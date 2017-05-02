Buyer's Remorse: Lawsuits Reveal Significant Risk With PCM's Largest Acquisition

Introduction

PCM Inc. (NSDQ: PCMI) is multi-vendor reseller of IT products and services. Most investors probably recognize it by its former name, PC Mall. For years, PCM stagnated as its industry, plagued by razor thin margins, faced new competition and a secular transition away from traditional IT services to the cloud. In 2010, PCM reported $1.36 billion in revenues. By 2014, revenues were $1.35 billion.

But in 2015, PCM went on a buying spree, acquiring value-added resellers in an effort to improve profitability by selling higher-value services. Today, with revenue of $2.25 billion and profits up 150%, management refers to PCM as an IT powerhouse. Investors have bought into the transformation, sending the stock up 300% over the last year.

We aren't buying it. We agree with the opinions of a recent article published by Cliffside Research that the acquisitions mask the deteriorating results of PCM's core operations and that accounting adjustments result in an overly optimistic view of earnings.

But there is more to this story than accounting. Two recently filed lawsuits provide a peak under the hood of PCM's acquisition of En Pointe Technologies. While management has recently stated that "En Pointe is executing at a high level," a lawsuit between PCM and En Pointe's predecessor, Collab9 Inc., appears to tell a different story.

In its complaint, Collab9 discloses financial information that, by our estimation, implies En Pointe's revenues declined significantly during the first 16 months of ownership. More troubling are counter claims set forth by PCM that allege:

Audited financials provided by En Pointe, and filed with the SEC, materially overstated the profitability of the business. As a result of breaches by Collab9, PCM is unable to conduct the business in a manner consistent with how the business was historically conducted. Breaches by Collab9 have damaged PCM's goodwill with many of its customers. Collab9 did not disclose that related parties controlled a Pakistani partner that represents a substantial portion of En Pointe's work force. Had PCM known the truth about En Pointe's finances it would not have entered into the purchase agreement.

All in all, PCM alleges damages exceeding $57 million or over three times PCM's 2016 net income. But, to fully grasp the potential financial impact of PCM's allegations, investors must first ask what did PCM acquire?

In addition to sales reps and customer relationships, En Pointe came with a contract with an undisclosed Pakistani partner named Ovex Technologies (Ovex). While Ovex claims to be Pakistan's largest business process outsourcer (BPO), it operates virtually exclusively for the benefit of En Pointe and is allegedly controlled by parties related to En Pointe's founder Attiazaz "Bob" Din.

We believe Ovex is the source of the $14 million in cost savings PCM announced following the acquisition of En Pointe. The savings make up the entirety of PCM's pre-tax earnings growth since 2014. At the current 10x pre-tax multiple, the savings are worth $140 million or $11.00 per share.

While investors are placing a multiple on the cost savings, we think they are likely to reverse this year. The contract governing the Ovex relationship expires on June 30, 2017 and PCM is countersuing Bob Din for obstructing PCM's access to information required to operate the business in the manner in which it was historically conducted.

How will this end? History may be our guide. It turns out Bob Din already sold En Pointe's IT service business once before to an Indian company named Allied Digital. The deal came with a master service agreement that included Ovex's services. Allied Digital's stock collapsed shortly before the initial contract with Din expired.

Perhaps this is why insiders have been selling shares. We think investors would be wise to follow their cue. Our near-term price target is $15.00.

A Brief History of En Pointe Technologies, Inc.

En Pointe Technologies, Inc. was founded by Attiazaz "Bob" Din in 1993. Din took the company public in 1996, valuing En Pointe at approximately $30 million. It was publicly traded until 2009 when Din took it private for $14 million. Cliffside Research discussed some of Bob Din's history, including his company's recent settlement with the Department of Justice and his involvement in a class-action lawsuit alleging Securities Act violations.

En Pointe Technologies, Inc. was the parent company for several subsidiaries controlled by Bob Din. The subsidiary structure from 2009 is presented below. The entities highlighted in yellow will be discussed in this report.

On April 1, 2016, PCM subsidiary En Pointe Technologies Sales, LLC acquired the assets of En Pointe's IT solutions business from En Pointe Technologies Sales, Inc. We emphasize the exact entity names in an effort to remove any confusion as they are used in the report. Unless otherwise noted, any references to "En Pointe" will refer to the IT solutions business acquired by PCM.

For years, En Pointe was unprofitable. Between 2005 and 2008, the company generated revenues between $300 and $350 million and had cumulative operating losses of $8.3 million. After a six-year gap in public filings, financials filed as part the of the acquisition show En Pointe generated operating profit of $5.3 million on $392 million in revenue. PCM paid $15 million up front and agreed to a three-year contingent earn out. Today, the total estimated purchase price is approximately $54 million.

Collab9 Sues PCM

On December 5 th, 2016, Collab9 (formerly known as En Pointe Technologies Sales, Inc.) filed a lawsuit in the superior court of Delaware (Collab9, LLC vs. En Pointe Technologies Sales, LLC and PCM, Inc.) alleging PCM underpaid the periodic earn-out payments. PCM disclosed the lawsuit in its 2016 10-K filed on March 16, 2017, and further stated that the company is currently assessing a number of counterclaims including intentional breaches of representations and warranties.

It was not until PCM filed a motion to amend its answer on April 11th, 2017 that we learned "PCM was ready and able to assert its Counterclaims when it filed its original answer to the Amended Complaint on February 8, 2017," but chose not to do so in order to pursue an amicable resolution. We mention this only to point out that by doing so, PCM kept, what we consider to be material information, out of the public record.

PCM Alleges Collab9 Provided False and Misleading Financial Statements

PCM's alleges that Collab9 made false representations and warranties regarding the accuracy of the financial statements. By doing so, PCM claims Collab9 knowingly misled PCM about En Pointe's true earnings capacity.

PCM believes earnings were millions of dollars less than reported. The filing cites two clients, whose unreported overpayment liabilities alone, likely exceed $2 million or 38% of En Pointe's reported 2014 operating profits.

Remember, En Pointe was historically an unprofitable business that investors believed was profitable when it was acquired by PCM. PCM now claims that "had it known the truth about [En Pointe's] finances, it would not have entered into the Purchase Agreement." To our knowledge, PCM has yet to inform investors of its allegations or update the financials with the SEC.

PCM Alleges Ongoing Breaches

The allegations do not appear to only effect En Pointe's historical financials. PCM claims that Collab9 and Din misled PCM with assurances that certain customer relationships were not dependent on Collab9's minority-owned status. After closing, PCM discovered that several of the acquired customers were unwilling to transition their business to PCM because it is not certified as a minority owned business.

In its recently filed 10-K and earnings press release, PCM disclosed that it had to transfer at least $65 million in En Pointe contracts to a woman owned and controlled PCM partner in which PCM holds a 49% passive equity interest. This off-balance sheet entity, whose name we have not found in any disclosure, is expected to have a negative impact on consolidated net sales. Documents in the lawsuit state damages of $20 million.

PCM further alleges that Collab9 has breached its obligation to assist in transferring customer accounts that require consent agreements. PCM claims the breaches have caused substantial harm to PCM's business, including potentially lasting damage to important customer relationships.

How Is En Pointe Performing?

Based on the foregoing, we would guess En Pointe is not performing up to expectations, yet management has recently made bullish comments. On the 4Q2016 conference call management said "En Pointe is executing at a very high level" and at the recent Sidoti conference it stated "within us (En Pointe) has flourished really well."

These statements were made even though PCM is allegedly reporting financials to Collab9 that, by our estimation, imply En Pointe's revenues are declining. The following figures were reported in Collab9's complaint:

Based on PCM's 60/40% split between products and services, we estimate En Pointe's revenues declined 6.8% during the first 16 months of PCM's ownership. Services revenues, which are supposed to be the transformational value driver, declined 18%. To be clear, Collab9 alleges PCM is underreporting revenue figures in order to pay a smaller contingent earn-out. PCM denies this claim.

We believe these facts alone introduce significant undiscounted risk to the bull thesis, but the biggest risk may lie in PCM's allegations concerning a contract with an undisclosed Pakistani partner.

Ovex Technologies Emerges

On February 22, 2017, PCM filed a lawsuit in Orange County California against En Pointe's former Director of Government Sales, Imran Yunus (En Pointe Technologies Sales, LLC vs. Imran Yunus). According to the complaint, Yunus defected to competitor Zones, Inc. Before leaving, he allegedly convinced most of the "Bid Team" to go with him. The Bid Team was made up of eight managers, sales representatives, and support staff employed by Ovex Technologies Limited (Ovex) in Islamabad, Pakistan.

According to Ovex's website, it is Pakistan's largest offshore BPO solutions provider. However, the lawsuit states that the relationship between En Pointe's predecessor and Ovex "ran much deeper than its contracts for services… En Pointe created Ovex in 2003 for the purpose of establishing a captive supplier of services at a significantly reduced cost." En Pointe ultimately acquired a 70% interest in Ovex in 2006.

The connections between En Pointe and Ovex go even deeper. In 2003, En Pointe Technologies, Inc. acquired a one-third interest in a startup formed by Bob Din named Premier BPO (PBPO). Omar Saeed, who owns the other 30% of Ovex also invested in PBPO and signed an agreement for Ovex to handle the vast majority of PBPO's operations.

En Pointe's final 10-K shows that in 2008, Ovex employed 809 people of which 644 were dedicated to En Pointe and PBPO for services including sales, purchasing, operations, help desk, accounting and IT functions. In comparison, En Pointe and all its subsidiaries only employed 168 people.

Despite what to us appears to be a crucial component of a $350 million business, Ovex was apparently not worth much. The independent valuation in the proxy put a value on Ovex between $1.2 and $1.7 million. So, as we read through the Yunus lawsuit, we were surprised by the apparent value PCM places on its contract with Ovex.

The PCM/Ovex Contract

According to the Yunus lawsuit, a key asset of the En Pointe acquisition was the Ovex relationship and the governing contract. The most recent contract became effective on July 1, 2014, and expires on June 30, 2017.

We could not find any disclosure of PCM's relationship with Ovex. The only trace of its existence in SEC filings is a single sentence stating "PCM maintains third-party back office support from Pakistan as a result of the En Pointe acquisition." We find the disclosures in the lawsuit to be more informative:

Ovex's business model, which operates virtually exclusively for the benefit of En Pointe, creates material operational cost efficiencies that are unique in the industry… this cost savings -which is not generally known or readily ascertainable- is critical to En Pointe's ability to competitively price its products and services.

The complaint goes on to say:

En Pointe shares with Ovex virtually all of its confidential and trade secret information, including, but not limited to: customer lists, customer and account purchasing information, information on business processes, efficiencies, and roles, business documents and templates, costs, pricing strategies, and pricing information. Essentially, Ovex is given access to all the day-to-day information that En Pointe uses to run its business.

The lawsuit also states that PCM takes measures to keep its relationship with Ovex confidential. Even En Pointe employees are on a "need to know" basis (remember this for later).

Source: En Pointe Technologies Sales, LLC vs. Imran Yunus

We find the secrecy confusing given that it was public knowledge that En Pointe's predecessor used Ovex as a back office and even sold its services to third parties.

More importantly, we wonder how a contract with a Pakistani BPO that was valued at just over $1 million can provide a unique competitive advantage for a $2.25 billion company?

Where Did PCM Find The Cost Savings?

In the six months that followed the acquisition of En Pointe, PCM announced two rounds of cost savings totaling approximately $14 million. This is exactly equal to the entire improvement in PCM's pre-tax profits since 2014.

Management has provided little details about the nature of the cuts saying it "wouldn't want to comment on specific areas." We believe the savings came from shifting operations to Ovex. Supporting our opinion is the fact that the only mention of "cost savings" in PCM's 10-K (besides in-house preparation of marketing materials) refers to shifting operations offshore.

And while the Yunus lawsuit states Ovex is a subcontractor, there appears to be little distinction between many PCM and Ovex employees. PCM states it has the contractual right to hire Ovex employees, and that employees of Ovex hold themselves out to customers as representatives of En Pointe.

We found that numerous employees presently work for both En Pointe/PCM and Ovex.

Source: LinkedIn

And these employees do not appear to only handle back office functions. This Ovex employee promotes that he increases revenue for En Pointe.

Source: LinkedIn

PCM Alleges Collab9 Obstructed Access To Ovex

We therefore believe the allegation with the greatest potential financial impact to PCM is that parties related to Collab9 and Bob Din controlled-Ovex and that they used their control to obstruct PCM's access to critical data. The result is that "PCM is unable to conduct the Business in the manner in which it was historically conducted."

PCM acknowledges that "Ovex employees providing services to PCM represent a substantial portion of PCM's overall work force of (En Pointe) and the services they perform are critical to its success." Emails from PCM's attorney allege that PCM lacks the same control over a significant portion of the workforce that historically benefited Collab9.

With the expiration of the Ovex contract approaching, we expect expenses to increase throughout the year. In fact, PCM's updated 2017 guidance calls for improved gross margin but revenues and net income inline with previous guidance. This implies higher expenses, and does not include any expenses associated with its surprise announcement to enter the UK. We would bet any UK costs will be labeled as "one-time." We urge investors to question the true source of surprise expenses.

On the top line, we believe we are already seeing potential for meaningful sales attrition at PCM. According to the Yunus lawsuit, Yunus and the "Bid Team" were responsible for over $68 million in sales during PCM's first 16 months of ownership. We think this represents 8-10% of sales that walked to a competitor, and not just any competitor. Yunus defected to Zones, Inc., whose CEO Lalji Firoz was a 5.1% shareholder in PCM until he began selling in August of 2016.

What Did PCM Acquire?

So we come back to the question, what exactly did PCM get when it acquired En Pointe? We believe acquired customer contracts and sales people, both of which we would expect to experience significant attrition over the first three years as sales people use the transition to find new jobs. We do not think PCM acquired En Pointe's expertise in servicing its customers, which appears to reside at Ovex.

Additionally, we think PCM received significant cost savings by transitioning a substantial portion of its work force to Ovex. The potential that these cost savings disappear is, in our opinion, the single biggest risk to PCM's earnings growth.

Bob Din Has Done A Similar Deal Before

History may be our guide to figuring out how PCM investors will fare. In 2008, Din sold En Pointe's IT service business (vs. IT solutions business) to an Indian company named Allied Digital (Din retained 18.5% ownership). Press releases show that Din sold essentially the same business (presumably different customer contracts) from the exact same subsidiary.

July 9, 2008 Press Release of Sale to Allied Digital

March 16 th, 2015 Press Release of Sale to PCM

Allied Digital received a Master Service Agreement that has numerous parallels to the PCM/Ovex contract. First, there was stringent non-disclosure provisions including that the employees would be on a "need to know" basis. Recall that in the Yunis lawsuit, PCM put quotes around "need to know." We believe this is because the term is defined in the Ovex contract, just as it was with Allied Digital.

Second, the contract included back office support from Islamabad Pakistan. Third, the initial term of the contract was for three years and even ran for the same months July 2nd, 2008 to June 30 th, 2011.

Finally, the deal was monetized through a publicly traded vehicle. Allied Digital went public in July 2007. The table below shows the revenues for the En Pointe subsidiary of Allied Digital.

The chart below shows what happened to Allied Digital's stock.

Allied Digital Services Stock Price (Bombay Stock Exchange)

Conclusion

Despite the positive rhetoric from management, we think there are significant risks lurking behind the scenes at PCM. By its own admission, the success of its largest acquisition relies on a contract with a Pakistani BPO that expires on June 30th and that PCM alleges is being controlled by Collab9 and Bob Din to the detriment of PCM.

Even PCM states that had it known about Collab9's alleged breaches, it would not have entered into the purchase agreement. Perhaps this is why insiders have been selling significant holdings compared to years past.

We think investors would be wise to follow their cue. We believe the $14 million in cost savings and thus the entirety of PCM's earnings growth are at risk. Remove the cost savings and we estimate you remove at least $11.00 per share in value, getting to our near-term price target of $15.