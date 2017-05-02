French Elections Update: Round 2

In the event of a Marine Le Pen victory the euro could lose 5% of its value and 1 quarter of French banks market capitalization could be wiped off.

First round French presidential election results

Source: French Interior ministry

The first-round outcome was finally unveiled. This time polls were right. The young candidate Emmanuel Macron who was leading in the polls effectively arrived first followed by the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. As I explained in my previous article before this 1st round, the French political landscape had been totally reshaped. For the first time in more than 50 years of the Fifth Republic, the two major political parties have not made it to the 2nd round.

As it goes, hypotheses nº1 cited in my previous article has been validated, as well as the market reaction anticipated for this outcome has been validated. The European markets soared anticipating the election of the centrist candidate and volatility dropped significantly. The Euro also posted significant gains, soaring by 1.8% against the dollar and 3% against the yen. The traditional haven asset, gold also posted a significant drop while the spread between French and German bonds also dropped consequently.

France - Germany 10 Year Bond Spread

Source: YCHARTS

Source: Stoxx.com

Markets are now pricing in a victory of the center candidate. According to the recent polls Emmanuel Macron has more than 10% advance in vote intentions. In my view markets will not price in the possibility of a far-right win if polls continue to show more than 5% spread between the two candidates.

Source: Les Echos ; Presitrack ; 1st of may 2017

Could it possible for the far-right candidate to beat all the expectations and win this election?

It appears as an impossible task for Mrs. Le Pen to win this second round. The daughter is likely to face the same fate as her father against Jacques Chirac in 2002. However, things have changed and her votes intentions are now nearly the double of what her father's back in those days.

The main handicap of the Front National is the pillar of its economic program, the so called Frexit and the return to the Franc. Marine Le Pen is now trying to soften its positioning on her Eurosceptic positioning, by talking of a different a schedule and a more negotiated approach with the European Union. Moreover, instead of talking about a complete return to the Franc, she is now presenting the possibility of having two currencies, one for the daily use of the population, the Franc and one for international trade, the Euro. At the same time, she expects to recover the French central bank autonomy.

In my view these are not realistic policies and will probably never be approved by the parliament unless her party wins a majority at the legislative polls a month from the presidential second round. Furthermore, without an exit of the Euro, as experts are telling us, her entire economic program viability is threatened.

Why this sudden change in the FN's Eurosceptic rhetoric?

It is quite simple, the anti-euro positioning which has contributed to the growth of her popularity until now has become its main hindrance to become the next Elysée tenant. Effectively, according to a survey only 28% of the population is in favor of exiting the eurozone (Source: Les Echos / Elabe). Moreover, the challenge of the FN is to seduce the right electorate who voted for François Fillon in the first round. What makes this quite difficult is that, the Fillon electorate is mainly composed by entrepreneurs, executives and Intellectuals. In other words, the upper range of the French population, thus people who have considerable savings and then would therefore be negatively be affected by the FN's anti-euro policy. Furthermore, it is worthy to note that French people are among the biggest savers in the European Union (Source: Les Echos)

Source: Les Echos / Opinionway ; In % of respondants

The composition of Jean Luc Mélenchon base is more like the FN's. However, in my view it doesn't mean that the FN would be able to seduce a large share of this electorate. Mainly because even though they might share the anti-establishment and anti-euro positioning, they have too different expectations on policies such as immigration and national security. Moreover, last Sunday the far-left candidate told on French television to his supporters that it would be "a terrible mistake" to vote FN. As a matter of fact, the only solution for Marine Le Pen in this run-off would be to seduce a large share of the Filllon voters. And even that might not be enough. Which explains also her efforts to seduce the blue collars who are naturally reluctant to vote for the former Rothschild banker.

Source: Les Échos/Ooxia survey after the 1st round 25 & 26 April 2017; Sample: 1000 people

As I mentioned above savers are the main part of the Fillon electorate. According to the survey described in the chart above, most of the savers see the election of Mrs Le Pen to have negative consequences on their savings yield.

To analyze these polls and the possibility of a surprise with a win of the far-right candidate we need to look at from which candidate votes are coming. Note that Abstention/void/blank is expected to reach nearly 34%.

Current polls and estimated votes distribution from 1 st round candidates

The worst-case scenario, Marine Le Pen wins the election

Estimates of 1 st round vote distribution leading to an FN win in the 2 nd round

In the table above I have created a scenario in which Marine Le Pen would win with a slight majority. For this to happen, the far-right needs to gather 25% of the far-left electorate, the quasi totality of Dupont-Aignan supporters and 50% of Fillon voters. In addition to a record Abstention/Void/Blank coming from the far-left electorate. In my opinion this is not likely to become true for the reasons I stated before.

The next crucial deadline that could change the course of this run-off is the debate between the two candidates scheduled in the evening of May 3rd.

However, nothing being impossible I believe the only chance for the FN of achieving this would be an astonishing performance during the debate. As we have seen before during these elections, it is during debates that outsiders have been able to create a rally in vote intentions.

What would the reaction of markets on a Marine Le Pen surprise ?

I believe the immediate reaction would be a sell-off in French and South European bonds pushing yields to their highest levels. European indexes would also be negatively affected, the big losers would be the French banks. According to Citigroup a quarter of their market capitalization could be wiped off (source: Investir).

Source : Les Échos ; Bank of America Merill Lycnh

Q: What will be in your opinion the short term performance of European equities (Eurostoxx) if Marine Le Pen is elected president ?

And obviously, the common currency would be severely affected. According to a survey from Reuters, the currency could lose 5% if Marine Le Pen wins the election.

