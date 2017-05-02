Stephen Cole: Incoherent, Shallow U.S. Economic Strategy Dooms Global Stability

Stephen Cole is a financial planner and stockbroker in the Sydney office of Morgans Financial, a mid-tier firm with 65 offices throughout Australia. He is also a director of a CPA firm.

Harlan Levy: What's your analysis of the global economy?

Stephen Cole: The global economy continues to improve, and is becoming less reliant on Chinese growth, a good thing given that the economy will gradually lose its momentum, while storing up long-term problems surrounding debt.

The UK has done surprisingly well since the Brexit decision, but that's likely to be an Indian Summer. While no plan or negotiations have taken place, people can have a sanguine view. When the hard facts arrive, it's much more dicey. Europe is looking better, but that's coming from a dark place towards something slightly less shady. The U.S. growth engine remains the second largest contributor to a positive world economic outlook after China. No. 3 Japan has very little to offer, and is losing economic fitness as each year passes.

H.L.: What's your take on how the Trump Administration is acting and its effect on the global economy?

S.C.: It is very early days, but the view from the outside is not pretty. Governing is demonstrably more difficult that making sound bites. Talks of protectionism have so far come to naught. The tax "plan" didn't fill an A4 page and will blow the deficit. Anything similar will have a significant impact on the world economy, and tax competition.

However, the expectations after the Obamacare non-repeal are peculiarly still upbeat, with markets pricing in success like the British are pricing in a good negotiation with the steadfast French and Germans.

U.S. economic policy is incoherent, and it's clear a number of the appointed advisers know nothing about trade and little about economics. Trump, it seems, believes that an economy is like a company and is likely to behave the same way given certain inputs. That is a thoroughly incomplete understanding. He has always been a gambler with debt. Countries don't have limited liability and can't ring-fence good assets from bad.

America for a long time has had a problem with spending more than it's prepared to tax or produce. It's primary school math that reveals that this results in import penetration and foreigners owning assets to balance the books. Taxing less and spending more, for example on defense, which has no second-order productive benefits, is not a recipe for less foreign penetration. Beyond that, allies worry that the strategic shallowness will result in real challenges to stability, flowing inevitably to economic conditions.

H.L.: How has the Trump Administration's actions affected Australia's economy and Australian stocks and stock sectors?

S.C.: The administration has so far achieved little, so it's had few impacts. The potential here is that if U.S. corporate tax policy heads in the suggested direction, our government will be forced to react with tax cuts. This may be good for our markets, but our government will be hard pressed to re-balance the books. It places a higher priority on this than more indebted countries such as the U.S.

If protectionism takes hold, it will be a general dampener on the world economy, and the Australian economy is very exposed. Australian stocks have so far been only affected by the general international rise in confidence in stock markets, so their cost of capital has fallen.

H.L.: What has Australia's experience with protectionism taught you?

S.C.: We in Australia know the long-term, dead-hand impacts of protectionism. Australia in 1890 was the richest country on earth. We chose to protect that good fortune with quotas, tariffs, and regulations. Ours was a much smaller market than the U.S., but the impacts will be broadly the same.

Saving jobs in "sunset Industries" costs everyone else in the economy a little bit here and a little bit there. Also, industry after industry decides they should have what others have in the way of protection, and competition from foreigners is to be avoided. Nobody needs to be the best they can be. Rather, they need good lobbyists and a friendly politician.

We fell from first to 20th richest following this economic dead end. The consequences have been well documented since Adam Smith 250 years ago. My recommendation is not to go down that road. America leads in all the industries of the future. It doesn't need to make T-shirts. It doesn't necessarily need new factories full of robots, because that is what will come back behind the protectionist wall, not blue-collar work.

It is mere populism and an empty promise to the Rust Belt to suggest a different outcome. There's no protecting to greatness, only competing for greatness. Paying more at Wal-Mart is not going to do much good for employment. People will have less to spend on the efficient products and services, having paid more for protected ones. Additionally, international retaliation is a certainty. Not buying from foreigners is unlikely to go unnoticed or unpunished. Your most competitive export-oriented industries will suffer, and the dud local ones will absorb resources. More shoddy American-built cars and fewer Boeings for China.

Australia lost a lot of industry reversing this silliness and replaced it with internationally competitive ones and lowered unemployment, and it regained the No. 2 position in the world in terms of wealth. We're in year 26 of recession-free growth, shortly to be the longest period in developed country history. Open market policies and not playing short-term games with the exchange rate and interest rates have very much helped. Trump's policies are an epic fail in this area, and you should hope for the lack of dexterity shown with health care policy change to be repeated here.

H.L.: How worried are you about future effects of U.S. actions, and, if it's possible, what do you predict may happen?

S.C.: In terms of protectionism, there may be some window dressing changes to NAFTA. The U.S. may rue the day they rejected the TPP without sound analysis. Funding walls -- in the regulatory or concrete sense -- is wholly ignorant, self-destructive, and a gift to the U.S.'s strategic competitors.

If you want to fast-track the conclusion of the American Century, that's the way to do it. Reflexive populism doesn't solve complex problems. Borrowing Chinese money in lieu of taxing people appropriately for the services they expect, is also a strategic and economic blunder. Relying on Fox News for determining what's important today is not a situation likely to progress issues surrounding North Korea or Syria or Russia. The strategic can blow up the economic, and kill people in the process.

H.L.: What's your take on the strength of U.S. stocks, and what are the strongest and weakest sectors of our economy?

S.C.: U.S. stocks are solidly over-valued. They assume earnings growth from tax cuts or economic growth with an economy already close to effective full employment, that is unlikely, or, alternatively, interest rates lower than the Fed's trajectory. The market assumes that Trump is going to be better at blowing up the government finances than he was in blowing up Obamacare, and that the Fed is lying: That's the necessary take.

It's assumed that Trump will alleviate bank regulations enough so that banks can do risky enough things to boost their profits significantly, so their current share price run-up becomes rational. He will devastate enough sick people to help health care only focus cost effectively on the worried rich.

The weakest parts of the market are those that have run up in anticipation of unlikely events. The strongest sector is definitely technology. I don't need 10 fingers to count the stocks that are going to dominate markets and industry profits. The greatest concentration of the future economic value is coalescing as we speak. They haven't been persuaded so far to give back to society, though. Wait long enough and we'll regret not regulating them better.

H.L.: Do you expect a U.S. or global recession any time soon?

A: The US is likely to have two more fairly good years before things get opaque. The early days of the current cycle were the weakest of any rebound recorded, giving legs to a more protracted upturn. It will come to a conclusion with too much inflation from government deficits, protectionism, and Fed timidity followed by aggressiveness.

The UK will have a challenging period to 2020 for which they are unprepared. Europe continues to choose not to solve its most pressing problems. It suffers from long term structural weaknesses the elites choose to ignore.

China is likely to continue to slow. Managed well, this is sensible and beneficial for them. We continue to assume the Communist Party is better at economics than Western capitalists, but at some point that will be proven to be false, but not in the next there to five years.

India will do something to add to world growth. Russia and parts of the Middle East rely purely on a high oil price to be viable. Geopolitically, it would be nice to have a very low oil price, with Western governments then taxing it appropriately for revenue raising and global warming mitigation. The primary cancers to world peace all have oil or friends with oil. Even North Korea is crippled without Chinese oil supplies. We will save on military expenditure and save the environment if we disable these players permanently.

H.L.: What do you advise your clients to do?

S.C.: Currently, after years of quantitative easing, low interest rates, and government pump-priming there are no cheap assets. We are not rushing to buy much. We sell into the market over-valuations. I do recommend a small selection of U.S. tech stocks, which while not cheap, will progressively eliminate competition in winner-take-all markets. Beyond that, we diversify as much risk as possible, locate quality, and decide on a price we're willing to pay. It can be a long wait to buy. given such stringencies. We can readily miss more upside, but in times of high prices, capital preservation is more important than enjoying momentum and hoping someone will ring the bell just prior to the top.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.