Don't Sweat Seadrill Partners' Distribution Postponement

The company does not appear to have any trouble paying its distribution so it will likely resume after the debt restructuring is finished.

On Friday, April 28, 2017, offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) announced that it would be delaying any decision on its first quarter 2017 distribution until it is determined what the outcome of corporate parent Seadrill Limited's (NYSE:SDRL) attempts to modify its debts is. Here is the full text of the announcement:

Seadrill Partners LLC announces that it has deferred its first quarter 2017 distribution decision until an agreement is reached with its lending banks to insulate itself from potential effects of default by Seadrill Limited should Seadrill Limited require the use of in court processes, such as schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings, to implement its restructuring. Discussions with our lending banks are well advanced and we expect to reach an agreement by the end of May, prior to the implementation of the broader Seadrill Limited restructuring. Assuming we reach an agreement, a determination will be made regarding the distribution. Based on our current cash position and free cash flow, we aim to maintain our current distribution level once an agreement is reached.

As might be expected, partnership units in Seadrill Partners plunged precipitously on the news, closing approximately 2.29% lower on May 1 than their previous level. However, the market may have misunderstood what this announcement is actually stating. Seadrill Partners is not stating that it is restructuring nor that it is at any risk of entering Chapter 11 proceedings. It is merely taking precautions to protect itself against any adverse effects that may arise from the sister company's restructuring attempts. Please allow me to explain.

First, while Seadrill Limited is the largest single unit holder in Seadrill Partners, it is not the majority holder as it is with North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL). This is somewhat contrary to popular belief; however, as of December 31, 2016, Seadrill Limited only held approximately 28.6% of the total outstanding common units of Seadrill Partners as reported in Seadrill's fourth quarter 2016 earnings results. This is the reason why Seadrill does not consolidate Seadrill Partners' results into its own. In theory then, a creditor to Seadrill should not be able to lay claim to any of Seadrill Partners' assets, just as a creditor could not go after the assets of a company that you or I have personally invested in during a personal bankruptcy proceeding.

However, the full situation is somewhat more complicated than that. This is because both Seadrill Partners and Seadrill Limited are cosigners on the loans for three of Seadrill Partners' rigs. The three rigs for which this situation is true are the West Vela, the West Polaris, and T-15 and T-16 (which share a single loan). Due to this, it is possible that a Seadrill Limited restructuring could result in these loans going into default, which would certainly have an adverse effect on Seadrill Partners itself. Fortunately, Seadrill Partners has already taken some steps to protect itself against this. Earlier this year, Seadrill Partners made two proposals to its lenders on these rigs in the hopes of protecting both its own interests and those of the lenders (who also have no interest in seeing these loans go into default). These proposals are:

The removal of Seadrill Limited as a guarantor on these loans. If accepted, each of the three loans would be guaranteed only by Seadrill Partners and its respective assets. The extension of the maturity dates of each of the three credit facilities by 2.5 years. I am, admittedly, uncertain as to why Seadrill Partners made this particular proposal. It is possible that the company wishes to conserve money until the offshore drilling market recovers from its malaise. Seadrill Partners' CFO John Roche stated in the most recent earnings conference call that retaining liquidity is a significant priority right now so this does seem to be the most likely reason.

Unfortunately, at this point, Seadrill Partners has not yet stated whether or not its proposals to the lenders were accepted. All that the company has disclosed at this point is that its attempts have been well received and that discussions are going well. Even if these proposals are not accepted however, there is no guarantee that the loans will go into default, even should Seadrill Limited enter into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Therefore, there is still some uncertainty regarding the potential impact to Seadrill Partners, but I am confident that the impact will be minimal.

In the press release, Seadrill Partners stated that it expects to maintain the distribution at its previous level due to its cash position and cash flow. Let us examine to see if the company has the resources to make good on that promise.

Perhaps the best way to determine if a company is able to sustain its dividend is by looking at a metric known as free cash flow. Investopedia defines free cash flow as follows:

Free cash flow (FCF) is a measure of a company's financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base. FCF is important because it allows a company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value.

In short, a company's free cash flow is the money left over from the company's regular operations after it pays all of its bills and for any expansion that it does. Ultimately, a company's dividends or distributions must be funded by its free cash flow to be sustainable.

During the 2016 fiscal year, Seadrill Partners generated a total operating cash flow of $873.6 million, representing a slight increase over the $859.8 million that it generated in the 2015 fiscal year. During the same year, Seadrill Partners' capital expenditures totaled $13.1 million. This gives the company a free cash flow of $860.5 million in 2016. When we consider that the company only paid a total of $107.1 million to its unitholders in the form of distributions, it certainly appears to be generating sufficient money to maintain its distribution.

However, this alone does not tell the whole story. Seadrill Partners needs to use its free cash flow for other purposes as well, such as paying down its debt (or at least making the payments on it). In 2016, Seadrill Partners paid a total of $105.3 million in interest and principal payments on its long-term debt. In addition, it paid a total of $249.5 million in interest and principal payments on loans made to it by related parties (primarily Seadrill). While the $105.3 million is relatively in line with similar debt payments that the company made in 2015, the payments that it made on related party debt were substantially higher in 2016 than in 2015, as shown here:

Even considering this however, Seadrill Partners' debt payments only totaled $354.8 million in 2016. When this is combined with the distributions that it made to its unitholders, the company spent $461.9 million of its free cash flow on debt payments and distributions. This leaves it with $398.6 million left over, much of which it has been using to improve its cash position, which increased from $319.0 million to $767.6 million. Seadrill Partners certainly appears capable of maintaining the distribution as it was, therefore shareholders can certainly expect that management will keep the promise that it made in the announcement and maintain the previous distribution once the restructuring proceedings of Seadrill Limited are complete.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDRL, NADL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.