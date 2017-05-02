Mergers And Acquisitions: Beating The Odds (With Acquirers)

Hardly a quarter goes by where there isn't an announcement of a major merger and acquisition. In the last year or so, Dow (NYSE:DOW) and DuPont (NYSE:DD) announced their merger, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) clinched a deal with Monsanto (NYSE:MON), JAB Holdings (JBH) moved on Panera (NASDAQ:PNRA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to buy Souq, Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) on Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) on Yahoo's (NASDAQ:YHOO) core internet business, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on Moat, IBM (NYSE:IBM) on Bluewolf, the list goes on. Looking ahead, in a piece for Business Insider, Brad Gevurtz of D.A. Davidson & Co. projects that there will be a "bonanza of deal-making" in 2017.

Dismal Overall Record

All the pizzazz notwithstanding, the fact is most mergers and acquisitions fall short. Study after study, by the likes of Harvard and KPMG, put the M&A fail ratio at somewhere between 50% and 90% with two-thirds being as good a number as any. Some of the more notable flops include Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ)/Autonomy, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIY)/Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)/aQuantive, Hewlett-Packard/Palm, Time Warner (NYSE:TWX)/AOL, and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD)/K-Mart.

Moreover, this ratio is the same today as when I last read a literature review 20 years ago looking back about 80 years before that. In other words, the M&A failure rate has held constant for almost 100 years. Never mind all the postmortems and self-help articles, not much learning has taken place. This is not to say that there haven't been successful mergers and acquisitions, there certainly have been as represented by Exxon (NYSE:XOM)/Mobile, J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM)/Chase, and Disney (NYSE:DIS)/Pixar. However, the dismal overall performance record provides a foundation for prediction that investors should not ignore.

Various ways have been used to measure the success or failure of M&A's including, for example, whether an acquirer could have done better by investing in bank CD's. The most irrefutable of standards is whether the acquisition was subsequently sold, shut down, or simply withered. This was the case of all the M&A flops noted above - HP sold the assets of Autonomy in a "spin-merger" to MicroFocus, Daimler dumped a large stake of Chrysler to Cerberus who subsequently sold the company to Fiat, Microsoft wrote-off its investment in aQuantive, Palm died on the vine, Time Warner sold AOL to Verizon, and Sears/K-Mart or is it K-Mart/Sears, whatever, enough said.

I hand it to companies who acknowledge their M&A failures and deal with them. Unfortunately, denial and face-saving are powerful forces and many acquirers, through the magic of accrual accounting, amortize goodwill, development costs and other intangibles to defer recognition of their problems. In the process, they essentially annuitize the drag on shareholder value.

Differentiating Factors

Once a company 'gets it in their head' to acquire - or two companies to merge - a lot of pressure is brought to bear to 'make it happen'. The momentum is both self-induced and externally imposed. An investment banker told me once that his job was to convince CEO's that, 'their destiny is to build an empire'. By the time the CEO's hold their first joint press conference it is implied that, 'The deal surely must work or we wouldn't have closed it.'

Researchers ascribe all sorts of reasons for the poor performance of mergers and acquisitions. Let's face it, in most cases, M&A's are complex. They contain a lot of interdependent moving parts that are prone to fall apart if acquirer/acquiree goals and plans are misaligned. These misalignments can involve factors such as:

How to organize - functionally, geographically, etc. - and who will lead

How to serve customers, with what products, prices, and support

How to optimize multiple sales channels, branding and marketing

How to realize supply-chain, production, operational and system efficiencies

How to retain and engage key employees through the transition and beyond

How to balance pay, benefit, and perk disparities across the organization

How to merge financial data and processes beginning with the chart of accounts

How to anticipate, minimize and contain risks, and interact with regulators

Oh, and by the way, then add a hefty acquisition premium/multiple to the mix and an awful lot must go right; little can go wrong. The wider the misalignment between acquirer/acquiree goals and plans, the lower the odds for a successful M&A. Therefore, "serial, in-market" M&A's tend to perform better because: a) there's already an appreciation for one another's business model, b) acquirer/acquiree know-how usually overlaps in many areas, and c) established learning curves can be recycled. This is evident in the many bank acquisitions such as U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) as well as in the successful consolidation of the airline industry by the likes of Delta (NYSE:DAL).

On the other hand, far flung, one-off, out-of-market acquisitions tend to perform poorly because there are more opportunities for disconnect. Often, the parties don't even speak the same language of business, science, creativity, or whatever is foundational to success. M&A's of any kind where goals and plans go unspoken should set off alarms. Nothing erodes trust, confidence and success more than hidden agendas or people working at cross-purposes. Those of us who have been on the acquirer or acquiree side of M&A's have experienced this.

Some Personal Experience

In years past, as an employee or consultant, I was involved in half-a-dozen M&A's. I usually led due diligence and integration sub-teams; occasionally, I was among those who advised the CEO on the go/no-go decision. As a chief information officer, I was always called on last. During one such meeting, after everyone else had spoken, the CEO turned to me and said, 'Henry, as you now know, one of the financial drivers of this deal is the takeout of back-office and corporate costs; can you integrate those systems such that we can achieve that within six months?' Before responding, I asked the CEO three questions: a) 'One firm?' b) 'Our business rules?' and c) 'Can I shut down contending projects?' After he answered, "Yes" across the board, I responded affirmatively to his question.

During a break immediately thereafter, another executive confronted me, 'Henry, what makes you think that our business rules are better [than those of the firm we will be acquiring]?' 'Nothing', I responded. 'In fact, I'm confident that some of their rules are better than ours.' 'However,' I went on to say, '[The CEO] asked whether we could integrate the back-office and corporate systems and takeout those costs within six months.' 'To do so, we simply don't have time to go looking for, much less do anything about preserving their better business rules; the systems integration will take the form of a conversion.' The executive shrugged and walked away.

There is one follow-on aspect of this story that readers may find interesting. At the very first meeting with my counterpart on the acquiree side, I asked two questions: a) 'Have you been informed that we will be converting all your systems onto ours?' and b) 'Have you been taken care of personally?' Indeed, Corporate Development and HR had already covered these bases opening the way for an aggressive integration and the take-out of all redundant costs. The uplift to shareholder value was immediate and substantial.

Different formulas work equally well for different firms under varying circumstances. Often M&A's optimize around a few variables meaning that they sub-optimize around others. The point is not to suggest that there is only one right way to acquire and merge two firms. Rather it is to reinforce that, to beat the odds, acquirers and acquirees must be in aligned around agreed goals and plans.

Four Investment Considerations

To reiterate, put aside all the hype - when investors bet on an acquirer to deliver shareholder value through an M&A, they are betting against high odds of failure. Accordingly, astute investors should look for four things:

Look for materiality. If the deal is not all that significant to the acquirer, forget about it. The M&A may succeed or fail but, whatever the case, it probably won't move the needle much. While we hope that Oracle's acquisition of Moat goes well, the fact remains that the latter is not financially significant to the former at this point. If something goes wrong, people within the two companies will feel it but probably not investors. Look for acquirers who have demonstrated an ability to generate organic growth. The world is full of, er, business people, who would have us believe that acquired growth is real growth. It's not. If management cannot grow the business they started with, odds are they won't be able to deliver shareholder value from businesses they acquire. This is a rap on IBM as one of the most active acquirers in modern times. Look for the potential for alignment. Gauge whether the acquirer and acquiree have a foundation of an understanding of one another's industry, products, customers, organization and environments, including competitive and regulatory. Look to see if the acquirer has a track-record with "serial in-market" M&A's of the type under consideration. For this reason, I'm struggling to understand why Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) would consider acquiring a trip-planning firm. Perhaps it's for the data; I'll keep an open mind because it's immaterial. Look to see if the acquirer and acquiree, starting at the top of the house, are working toward aligning their goals and plans and have jointly communicated key actions with respect to the same. In the case of Dow and DuPont, we see some evidence that two organizations are putting together a post-merger plan; this bodes well for success in this very high-stakes deal.

As we have seen with agrochemicals, energy, financial services, transportation and other industries, the momentum toward large-scale consolidation is likely to continue. Oligopoly-forming M&A's are usually material and can often satisfy conditions 2, 3, and 4. However, investors should keep in mind that the U.S. and other countries closely scrutinize the concentration of business power through antitrust laws that can be an impediment to these deals closing in an optimal way. For material acquisitions that do not satisfy the other conditions above, consider 'hanging back' for a year or so after the deal closes before buying shares in the acquirer. There can be fallout and, as 100 years of data demonstrate, it can be toxic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DD, IBM, MON, SIEGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a competent financial adviser who puts your interests ahead of their own. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.