Fear And Greed Explorations: Gold

The purpose of the weekly Fear and Greed series is to analyze the health of the current gold trend and to identify possible signs of a reversal.

" I learned early that there is nothing new in Wall Street. There can't be because speculation is as old as the hills. Whatever happens in the stock market today has happened before and will happen again. I've never forgotten that." - Legendary speculator Jesse Livermore

Opening Thoughts

Last week, I stated that the GLD (NYSEARCA: GLD) would go on to consolidate and that I was still bullish if the GLD held above the 120 level. The GLD did go on to consolidate, but I was a little off on the range. I thought the GLD would convert the 120 level, which was once hard resistance, into support and would move between a range of 120 and 123.18. The GLD is currently around 119.67. The prediction would have been 100% accurate, but Monday's action resulted in the close below 120. However, the break below 120 isn't that surprising given the pressure that the silver and the SLV have been under lately. Gold and silver are not exactly each other's shadows over the short term, but you're typically looking at a 10-day correlation of +.75. That ten-day correlation is currently around +.91. Last week, in my weekly series on the SLV (NYSEARCA:SLV), I stated that the SLV was in a no man's land between 16.95 and 16.46 and that I was out right bearish below 16.46. The SLV is currently around 15.99.

US equities

Last week, in my weekly GLD article, I stated that US equities were going to have a risk on week: "Monday was a strong day for equities, the results out of France were 'market friendly', and Trump is talking about fiscal policy. A risk on week is in the cards". The next day the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gapped up. As a gold speculator, it's always important to have a view on US equities because the marginal appetite for gold is going to be lower during a period in which risk-on sentiment is pushing equities higher. It's not a categorical imperative that gold moves in the opposite direction of equities, but most of the time the relationship exists and for good reason. I'm a speculator so keep in mind of the time frames in which I'm talking about.

I once had a popular gold contributor wonder why I was talking about US equities whilst in the middle of a gold article. Well, clearly gold is a risk off asset that is used during risk-off rotations. A great example of this was seen on the night that Trump won the election. The S&P futures were collapsing and gold futures were rocketing higher. A more recent example occurred on April 24, 2017. The S&P gapped up and on the same day the GLD gapped down. There is clearly a confluence of factors acting upon the price of gold, but the sentiment which drives equities is an undeniable one.

Backtesting of the S&P 500 shows that the overwhelming majority of gaps get filled, so I think we get some consolidation or backfilling to occur over the next 5 trading days. Gaps don't have to be filled immediately or ever and we did just break out of an area of consolidation, which was built over a month-long period, so I can understand how some people may be bullish on the S&P running up to all-time highs over the next 5 trading days. However, I think the bullish sentiment takes a breather.

(A look at volatility in the GLD over the past year. (Standard deviation on top and the ATR on bottom))

(A look at the correlation between the GLD and the SLV over the past year. (Red = 10 day correlation, Blue = 20 day correlation, and Green = 60 day correlation) - (essentially you have half a month's correlation, a 1 month correlation, and a 3 month correlation.))

The COT Report

I think COT reports are much more useful when put into a historical context. Thus, I want to see how bullish or bearish the most recent reports are relative to the most bullish and bearish positioning over the preceding 5 years. A reading of 100 would represent a given group being more bullish than they have ever been over the past 5 years and a reading of 0 would mean that their current position is more bearish than they have ever been over the past 5 years.

The prior reading had commercial producers/users in the 30th percentile and speculators in the 68th percentile. The current reading has commercial producers/users in the 23rd percentile and speculators in the 73rd percentile. These are middle of the road readings, so they are not highly useful. Essentially, both commercial producers/users and speculators are saying that gold is neither particularly cheap nor expensive. However, it is worth noting that large draw downs in gold typically do not occur during periods of prolonged divergence in which speculators are becoming more bullish and commercial producers/users are becoming more bearish. We have witnessed a steady divergence between the two groups of market participants for 6 straight weeks. Gold has done quite well over that period. Thus, I don't see the pullback turning into more than a pullback if the trend in divergence keeps up. Furthermore, speculators certainly have room to become more bullish given how they are currently positioned, so the continuation of this trend is quite possible.

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis

(The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - Tenkan-sen = yellow, Kijun-Sen = blue, Span A = yellow, Span B = blue, Chikou span = grey)

Overall, all three factors that I look for when determining if prices are likely to appreciate are currently in place. The trend is bullish with the price above the Kumo. The Kumo is the green cloud area on the chart shown above. Furthermore, the Tenkan-sen, the fast-moving average, is above the Kijun-Sen, which is the slow-moving average. Also, the Chikou Span, the grey lagging indicator, is confirming the trend with it currently being above the price of 26 periods past. The only negative sign that I currently see is that a bearish crossover looks likely with the Tenken-sen converging on the Kijun-Sen. Overall, the Ichimoku analysis paints a picture of gold experiencing a pullback whilst in the middle of a larger up-trend.

Support/Resistance

Next level of major resistance - 120

Major support - 116.92

Minor support - 116.13

Moving Averages

((The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - moving averages: red = 5 days, orange = 9 days, yellow = 13 days, green = 20 days, blue = 50 days, purple = 125 days, grey = 200 days)

The current price is below 4 of the 7 critical moving averages, which include the 5,9,13, and 20 day moving averages. Also, the GLD is currently only 3 cents above of its 200 day moving average. I'm watching to see how the GLD handles the 200 day moving average. A break of this level will most likely result in the GLD testing its next major area of support which exists between 119.05 and 118.89.

5-day moving average support: 120.38

9-day moving average support: 121.04

13-day moving average support: 121.47

20-day moving average support: 120.85

50-day moving average support: 118.89

125-day moving average support: 116.19

200-day moving average resistance: 119.64

MACD & RSI Provided for Further Context

MACD: Both the base line and the signal line are above zero, but the signal line has crossed over the base line. Bearish crossovers that take place when both lines are above zero suggests a pullback in the uptrend, not a full-scale reversal.

RSI: Is currently at 46.79. This is a middle of the road reading so the GLD is neither overbought nor oversold.

The Bottom Line

Overall, there isn't a high probability trade to be had. I see gold in a no man's land between a bullish bias above 120 and a bearish bias below 118.89. Good luck.

Author's note: I write about biotech and precious metals. I have a variety of article styles that range from pieces with a short-term focus to pieces that are geared towards long-term investing. Also, I will be posting brief notes on my Instablog when I see interesting speculations (day trades and swing trades). I'm doing this because big winners often develop so fast that I can't write and publish a detailed article in time for readers to be able to capitalize. I've just begun to utilize my Instablog, but there have already been some big winners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

