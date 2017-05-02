Wayfair - Sometimes The Masters Of The Universe Get It Wrong

I am going to try and thread a needle on this one as I don't want to be over the top, but there are some important lessons to be learned from over confidence, especially when it comes to shorting stocks.

Perhaps, I too am making a similar mistake with my short thesis on National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ): see Retail Cult Stock and Liar's Poker. Back in November 2015, two highly intelligent and noted short sellers publicly announced very aggressive short campaigns against Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Both Andrew Left of Citron and Whitney Tilson are well known short sellers, and make bold calls that tend to move markets. Your dear author here is a no one and a nobody on Wall Street and manages a portfolio of a few hundreds thousand. However, as we have learned since November 2015, valuation short theses are hard and shorting in general is a fine art form. Enclosed below, please take a look at two short theses on Wayfair Inc.

Here is Andrew Left's headline of Citron (see article below)

Next please see Whitney Tilson's piece:

In response to these two pieces, I wrote rebuttal articles and played Devil's Advocate. This is one of the many great aspects of Seeking Alpha's platform. A nothing and nobody, like me, can respectfully, write a rebuttal piece(s) arguing that the Masters of the Universe, in this case, Citron and Tilson, were wrong. Moreover, Seeking Alpha is an open and democratic platform where there are no required Ivy League credentials, secret handshakes, or favoritism by the editors. That's why I love the site and have collectively devoted thousands of hours moonlighting and writing here.

Enclosed below please see two out of the four snapshots that I wrote about Wayfair, Inc. arguing the neutral to bullish case.

Exhibit A (see link here)

Exhibit B (see link here)

Anyway, let's take a look at some of Wayfair's financials since November 2015. Essentially, I see two things:

A) Lots and revenue growth and stable gross margins

B) High Advertising expenses and lots of red ink

However, one of my mentors, the former partner and equity portfolio manager at Wellington (who retired there after a nice ten year run), who is an expert on figuring out growth companies taught me, when it comes to growth stocks is all about understanding consensus estimates. He explained that pure valuation is investing quicksand as the market is valuing these business based on a series of different metrics and as long as the company clears these pre defined hurdles, despite the red ink, the stock move sideways or higher. In the case of Wayfair Inc. that metric is clearly revenue growth and marketshare. Let's face it, Wayfair's end game is to grow large enough to attract the attention of a larger revival that needs an online strategy. Hint, hint....Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), maybe?

As I mentioned, please see consensus estimates for Wayfair and note that it is all about revenue growth and not profitability. You can yell curse word at your computer screen while reading this, mumble under your breathe that I am an idiot, but you those are quixotic exercises. I learned my friend and mentor, who successfully managed $4 billion in growth equities, at well regard Wellington, it ain't about looking at valuation in a vacuum, it is about understanding consensus estimates and then reverse engineering if the company can beat and raise for the next quarter/ full year guidance. If they beat and raise, guess what, the stock is going higher (most of the time).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Finally, here is Wayfair's historical short interest, per GuruFocus. This has been crowded short trade. Too much group think.

Takeaway

I've got to dash, it is now 2:30 ET and I am got to get ready for my 3 a.m. departure to Logan Airport, as my next investing adventure awaits. I am visiting Famous Dave's (NASDAQ:DAVE) annual shareholder meeting in Minnesota (see my piece "Adventures in Capitalism"). The point of today's article is that short theses based solely on valuation are hard, especially when the short interest is very high, the borrowing costs are high, and you are betting against companies controlled by very, very smart private equity folks. I don't have a strong opinion on shares of Wayfair, at present levels, but I do know that I wouldn't be short at $47 per share.

