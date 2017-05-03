Do Not Try To Cash The Dividend For The Consumer Staples With One Exception

Is it best to forfeit the next dividend payment and benefit from a lower stock price in the beginning, or should you grab that next dividend payment?

Analyzing historic performance for the juggernauts of the telecommunications sector, I'll compare total returns around any of the previous over 80 individual ex-dividend dates across three different categories.

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. The question is, how?

In part III of my BOAx-Analysis (Before, On or After Ex-Dividend Date Analysis), I am focusing on the Consumer Goods (Personal Products) sector. Of the 15 stocks listed in that sector according to dividend.com, the analysis covers three iconic dividend stocks. The candidates here are Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL). Personally, I am invested in two of these stocks and looking for the right price to open a position in KMB.

Following this analysis, I have run BOAx on 10 different stocks and will make sure to interrelate the findings.

As far as the Consumer Goods sector is concerned, the findings across these three stocks actually couldn't be any more different. Find out which of these stocks yield higher returns when buying before the ex-dividend, which one on the ex-dividend, and, you guessed it, which one performs better being bought post ex-dividend.

As always, the analysis assumes a flat dividend tax rate of 15%.

Procter & Gamble has been in business for almost 180 years, is going nowhere and is positioning itself to reignite its six-decade long uninterrupted streak of consecutive yearly dividend increases

Procter & Gamble, one of the world's largest consumer staples companies, is a dividend aristocrat with its uninterrupted 60-year-long streak of dividend growth. In recent years, dividend growth has slowed down while the stock price has strongly appreciated pushing down the yield.

PG data by YCharts

Recently, the company announced a 3% raise in its quarterly dividend. This not only kept the company’s streak of consecutive dividend increases intact (60 years and counting), it also marked the highest increase over the last five years (2017: 3.002%, 2016: 0.996%, 2015/2014/2013: 2.999%). Albeit this very narrowly trumps inflation (2.4-2.7% in Q1/2017), it is a much better gift than what the company presented us last year with that lousy 1% increase to keep the dividend streak going.

On April 26, 2017, the company released its Fiscal Year Q3/2017 earnings report and while it beat bottom line, its top line revenue growth was lower than expected, just missing by less than 1%. The market did not like these figures as ongoing FX woes continue to weigh heavily on sales and margins. Organic sales growth came in at 1% for a stock that is valued at around 26 times earnings.

While I am not saying that this stock is massively overvalued it is certainly not a bargain. However, investors should keep in mind that this consumer and dividend giant is not going to fade. It is yielding a rock solid 3.1% yield backed by a 70% Cash Dividend Ratio.

PG Cash Dividend Payout Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

Currency headwinds are a major driver inhibiting further growth bottom and top line with –2% impact on JFM net sales. Should this suddenly reverse and turn into a catalyst – as we are just observing with Europe’s political landscape likely to avoid a fatal euro-critical presidency in France the EUR has already appreciated 3% vs. the greenback – this could easily translate into 2-3% additional growth.

Source: PG Earnings Presentation FY 2017 Q3

The company itself believes in its business transformation and is guiding for 2-3% organic sales growth for total 2017. And thus, a hypothetical boost from FX developments as described above could translate to a more captivating 5% all-in sales growth. Against this backdrop, the stock’s valuation looks certainly more reasonable.

I do like the company's overall moat with its strong brands, its slightly increased guidance and certainly its dividend.

From a liquidity perspective, I do not like the company's balance sheet as core liquidity ratios are underwhelming:

Cash Ratio = liquid assets / short-term liabilities = (5,817 + 8,510) / 29,082 = 0.2

Quick Ratio = (liquid assets + marketable securities + short-term receivables) / short-term liabilities = (5,817 + 8,510 + 4,358) / 29,082 = 0.64

Banker's rule = current assets / short-term liabilities = 25,885 / 29,082 = 0.89

Based on these plain-vanilla, textbook-like calculations all three ratios come short of what we generally would call healthy. The Cash Ratio with 0.2 (>0.2 as benchmark) comes in closest with both the Quick Ratio of 0.64 (>=1 as benchmark) and even more the Banker's Rule of 0.89 (>= 2 as benchmark) being far away from what is generally regarded as desirable.

Granted, real-world balance sheets are more complex than textbook-like calculations, and while I am by no means suggesting that the company is facing liquidity problems, even that simple calculation shows that it still helps to get a better feeling of the liquidity prowess of PG's balance sheet.

What I like more are the company's debt metrics, at least at first glance. A debt ratio of 54% and a debt-equity ratio of 116% are sound.

However, a more conservative debt-equity ratio which adjusts the company's equity by its goodwill (and PG has been acquiring several companies in its illustrious history) yields 485%. Thus, the company's tangible equity falls in very short compared to its debt. This epitomizes that the company has mostly been growing by acquiring companies rather than via organic growth.

These ratios are not alarming though and can actually be considered good in corporate America. PG is a $224B company with top-notch credit rating and a wide moat. Although almost 0% organic growth over the last years are not what I am looking for, one should not forget how exposed the company is to foreign currency movements and how a very strong dollar has negatively impacted its business.

For dividend investors, this stock should be a core holding and as FX developments reverse and the company's $10bn restructuring program starting to bear fruit, its dividend growth should re-accelerate. For me, this is not only a core holding but one I am not worrying about at all, a real SWAN-like investment.

Now let's get straight into the analysis itself.

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in each of PG, KMB and CL has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 10 years by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. Regarding these stocks that is 41 dividend dates each.

Figure I: Overview of "winners" by stock for observed period

While all three stocks favor buying post ex-dividend date, the degree of each outcome per stock varies. For both PG and KMB, it is quite clear that the stock is reflecting that expected price drop following being traded ex-dividend and that buying before the ex-dividend turned out to be the best decision only in around 1 of 8 cases. For Colgate, the results of buying before the ex-dividend date or one day after are almost equal. This means in 4 of 10 cases, the strategy to buy post ex-dividend rules but in another 4 of 10 cases it would have been best to cash in on that most recent dividend.

This is the first time that results for stocks within one sector show a significant difference, as both for Big Tobacco and for the telecoms the results were much more similar; in the latter case, virtually identical.

Thus, let's take a look at how these outcomes compare against each other if we disassemble them on a yearly level.

Figure 2: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

This table gives us more insights. For both PG and KMB, it is very clear that over the last couple of years buying after the ex-dividend would have generally been the best strategy. Regarding Colgate-Palmolive, we can observe that apart from 2016, the most recent years did not favor buying one day post ex-dividend. In fact, the odds are 50/50 whether to buy on the ex-dividend or before. Thus, for income investors who want income and cash flow, it may be wiser to just buy before the ex-dividend date as these stocks seems to be less responsive to the usual ex-dividend drops.

Finally, to shed light on this data from yet another angle, the matrix below shows the average delta between the best and worst outcome across all dividend dates for the specific "winner" on that date.

Figure 3: Average delta between best and worst outcome across all dividend dates by stock and best outcome

What key insights can we now derive from all of this?

Using the past to guide our investment decisions in the present and future, we can conclude that for any of these three consumer giants, buying post the ex-dividend date yields on average higher results, both absolute and relative. However, regarding CL, buying before the ex-dividend date and thus cashing in on the next dividend, is almost as good and if you are seeking cash flow, a sound decision to take given that the average outperformance of that strategy to the worst in cases where buying before the ex-dividend date is superior, is only slightly inferior to buying post ex-dividend date despite factoring in taxes. For all three stocks, if we are seeking alpha, this is best to be found when buying post the ex-dividend date although the average outperformance ranges only between 3-4% and thus much lower compared to what we can gain from investments in tobacco or telecom stocks.

The next ex-dividend dates for the stocks covered here are weeks away, with KMB going ex-dividend June 6 and both PG and CL predicted to go ex-dividend in mid-to-end July. Thus, the decision whether to buy now should primarily be based on other factors than the analytical findings above. Still, they can provide guidance as to once an investor has decided to invest to better time the purchase. Personally, with all three stocks being very close to their 52-week-high (PG: -5%, KMB: -6.5%, CL: -3%), I am waiting for a small correction, particularly for PG as we have already witnessed following its recent earnings release.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar Tool (make sure to follow instructions here). This handy dividend calendar view allows me to view the respective next ex-dividend dates. Here is a sample screenshot of how this looks like.

Investor takeaway

For me, as a dividend investor, my primary focus is on collecting as many dividends as early as possible, while preserving capital at the same time. In the past, one of the decisions for timing my purchases was the upcoming ex-dividend date, as buying right before this promised the most immediate capital returns.

In theory, investing one day after the ex-dividend date should lead to the best long-term performance as you get more shares for your invested capital by just waiting an additional 1-2 days. The "missed" dividend payment should then be more than compensated by the higher amount of shares you received.

In reality, it becomes very obvious that for the three consumer product stocks covered in this article, the theory seems to hold in reality as well. However, regarding Colgate I would favor buying before ex-dividend date.

It is a bet on the efficient market hypothesis and generally more likely in falling markets, as in rising markets there is just no guarantee whatsoever that the stock price really trades lower once the stock has gone ex-dividend or the day after.

I will consider these findings and approaches for future purchases and run other stocks, also collectively, through the same analysis to derive more insights.

What do you make out of all this?

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG, VZ, T, RDS.B, MO, PM, CL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.