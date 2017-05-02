Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 02, 2017 8:30 am ET

Duane Scardino - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I'd like to turn the call over to Duane Scardino, Corporate Development Manager of Hi-Crush. Duane, please go ahead.

Duane Scardino - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me are Bob Rasmus, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush; and Laura Fulton, Chief Financial Officer. Before we provide our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additionally, we may refer to non-GAAP measures of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and contribution margin during the call. Please refer to our public filings for definitions of our non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations of these measures to net income as well as a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

In addition, I'd like to bring your attention to the recasting of our financial statements due to the dropdown of Whitehall in the first quarter of 2017. As is required in our U.S. GAAP accounting rules, all financial information, including our non-GAAP measures have been recast to include Whitehall as if it was owned by the Partnership since inception. All prior quarter information we'll refer to in this call is on a comparable basis with Whitehall included in all periods.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Bob Rasmus. Bob?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Duane, and good morning, everyone. Frac sand has been a key focal point for investors over the past few months. So, we want to ensure we are providing as much detailed information as needed to promote greater transparency. Therefore, our prepared remarks will be longer than usual, but we will still ensure we leave plenty of time for Q&A at the end.

First, a little bit about our first quarter performance, which Laura will cover in more detail later in our call. The quarter played out as we expected with flat volumes and expanded contribution margin per ton. I'm very pleased with how Hi-Crush positioned ourselves in the first quarter to restart our wet plants at all four existing sites to take advantage of the upturn we are experiencing today. We have been busy since our last earnings call in mid-February. This includes the announcement and completion of two transformative transactions, including our purchase of Permian Basin Sand Company and the dropdown of our Whitehall facility. While we have spoken with many of you about these acquisitions over the last few months, I think it is helpful to briefly review their benefits as these transactions give me tremendous confidence and excitement about Hi-Crush's competitive position.

I'll start with the dropdown of our Whitehall facility. It is a transaction, I think, many expected to occur at some point in 2017, although maybe not as early as the first quarter. We acquired 100% of the Whitehall facility owned by our sponsor for a total purchase price of $140 million in cash, plus potential contingent consideration of up to $65 million over a two-year period. Also included in the acquisition price is the remaining 2% interest in our Augusta facility that was previously maintained by our sponsor.

The Whitehall facility commenced operations in 2014, was idle during most of 2016, and resumed operations in March of 2017 in order to fill both current and expected demand throughout this year and beyond. The dropdown of Whitehall carries three main benefits to the Partnership. It supports our ability to more fully and directly participate in the frac sand market recovery, eliminates transfer pricing, and simplifies our structure by housing all developed production assets at the Partnership level. With the Whitehall dropdown complete, we now operate 10.4 million tons of Northern White frac sand production across four industry-leading low-cost production facilities in Wisconsin. Our purpose-built facilities have direct access to Class I railways including the Union Pacific and the Canadian National, offering efficient transportation into the most active shale basins in the U.S.

The combination of our true unique production portfolio base combined with our Hi-Crush terminal distribution network allows us to ensure some of the most reliable and cost effective sand delivery in the industry. In an industry that continues to grow and is expected to move as much as 100 million tons of sand or more next year, only those best positioned with the efficient, fully utilized distribution networks will be able to ensure reliable, cost-effective supply to their customers. We have ensured that our owned and operated logistics capabilities are among the best in the industry and a key component of our success. By owning and operating our terminals, we control terminal capacity and storage capabilities where and when our customers need it, which in this market is increasingly closer to the well site on a just-in-time basis.

I cannot over emphasize the importance of owning and operating our distribution and logistics network. Logistics is a critical success factor for a proppant supplier. Being able to offer our customers increased productionality and flexibility, and an enhancement to their existing supply chain is essential to support today's increasing completion intensity. The industry continues to shift into manufacturing mode for horizontal drilling and completions. This industrialization process will have its challenges and provide opportunities for those best positioned like Hi-Crush. These challenges are already starting to rise in some regions that don't have the infrastructure needed to handle the right volume with the right proximity to the well.

As a result of our owned and operated network, we can effectively eliminate the pitfalls of late or missed frac sand deliveries. This structure further benefits last-mile logistics through the avoidance of longer hauls, which in turn reduces cycle times, transportation costs, demurrage risks and most importantly, increases surety of supply at the wellhead. Bottlenecks and industry disruptions will only continue to negatively impact completion schedules, and rapidly inflate E&P input cost. For suppliers that attempt to force the projected volumes through repurposed third party sites, we believe these disruptions will only worsen. It's safe to say like production facilities, not all frac sand terminals are created equal.

Terminals located directly on Class I rail with enough track space to cycle unit trains and silo storage capacity to offer a mix of grades for numerous customers will be the winners of this cycle and over the long-term. As an example, today's frac designs can require more than a unit train of sand to be pumped over roughly a ten-day period of time. In a perfect world, this sand would be procured through one purchase order with one sand supplier through one nearby location. Unfortunately, in today's markets, many sand suppliers do not have the necessary terminal footprint to support these orders, especially when jobs are delayed or frac designs are adjusted at the last minute. As a result, many jobs end up being sourced from various different transload locations across a spectrum of sand suppliers to ensure that an adequate safety supply of product is available should logistical disruptions arise.

Needless to say, this is not an efficient approach as it requires significant administration and coordination while at the same time, increasing the risk of both additional fees, both for the sand itself, and the associated transportation and handling expense. On the other hand, our mostly-owned and operated distribution network neatly fits the criteria needed to support today's market, which provides us a significant advantage versus proppant suppliers that don't fully control this critical link in the supply chain.

Premier sites can demand a premium transload fee on the spot market. So, we anticipate those that don't own and operate their own network are also at risk of more than congesting their supply chain and losing customers. They're at risk of having to pay higher and higher third-party transload fees to move their product as the upturn progresses.

Of the 69% of our volumes that were sold in-basin during the first quarter, more than three quarters were shipped through our owned and/or operated terminals, which provided cost savings versus our peers. Most importantly, owning and operating our terminals provides us an additional opportunity to support and enhance our customers' experience without relying on the performance and limited customer service that a third-party transloader may or may not provide.

We expect this advantage to grow over time as market activity continues to increase and virtually every ton of sand will need to compete for transload capacity.

To further enhance our logistics footprint in key basins, we are accelerating construction of our new Pecos terminal in the heart of the Southern Delaware Basin. Pecos will augment our existing delivery capabilities in the Permian, providing Hi-Crush with a strategic location to directly ship Northern White sand to the Delaware efficiently and cost effectively. Upon completion, our Pecos site will be the first unit train-capable terminal with silo storage in the Southern Delaware Basin. Further adding to its competitive advantage is its direct location on the UP main line, which avoids two-line hauls and any short line switching fees.

Most importantly, Pecos will provide us with an opportunity to ship unit trains quickly and directly into the play which, when coupled with the on-site storage capabilities, will significantly increase our railcar fleet utilization rates, thereby reducing the level of railcars needed to support the increase in future sales volumes.

With Hi-Crush's nearly 5 million tons of annual Northern White capacity located directly on UP rail, we strongly believe this further enhances our ability to favorably pair our mine origins to our in-basin infrastructure. The terminal will also offer strong optionality in conjunction with our PropStream operations and our new Kermit facility. We're on schedule to complete our Pecos terminal in early fourth quarter 2017.

Now, let me touch on the accelerating use of containerized solution in addressing the last-mile logistical bottlenecks. We believe that containerized delivery of sand to the well site is the way of the future, and that future outcome is advancing even faster than we originally expected.

I'll discuss the results of our PropStream integrated logistics service near the end of our prepared remarks. But it's worth commenting first in our investment in Proppant Express or PropX. Thus far, into 2017, PropX has sold more systems than anticipated. Based on current projections, PropX systems in use by the end of 2017, whether by Hi-Crush through PropStream or by third parties, are expected to have more than 10% of the market share for delivery of sand to the well site. Given that the first PropX system was in operation just last fall, the market acceptance has been phenomenal.

To complement this foundation of industry-leading production facilities, as well as distribution and logistics capabilities, we recently announced the transformational acquisition of significant sand reserves in the heart of the Permian Basin, which we're currently developing as our Kermit facility. Kermit's contiguous 55 million-plus tons of reserve base is made up of high-quality, fine mesh frac sand located in more than 1,200 acres.

Crucially, the acquisition meets the three key value objectives for Hi-Crush: fit, scale, and flexibility. And first is fit. Quite simply, we don't think there could be a better location for 55 million-plus tons of high-quality, in-basin frac sand than Kermit. These reserves are optimally and centrally located to serve both the Midland and Delaware Basins and within 75 miles of more than 1,500 well permits filed since the beginning of 2017 alone. The reserves are at surface and are naturally disaggregated, enabling us to avoid costly overburden removal and crushing prior to processing. The reserves meet all of the API's specifications that industry values and is requiring, particularly sphericity, roundness and crush strength.

Hi-Crush's Kermit facility is under construction today and we have started to go vertical with our silos now that the majority of the infrastructure is in place. There is more than sufficient access to water on-site to run our planned 3 million ton per year plant. We also have the road access that is critical when you consider that a 3 million ton per year plant requires over 120,000 truckloads of sand per year. A shorter distance to the well site is key to reducing the cost to the end user and will be even more valuable with the volume of sand used in the Permian. While the water access and road systems are two absolute must-haves for an asset like Kermit, it's also important to note that securing utilities such as electricity and natural gas to run the facility isn't easy. Our Kermit mine already has all these features on site.

I should also note that the majority of our equipment is on site. Factoring in the normal lead time for equipment that can add six months or more to a project timeline, there is really no such thing as a shovel-ready greenfield location for frac sand mines today when you consider the barriers to entry. Once completed, we expect Kermit to be among the lowest production cost plants in the industry as we will incorporate all our best practices and expertise to maintain our production cost advantage. The same can't be said for those in the industry that plan to retrofit or expand an existing location that maybe sub-optimally positioned to accommodate the pace and intensity of modern completion logistics. With Kermit's expected favorable production costs and its proximity to Permian demand centers, our in-basin facility should be the lowest delivered cost sand plant in the most active basin in the United States.

The second benefit is increased scale. Critical to our strategies since inception has been our ability to add further production capacity and scale to our operations, ensuring that we are able to meet the growing demand needs of our customers. Once completed in the third quarter, Kermit were representing nearly 30% increase in our total annual production capacity giving us an unparallel Permian footprint. We will be able to sell in-basin sand in addition to serving the basin with our two and soon-to-be three owned and/or operated terminals that supply Northern White sand. Combined with our PropStream integrated logistics service offering that can deliver sand from our terminals or now our in-basin mine, we are positioned to reliably serve our customers in any shape, any form and at any time through the most vertically integrated frac sand supply chain in the industry.

The third item is flexibility. Kermit allows us to be much more flexible in our production and logistics operations. Since the reserve mix is entirely fine mesh, this opens up opportunities to continue to sell our Northern White fine mesh sands through our Permian terminals or to shift sales to other regions. Furthermore, the facility will provide deliveries directly from silo to trucks, which means quick cycle times, allowing us to keep efficiencies high and cost structure low. This acquisition is truly additive to what we do and how we do it. I am extremely pleased with the progress we have made on construction at Kermit thus far. We remain ahead of schedule, currently expecting operations to begin in the third quarter.

With that, let me turn it over to Laura to provide the updates on the first quarter results and our views on supply and demand dynamics. Laura?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Bob, and thanks to everyone for taking the time to join us this morning. I'll give a brief overview of our first quarter performance, but let me go back for a moment to third quarter 2016 to set the stage. As you recall, we restarted operations at the Augusta facility in September 2016. And with our focus on profitable market share and based on market activity at that time, we made the decision to not fully stack up the facility and restart the wet plant to build inventory. Instead, we resumed operations at the dry plant using only the remaining washed sand inventory from the 2015 excavation season.

We knew therefore going into the winter season that we would not be able to run Augusta at full rate. So, as expected for the first quarter of 2017, our volumes were essentially flat with the fourth quarter, selling approximately 1.4 million tons of sand. While this represents near-record sales volumes for Hi-Crush, we were limited on available capacity as Whitehall was idled and Augusta was being under-utilized. While both Wyeville and Blair were running at full capacity, neither Augusta nor Whitehall had the wet sand available to produce and deliver the volumes and demand by our customers.

Even with flat volumes, we were able to improve our bottom line due to price increases. Average sales price per ton was $60 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $49 in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $54 in the first quarter of 2016, reflecting a generally higher pricing environment and the mix of greater in-basin sales volumes. Reflecting the change in mix and customer demand, approximately 69% of the volumes were sold in-basin for the first quarter of 2017, an increase from 57% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and from 59% in the first quarter of 2016.

As we discussed and estimated on our year-end earnings call, pricing in the first quarter of 2017 was rising throughout the three-month period with the majority of price increases occurring in February 2017 and generally was higher than the first quarter of 2016. We expect prices to improve throughout 2017 even with additional capacity coming on line from restarting facilities such as our own Whitehall facility that reopened in March. We anticipate strong spot pricing trends to continue particularly for fine mesh sand as demand continues to outstrip supply.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2017 totaled $83.4 million on sales of 1.38 million tons of frac sand. This compares to $67.3 million on sales of 1.36 million tons of frac sand in the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenues for the first quarter of 2017 increased due to generally higher pricing and a sequential increase in sales volumes combined with the impact of higher volumes sold in-basin during the period.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.3 million compared to the negative $300,000 for the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the loss from our equity method investment in PropX and was $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. EBITDA was negatively impacted in the quarter by a few nonrecurring items. Notably, about $800,000 for the diversion in switching fees we incurred pulling the last of our railcars out of paid storage to meet growing demand as well as the quarterly storage fees we will no longer pay. In addition, we incurred about $850,000 in acquisition-related expenses for the Whitehall dropdown and other business development costs.

Contribution margin per ton was $8.15 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $3.51 in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in contribution margin per ton was the result of the pricing increases during the first quarter of 2017, partially offset by increased production costs of approximately $2 per ton due to the normal winter maintenance performed on the wet plants, as well as additional cost incurred for the resumption of operations at Whitehall. Production costs in the first quarter of 2017 benefited by approximately a $1 per ton from the sale of coarser grade sand as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. We did have slightly positive distributable cash flow attributable to the limited partners for the first quarter of 2017 at $51,000. We anticipate resuming the distribution in the latter part of 2017 as cash flows from operations and our distributable cash flow continues to improve.

With the first quarter behind us, let me discuss the supply-demand dynamics we have seen and are continuing to see in the market. Supply and demand are tight. Demand is outstripping supply even today, and we don't see that turning into an oversupply situation anytime soon. Recent concerns around potential oversupply of sand do not align with our forecast of demand growth and the cadence of expected realized supply additions.

First, on the supply side, we estimate that current frac sand nameplate capacity is approximately 115 million tons per year. Of that 115 million tons, we believe that only 95 million tons is theoretically available capacity with about two-thirds being Northern White supply and one-third regional sand. Further keep in mind that during the downturn, a significant portion of the 95 million tons of available capacity was shut down or idled as pricing made the production cost of that capacity uneconomic.

There are few important factors embedded in the numbers I just cited. First, is the difference between nameplate and available capacity. Said simply, nameplate capacity is not representative of the industry's ability to produce and deliver the same amount of sand. Nameplate capacity assumes every production facility is running 24/7 and every ton of all grades of sand is fully produced and delivered. There are a number of factors driving the disparity between nameplate and available capacity, but we'd highlight three: logistics, scale, and expertise. Logistics is not a nice-to-have; it's a must-have. As you know, we've been intensely focused on developing and growing the logistics side of our business, and we believe this is a critical way for frac sand providers to differentiate themselves to customers.

When you take a step back to think about the process of moving tens of millions of tons of sand from the mine to the well, and the railcars, transloads and trucks needed to do so, a tremendous amount of specialized experience is required to make that work efficiently. We believe we are in a much more strategic position relative to many in the industry.

We've seen before and continue to see logistics is a major bottleneck to ensuring supply to customers. So, we continue to think day-in and day-out about how to best transport and move our sand. We've made major steps in advancing our capabilities on this front with the launch of our PropStream integrated logistics system last year, which Bob will expand on later in our call. In a nutshell, if you don't have the railcars and trucks to move your production, at some point you have to stop production, resulting in permanently lost annual capacity in the form of missed shipments.

The other factors I'd highlight are the scale of operations and expertise required by today's customers. With the retrofit of older facilities to move from industrial sand production to frac sand, and with the changing landscape for an experienced, trained, and skilled workforce, many sand suppliers do not have the know-how required to maximize the efficiency, and therefore, the output from these facilities.

Customers are requiring more and more sand per well, as we have discussed numerous times. With that, they want single source, efficient and flexible operations to meet their volume needs just in time. Smaller facilities that cannot meet the scale and flexibility required, therefore, have a hard time operating close to their nameplate capacity day in and day out.

My last comment on the supply side is the concept of effective capacity. When I mentioned available capacity today of 95 million tons of frac sand, this assumes that all grades of sand existing in the reserves are produced and delivered. So a fourth factor impacting supply capacity is grade mix. This is especially true in today's market, as the industry is demanding increasing volumes of fine mesh sizes including 40/70 and 100 mesh. While we have seen demand for coarser-grade sands like 30/50 and 20/40 improve in recent months, the industry is still focused on greater utilization of fine mesh sand and in a swiftly growing market.

We estimate coarse-mesh sand is around 15% of the industry's nameplate capacity. There are ways to tweak operations to shift grade mix slightly higher or lower for particular grades, but this is true only to an extent. Quite frankly, your available capacity doesn't matter if you cannot produce the mesh sizes the customer wants.

Putting all this together with the focus of our customers on fine mesh sand, we estimate the industry's 95 million tons of available capacity is reduced by about 10% to 85 million tons on an effective basis. As we move into the second quarter, some of that effective supply is still idled or ramping up operations.

On the demand side, the industry reached a peak in 2014 of approximately 65 million tons of frac sand. The growth in frac sand demand up to that point in time was driven mostly by rig count increases but also by a move towards an increasing percentage of frac sand used per well relative to other proppant types. Since mid-2014, proppant intensity has played the critical role in the demand for frac sand as increased horizontal drilling, longer laterals, more frac stages per well, and more proppant per foot have all combined to drive higher demand for sand on a per-well basis.

Over the last few months, the overall increase in rig counts and resulting well completions activity, combined with a more than doubling of proppant intensity over the past two years, has resulted in a rapid rise in demand.

Demand in the first quarter was clearly in excess of supply and led to the strong pricing improvements we experienced. We estimate current annualized frac sand demand is surpassing the last cycle's peak, and given the requests we receive from customers is in excess of effective supply today.

Analysts and industry experts forecast significant increases in sand demand for 2018 with estimates generally converging around a consensus of 100 million tons. Many of you are familiar with the hypothetical sand demand illustration we've included in our investor presentation for some time. In that hypothetical, based on an average sand usage of just over 5,000 tons per well, an environment where the industry is operating 900 rigs or just 5% above the most recent rig count would result in the need for approximately 95 million tons of sand.

We continue to see average sand loadings increase. So we concur with the analysts' forecast and believe the assumptions driving this level of demand at today's intensity levels could even prove to be conservative. With that expected level of demand or more for 2018, the industry will need to add more capacity to keep up. And even if all the announcements made to date happen exactly as planned, it's not out of the question that there'd be a shortage when it comes to the right-sized sand at the right location.

We look at the ability of the industry to add supply in three components: additions to Northern White sand, regional sand, and in-basin sand. For Northern White, we expect some level of capacity additions but you are well familiar with the barriers that exist. Greenfield development is limited by the existence of reserves with access to Class I rail. Most of the reserves that meet these requirements have already been developed and are operating today.

For those locations that haven't been developed, permitting has become an increasingly challenging barrier to entry. Some larger operators have the ability to expand over time. However, factors to consider for brownfield expansions of Northern White sand include the same permitting hurdles as well as limitations on rail service, meaning how many trains of Class I rails will commit to servicing from that location each day a week. We believe this tends to be a much more difficult bottleneck to circumvent than many industry observers, and even some participants appreciate.

Turning to non-Northern White sand, we think it's very important to distinguish the regional sand that can have significant trucking distance to the well site from in-basin sands like our Kermit facilities that have far fewer miles to travel to the average well site.

Regional sand face similar hurdles as Northern White in that most reserves are known and may have an option to be expanded somewhat over time with appropriate permitting and financing, the base of (30:48) dynamic that shifts as the market moves. Regional sands were advantaged during the downturn as trucking cost decreased which increased the reach of these regional sands, but we expect the pendulum will swing back to the opposite direction as activity ramps and trucking gets even tighter, limiting the regional sands' radius of competitiveness.

In-basin sands are a different matter. We define in-basin sands as those that are, well, in-basin, like our Kermit mine in the Permian. These mines will have similar distance and trucking costs as sanding trucks from an in-basin terminal. In an environment where we are expecting significant shortages of trucking resources, location is everything. But like Northern White reserves, not all in-basin sand reserves are created equal. And certain characteristics play a key factor in their ability to be developed into operating mines.

Bob already discussed some of the challenges of developing in-basin mines, particularly in the Permian. Specifically, sufficient access to roads, water, and utilities are must-have. There are also some less discussed but equally important issues for the region. One is simply that Texas is not Wisconsin. West Texas is crisscrossed with significant oil and gas infrastructure like pipelines and wellbores, limiting the potential sand resources that can be developed due to easements, right of ways and other issues. And, of course, there are the natural elements. Development in areas of wildlife habitat may require that costly and time-consuming measures be taken to minimize impact to certain species.

With that background on supply and demand, I'd like to give a quick summary of our outlook for the second quarter before turning it back to Bob for some final thoughts. We resumed wet plant operation at all four of our facilities and were able to bring plants online slightly ahead of schedule due to warmer-than-normal weather in late March. We increased our plant utilization of all four facilities from 47% in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 51% in the first quarter of 2017.

Now that all our Northern White plants are operating, we are expecting plant utilization of 80% to 85% in the second quarter of 2017. To translate that into volumes, for the second quarter of 2017, we are expecting volumes to increase between 50% and 60% sequentially resulting in total volumes in the range of 2 million tons to 2.2 million tons.

We believe average selling prices will improve sequentially as well, partially as we realize the full benefit of pricing increases captured throughout the first quarter, but we also see prices continuing to rise as the levels of demand is still exceeding available and effective supply.

Contribution margins will benefit from a lack of seasonal factors included in our first quarter results, the one-time items I highlighted earlier, higher pricing as discussed, and improved fixed cost leverage as we improve utilization across our base of facilities.

As I noted before, G&A for the first quarter at $9.7 million included about $850,000 of non-recurring expenses associated with our acquisitions and other business development activities. The recasting for the Whitehall dropdown also brings $0.5 million or so into G&A that was previously at the sponsor level. Going forward, given our expanded operational footprint, we are expecting G&A to be around $8 million each quarter.

We expect to increase our positive distributable cash flow in the second quarter and we remain committed to distribution growth and continue to expect to resume our distribution by the end of the year.

CapEx is expected to be in the range of $115 million to $125 million for the year, including the construction of the Kermit plant and the Pecos terminal, required equipment as we add PropStream crews, removal of overburden required for excavation and other projects at the plants and terminals. The majority of the spending will be in the middle of 2017 and was funded through the equity offering in February or will be funded through our operating cash flow.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Bob.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Laura. When I look back at what we've accomplished as a company, I couldn't be more excited about how we've positioned ourselves for growth going forward. Through hard work and collaboration, we've laid a great foundation for the path ahead and we are in prime position to service our customers' increasing demands, while generating strong returns for our investors.

In the second quarter, we expect to start seeing more of the benefit from our actions over the last six months with volumes and profitability trending higher sequentially. Our focus is on flawlessly executing our plan. So, I want to take a moment to recap where we are in our expectations for these projects.

First, we have to execute in our construction projects. Kermit is ahead of schedule and expected to be operational by late third quarter 2017. We've ordered all equipment and scheduled a good portion of equipment installations. Virtually all of the concrete for both the wet plant and dry plant has been poured and things are progressing well with the silo installations. Our construction team deserves a great deal of credit for the tremendous work they're doing in West Texas.

On the terminal front, Pecos has been accelerated in order to capture strong market share in the rapidly-growing Delaware basin. Given the demand expectations for this region and the lack of high throughput infrastructure, this location is ideal for servicing Reeves County and the surrounding region of the Southern Delaware. The Pecos terminal also brings Hi-Crush a significant first-mover advantage in unit train capable terminals in the Delaware located on Class I mainlines.

Second, we have to execute on our daily operations. The plants have been operating well and I am continuously impressed with the expertise our team shows each day. The early start-up of the plants in March and how we have positioned to ramp up capacity utilization quickly is impressive. We are increasing throughput at our terminals and seeing the benefits from the large-scale silo systems we have installed over the past couple of years.

Next is PropStream. The development and rollout of our PropStream integrated logistics system has gone extremely well and we are currently operating four crews and had utilization in the first quarter of 79%, a strong improvement from the fourth quarter 2016 utilization.

We tripled the delivery of sand through our PropStream system quarter-over-quarter and more impressively each month's volume increased sequentially through the first quarter. As we continue to move more and more volumes and achieve higher utilization with our crews, we expect to turn from breakeven contribution margin to generating more than $1.5 million in EBITDA per crew on an annualized basis. Reliability and safety is a critical component of the PropStream advantage and we're pleased to report that we have operated at more than 99% uptime since introducing the last mile offering and no recordable incidents.

I would also like to call your attention to a white paper that our team published and is currently available on our website. Among other things, the paper highlights that PropStream results in 96% less dust versus pneumatic trucks, which is critical in not only assisting and ensuring a safe environment for our workers, but also in meeting the OSHA requirements set to come into effect in 2018.

Third, we have to execute in our financial discipline. We will continue to prudently invest for the future while remaining conservative with our balance sheet.

At quarter end, we had $55 million in cash and total liquidity of $115 million, more than enough to complete the high return projects at Kermit and Pecos. As our cash flow from operations improves and these projects come online in late 2017, we have every intention of resuming our distribution as early as we can.

In closing, I want to be clear about what our number one goal is for the remainder of 2017 and that's execution. While the last 12 to 18 months were all about positioning for this point in the cycle, it's squarely on our shoulders to continue delivering on our commitments and accomplishing what we set out to do. I have full faith in our team here to exceed my expectations.

With that, we'd like to open up the lines for Q&A. Operator?

Thank you. We'll now be conducting a question-and-answer session. Our first question today is coming from Praveen Narra from Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hi. Good morning and thanks for all the great color. When we think about kind of the Permian Basin and the Kermit facility in terms of customer uptake, could you give us some color on how that's been since you kind of made the announcement to where we are today in terms of customer interest in locking up sand?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Sure. We've seen great customer interest in that facility because it will result in such a low all-in cost in terms of delivered sand to the well site that as we look at that, we have almost 50% of that sand contracted right now. We're in advanced stages of discussions with a number of other customers. And as we mentioned before, we would expect to be fully contracted by the time we start operations in the third quarter.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. That's great. And so, I guess, if I go off guidance, 83% kind of at the midpoint of utilized for 2Q 2017, that suggests to me that the coarse grains are actually kind of moving fairly fluidly through the system. Can you talk about how coarse fine pricing differentials have gone, either absolute or relatively basis, however you want to talk about it?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Praveen, I think the coarse grade sands are still being sold at a discount certainly compared to the fine mesh sizes of sand. The 40/70 still seems to be leading the way with higher pricing followed by 100 mesh. 30/50 is coming back more into favor. And so we're starting to see some good price increases there.

In the first quarter, we did see price increases on the 20/40 sand. And as you mentioned, we are seeing some good demand there. But in general, we still see prices increasing throughout the second quarter. Certainly, we'll realize the benefits of the pricing that we entered into in the middle of the first quarter and would expect that we still have some ways to go on pricing throughout the year. But clearly, fine mesh sands are leading the way.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Thank you. I'll turn it back.

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Marc Bianchi from Cowen & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you. Laura, I was hoping you could help us with the $8.15 contribution margin in the first quarter. If we were to assume that you're back up to higher utilizations on Whitehall and Augusta, you had the absence of the winter issues that we talked about the last couple quarters and the railcars going away. What would the go-forward contribution margin look like excluding any benefit from price increase?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

So, Marc, I think if you start with $8.15 as we mentioned in our remarks, there's about a $2 per ton impact from the winter maintenance. And so, that would bring you to above $10 per ton.

When you start looking at the leverage from our facilities and given that we were at around 50%-ish in the first quarter for utilization of the plant going to 80%, 85%, that should really help bring our average production cost per ton down closer to that ideal number of $12 to $13 a ton across all four plants. And so, that could add another $3 to $5 a ton in contribution margin.

The other impact there is the utilization of our railcars and more unit train shipments. In the first quarter, we shipped, I believe, 52 unit trains. And as Bob mentioned, about 45% of our cars were shipped via unit trains. We're expecting to increase that to over 60% in the second quarter and we will ship a number more unit trains. I think right now we're shipping at least one a day, if not more than that per day. And that will also have a good impact on our contribution margin per ton in the second quarter.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. That's very helpful. And then on the pricing side, can you talk to where, maybe, average mine gate prices were in the first quarter and where the average is looking here for the second, and then maybe some comment on the spot?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Sure. I think the average mine gate pricing in the first quarter obviously was rising. It started off in the January probably closer to the low-$20s. And then, as you started looking at FOB mine equivalents with the price increases, it probably exited closer to the $30s, maybe the low-$30 per ton range.

We, of course, do have one contract in place with a customer where we locked in FOB mine gate pricing back in the third quarter of 2016. So I'm talking exclusive of that particular pricing arrangement.

Going into the second quarter, we would expect that to continue to rise. Leading edge, when you're talking about the last minute desperate buyer of sand that needs some sand on a Saturday and he's calling on a Friday night, we've seen prices anywhere from $50 to $60 FOB mine equivalent but that of course is limited sales. And so, I'd go back to what I mentioned earlier about the $30 per ton is really where we were exiting the first quarter.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Okay. That's very helpful. And then just last one for me. On the CapEx side, the boost in CapEx, you mentioned the acceleration of the Pecos and I'm wondering it looks like the increase was about $40 million. Is that really all going to the terminal there or are there some other things? I think you mentioned the overburden in the press release, so could you expand on all that please?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Sure. The CapEx budget that we've announced for 2017 has increased. It includes, obviously, the Kermit facility. And then, we did accelerate the spending on our Pecos facility. What we had originally included in the budget would have just been some minimal CapEx there with the majority of the spending happening in 2018.

Now, all of that has been accelerated into 2017. But I think the difference between – if you add up all the numbers that we had announced before and what we're putting out there today, it's partly Pecos, but also adding additional PropStream crews because we've really seen the advancement of conversations with our customers regarding adoption of PropStream. I think we're ahead of schedule. As Bob mentioned, with overall systems that have been sold by PropX. And certainly we're a little bit ahead of schedule as where Hi-Crush thought we would be with our four crews that are currently operating. And so, looking towards the end of the year, I think we've increased the number of crews to nine or more that are expected to be operating by the end of 2017, and that would imply more equipment purchases to support those crews.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Can you remind me what that was? Nine or more by the end of 2017, what was that at the last update that you provided?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

The last update, we would have said around six crews operating at the end of the year.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. So really, it's just, call it, $3 million-or-something if it's $1 million per crew from the PropStream and then the Pecos, and that's really all the increase.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think that's correct, yes.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks very much. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Kevin, and thanks to everyone. I want to reiterate and reemphasize what our number one goal is for 2017, and that's execution. The last year, year-and-a- half, have all been about, as I mentioned, positioning for where we are today. And now, it's firmly and squarely up to us to deliver on our commitments and what we've set out to accomplish. As I mentioned, I have full faith and confidence in the team here at Hi-Crush to exceed my expectations, and want to thank all of you for your time today and your interest in Hi-Crush.

