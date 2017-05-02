Pilbara Minerals - The Market Is Liking This Offtake Deal With Ganfeng Lithium

The Pilgangoora project is now mostly de-risked with mine permitting and debt/equity financing remaining. The momentum is strong but sentiment towards lithium stocks is still fickle so buying on the.

Well, it looks like I spoke too soon -- The lithium hype may have had one foot out the door, but it didn't vacate the building entirely.

Shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) are up significantly higher (~20%) this evening on the heels of some big news regarding a binding offtake agreement (BOA) with Ganfeng Lithium.

The share price of PLS.AX (the native listing on the ASX) is shown below.

In my previous article, I mentioned that the market had grown increasingly impatient with Pilbara's lack of progress in recent months; the company was falling behind schedule with regard to: BOAs, financing, and mine permitting.

Most recently, shares of PILBF were down as much as -52% over the course of a year. In hindsight, the lack of material news flow in recent months combined with a market that seemed to be losing its interest in the lithium story not surprisingly created a market environment that was ripe for the picking for the most opportunistic of investors.

As I discussed last time around, the Pilgangoora project was simply too high quality in regard to the combination of: size/grade/economics for the market to ignore indefinitely.

Today, the company and its shareholders got the long awaited good news that they've been waiting for; here are the terms of the offtake agreement Pilbara secured with Ganfeng Lithium, one of the premiere and leading lithium companies in the global market.

From Pilbara Minerals.

Long-term off-take agreement executed with leading integrated Chinese lithium producer, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd and its subsidiary ("Ganfeng Lithium") for Stage 1 (2Mtpa operation) of Pilbara's flagship Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA.

The Stage 1 off-take agreement comprises 160,000tpa of chemical grade spodumene concentrate (SC6.0 basis) over an initial 10-year term, with two five year options to extend for up to a further 10 years.

Upon a decision to develop Stage 2 (4Mtpa), Pilbara will supply Ganfeng Lithium with an additional 25% of the Pilgangoora Project's expanded Stage 2 production of chemical grade spodumene concentrate.

Up to 50% of Stage 2 production (maximum 150,000tpa of Stage 2 expanded production in total) to be provided in off-take, contingent on Ganfeng Lithium providing Stage 2 funding commitments commensurate with its final off-take position.

Complementary funding commitments from Ganfeng Lithium include: Firm participation of not less than US$20 million as an investor in Pilbara's remaining financing to complete Stage 1 of the Pilgangoora Project; and Provision of debt funding or off-take pre-payment to support the development of the Stage 2 expansion (4Mtpa) for the Pilgangoora Project, with the funding amount to be commensurate with its final off-take position under Stage 2.

Pilbara's Stage 1 chemical grade spodumene concentrate (SC6.0 basis) is now fully sold to both General Lithium and Ganfeng Lithium, paving the way for the Company to complete the balance of funding required for Stage 1 of the Pilgangoora Project.

Both off-take agreements include downside price protections to provide Pilbara with confidence that it can operate profitably above its expected operating cost base, as well as an attractive off-take pricing formula based on market reference data for battery grade lithium carbonate pricing comprising both Chinese domestic and import price outcomes. This is designed to ensure that Pilbara benefits from both the current and expected future demand for lithium carbonate in China.

At first glance, investors will be searching for contract pricing, which has understandably been a hot topic in the lithium space since companies, such as Tawana Resources (TAW.AX), have recently been able to lock in very robust deals ($880/t for 6% grade spodumene concentrate).

From Tawana Resources:

Unfortunately, with the most recent PLS deal with Ganfeng Lithium, there are no "barnburner" record 4-digit headline grabbing figures to announce here, but instead we have the following pricing terms:

Pricing is on a CIF basis (cost plus insurance and freight) and is reset every 6 months by a pricing formula based on the price of lithium carbonate. The price of lithium carbonate is defined by historical data for import and export pricing in China as determined by major cathode makers and for battery grade lithium carbonate. The agreement provides for pricing reviews in certain limited circumstances by either party, where there are fundamental changes in market pricing.

With a number of BOAs being agreed to at > $700/t so far this year, the evidence strongly suggests that the demand for 6% chemical grade spodumene concentrate is quite healthy. Further, with an estimated Cost and Freight (NYSE:CFR) of $196/t over the first 15 years of operations, the Pilgangoora project should easily be able to generate ample free cash flow, at presumably whatever the prevailing market price happens to be at. Still, it would have been nice to see a rigid number locked in, even if for just a small fraction of the overall sales to ensure a "hard floor" that the company would be able to capitalize on during this current period of elevated lithium prices (which no one knows for certain how long will last). The announcement as is today is rather opaque in regard to how the "pricing formula" will be used to determine future prices and something that is probably too difficult for most retail investors to reasonably try and work out themselves.

Nevertheless, perhaps of much greater significance than the contract pricing terms is the fact that the BOA has an initial 10-year term, with two five year options to extend for up to a further 10 years. This is a LENGTHY deal which greatly suggests that what we have here is a partnership that is designed to benefit both companies over the long haul, more than anything else. To further solidify this partnership, Ganfeng has agreed to take part in the financing of Stage 1, committing $20 million.

Stage 1 of Pilgangoora is slated to be a 2Mtpa operation, with an average annual production of ~314,000tpa of 6% grade spodumene concentrate. The Stage 1 off-take agreement with Ganfeng Lithium comprises of 160,000tpa, which when combined with Pilbara's other offtake agreement with General Lithium for 140,000tpa means that Stage 1 of production has been more or less fully sold. Couple the BOAs with the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) completed last September and the company should have all the hurdles that it needs cleared to secure the remainder any the debt financing needed to fully fund Stage 1. On a separate but related note, final mine permitting from the Department of Mines and Petroleum (DMP) is expected shortly, which will clear the way for the commencement of major site works.

Perhaps most exciting of all with today's off-take announcement with Ganfeng is the concrete language written in place with regard to Stage 2 of Pilagangoora, which is the expansion plan to take production from 2Mtpa to 4Mtpa.

More specifically:

Ganfeng has also committed to take delivery of 25% of the expanded concentrate production capacity from Stage 2 of the Pilgangoora Project, should that expansion be supported by final feasibility studies and should Pilbara choose to proceed with an expansion to 4Mtpa production capacity. In addition, Ganfeng has agreed to provide financing support for up to 50% of the Project's Stage 2 development and capital costs, and upon financing terms being agreed, will be offered up to a total of 50% of the additional production from the Stage 2 expansion.

A Pre-Feasibility for Stage 2 was published by the company last September. Stage 2 would effectively take annual production of Pilgangoora to ~564ktpa of 6% grade spodumene concentrate over 19 years life of mine.

An eventual expansion to 4Mtpa should be seen as quite bullish for lithium investors as this scenario would likely suggest that the overall market demand for lithium will continue compounding at a torrid pace. For PILBF shareholders, today's announcement outlining the terms for additional spodumene concentrates sales and funding with Ganfeng Lithium are a positive sign that both companies believe in a bright future for lithium, and ultimately the raw materials needed to produce the end product, lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of PILBF are up 20% on the heels of the off-take agreement news between the company and Ganfeng Lithium, so in the short-term it certainly looks like the markets appreciate the news. Investors who are keeping tabs on the Pilbara Minerals story should keep in mind though that sentiment is a fickle thing, especially in the world of lithium junior mining stocks. This time last year, shares of PILBF rose to all-time highs before being cut in half over the course of the next twelve months despite improving fundamentals. So, caution is advised against chasing after hype and momentum which can fade just as quickly as it arrived. In other words, a strategy of buying on the dips instead of the rips may be prudent as we will most likely see a decent amount of profit taking following today's spike in share price.

In the case of Pilbara Minerals, the company is nearly "shovel-ready", with only mine permitting and the final stages of equity/debt financing remaining. There are certainly near-term catalysts for continued share price appreciation, but I do believe that the majority of the "good news" is now baked into the cake with this most recent off-take agreement news. For shares of PILBF to gain the traction necessary to lift off for good, we will need to see sentiment (and big money) begin to flow back into the lithium sector as a whole. For today, we have a 20% gain in PILBF, which is about as good as it gets. Hopefully, for PILBF shareholders and all other lithium investors, Lithium Boom 2.0 has now arrived and we are ready to rock n' roll again.

