ETFGI Global ETF And ETP Industry Highlights March 2017

ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered record inflows of $66 billion and assets reached a new high of $3.913 trillion at the end of Q1 2017.

All dollar values in U.S. Dollars unless stated otherwise.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today following on from the strong start to the year assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally reached a new record high of $3.913 trillion at the end Q1 2017 surpassing the prior record of $3.844 trillion set at the end of February 2017 according to preliminary data from ETFGI's Q1 2017 global ETF and ETP industry insights report.

ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered record net inflows of $66.27 Bn in March marking the 38th consecutive month of net inflows. Year to date, a record $197.26 Bn in net new assets have been gathered. At this point last year there were net inflows of $69.97 Bn.At the end of March 2017, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 6,771 ETFs/ETPs, with 12,750 listings, assets of $3.913 trillion, from 306 providers listed on 67 exchanges in 55 countries. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI:

Investors have favoured equities over fixed income and commodities as equity markets have performed positively in March and in the first quarter of 2017. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% in March and 6.1% during the first quarter. International equity markets performed strongly in March and in the first quarter with the international markets ex US up 2.6% in March and 7.5% in Q1 and emerging markets up 2.1% in March and 11.1% in Q1. With the first round of the French elections looming in the next few weeks, European volatility expectations increased.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $49.07 Bn in March, bringing year to date net inflows to $139.67 Bn, which is greater than the net inflows of $5.06 Bn over the same period last year.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs experienced net inflows of $11.68 Bn in March, growing year to date net inflows to $39.20 Bn, which is less than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $41.62 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of $1.30 Bn in March. Year to date, net inflows are at $8.87 Bn, compared to net inflows of $14.56 Bn over the same period last year.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in March with $27.33 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $13.64 Bn and Nomura AM with $3.70 Bn net inflows.

In Q1 2017, iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $65.36 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $42.81 Bn and SPDR ETFs with $13.87 Bn net inflows.

