Which Is More Important - High Dividend Yield, Or Low Dividend Growth? The Answer Is Both

INTRODUCTION

Searching among the dividend aristocrats for considerable dividend growth is a difficult task. Many of these great companies have slowing dividend growth or are overvalued. Although I like the stability that such stalwarts like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Coca-Cola (KO) or Procter & Gamble (PG) could bring to my dividend growth portfolio, I feel that the low dividend yield and the low dividend growth will not help me achieve my goal of financial independence.

In addition, finding companies that have an increasing dividend growth rate and a decent yield is another difficult task as I demonstrate in this article. My analysis found only 6 companies that met typical dividend growth investors minimum requirements.

But while I was working on that article, I had noticed that many of the low yielding companies had impressive dividend growth and many had increasing dividend growth rates. A few examples include Estee Lauder (EL), Sherwin-Williams (SHW) and FedEx Corp. (FDX). I started to ask whether these low yielding, high dividend growth companies could ever overcome other types of dividend growth companies. Many authors have made the comparison between one high yielding and low dividend growth stock to one low yielding and high dividend growth stock. But, I have found there are more than just this kind of dividend growth stock. I believe that there are those two types of stocks but I also believe that there are others that are in the middle. The purpose of this article is to compare the different yields and dividend growth of different companies to determine which may serve my portfolio best over the long term.

THE CANDIDATES

I just stated that I believe there are three types of dividend growth stocks. I believe that there are 1) high yielding and low growth, 2) low yielding and high growth and 3) those that fall in the middle having neither high or low yields and growth. The way I see it, AT&T (T) is a classic example of high yield, low growth. FDX is a perfect example of low yield and high growth. JNJ is a perfect example of average yield and growth.

While recently searching for new stocks to invest in, I came across VF Corporation (VFC) which has an above average yield and a high dividend growth rate. I included this stock as well because I wanted to see if FDX could surpass VFC's dividend income.

Below is each of the candidates' current dividend yield, dividend rate, payout ratio and 1, 3, 5, and 10-year dividend growth rate as found on the latest edition of David Fish's CCC list.

Symbol Yield Dividend Payout Ratio 1 YR DGR 3 YR DGR 5 YR DGR 10 YR DGR FDX 0.86% $1.60 20.39% 44.44% 30.87% 20.58% 14.02% JNJ 2.55% $3.20 53.12% 6.78% 6.74% 6.96% 8.03% T 4.86% $1.96 91.90% 2.13% 2.17% 2.22% 3.74% VFC 3.05% $1.68 55.04% 15.04% 18.69% 18.58% 12.17%

For this experiment, I will use an initial investment of $10,000 for each stock. To project the future dividend growth, I will use the 5 YR DGR. I realize that VFC is not likely to maintain a growth rate of 18.58% into the foreseeable future particularly since the latest increase is already less. Therefore, I am going to use VFC's 17-year average which is 13.34%. Likewise, I do not expect FDX to keep raising its dividend by 20.58% each year despite the fact that the dividend growth has been increasing. The 14-year average of 17.33%. I will use JNJ's and T's 5 YR DGR as this has been consistent in recent years and is likely sustainable.

The following table presents the investment, price per share, number of shares purchased and the amount collected in dividends accumulated year over year for 25 years without dividend reinvestment.

FDX JNJ T VFC Investment $10,000.00 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 Price $195.76 $124.34 $40.38 $54.70 Shares 51 80 248 183 Year 1 $81.60 $257.36 $485.39 $307.44 Year 2 $177.23 $532.73 $981.46 $655.89 Year 3 $289.11 $827.38 $1,488.44 $1,050.83 Year 4 $420.02 $1,142.66 $2,006.57 $1,498.45 Year 5 $573.17 $1,480.00 $2,536.10 $2,005.78 Year 6 $752.37 $1,840.96 $3,077.29 $2,580.79 Year 7 $962.03 $2,227.19 $3,630.38 $3,224.81 Year 8 $1,207.33 $2,640.45 $4,195.63 $3,946.10 Year 9 $1,494.33 $3,082.64 $4,773.33 $4,753.95 Year 10 $1,830.12 $3,555.79 $5,363.73 $5,658.74 Year 11 $2,222.99 $4,062.05 $5,967.12 $6,672.11 Year 12 $2,682.66 $4,603.75 $6,583.79 $7,776.68 Year 13 $3,220.46 $5,183.37 $7,214.02 $8,980.66 Year 14 $3,849.70 $5,803.57 $7,858.11 $10,293.00 Year 15 $4,585.90 $6,467.18 $8,516.38 $11,723.45 Year 16 $5,447.26 $7,177.24 $9,189.13 $13,282.64 Year 17 $6,455.05 $7,937.00 $9,876.68 $14,982.15 Year 18 $7,634.16 $8,749.95 $10,579.36 $16,834.63 Year 19 $9,013.73 $9,619.81 $11,297.49 $18,853.82 Year 20 $10,627.81 $10,550.55 $12,031.42 $21,054.75 Year 21 $12,516.30 $11,546.45 $12,781.50 $23,453.75 Year 22 $14,725.82 $12,612.06 $13,548.09 $26,068.67 Year 23 $17,310.97 $13,752.26 $14,331.53 $28,918.93 Year 24 $20,335.59 $14,972.28 $15,132.22 $32,025.72 Year 25 $23,874.40 $16,277.70 $15,950.51 $35,412.11

After 25 years, investors would have collected $35,412 in dividends from VFC, followed by FDX with $23,874, $16,277 from JNJ followed very closely by T with $15,950. The following graph gives a visual representation of the results from the table above.

INTERPRETATION

There are several interesting observations that can be made from this test. The first is the importance of the initial yield. The larger yield of T was providing more initial income to investors but VFC eventually caught up at year 9 because of its dividend growth. More importantly, it wasn't until year 24 that JNJ caught up and overtook T. Let's consider the Chowder rule (dividend yield + 5 YR DGR) for an instant. JNJ's is 9.51 while T's is 7.08. On the surface, they are fairly similar. However, the results suggest that the initial yield can make a huge difference in income generated when compared to a company whose Chowder rule is similar but whose yield and dividend growth composition is different. This also highlights the importance of purchasing shares of a company at fair or below fair value in order to obtain the best income generation possible. In summary, yield makes the difference in the short to medium term.

The second is the importance of dividend growth. Despite FDX having the lowest dividend yield, its high dividend growth allowed the company to overtake JNJ in year 20 and T in year 21. Given more time, it would have also overtaken VFC. This suggests that a low yielding but high growing dividend could make a great investment for dividend growth investors who will buy and hold. The risk is that if the dividend growth slows, this advantage will evaporate. But in the case of JNJ vs. T, JNJ's higher dividend growth allowed the company to slowly overcome its lower dividend yield disadvantage compared to T an extended period of over time. In summary, growth makes the difference in the long term but it is also the most uncertain and unpredictable.

Lastly, it is important to get a high yield and high growth at the beginning in order to spring board your dividend income. If VFC is capable of maintaining its average dividend growth rate, by year 18, VFC would have already paid out in dividends what it took T and JNJ 25 years to pay out. The value of dividends paid out by VFC by year 25 was double that of JNJ and T which is a considerable advantage. However, VFC is not likely to maintain such a growth rate.

We must also take into consideration the fact that these dividends were not reinvested and if they were, the difference would have been greater and quicker.

CONCLUSION

Which type of dividend growth stock should you invest in? The one with high yield or high growth? If you are investing for the short term, you are best served by picking a company paying a higher yield. If you are investing for the long term, you are best served by picking a company with higher dividend growth. Ultimately you will want both but finding such stocks is rare and unlikely to be sustainable over the long term.

It is important to note that the yields placed each stock where we would expect them to be with T at the top for a while and FDX being at the bottom. The difference maker as the dividend growth which began to separate them over time.

Many dividend growth investors usually have a minimum dividend yield requirement and this obviously serves them well at the beginning and may very well likely serve them well in the future because the initial yield will provide greater income that can be compounded even if dividend growth slows in the future.

I believe that dividend growth is the riskiest part of the equation because you know the yield you get but dividend growth is subject to the company's growth, its market, the competition etc. This is where a higher initial yield has an advantage as well.

What do you think? Do low dividend yield high dividend growth stocks belong in your portfolio?

