General Electric: How Low Will It Go?

Investment Thesis (NYSE:GE)

Since April 21, 2017 (Q1 2017 earnings result), the selling dominates the buying. Since the earnings, the stock has fallen from $30.5 to $28.95, which is about 5% drop. This is an opportunity for the new investors like myself to buy GE low. As we can see from the table below, the stock has been closing low on a daily basis since their earnings. The question however, is that how low will it go?

Why is there such a negative reaction to the earnings?

There are more than few reasons why the investors are showing negative reactions to the earnings:

The cash flow from operating activities (CFOA) has declined by 95% (from $7.9 billion to $0.4 billion).

The company's total revenue slipped by 1% in comparison to 2016.

Revenue declined 2% to $33.09 billion, from $33.89 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $33.94 billion.

Revenue from GE's power, renewable energy, oil and gas, healthcare and transportation businesses, missed expectations based on the FactSet consensus, while the aviation and energy connections and lighting businesses beat.

Positives

There are however, many positives. The company has cash and marketable securities of $83.5 billion. According to the Pentagon, on April 28, 2017, the company has been awarded a$670.7 million logistics contract for repair and support of F/A-18 and EA-18 aircraft engines. The Pentagon further states the following:

The three-year contract includes a one-year optional extension, which could raise the total value to $907 million over four years.

According to the report, the activist investor (Trian Fund Management Fund) struck a deal earlier this year to give the CEO and his senior management team a 20% bump in their bonuses if they deliver $17.2 billion in industrial operating profit while reducing structural costs in manufacturing by $1 billion both this year and next. However, if it misses the goal, they will be slashed by 20% in their bonuses. This motivation will make the top management will work hard to achieve their goals.

The oil price is recovering and they will benefit from this. The CEO told the investors that GE had the strongest orders in its oil and gas business; the fourth-biggest unit by sales. In terms of sentiment, the institutional ownership increased to 60% from 52.75% from March 31, 2016 to December 31, 2016, according to gurufocus.

Conclusion

The company has been paying steady dividend and have recently received about $1 billion order from the government. As well as this the company will benefit from the oil price recovery. Based on technicals the sentiment is very bearish. Below are the S1 and S2 support levels. If the stock sell-off continues there are number of supports along the way.

Weekly S1 $28.63

Monthly S1 $28.44

Weekly S2 $28.28

Yearly S1 $28.14

Monthly S2 $27.88

Yearly S2 $24.67

GE stock currently trades at the price-to-book ratio of 3.39, according to yahoo finance. I still believe that the positives outweigh negatives. I would be comfortable in placing a buy order around $27 - $28.

Based on my analysis I recommend General Electric as a BUY of around $27 - $28.

