.0% 1.0% 0.77

Top 10 highest discounts (debt):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:BWG) -13.8% 8.5% 0.61 0.5% 38.2% 2.6% 0.86 (NYSEMKT:ECF) -13.5% 5.1% 0.41 0.5% 0.0% 1.1% 0.16 (NYSE:MSD) -13.5% 6.4% 0.34 0.4% 3.2% 1.2% 1.04 (NYSE:FT) -12.8% 5.5% -0.43 -0.8% 23.7% 2.1% 0.92 (NYSE:EDD) -12.8% 9.0% -0.34 -0.5% 33.4% 1.8% 1.15 (NYSE:TEI) -12.7% 3.8% -1.60 -2.3% 0.8% 1.1% 1.77 (NYSE:NXJ) -12.6% 5.2% -1.17 -2.2% 31.7% 1.7% 1.04 (NYSE:GIM) -12.6% 4.4% -1.38 -2.0% 3.1% 0.7% 1.06 (NYSEMKT:EVP) -12.2% 4.4% -1.27 -2.2% 37.4% 2.6% 1.18 (NYSE:VPV) -12.0% 5.1% -1.22 -3.7% 36.2% 1.5% 1.07

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores (equity):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:GRR) 8.69 7.0% -8.4% 2.0% 0.5% 2.4% 0.32 (NYSE:GCH) 8.29 5.3% -10.7% 0.9% 0.7% 1.9% 1.40 (NYSE:APB) 6.08 8.9% -5.6% 1.8% 0.0% 2.0% 0.18 (NYSE:TTF) 5.19 4.5% -10.0% 6.4% 5.9% 1.1% 0.28 (NYSEMKT:IF) 4.63 5.0% -10.0% 0.4% 0.1% 1.7% 0.28 (NYSE:TDF) 4.50 3.5% -10.3% 9.0% 0.0% 1.4% 0.16 (NYSE:SGF) 4.37 4.2% -11.4% 0.2% 0.2% 1.5% 11.19 (NYSE:TKF) 4.15 9.6% -4.4% 1.5% 0.3% 1.5% 1.00 (NYSE:IDE) 4.10 8.6% -3.3% 7.7% 0.0% 1.2% 0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO) 3.69 6.2% -3.2% 10.0% 29.0% 2.1% 0.18

(Note: the extreme high z-scores of some of the equity CEFs may be due to City of London's activist investing - see I, II, III).

Top 10 lowest z-scores (equity):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:DCA) -3.41 -4.9% -11.5% 9.2% 27.2% 2.3% 0.40 (NYSE:HTY) -1.80 -9.8% 3.2% 9.7% 0.4% 1.3% 0.58 (NYSE:BTO) -1.58 -2.9% -1.1% 4.4% 14.5% 2.0% 0.34 (NYSE:ETB) -1.52 -3.0% 3.4% 8.0% 0.6% 1.1% 0.15 (NYSE:EOS) -1.23 -1.5% -7.0% 7.8% 0.4% 1.1% 0.02 (NYSE:GMZ) -1.15 -2.4% -9.1% 7.9% 30.6% 2.8% -0.10 SRF -1.14 -3.5% -16.4% 5.1% 7.2% 3.1% -0.28 (NYSE:BGR) -1.02 -1.4% -10.3% 6.8% 1.3% 1.3% 0.29 DNI -0.99 -1.1% -18.2% 5.0% 15.6% 1.6% 0.41 (NYSE:ZF) -0.99 -1.3% -12.2% 13.0% 26.5% 1.9% 0.14

Top 10 highest z-scores (debt):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:AIF) 2.95 5.1% -5.6% 8.0% 35.9% 3.4% 1.14 (NYSE:ARDC) 2.72 3.6% -9.8% 7.7% 30.1% 3.0% 1.01 (NYSE:FHY) 2.68 3.5% -8.9% 8.3% 27.5% 2.4% 1.01 (NYSE:CIF) 2.23 2.3% -7.0% 10.3% 28.2% 2.1% 0.70 (NYSE:ACV) 2.18 3.7% -7.5% 9.9% 32.7% 3.5% 0.19 (NYSE:NBD) 2.15 2.9% -1.9% 5.3% 29.0% 1.1% 1.10 (NYSE:KIO) 2.14 3.2% -6.4% 8.8% 27.8% 2.7% 1.08 (NYSE:PCF) 2.00 3.1% -6.8% 4.3% 0.0% 0.9% 0.87 (NYSE:JLS) 1.92 2.0% -3.6% 5.5% 27.1% 2.4% 1.15 (NYSE:PCI) 1.91 4.4% -2.2% 9.2% 45.5% 3.8% 0.81

Top 10 lowest z-scores (debt):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:PMF) -2.33 -13.3% 4.9% 5.4% 41.9% 1.3% 1.26 (NYSE:MYC) -2.29 -4.6% -3.6% 5.1% 42.3% 2.1% 1.02 (NYSE:PNI) -2.24 -9.8% 5.3% 5.3% 45.0% 1.4% 1.18 (NYSEMKT:NBW) -2.21 -8.2% -7.2% 4.4% 40.6% 2.4% 1.02 PHK -2.08 -14.4% 29.3% 11.1% 30.1% 1.3% 0.70 (NYSE:BFZ) -1.95 -5.4% -5.6% 5.0% 42.3% 2.1% 1.03 (NYSEMKT:EIO) -1.82 -6.3% -7.7% 4.7% 33.8% 1.8% 1.00 (NYSE:AKP) -1.80 -4.3% -11.1% 4.3% 36.7% 1.5% 1.14 (NYSE:PYN) -1.77 -6.7% 5.8% 5.3% 43.9% 1.6% 1.11 (NYSE:MAV) -1.72 -10.4% -7.3% 5.2% 33.1% 1.2% 1.30

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yield (equity):

CEF Yield Premium/discount z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage CLM 17.1% 20.7% 1.45 6.0% 0.0% 1.3% 0.07 CRF 16.9% 23.0% 1.66 6.7% 0.1% 0.9% 0.04 ZF 13.0% -12.2% -0.99 -1.3% 26.5% 1.9% 0.14 (NYSE:GPM) 11.9% -6.5% 0.05 0.1% 31.6% 2.2% 0.07 (NYSE:ZTR) 11.6% -7.5% 1.28 1.3% 26.1% 1.6% 0.21 (NYSE:DSE) 11.3% -1.8% -0.86 -3.4% 28.9% 2.5% -0.12 (NYSE:FMO) 11.0% 2.6% 0.72 4.3% 37.3% 2.3% -0.08 (NYSE:GGT) 11.0% -9.0% 1.10 1.9% 15.1% 1.1% 0.06 (NASDAQ:CHW) 10.8% -8.9% 2.37 3.5% 30.1% 2.1% 0.33 (NYSEMKT:GGN) 10.7% -2.0% -0.51 -2.4% 16.4% 1.2% 0.04

Top 10 highest yield (debt):

CEF Yield Premium/discount z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NASDAQ:OXLC) 14.4% 3.6% -0.21 -1.5% 37.5% 17.9% 0.28 (NYSE:EDF) 13.7% 6.8% 1.08 5.2% 32.5% 2.2% 0.66 DMO 11.9% 12.8% 1.19 3.1% 32.3% 2.6% 0.52 (NYSE:EDI) 11.8% 1.8% 1.65 7.2% 33.2% 2.5% 0.69 (NYSE:VGI) 11.6% -5.7% 1.78 3.3% 27.1% 2.2% 0.50 (NYSE:NCV) 11.5% 1.4% 1.13 3.2% 37.8% 1.3% 0.89 ECC 11.5% 19.9% 1.39 13.3% 35.7% 10.2% 0.79 (NYSE:NCZ) 11.4% 1.3% 1.80 4.8% 38.6% 0.9% 0.94 PHK 11.1% 29.3% -2.08 -14.4% 30.1% 1.3% 0.70 (NYSEMKT:FTF) 10.9% -7.3% 0.95 0.9% 20.4% 1.1% 0.44

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y (equity):

CEF D x Y Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage ZF -1.58 -12.2% 13.0% -0.99 -1.3% 26.5% 1.9% 0.14 (NYSE:USA) -1.42 -15.0% 9.5% 0.81 0.6% 2.1% 1.1% 0.09 (NYSE:AWP) -1.41 -13.5% 10.5% 2.20 3.1% 2.7% 1.3% 0.29 (NYSE:DPG) -1.18 -13.7% 8.6% -0.16 -0.2% 27.0% 2.3% 0.48 (NYSEMKT:CH) -1.16 -14.5% 8.0% 0.03 0.2% 0.3% 2.1% 0.08 (NYSE:ADX) -1.14 -15.9% 7.2% 0.96 0.4% 2.1% 0.6% 0.19 RIF -1.11 -17.6% 6.3% 2.09 2.3% 28.2% 2.3% 0.52 (NYSE:SRV) -1.09 -14.0% 7.8% -0.51 -0.7% 33.2% 3.1% -0.27 (NYSE:JOF) -1.09 -12.4% 8.8% 0.88 0.9% 0.0% 1.2% 0.00 (NYSE:NFJ) -1.09 -11.7% 9.3% 0.91 0.9% 0.3% 1.0% 0.29

Top 10 best D x Y (debt):

CEF D x Y Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage BWG -1.16 -13.8% 8.5% 0.61 0.5% 38.2% 2.6% 0.86 EDD -1.15 -12.8% 9.0% -0.34 -0.5% 33.4% 1.8% 1.15 (NYSE:EXD) -1.15 -10.9% 10.5% -0.38 -0.5% 0.9% 1.4% 0.07 (NYSE:RA) -1.14 -10.9% 10.5% n/a n/a 0.0% 2.2% 0.75 (NYSE:ACP) -0.93 -9.1% 10.3% 1.83 3.1% 30.8% 3.1% 1.02 (NYSE:NHF) -0.92 -8.7% 10.5% 1.48 2.7% 25.9% 3.1% 1.70 (NYSEMKT:NHS) -0.91 -11.3% 8.1% 0.46 0.5% 32.9% 2.4% 0.96 (NYSE:EMD) -0.90 -11.7% 7.7% 0.41 0.7% 22.3% 1.6% 0.69 (NYSE:JGH) -0.89 -10.2% 8.8% 0.73 1.0% 30.8% 2.1% 1.02 MSD -0.87 -13.5% 6.4% 0.34 0.4% 3.2% 1.2% 1.04

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (equity):

CEF D x Y x Z Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage DCA 3.62 -11.5% 9.2% -3.41 -4.9% 27.2% 2.3% 0.40 ZF 1.57 -12.2% 13.0% -0.99 -1.3% 26.5% 1.9% 0.14 SRF 0.96 -16.4% 5.1% -1.14 -3.5% 7.2% 3.1% -0.28 PEO 0.90 -15.9% 5.9% -0.97 -1.2% 0.3% 0.8% 0.35 DNI 0.90 -18.2% 5.0% -0.99 -1.1% 15.6% 1.6% 0.41 GMZ 0.83 -9.1% 7.9% -1.15 -2.4% 30.6% 2.8% -0.10 (NYSE:ETJ) 0.79 -9.2% 10.0% -0.85 -1.7% 0.2% 1.1% 0.12 BGR 0.71 -10.3% 6.8% -1.02 -1.4% 1.3% 1.3% 0.29 EOS 0.67 -7.0% 7.8% -1.23 -1.5% 0.4% 1.1% 0.02 SRV 0.56 -14.0% 7.8% -0.51 -0.7% 33.2% 3.1% -0.27

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (debt):

CEF D x Y x Z Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:PHT) 0.97 -7.8% 7.90% -1.59 -7.1% 29.2% 1.7% 1.31 (NYSEMKT:EMJ) 0.94 -11.3% 5.1% -1.64 -5.1% 37.2% 1.9% 0.98 AKP 0.85 -11.1% 4.3% -1.80 -4.3% 36.7% 1.5% 1.14 (NYSE:AWF) 0.81 -9.3% 6.7% -1.31 -1.9% 8.4% 1.0% 0.92 TEI 0.77 -12.7% 3.8% -1.60 -2.3% 0.8% 1.1% 1.77 NXJ 0.77 -12.6% 5.2% -1.17 -2.2% 31.7% 1.7% 1.04 GIM 0.76 -12.6% 4.4% -1.38 -2.0% 3.1% 0.7% 1.06 (NYSE:BQH) 0.76 -10.0% 5.0% -1.51 -2.3% 37.5% 2.1% 1.00 VPV 0.75 -12.0% 5.1% -1.22 -3.7% 36.2% 1.5% 1.07 (NYSEMKT:CEV) 0.73 -11.2% 4.3% -1.51 -4.5% 38.6% 2.4% 1.11

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -5.13%, edging down very slightly from -5.07% in the previous month. The following boxplot shows lower quartile, median and upper quartile data (the mean is indicated as the "x").

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.50%, a very slight decrease from 6.53% in the month prior.

The average z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.33, a tiny increase from +0.32 a month ago.

Commentary

In last month's commentary ("The Chemist's CEF Report - March 2017: CEFs Treading Water"), we noted that CEFs as a group were basically "treading water" based on the fact that valuation metrics were nearly the same as at the start of February (or even slightly cheaper). This month, the changes in average yield (from -5.13% to -5.07%), premium/discount (from 6.53% to 6.50%) and z-score (from +0.32 to +0.33) from the start of March were absolutely miniscule. Moreover, visual inspection of the above charts shows a contraction in interquartile range of the various metrics (as represented by the length of the bars), indicating that there is less variability in yield, premium/discount and z-score across the universe of CEFs. All is calm in CEFland!

The broader markets were basically flat this month, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) gaining +0.10% and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) losing -0.06%. The main possibly impactful event this month, the Fed March meeting, transpired more with a whimper than a bang. It seems that the market had fully expected and priced in the rate hike and we did not see widespread panic in the CEF space as he had witnessed in previous "taper tantrums".

With average z-scores above 0, CEFs as a group are still slightly overvalued (though not as much as two months before), suggesting that it might be worth waiting for better buy opportunities to appear (last month's article "Why Patience May Be Warranted In Today's CEF Market (And Remembering The -3 Club)" is still relevant). Investors more willing to partake in active management may consider selling individual CEFs that have moved into extreme overvaluation territory (based on z-score and/or recent price action).

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in the Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For April 2017, my top 3 picks are:

Pioneer High Income Trust [PHT]: 7.9% yield, -7.8% discount, -1.59 z-score, -7.1% distance, 29.2% leverage, 1.7% expense ratio.

[PHT]: 7.9% yield, -7.8% discount, -1.59 z-score, -7.1% distance, 29.2% leverage, 1.7% expense ratio. A llianceBernstein Global High Income Fund [AWF]: 6.7% yield, -9.3% discount, -1.31 z-score, -1.9% distance, 8.4% leverage, 1.0% expense ratio.

[AWF]: 6.7% yield, -9.3% discount, -1.31 z-score, -1.9% distance, 8.4% leverage, 1.0% expense ratio. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II [EOS]: 7.8% yield, -7.0% discount, -1.23 z-score, -1.5% distance, 0% leverage, 1.1% expense ratio.

