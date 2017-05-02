Parker-Hannifin: Strong Stock Growth Ahead

I expect the stock to perform well as Parker Hannifin is fairly valued with strong growth.

Parker-Hannifin (PH) is performing well as evident in the recent Q3 results. I expect the company to continue to perform well over the next two years as the U.S. and global economies continue to grow. Parker will benefit from recent acquisitions and from organic growth. I expect the stock to outperform due to a fair valuation and strong earnings growth.

Parker Hannifin is one of those companies that makes products that are behind the scenes for most people. The company is a global leader for motion and control technologies. Parker is the largest publicly traded company in the Industrial Equipment & Components industry. The company offers a variety of products including hosing, piping, seals, O-rings, filters, purifiers, motors, drives, controllers, regulators, sensors, aerospace systems, gas generators, valves, fittings, pumps, etc.

Parker achieved positive results for fiscal Q3. Here are some highlights from the quarter:

- Revenue estimates were exceeded by $90 million or by 40.5%

- Q3 sales increased 10% to 3.12 billion

- The sales breakdown was 6% from organic growth, 5% from acquisitions, and negative 1% from currency effects

- Total orders increased by 8%

- EPS was exceeded by $0.25 or by 13.4%

- EPS increased 28% to $1.75 or by 40% to $2.11 when adjusted for business realignment and acquisitions

Given the strong results, Parker increased guidance for the full year. Previous EPS estimates of $7.05 to $7.55 were increased to $7.70 to $8.00. The new estimates are 6.7% to 7% higher than previously. The raised guidance is likely to act as a positive catalyst for the stock over the next few months.

The company expects to achieve organic sales growth that is 1.5% higher than the rate of global industrial production through 2020. This shows the company’s confidence in achieving above average sales. The IMF recently increased the outlook for global economic growth to be 3.5% in 2017 compared with 3.1% in 2016. This growth is based on a pickup in manufacturing, industrial production, and trade. So, Parker is likely to perform well this year as economic growth is expected to be higher than last year.

Acquisitions Helping to Fuel Growth

Parker is getting a good balance of growth from organic sales and from acquisitions. The company closed 2 acquisitions in Q3 2017: CLARCOR and Helac. These acquisitions will help drive growth for Q4 and into Parker’s next fiscal year.

Parker paid $4.3 billion for CLARCOR, a maker of filtration products. The CLARCOR acquisition doubles Parker’s filtration business and will provide the company with about $1.5 billion more in annual sales. Parker expects to achieve $140 million in annual cost savings from the acquisition in about three years. To put that into perspective, $140 million represents about 16% of Parker’s TTM net income.

The CLARCOR acquisition does increase Parker’s risk profile. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, Joel Levington, pointed out that Parker’s net leverage might approach 2.5X pro forma for CLARCOR. That level of leverage is above Moody’s goal for an A3 credit rating and higher than the S&P limit for an A rating.

Despite the higher risk profile, the CLARCOR acquisition should produce a net long-term benefit for Parker. This is in the form of increased revenue and cost reduction. Parker has an ROIC of 12.3% and an ROE of 18.9. So, the company gets a decent bang for its invested buck. Parker’s ROE is expected to increase to 22% in 2017.

We don’t know how much Parker paid for Helac since the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. We do know that Helac had revenue of $75 million for fiscal year ending in 2016. Helac produces helical rotary actuators known for their significant torque, compact design, high load bearing capability, and reliable performance. This acquisition enhances Parker’s hydraulics business and will provide the company with a new source of add-on revenue.

Valuation

Parker is trading with a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.3 based on expected EBITDA for 2018 of $2.27 billion. This is a lower valuation than large-cap industry peer, Pentair (PNR), which is trading with a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.8.

Parker is also valued lower in terms of revenue. Parker is trading with a forward EV/revenue ratio of 1.91 as compared to Pentair’s forward EV/revenue ratio of 2.7.

I expect Parker to outperform the S&P 500 as a result of having a reasonable valuation along with strong growth. Parker is expected to grow earnings between 18% and 19% in 2017 and follow that up with a 12.3% earnings increase in 2018. This is higher than Pentair’s expected earnings growth of about 9% for 2017 and about 7% for 2018.

I think Pentair’s stock will perform well over the next 2 years. However, Parker’s stock is likely to outperform due to a lower valuation and higher earnings growth.

Conclusion

Parker is set to get a revenue boost plus cost synergies from its acquisitions. The company is cyclical, which presents a risk as the stock tends to sell-off more than the S&P 500 during downturns. However, I don’t see a recession on the horizon for 2017 or 2018 as a result of being in the early stages of the interest rate increase cycle. Therefore, I expect the stock to perform well over the next two years.

Parker’s reasonable valuation and strong double-digit earnings growth are likely to drive the stock to outperform the S&P 500 through 2018.

