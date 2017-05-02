Guyana Goldfields' (GUYFF) CEO Scott Caldwell on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCPK:GUYFF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, Kelly. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining our first quarter 2017 financial and operating results conference call. On the line today is Scott Caldwell, President and CEO; and Paul Murphy, Executive Vice President and CFO, who will review results and following this will be available to answer questions at the end of the call. Yesterday's press release is available for viewing on the company's website at www.guygold.com under the news tab.

Please note that certain statements made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied. For more information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within yesterday's press release. Please note that all dollar amounts discussed on the call today will be in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

I would now turn the call over to Scott to review the results.

Thank you, Jacqueline and thanks everyone on the call. I appreciate you taking time out of your schedule to hear us talk about the first quarter. We had another strong quarter that marks our sixth quarter in a row since we picked commercial production. Seeing our results and we are on track to meet the guidance, which is about 160,000 to 180,000 of gold. So we’re on track there.

I like to point out that we have an excellent health safety and environmental track record and we worked over 3 million hours now at site without a loss time incident. So we’re proud the achievement there at site on health safety and environmental front.

So for this quarter, we produced just under 41,000 ounces of gold, we record mill throughput at 6,100 metric tons a day, head grade was lower than ore-body average, which was anticipated as just a function of rare ore mining well, so fed had a low grade stock file to keep the mill med. It ran nearly 1,000 tons a day above what we’re planning.

We’re planning 5,600, so ran well than 100 tons a day better than we thought it would. So we kept it fed, achieved on metrics, where coverage is still pretty going good at 90%, so all in all a very, very good quarter on the production front.

Tons mined, as per plan, strip ratio has gone up a little bit as we mine both at Aleck Hill and Rory’s Knoll, Phase 1 and Phase 2. So we had a good solid good quarter on the operating front. The Phase 1 expansion is underway.

And if you look at our presentation, you can see some photos out there that’s a pretty simple expansion with tanks and electro winning and focus on recovery and a thickener. So that expansion is underway, it’s a $20 million, $21 million expansion that should be completed by the end of the year, so we started on that.

Exploration, the Brownfield exploration, which is we drilled 18 holes immediately next to the Aleck Hill well mining, we’re waiting on assays there, done a lot of trenching work, order sampling or Geochemical soil samples, Geochem samples.

We’re looking forward to moving our efforts further away from the mining as we explore Aleck Hill, Mad Kiss and we’ll move to what we call Gold Creek, all within easy trucking distance to the mines and are 50 to 5 kilometers in distance and then eventually we’ll move on to Sulphur Rose.

So we’re excited about the exploration potential, we’re excited to get started on, we really knew that we’re - we believe we’re on the district here with the water potential.

So with that I’ll hand it off to Paul and he’ll talk a little bit about the financials.

Sure, thanks Scott. It was a very solid quarter and we’re comparing it to 2016. Our production volume sales basically in line, but if everyone remembers back in 2016, we were basically just processing saprolite where few over 70% per swat [ph]. This production profile is maintainable, we actually predict that the grades and the ounces produced are going to increase throughout the remaining three quarters of this year, as we continue to run our saprolite petrock lend.

Control of cost was good, we had great production profile, cash flow from operations was very strong, there were a couple of working capital adjustments that took our cash belts at the end of the year to couple of million dollars less than we had originally forecast. Our growth capital, during the quarter we spent some money on our logistics fleet and a couple of sand-brick drills, both of those will reduce our ongoing operating cost because we have been forced to rent that equipment in the past.

That has been quite expensive and having our own, having new more serviceable, more efficient machinery is going to leave the operations going forward. Everything is basically producing as we anticipated and we’re within guidance and I guess the challenges ahead and the opportunities are the Phase 1 expansion, which is progressing through the balance of 2017 and also the exploration effort that Scott mentioned, our budget has been increased this year and it’s ramping up quite quickly and we now look forward to some results.

Well, no questions is good news I think, so good solid quarter. Like I said, it’s our sixth quarter in a row of achieving our targeted milestones and we look forward to what the future brings for us the rest of this year with the Phase 1 expansion and exploration and as Paul mentioned continuing to focus on driving our cost down with the mechanization i.e. the larger drills or the locomotion’s et cetera. So we look forward to a good solid year and get with action drill as I’ll share shortly. Thanks a lot and we’ll hopefully see some of you at 11 o’clock.

