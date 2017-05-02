Galp Energia, SA's (GLPEF) CEO Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Galp Energia, SA (OTC:GLPEF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2017 6:30 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Please welcome to Galp’s First Quarter of 2017 Results Conference Call and Strategy Execution Update. Today’s conference is being recorded.

I will now pass the floor to Mr. Pedro Dias, Head of Strategy, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Pedro Dias

Hi, good morning. Welcome to our Q1 2017 results conference call. Joining me today is Carlos, who will start with our execution update; and Filipe, who will go over the quarterly results. At the end, we’ll be available for Q&A, during which Thore will join us as well.

I would like to highlight that we may be making several forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ due to factors included in the cautionary statements at the beginning of our presentation, which I advise you to read.

I will now hand over to Carlos. Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Thank you, Pedro. Good morning to you all. Today, I think we should be a – rather quick results overview and the strategic updates, considering the extensive views we shared with you during our CMD up in last February in London.

In Q1, EBITDA was up 43% year-on-year, supported both by the upstream and the downstream oil business. Downstream had a strong contribution to EBITDA, with a robust refining and marketing performance more than offsetting weaker gas and power results. In upstream, we benefited essentially from the continuing production ramping up in Brazil, despite maintenance work performing during the quarter. The macro environment was also less harsh. These leads me to the Slide #5.

As you can see, the Brent has increased during the quarter to an average of $54 per barrel, supported by the production cuts from OPEC and some of non-OPEC countries. Refining margins remain resilient with middle distillates and fuel driving benchmark refining margin higher to a $3.5 per barrel above what we had budgeted for the period.

The Iberian oil market was up almost 3% in a year-on-year basis on the back of higher demand for diesel, jet, and LPG supported by the economic activity. Natural gas also benefited from lower hydro and wind conditions for power generation, and also helped by stoppage in some French nuclear reactors.

Let’s now take a closer look to our operations during the quarter, starting precisely with E&P on Slide #6. So the production in FPSO #5, the one that is placed in Lula Alto has reached plateau by year-end 2016, and the ramp-up of the production unit #6 placed in Lula Central more than offset the maintenance work performed in both FPSOs #1 and #2, which mainly occur during March.

Meanwhile, production was resumed. Even though, there are still some maintenance activities ongoing on FPSOs #1, which should be concluded in May when production will be normalized. These maintenance activities in our Lula/Iracema fleets were flagged during our CMD, with overall maintenance activities during the year expected to have an impact of around 4,000 barrels per day in all across the year.

I remind you that our 2017 full-year guidance is of 90,000 to 95,000 barrels per day, already considering this maintenance effects and the natural decline in Angola.

Looking ahead, you should expect a continued ramp up in Brazil where units #7, the first replicant, is now deployed in Lula South area and ready to start. However, we continue to wait for the license to operate from IBAMA. As far the other to replicant units to be deployed in Lula, the one that will be placed in Lula North is currently performing integration works in China and is pretty much according to plan. The other unit to be placed in Lula extreme south has seen the hull arrived to Brasfels shipyard in Brazil this March laying division works are now on the way.

So moving now to Angola the work interest production from mature field in block 14 continues to decline as expected. On other hand in block 32 Kaombo the drilling campaign is proceeding at a good pace and the project is on track to start production in 2018. The start up of Kaombo project should more than offset the production decline in block 14.

Moving now for the downstream on Slide #7. The refining and marketing delivered good results, driven mainly by refining despite some maintenance work in Sines crude distillation units. Not only were benchmark margin supported, but we have also kept a premium over benchmark of $1.6 per barrel, benefiting from sourcing optimization.

Indeed we processed raw materials which were trading at a higher discount to Brent during the quarter maximizing our conversion capacity utilization. Also we took advantage of arbitrage opportunities between different products and markets like gasoline, frac differentials between Europe and North Africa where Galp is well positioned to attend.

In the marketing of oil, we have delivered another solid quarter, supported by robust demand in retail and also in the wholesale segments, with tourism playing an important contribution. Also we have one day less in the calendar and Easter fell entirely during the Q2.

On the gas and power front, this was abnormal quarter with temporary sourcing constraints from Algeria, one of our key long-term suppliers. These constraints obliged us to buy gas in the spot market just as the market was spiking. This explains the lower than expected margins during the period. Also on trading, Galp was not able to take advantage from the temporary recovery in LNG prices and the price spike in Iberia, leaving the same sourcing restriction.

So that said I will now pass to pass to Filipe, who will go through the financial review. Filipe.

Filipe Crisostomo Silva

Thank you, Carlos, and good morning. I will start with the P&L on Slide #9. During the quarter, the first quarter Group EBITDA rose up 32% to €419 million, this was up 5% quarter-on-quarter.

E&P EBITDA was up significantly year-on-year, reaching €204 million, on higher production on Brent, which was slightly down quarter-on-quarter, but this is due to the normalization of the one-offs which were booked during the previous quarter. You shall recall Q4 revenues were boost by the allocation of trading activities from refining and marketing to E&P and also unit production costs were particularly low in Q4 on the back of a one-off cost adjustments in Brazil. Excluding these two base effects, E&P during Q1 EBITDA would have been up quarter-on-quarter.

Refining and marketing EBITDA up 27% year-on-year to €137 million, which is driven mainly by higher refining margins and a solid premium over the benchmark. We reminded that in Q1 last year we had planned maintenance in the Sines hydrocracker.

Cash and total EBITDA was down year-over-year to €32 million, mainly due to the Galp’s sourcing issues Carlos alluded to. This was also the first quarter during which the regulated infrastructure contribution was entirely accounted for under the Associates line.

And below the EBIT line, financial results were impacted by a €26 million year-on-year negative swing in the mark-to-market of reassigning margin hedges. Higher P&L taxes reflect the higher contributions from E&P and non-cash one-offs related to a reversion in deferred taxes in Iberia and a Angola oil tax provision.

All-in-all net income was €99 million in the quarter on a RCA basis, under IFRS net income was €134 million, with the main difference being the positive inventory effect of €54 million. Non recurrent items accounted for €18 million, mostly driven by the Portuguese special tax on the energy sector.

On Slide #10 we have CapEx which was €227 million in the quarter and as we would expect, mostly allocated to development activities in Brazil and block 33 in Angola. Downstream CapEx was directed mostly to maintenance activities in the Sines refinery.

Cash flow on Slide #11, the highlight here was the large increase in working capital, €203 million, driven by a temporary increase in crude inventories. This resulted primarily from an outage in the Sines distillation unit, resulting to normal sequencing of crude intakes. Cash flow generation would have been quite healthy otherwise in the quarter, i.e. organic free cash flow was healthy.

Looking at my last slide, the balance sheet on Slide #12, work-in-progress still making up a large proportion of our fixed asset base, given the magnitude of the projects to be commissioned over the next few quarters.

At the end of March net debt amounted to €1.9 billion, which we consider be outstanding balance of the loan to Sinopec as cash, net debt to EBITDA stood at just under one-time. And our liquidity remains high at the €2.9 billion of which around €1 billion in cash, undrawn credit line worth €1 4 billion and the loan to Sinopec of over €0.5 billion.

We are now happy to take your questions, thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Oswald Clint from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Oswald Clint

Thank you very much. Yes, maybe the first question just on Brazil, obviously, continued strong performance here this morning. But it’s and obviously the balance sheet is very strong and I suspect your ambition to get the free cash flow positive in Brazil is still on track. So it looks like you didn’t preempt Total in terms of Yara. And perhaps if you weren’t able of accessing new licenses in Brazil later on this year, could you maybe update us on what discussions you may or may not yet be having in terms of the new cash flow- new free cash flow in the business on what might intend to do as you look into 2018 please?

And then secondly, just quickly on refining, in terms of the refining margins holding up here and the sourcing opportunities that strengthened that in the first quarter, are those specific to the first quarter? Are you still seeing those in the second quarter, where they included within your refining business plan for 2017? Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Hi, good morning, Oswald, and thank you for your two questions. So in our CMD, we have debated a lot. The optionality is that the new cash flow cycle we bring to Galp. So we are complying with our implementation or execution plan in Brazil, and we’re happy with that. And you know, that our company always states that, keeping our financial discipline of a solid balance sheet, we will add optionalities going forward.

So we don’t need what we might say to be too much stress on acquiring new resources. But, of course, all of you knows that we like Brazil. We are in Brazil, that offered good assets and good opportunities. And we are looking carefully for the new bid rounds that will take place in the second-half of this year, preparing ourselves to participate on that, mostly in those that make sense, in a perspective of value accretive.

In what relates to the preemption of Yara? I have to say that, there are still discussions undertaking within the consortium. And therefore, I prefer not to make any further comment on that. But let you all know that all the assets that might create value for the company, we always be more than awaked in order to consider them, and the new bid around these one of the cases.

In what we expects to refining? And the optimization is that sourcing optimization that we have released. So one must be very clear that we have done these optimization by using the full conversation of our refining system due to the fact that we have some stoppage in the distillation crude unit, otherwise, we will optimize always basing our LP and distillation unit is important to the integration of the internal production of the geo instead of being mining in the international market.

So we always use the LPs, and this optimization that there’s been during the quarter was an agile way to approach to a certain stoppage that we have to make. And therefore, there’s – I think there’s nothing that we should consider as a recurrent. If we had the distillation crude unit, we possibly had better results with possibly lower premium to benchmark. But it’s a balance between the two. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brendan Warn from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Brendan Warn

Yes, thanks, gentlemen. Just two questions. And just one another point of clarification, just few comments on this quarter’s tax. I think you mentioned a couple of one-offs, if you can just give us an idea of, if there’s any change of effective tax rate that we should be thinking about?

And then, I guess, my primary question though just relates to – I appreciate there have been a short period since the CMD, but any update of discussions with Angola about terms of any future investments please?

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Thank you, Brendan. I will ask Filipe to address the tax issue. So with Angola, what we are doing for the time being is focusing ourselves in developing of the Kaombo project and searching alternatives to optimize our existing Block 14, but no other projects are appearing to the surfacing what it relates to Angola, so still waiting. I think, it is kind of a wait-and-see mode since longtime, but we have to keep that. It’s one of the three geographies that is an anchor for Galp. And therefore, we hope that Angola soon or late – later take the decision to relaunch the development of the oil and gas industry and we hope the benefit of them. Filipe?

Filipe Crisostomo Silva

Good morning, Brendan. Note that there is no change in taxation in the quarter. What you do have are one-offs, which are detailed at the bottom of page 12 of our book. so you have a 8 million deferred tax adjustments in Iberia and a 6 million provision for all taxes in Angola, both of which are non-cash. So we expect no changes to effective tax rate on a recurring basis. Thank you.

Brendan Warn

Thanks for clarifying.

Thank you. We now move on to a question from Theepan Jothilingam from Exane BNP. Please go ahead.

Theepan Jothilingam

Yes. Hi, gentleman. One question please just on your guidance, the CapEx portfolio. I guess with the potential for a new partner in Mozambique, and Exane potentially leading the onshore basis. I just want to understand whether this got to see a reduction in the contribution of the CapEx for Mozambique for this year?. Thank you.

Filipe Crisostomo Silva

Good morning, Theepan, and thank you. So our guidance CapEx remains the same, as we have mentioned in CMD. So what we observed during the first few was a slightly delay in some of our projects. But for the time being we are not anticipating any difference between what we have shared with you.

In what respects to Mozambique, so the new partner that we have before is not still on Board. So their discussions and work is on the progress. And any optimization that we might see from Mozambique that we’re still working on that should be related with the onshore development project. And that we’ll not make any impact in 2017, hopefully, which will take in part in the years forward, but not for this year. Thank you.

Thank you. We now move on to Filipe Rosa from Haitong Bank for our next question. Please go ahead.

Filipe Rosa

Hi, good morning, everyone. So two questions for me, if I may. The first one on upstream. They have been some reports that there were corrosion issues on a couple of risers that FPSO Cidade de Itaguai. Just to see whether you think that this is an isolated issue whether this could have any impact on your outputs and could lead to any changes to your CapEx budget, if you need to replace, or is – are these reported issues, as expected – as you would expect so far?

The second question relates to the gas and power division, which – this issues you have in terms of sourcing in Q1 could this leads to a lower result this year, or do you think that you can recover over the next quarters sourcing it too much lower levels and selling at higher prices, could you update us on that please? Thank you very much.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Hi, Filipe, good morning. I had some technical problems in my micro, I’m sorry. Taking the chance that we have Thore with us, Thore will address the first question. So in what relates to the gas and power, our guidance still remains the same even though we are pointing out for the lower hand of our guidance, so that’s what you should expect. We think that we will recover partially, but not obvious – the total that was the first Q one-off amongst the most strongest one and we had experienced the difficulties that we have shared with you, so Thore.

Thore Kristiansen

Good morning Filipe and thank you for your question. With respect to the riser issue in Brazil, first of all it’s important to distinguish there has not been two risers that have had a problem in BM-S-11 and more specifically connected to Angra dos Reis. There has been an issue in BM-S-9 connected to the Sapinhoa field, which we believe happened last year, that – our understanding is that the Petrobras has confirmed that that was related to the possibly a corrosion issue, more specifically a stress corrosion cracking issue.

With respect to BM-S-11 and Angra dos Reis, it is too early to conclude on what was the reason. We have recovered the bottom part of the riser, the upper part of the riser is being recovered as we speak and these are then being delivered to a laboratory for proper metallurgical examination and before we’ve had the conclusions of that we can conclude on what have been the failure.

What has been done is that we have of course examined all the other riser in parallel and there is only one more riser that was done – produced the same batch as this riser, so we believe that the issue is pretty well contained as far as we do, but what we also are doing now is that we are looking through what are the qualification criterias that should be used when it comes to these risers based on possible outcome of these investigation. Thank you.

Filipe Rosa

Thank you very much.

Thank you. We’ll now move on to a question from Flora Trindade from BPI. Please go ahead.

Flora Trindade

Yes, hello, good morning, two quick questions. The first one is, if you could comment on the refining margin environment to-date and considering that feedback is the $2.5 per barrel estimate you have given in Capital Markets Day for the full year to hold?

And then secondly a general question in E&P, the level of production cost, the normalized production cost in Q1 of $8 per barrel, can you assume that as the reference for now, thinking?

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Hi, good morning Flora, thank you for your two questions. So in what relates for this and the refining margins, you know we are entering in the summer season, where the gasoline’s demand used to increase, but we also know that the U.S. build up gasoline inventories is a concern and the season has started with relatively high levels. So that’s the one of the concerns in terms of the possibility to see the refining margins increasing.

In the other side, we have to look attentively to what happens and what relates to the Brent and if Brent may goes up with the consolidation of the cut from the OPEC and the non-OPEC or some known OPEC countries that could press this down the refining margins. So that said, we think make the for the next Qs and for the rest of the year, we might end up with a refining margin around $3 per barrel, so it’s more or less where we think, which is above, as you know, what we have considered last CMD.

You also know and you should retain that we have more or less 20% of our annual throughputs hedged at around almost $3.5, it’s $3.45 per barrel actually. In what relates to the OpEx for the E&P, as long as we start to have the replicant units on the system, there is a difference considering with the present status. You know that the first six units were leased and therefore we have part of the cost as an OpEx and the other part as DD&A.

Once we start replicant units in the system, our OpEx will increase because they will be operated by Petrobras. What you can consider is that the technical cost as an whole, they will remain more or less identical to the ones that we have for the leased units. So I think that’s the best approach that all you know, you might know. Thank you.

Flora Trindade

Thank you.

Thank you. Biraj Borkhataria from RBC has our next question. Please go ahead.

Biraj Borkhataria

Hi everyone, thanks for taking my question. Just a quick one from me. Could you update us on the refine margin hedging for 2018 and beyond and where you are now? Thanks.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Hi, Biraj, good morning. We basically have 20% for this year, as I mentioned to you, 7% other throughputs for the next year and 5% in 2019. And the values that we are considering is 3.6 in 2018 and around 3.8 in 2019. So this basically – and we will continue with this policy to softening the refining and marketing contribution. Thank you.

Biraj Borkhataria

Great, thank you.

Thank you. We now move on to Michael Alsford from Citi for our next question. Please go ahead.

Michael Alsford

Yes, thanks for taking my questions. So I was just wondering if you could first perhaps update on Coral FLNG, you didn’t mention a much in the release, so I just wondered, since the Capital Markets Day where we were on that project in terms of project financing et cetera?

And then secondly at the CMD you also talked about Kaombo and there was a little bit delay to the second FPSO of around six months and I just wondered since the update as to whether you’ve been able to put investigating actions to reduce that delay or whether we are still thinking that there will a sort of six month delay for the second FPSO? Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Thank you Michael. So starting by the Mozambique, so FLNG in Mozambique, effectively we are just in the border of taking the final investment decision so in what relates to the pre-conditions that we have self established to take the FID, they are – most of them they are already addressed which means that the governor of Mozambique still have some approvals to make and in what respects to the financing, we have more than 80% of commitment letters secured through the exports agencies, export trading agencies. And so in terms of the financing, I would say that it’s not fully completed, but it’s at a good pace and we are not anticipating any problem with respects to these.

That said, what we can anticipate is, in the coming weeks we might be in a position to take an FID within the consortium, as we anticipated in CMD. So in what respects to Kaombo, we are monitoring the development of the works in Singapore and trying to minimize the delays that we have anticipated, so for the time being we are happy with all the measures that have been taken and therefore we are considering that the unit might be ready for start next year as has been anticipated during the Capital Markets Day. Thank you.

Michael Alsford

Thanks Carlos. And so if you don’t mind, a quick follow-up just little bit unrelated. But just to touch on the capital structure, clearly you’ve got a very strong balance sheet and it was alluded to earlier, and your net debt to EBITDA of one times, you are going to be free cash flow positive of what $55 next year. I’m just wondering what we say is your optimum, I guess, capital structure or gearing level we should I think about through cycle, because you’ll start to throw off a lot of cash and I’m just wondering where you would expect to keep the balance sheet over the medium-term? Thanks.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

You know that our industry is typically less leveraged, so and that has to do with maybe the structural profile of the industry. Nevertheless, you know that we are still in a growing process, we still have long way onwards. And therefore we have to keep our financial discipline. What is our commitment to our shareholders is keeping our net debt to a literarily below two times.

Which means that we will continue to be focused on the execution of our projects, we achieve the best and I think we can do the second best is extracting more value from those existing projects with incremental CapEx that might be value accretive and extracting a lot of value for the – our shareholders.

We only consider optionalities in terms of investments, as I have mentioned before in the case of Brazil, if the alternatives will fit with our strategy for one time, and the typology of the assets fits completely in the breakeven portfolio that we have. So in summary, the ideal in our industry is keeping it low, but considering the optionalities, the limits and the caps are the commitment that we have defined is keep the net debt to EBITDA they’re low than two times.

Michael Alsford

Great. Thank you, Carlos.

Thank you. From Barclays we have Josh Stone with our next question. Please go ahead.

Joshua Stone

Hello, I’ve got two quick questions on the downstream please. Firstly on the depreciation level, up slightly with the lower refinery asset life. Should we consider – is it an appropriate levels considering the future quarters? And then secondly, just again on the downstream, is there any planned maintenance we should know about in refining for this year? Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Hi Josh, good morning. Simple and direct answers, in terms of depreciations, yes, you should consider, it is like that, it’s been the new approach. For the – from the maintenance in our refining system, just minor interventions in the fourth Q, few days outside, four to seven days in our distillation unit on the FCC, but they are minor. And intervention and has been considering our plan in our – in the figures that we’ve shared with you in the CMD. Thank you.

Joshua Stone

Thanks. So it’s clear, so there’s no planned maintenance from 2Q to 4Q?

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Yes, precisely.

Joshua Stone

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. We move on to Jason Kenney from Santander for our next question. Please go ahead.

Jason Kenney

Good morning. So I was just looking at the upstream EBITDA profile and I was wondering if you had a roundabout figure for 2017. And if possible, an expected upside in 2018 if oil prices would stay at constant levels and you just see the volumes growing as per guidance. Just trying to get a gauge of how EBITDA in the upstream moves relative to volume growth?

Filipe Crisostomo Silva

Hi Jason, good morning. You know that we have one unit that is ramping up and there’s two more for coming in this year that should be at a plateau level, one by mid next year and the other in 2019, which means that the production contribution will continue to accelerate the weight of the E&P in our P&L. But as long as that happens, one other things that also is the impact is the level of – and the taxes that we pay and in the origin countries. And therefore, the speed of the contribution bottom line has to do with both components. So it’s not directly this deleverage, I would say, due to the tax impact, but that’s for sure that over time E&P will represent more than 60% in the global P&L of our company. Thank you.

Thank you. We now move on to question from Hamish Clegg from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Hamish Clegg

Good afternoon guys, and thanks for taking my questions. Yes, just two quick ones really just to follow-up. Just first of all on the flexible pipe issues, the technical problems that have been talked about in the upstream this morning. Could you elaborate a little bit further in terms of whether or not you have any guarantees from your suppliers on the flexible? Is this just wear and tear or is it just sort of a one-off isolated instance like you alluded, i.e. will there be some kind of formal compensation for issues?

The second question I had was just on your LNG sourcing impact in the quarter, totally understand it was one-off, is this something that was more one-off to you? I know spot prices were higher or do you feel other people in the industry faced this as well. And is there anyone in particular you were able to source the LNG volumes from? Thanks a lot.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Hi Hamish, good morning. I will take the second question and ask Thore to complement the first one. So for those that are exposed to the same supplier they have experienced exactly the same problems. And therefore it’s something that affects all in the same way. You know these kind of long-term contracts, they have some flexibilities in terms of quantities.

And you should take in consideration that we are not speaking about L&G, we are speaking about gas pipe, which means that what we used to do is replacing the gas pipe that we received from Algeria in order to have the L&G gas that comes from Nigeria to make international trading operations, it was not the case, so we have to take to comply all the commitments that we had before in the trading cargos and we have to use our LNG cargos to self consumption to our clients. So this is a combination between two, and that’s the reason why we have taken the decision to buy gas in Iberia, because it was the one that could immediately solve the problems that appear in that moment. And what relates to the risers, I will pass now to Thore. Thank you.

Thore Kristiansen

Thanks, Carlos. Thank you, Hamish. First of all, let me underline what I try to say the first time, it is too early to conclude and what has been the root cause of the rupture of the riser for Angra dos Reis, that’s number.

Number two, this riser has been in place for four years and three months and when it ruptured it actually ruptured as we were changing from water injection that we were going to go back to gas injection, this is one of the alternating injectors that we have. They have a design life of 20 years. So we will have to regret to the issues when first, we need to define what is the root cause. And then with the four year and three months duration, if that is not matching with the expectation where the design was for twenty years. Thank you.

Hamish Clegg

Very clear, thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Thomas Adolff from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Thomas Adolff

Hi, three questions please on Brazil. You’ve mentioned the lack of a license from IBAMA, which explains why the first replicant hasn’t started up. I just wanted to get a better sense of what this is? Is this the environmental permits? And is that something that, I guess, has been the problem in the past? Is being tackled for the next licensing round. I believe for the next licensing round, there have to be a few things in place, such as, fixing the issue around the environmental permits, I think, getting the local content policy in place, I think, that’s already been done. I think the simplification of the unitization process and the extension of red petrol, maybe you can give us an update on where we are on all of this?

And as far as the licensing rounds are concerned, this is one way of deepening your exposure to Brazil. Now, let’s say Petrobras were not to participate, just as an example. Why would another consortium, another group of companies would want to partner with Galp? I mean, what does Galp bring to the table? Or is your strategy as far as bidding rounds and Brazil are concerned just a bit to get it with Petrobras, because you’ve been a good couple? Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Thank you, Thomas. Good – two valid good questions. Starting from IBAMA. IBAMA has 50 days formally to address the license permit. So some some, sorry, six months to address the license permit. So what – it seems that it’s happening. They are using all the time available. And we must meet which is the first replicant that it will be placed and they are probably more accurate and demanding in order to guarantee that everything is complying with all the conditions.

If it is not so, I must admit, it is difficult also to us to understand why take so long, because we have delivered everything that is being asked to the consortium. So in what relates to the Brazil as a whole and the new bid rounds and Galp’s position. So starting by Galp’s position. We are in Brazil for more than 20 years. We know that approximately 20% of the acreage in Brazil is being warded, so 80% to Galp.

And therefore, if there are one company that knows the assets, knows the geology, knows the ecosystem in Brazil, I think, it is Galp. We have internally make a huge effort to develop to train and do participate with our team in the consortiums in what we consider an active non-operator. We sidled to guarantee that we are well-positioned to take the benefit of the new opportunities in Brazil.

So that’s then and it’s not clear if better as we will participate or not, because still have the optionality to do it. That the law has been changed to adopt to consider that. But what we are doing is, preparing ourselves, at least, in the surrounding areas of the existing assets that we know quite, not for saying, pretty well. And therefore, we are one of the potential partners, which for I can have that for the time being, we are not – what can be so as a candidate as an operator, at least, in the also deep offshore.

And therefore, I think we have the good combination between what could be a medium minor player and one of the the B candidate that have the option or the ambition to operate in Brazil. So both combined, I think, they are giving us a good result. And amongst the several alternatives, I think, the north of BMS-8 is one of the key area that we have always mentioned as the potential alternative to candidate ourselves to bid rounds? Thank you.

Thomas Adolff

Right. Any comment on reforms like simplification of unitization and the extension of Repetro, where are we on those?

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Thomas, there’s no unitization process still concluded. The first one will be in BMS-11, so it’s the first that has been taken. It’s the one that will anchor the rules and principles for the new unitization process that will come. We have already started other process, namely in Yara fields and also in Sépia, but we are benefiting from the experience that has been taking during the Lula unitization.

So we hope this process will be concluded by the year ahead. And we are – I would say, we are positive on that that could be happened. In what relates to the revision of the framework in the taxation, in the implementation in the industry, local content. What we are observing independently over the political issues that Brazil has experienced, or is experiencing, we see fully supportive approach to the oil and gas industry, which means that flexibilization of – and relaxation of not having Petrobras as a mandatory operator is, I think, is one amongst several. The relaxation of the local content obligation is also another one.

So we are seeing positive signs in Brazil that even though in the middle of our complex – political context, the industry is observation that is granting conditions to continue development, which by the way in our opinion is absolutely crucial for the economic recovery and development on – in Brazil. So all in all, I think, this might be a win-win solution going forward. Thank you.

Thomas Adolff

Thank you.

Thank you. We move on to Marc Kofler from Jefferies for our next question. Please go ahead.

Marc Kofler

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for taking my question. Just one last, I just wanted to come back to the cash cycle over the quarter, and I totally accept that working capital as a bit of an unknown event, a lot of the times. But it struck me that I was quite a big failed in the first quarter. And the commentary in the press release seems pretty adamant that that will reverse quite soon. So can you expand on those comments a little bit please?

And then perhaps just stepping back a little bit on the cash cycle, is an organic run rate of around €450 million to €500 million per quarter reasonable – as an assumption on a go-forward basis, assuming the major commodity prices remain where they are? Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Good morning, Marc. We faced the markets quite a bit of detailed only a few weeks ago about our micro assumptions, Brent assumptions, dollar assumption, refining market assumption. So this is not yet the time to give you any revised guidance other than to say that Q1 has a number of, call it, one-off.

We had issues with FPSO. We had the issues in Algeria. We had the issues in the finished distillation unit. So it was weaker than expected. Also, bear in mind that if you compare with Q1 last year, or Q4 last year, there were quite a number of one-offs on those periods as well. So this is to say, it’s very much on track as per the guidance we have delivered in February to the market.

Thank you. Anish Kapadia from TPH is our next next question. Please go ahead.

Anish Kapadia

Yes, good afternoon. A couple of questions. First of all, just thinking about your production guidance for this year with the issues on the risers on Lula and the delays to Lula South. Just wondering, have these things fit into your production guidance already for 2017, or is there some risk for those numbers?

And then secondly, I was wondering if you can give an update on the tax claims on Lula, just then your interpretation of it, and how you see that that those cases preceding over the coming months in terms of the notice that the participants in the Lula field from the government with regards to SPP? Any – maybe other issue in Brazil in terms of the tax units, the Statoil versus the MSA and just how you see that affecting your operations on that filed this year? Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Hi, Anish, good morning. Thank you for your question. So from the perspective of the production guidance and I have – as I have mentioned in my previous introduction, we keep the guidance for – from 90,000 to 95,000 barrels a day. And one should bear in mind that maintenance issues that we have referred, we have already pointed out in our CMD and they have been included in our forecast for the year. So, therefore, we keep the guidance as it was.

What you call taxes? I would say that is the infraction notice that is coming from INP. Effectively, it was a different interpretation that INP has in what relates to the rules that are applied in the concession. So effectively, the claims are related with oil prices reported between 2014 and 2016, where they are saying that we have used lower oil prices than the market ones. And that is only for the related parties transactions.

So – and that said, since INP is considering that those prices should be higher and they are claiming for additional SPT and additional royalties. So what I can ensure to you is that, Galp has acted according the concession rules and we see no legal rounds for what we consider and you are NP interpretation, so that’s the point.

In what relates to BMS-8? This is really an unexpected issue. What we can tell to you is that, we are monitoring bit closely with Statoil, which is the entity that is facing the issue. And we hope that this will not affect our operations going forward. It will depend on the legal points that have to be addressed it. That we have for this year some initiatives on the listing this relevant assets or the cabinet, namely the possibility to drilling the consumer well and to do our DST in Carcará Northwest.

So we are also working in the development concept for Carcará. So let’s wait that this will not affect for the time being, I think, it’s too soon to see there will be impact. Thank you.

Anish Kapadia

Thank you.

Thank you, Our final question comes from Tristan de Jerphanion from Kepler Chevreux. Please go ahead.

Tristan de Jerphanion

Hi, good afternoon. It turns out all of my questions have been answered, so thank you. Maybe just a quick and easy one, if you could tell us where the benchmark refining margins have been so far in Q2, and where they are trading right now, that would be very helpful? Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Hi, Tristan, good morning. I would say that for the Q2, the benchmark margin stands, and I would say, it’s Q2 today. It’s about $4 per barrel. So it’s above what we have considered and they have anticipated to you. Let’s see if the market will stands like that and if it is, we can come out with another strong quarter from the refining. Thank you.

Tristan de Jerphanion

Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Well, ladies and gentlemen, I think, we’ve got to an end. Thank you for your questions. As always, feel free to contact our IR team for further clarification. We’re already in the spring mood here in Lisbon, so have a nice day you all. Thanks.

Thank you. That will conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.

