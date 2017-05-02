Welcome to another edition of 'Elroy's Chart Corner' where all types of technical analysis will be used to identify high probability set-ups in stocks, sectors, indices, or anything that can be traded.

As I am focusing on readers' requests not all the charts will be exactly what I would choose to trade. My ideal set-up is a pull back in an uptrend when I understand the context and what is driving a particular stock or instrument. Even then, 'perfect' set-ups can and do fail. Take the Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) for example:

The pull back to $28.9 was technically a perfect place to buy there was confluence of three supports. However, with the wobble in the reflation trade it was wise to at least take partial profits on the first swing higher. It now looks like XME could fall through the lows pretty soon.

Some traders will have made money from XME at $29 and I'm pretty sure some are about to lose money too. Execution is one of the hardest aspects of trading, and it's something everyone does differently.

Let's just say anything can happen, so trade appropriately. And with that disclaimer out of the way, onto the charts.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BMY completed an ABC correction down into the early 2017 low followed by an impulse higher. It's a bullish set up for another move above $60; the only question is if the move happens now or later.

With price currently testing the 200dma and trendline resistance, new entries are preferable after a break and re-test. Alternatively, if resistance holds one more time, buy a move nearer $46 to tighten up the risk / reward.

The target is $65 where there is confluence of the gap 'window', the 61.8% Fibonacci retrace, and a measured move.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS)

Some charts instantly remind me of others.

It's not always clear why two charts relate. Steel and silver are both metals recovering from bear markets so it's at least logical the shape of the two recoveries may have similarities.

If the similarities persist, AKS should decline into the $4s and then head back to the 200dma. The rest is up to silver's lead.

Cliff's Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF)

Easy to say now, but CLF was a great short at the confluence of weekly resistance at $11.84.

With the first leg complete, it's a case of trying to catch the end of the correction for the next leg higher. Easier said than done when there is a 82% drop to new lows.

In this case I would zoom into the daily chart.

There is a measured move right into the gap fill from the election. I'd expect a bid here, but the structure could certainly go lower and form an impulse if new lows were made <$6.2.

One approach is to buy support like shown above, close half on a 2-3 day swing higher, and hold some for a possible positional trade.

iPath Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Total Return Sub-Index ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB)

NIB has had some heavy falls, but the worst should be over. The gaps in November 2016 were the central part of the decline and the down trend should now be unwinding.

I only consider reversals when wave Y is 90% of wave W. Since this has been met, a significant low is possible in this area. Of course it is safer to wait for some sort of reversal and pattern higher first.

Some traders like to try and buy as low as they can, and some forfeit the best price for safety and wait for a confirmed reversal.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia looks like it has made a significant low at $4 in late 2016.

It's probably not a good idea to buy right at channel resistance, but if you are long already then hold versus the lows. New entries can be taken on a break-out or if price retraces nearer $4.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)

CELG is in a clean looking uptrend. but this is the final phase of the rally. Many stock charts look very similar to CELG as the US indices are also in wave 5.

Targets are a bit tricky as price has already moved so far and I'm using a logarithmic view. New highs should be possible, but a failure and break of the channel will warn of a sizeable correction.

Suncoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SXC has completed a fairly clear 5 wave rally from the lows. This is longer term bullish and it's now a case of catching the retrace for the next leg higher.

$8.19 is currently support, with $6.72 the next logical area to test.

Jacob's Engineering (NYSE:JEC)

Assuming this massive gap isn't down to stock consolidation, the 2008 high should hold to complete wave 3 at around $62.

The 23.6% Fibonacci retrace is at $51 so there may be a decent entry there: risk around 6% to make 20%.

Next Edition

Sorry if I didn't include some requests. I still have around half a dozen noted down and will try and include them time. Keep the ideas coming.

Conclusions

Technical analysis can identify areas where there is an edge. One thing is more likely to happen than another. However, execution and trade management are up to us.

Next time I will review some more charts, and look into methods of managing our trades.

See you next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.