AMD: Mr. Market Is Irrational

Mr. Market does not always act rationally. Many times in my decades of trading I have seen the oddest things. Things that defy logic. Things that mystify and confuse. Today is no different. Today I saw a stock post numbers that were better than projections - only to get slapped around. Mr. Market is irrational after all, but things go in cycles. Mr. Market will come to his senses.

Results

The results were slightly better than what was guided however analysts were not excited one bit about the gross margin improvement. Nor am I thrilled at the amount of inventory that has built up. Let's look at some of the numbers:

They beat on revenue guidance and "revenue of $984 million was up 18 percent year-over-year." - Per AMD.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) improved gross margins "up 2 percentage points year-over-year." Yet it makes one wonder why were they not higher given Ryzen. Obviously it is going to take time for the Ryzen line to fully expand and move the old bulldozer CPU mutations out of the market in order to expand the gross margins.

Guidance for next quarter was 12% growth for year over year.

Last, Computing and Graphics revenue was up "29 percent year-over-year" with semi-custom pulling in a 5% increase.

Frankly, people are over-reacting to nothing but crazy expectations.

Sounds Great, What Happened?

What occurred (and something I did not predict) was mass insanity. Clearly people were betting that AMD was "going to rocket off to the moon and back" and "going to $20." Expectations were much higher than I could have predicted in the short term. While the earnings are decent from a slight improvement standpoint and guidance is fair - the market reaction is bad. Certainly the new blood, the ill informed, and the momentum players are dumping because expectations were too high for the seasonally weak Q1 to support.

Cash Balance?

A few have written that AMD is burning cash. This implies the cash is simply done. Poof! Per AMD:

"Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $943 million at the end of the quarter, down $321 million from the end of the prior quarter primarily due to the timing of sales and cash collections, debt interest payments, and increased inventory."

OK, so where did all that dosh go? Certainly it did not go back to paying off debt (since none of that is due for quite some time).

If we look at the AMD financial tables, we can see under the current assets area that while cash has decreased, marketable securities (aka investments) has gone from $0 to $221 million. Accounts receivable is up from $311 to $494. The only real negative in my book is inventory going from $751 to $839 million. If I had to guess that is most likely next gen semi-custom chips, Ryzen 7 and 5, plus some older inventory that may or may not be easy to move. AMD estimates inventory will decrease next quarter which is good. So yes cash is being shifted around but it did not just disappear. However all that inventory is building up and I am sure with the success of Ryzen that moving the older CPU just became that much more difficult. AMD needs to get the inventory reduced.

What's Next

Next, AMD has to simply continue to put out new product and post better numbers. The often touted new GPU Vega is due out this quarter, as well as the server chip Naples. Expectations for Vega are very high. Moving on...

Ryzen is estimated to have taken 2.2% market share from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) recently. While these numbers may not be 100% solid, they do give us a general idea of how the market share is divided. A word of caution though, Intel is also powering up some new processors to take on Ryzen.

We need to keep a close eye on market share projections and Intel's soon to be released chips to determine if they perform on a price to performance level. Long term I still think the company is a winner. If they can get the CPU and GPU divisions profitable and continue to win with semi-custom, they will grow into a solid company. All the various wild cards, such as AI/deep learning, self driving cars, Intel rumors, virtual reality, and Chinese CPUs lead me to think they are a long-term winner. However...

How to Play It

When I invest I keep cash in reserve for opportunities and general market crashes. Could this be a falling knife that we do not want to catch? ... Yes, it is possible. Does it represent an opportunity? Maybe. That would depend on your time frames, risk disposition, and how much free capital you have to gamble with (as well as how much exposure to AMD you currently have).

If AMD goes low enough, we might glance at long-term calls to buy them cheap and just wait a few quarters for AMD to post improving numbers. This will also allow the stock to build up some reputation and move forward from the "It was 2 bucks a year ago" mentality.

On the flip side, you need a plan for situations like this - you need a cut off point in which to stop the pain and simply start putting on a tourniquet to stop the cash from bleeding out. You do not want to give back profits for no reason, no matter how compelling the long term implications for AMD's growth story are. At some point you have to sell a portion of your holdings and not fight the market. You can always come back later to buy the stock.

"He who runs away... lives to fight another day" and "no profit too small" come to mind.

Conclusion

Right now we are going to see how things play out. Will Mr. Market determine he over-reacted and will the stock recover? Maybe or maybe not, but down 20% for mixed results sounds strange to me. Then again, maybe it will take a few days for all the momentum guys to sell out. Once all this settles out and volume returns to normal levels we will reevaluate AMD to see if it is speculation or investment worthy. Long term we are still positive on AMD given all the catalysts yet the inventory build up is concerning.