Lessons From The Costliest Bank Failure Since The Financial Crisis

It seemed like a fairytale. A native New Orleanian would help revive the city. Founded as the floodwaters had barely receded from Hurricane Katrina, First NBC Bank Holding Company (FNBC) intended to help New Orleans rebuild. With notable partners including football stars Peyton and Eli Manning, the bank raised funds with a heartening narrative of rebuilding the disaster-torn city.

In May 2006, the bank launched, having raised more than $60 million from sophisticated investors - a huge amount for a totally new bank. It quickly went to work, making various M&A deals. By 2011, following the acquisition of hundreds of millions of dollars of assets from the failed Central Progressive Bank in an FDIC-assisted transaction, First NBC became a huge player within Louisiana.

It tapped that momentum to go public in 2013. The IPO succeeded, with shares debuting at the high end of range. From the opening $25 print, the stock quickly moved up into the $40s by late 2015. 2016 would be the bank's undoing, however, with the stock dropping as much as 80% over the course of the year. 2017 would bring the finishing blow, with the stock dropping 90% yesterday following the FDIC action; it's now effectively worthless:

What Went Wrong

Problems began to surface in early 2016. The bank was late in filing various required financial statements with the SEC. Some were willing to give the bank a pass - it's indeed quite a feat to go from de novo to $4 billion in assets in under a decade. You would expect growing pains.

However, it quickly became clear that the bank had some real issues. Namely, it was heavily exposed to the oil and gas industry; a regional job center in New Orleans. More troublingly, the bank had extended tons of construction loans that were centered on unusual and perhaps hard to value tax credits. The Wall Street Journal explained it as follows:

The root of First NBC’s trouble is its reliance on the esoteric tax credits. The benefit from the credits, as well as from fees tied to projects that generated them, made up about half the bank’s earnings in recent years, according to Catherine Mealor, an analyst with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. In 2014, for instance, First NBC made $43 million—$33 million of which was from tax benefits. Largely because of the credits, the bank’s deferred tax assets—effectively an offset to future taxes—have grown unusually large. At the end of the first quarter, these stood at $247 million, up from $95.8 million a year earlier. The latest amount was equal to two-thirds of the bank’s common equity.

Unfortunately for First NBC, coming regulatory changes would count these tax assets as having less value in changes to capital adequacy ratios. That's a major problem when these "esoteric" assets accounted for two-thirds of equity.

The company also got hit by various other issues, including a downgrade of their debt to junk, along with an SEC investigation. Throw in an unusual fight with an activist vulture fund that was short FNBC stock, and it ultimately became too much for the company. An asset sale earlier this year appeared to give the bank one more shot at life. But those hopes were put to rest when the bank announced that its deferred tax assets were impaired, and it couldn't even calculate the degree of the loss. Last week's bankruptcy finally put the bank out of its misery.

Lessons Learned

This was an avoidable loss. Maybe not from $40 on the initial drop, but it was already quite clear by last summer that this was a deeply troubled institution. SA contributor Anton Tyumin (who you should follow if you aren't already) published a timely article last August, when FNBC stock still traded around $13.

He had a "sell" rating on the stock, and warned that it was likely to make new all time lows. The bank's falling profitability, rising funding costs, increased bad loans, the presence of an SEC investigation, and overly optimistic turnaround sentiment all led to the conclusion that new all-time lows for the stock were likely.

The comments to that article were full of people buying the stock, pointing to analyst recommendations with far higher price targets, and predicting that large volumes of short interest would lead to a massive short squeeze. Particular attention was paid to the activist fund - HoldCo Asset Management - that had a short position in the company stock.

HoldCo tried, on numerous occasions, to recapitalize the company in a way that would help the bank survive but would wipe out equity holders. FNBC stock owners viewed HoldCo's maneuvering as opportunistic, ignoring the fact that the fund's math was right. By swinging for the fences and trying to save the common equity, First NBC ended up failing entirely, and costing the FDIC a bundle; this is estimated to be the 8th costly failure in the FDIC's history.

Why did management take actions that would end up allowing the bank to fail entirely, putting depositors (over the FDIC insurance cap) at risk? Here comes one of the key lessons from this business failure; beware of executives who bet the farm on their stock.

CEO Ashton Ryan pledged 90% of his total FNBC stock holdings - more than 400,000 shares worth - as collateral for other real estate holdings. This sort of gamble is terrible for shareholders for multiple reasons. For one, it incentivizes management to say and do whatever to keep the stock price up so as to avoid defaulting on their loans. In general, you'd rather invest in companies where this potential conflict of interest isn't a concern.

Also, shareholders are vulnerable to sudden collapses in stock prices if margin calls in fact hit. Chesapeake (CHK) shares lost a great deal of value in the span of a single week when former CEO Aubrey McClendon was forced to unload his entire 33 million share stake to meet margin calls. Having been margin called out of his stock, he later took $1 billion in shrouded personal loans from companies he controlled, raising questions about fiduciary duties. Beware of management teams that borrow heavily and use their stock as collateral, it's a big red flag.

First NBC also was a classic example of the bank that grew too quickly. Loan growth is nice, but when a bank grows far faster than its peers, you need to take a much closer look at what is happening. Often, that growth is fueled by some sort of unusual business strategy. Even at the time of the IPO, a prescient two-line quote from IPOdesktop about the First NBC offering was suitable in raising awareness that the bank needed far more than usual due diligence:

Based on the December 2012 year, the P/E is 14, based on the reported net income. The P/E is 22.9 adjusting for taxes, but NBCB is getting tax benefits from government programs.

As an investor, you should instinctively feel anxiety when you see some sort of massive income adjustment like that. Make sure you understand exactly what the mechanism is for the adjusted earnings metric and know how it could revert in the future. A deeper dive into First NBC based on reading that would turn up a complex accounting mechanism that would cause most people to put the stock in the "too hard" bucket and avoid massive losses later.

Finally, as always, beware of banks that make concentrated loans for any specific lending item uncommon to most banks. It was clear that First NBC wasn't a standard bank that primarily makes mortgages, diversified commercial loans, and some consumer credit. Instead, it had massive amounts of construction loans, and made gigantic individual loans on risky ideas such as ethanol receivables. Banks can do that, but you should discount their earnings accordingly for the added risk when valuing them.

For anyone still long First NBC stock, sell now for whatever price you can still get. The equity will end up worthless; there's no point in holding on. Use the tax loss and chalk this up as a worthwhile experience in your education as an investor.

