Gilead Sciences: No Reason To Panic

The biopharma has plenty of options reducing the need to panic regardless of the short-term numbers.

The company is shifting away from stock buybacks to build up a pipeline.

Over the last month, the market became desperate for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to make a deal sending the stock close to the recent lows. The biopharma is highly profitable though questioning the reason to panic.

At $68, the stock is substantially below the highs. After originally buying Gilead Sciences due to the massive capital returns, the question now is how to handle the stock as the company pulls back on stock buybacks.

Strong Dividend

As the market panics regarding declining sales and profits, the biopharma continues producing huge profits. The amounts are significantly above what is now a solid dividend payout.

The BOD recently increased the dividend over 10% to $0.52 per quarter. Gilead Sciences now offers a 3% dividend yield.

A big key to the dividend and capital return plans is that Gilead Sciences is forecast to earn in the range of $7 to $8 per share in 2017 and 2018. The earnings levels are far in excess of the $2.08 per share annual dividend.

The company has the option to continue repurchasing shares at a fast clip, but the CEO has a new philosophy regarding share buybacks. Per the comment at the Barclays Healthcare conference back in March:

You can go and buy back stock all you want, but I don't think it ever really changes the narrative. In fact, my last observation the time I went through this is all it did was reduced the shares outstanding, kept the stock price flat and reduced the overall market cap.

Clearly, the CEO is hitting upon the fact that stock buybacks don't solve pipeline issues that are crucial to the valuation of a biopharma.

Options Limit Need To Panic

Back in March, analyst Geoff Meacham from Barclays sent a letter to management urging quick action on an acquisition. The timing was interesting considering the conference hosted by the analyst and his firm that week.

At the time, the news had Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) perk up. The biotech seems like an odd target considering the stock was already worth nearly $30 billion and despite promising cancer drugs, the revenue targets are only $1.6 billion for 2018.

An approval of cancer drug Epacadostat could easily lead to revenue targets in the $3 billion range down the road, but a premium bid could have seen Incyte costing in excess of $35 billion.

Luckily though, Gilead dodged a bullet as the stock plunged on the failure to get FDA approval for baricitinib in partnership with Eli Lily (NYSE:LLY). The biotech is now only worth $25 billion.

Gilead Sciences is only worth $89 billion now. The biopharma ended Q4 with $32.4 billion in cash on the balance sheet due to issuing an additional $5.0 billion in debt. The total debt balance is now up to $26.6 billion leaving a net cash balance of $5.8 billion.

The company unfortunately purchased a substantial amount of shares at higher prices, but the balance sheet remains strong and operating cash flows will fund the ability to make bolt-on acquisitions.

While the HCV product sales remain under pressure with a massive reduction during 2017, the market is missing that the HIV product line and other non-HCV products are growing slowly. Gilead will end 2017 with over 65% of the business in these growing product lines.

The pipeline isn't void either with promising drugs for liver diseases and RA in late-stage trials. The reality is that Gilead Sciences isn't in a desperate mode with large, profitable sales, a solid balance sheet and a decent pipeline heading into 2019.

While an acquisition that adds some growth potential to replace the HCV products is ideal, the biopharma doesn't need to leverage up the balance sheet for a premium bid on Incyte or another biotech.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors get a solid dividend to wait for a turnaround in the prospects of the biopharma. The company reports after the close on Tuesday with expectations for a material decline from last year, but investors shouldn't panic as Gilead Sciences has plenty of options for a turnaround including a pipeline, strong cash flows, and a growing non-HCV business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.