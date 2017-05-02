Peak insanity!

Capital markets have achieved more dubious milestones. Stock investors have achieved a level of complacency rarely matched throughout recent market history. These same stock investors are operating at peak complacency at a time when they are leveraged up beyond their eyeballs. What could possibly go wrong?

Peak Complacency

So in what way are investors operating at peak complacency? It can be found most directly in the CBOE Volatility Index. More commonly known as the "VIX", this is a measure of the market's expectations about future volatility on the S&P 500 Index. The higher the reading on the VIX, the greater the market's expectation about future price swings on the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY). Conversely, the lower the reading on the VIX, the less the market believes the S&P 500 Index will experience volatility in the future. Put more simply, when the VIX is high, it is an expression of investor fear and uncertainty, hence the greater volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX). And when the VIX is low, it is an expression of investor confidence about the steadiness and strength of the market.

How is the VIX expressing peak complacency among investors today? On Monday, the VIX closed at a reading of 10.11. This marked the 15th lowest reading in the history of the index in nearly 7,000 trading days dating back to the early 1990s. Moreover, during the trading day on Monday, the VIX fell below 10 to a low of 9.90, which marked the 12th lowest reading ever in its nearly three decade history. The last time the VIX had reached a reading this low was on February 4, 2007, which is a notorious comparison to say the least from a historical timing standpoint.

OK. So investors are as complacent as they ever have been about the future volatility of the S&P 500 Index. So what? This is important for the following reasons.

First, it will be difficult for investors to become any more confident about today's market than they already are today. And if investors are operating at peak confidence, they are also likely operating with a peak allocation to stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA). Put more simply, if everyone is already all in because they are feeling so confident, the next marginal dollar to push stock (NASDAQ:QQQ) prices even higher from where they are today becomes increasingly hard to come by. At the same time, confidence is at its peak, the more likely direction for it to go is down. And if investors are becoming less confident, it means they are far more likely to sell than buy along the way.

Also, the VIX like most other investment market readings have shown the propensity to mean revert over time. Historically, the VIX has sported an average reading of 19.58 that has deviated to as low as around 10 on the low side to as high as 45 or more on the high side. And extended periods of below average volatility from 1991-1996 and 2003-2007 have been followed by extended periods of above average volatility from 1997-2002 and 2008-2012. That last roughly five to six years on average. At present, we are currently running five years and counting since we entered into a below average period of volatility starting in 2013.

Peak Leverage

Still, one could look at the chart above and challenge the point that stocks would be at risk in the current environment. Sure, the last time we reached this comparable level of peak complacency was in 2007 just prior to the onset of the financial crisis, but we also saw comparable peak complacency back in 1996, and that was just as the five year inflation of the technology bubble was just getting started.

Indeed, but a key element was missing in 1996 that was present both in 2007 and exists even more so today. Back in 1996, investors were only getting started in increasing their leverage as measured by margin debt on an inflation adjusted basis. And over the next five years, investors inflated one heck of a bubble in technology stocks thanks in part to a four fold increase in margin debt to $400 billion on an inflation adjusted basis in today's dollars that occurred over a five year time period through 2000.

When the tech bubble burst, this inflation adjusted margin debt was cut in half before historically low interest rates helped investors find their borrowing verve again. And by 2007, margin debt had reached an even greater peak at nearly $450 billion on an inflation adjusted basis in today's dollars.

This was the key difference between the historically low VIX in 1996 versus 2007. For in 1996, investors were complacent, but they were not that leveraged. But in 2007, they were both at peak complacency and peak leverage. Shudder.

So what do we have today? We have once again returned to peak complacency only seen twice over the past three decades. But what is arguably even more alarming is that margin debt is not only at new all-time peaks on an inflation adjusted basis, the current level at nearly $540 billion is 20% higher than the previous all-time peak leverage.

Not only are stocks operating at peak complacency today, but they are doing so with even greater leverage than they ever have in the past by a meaningful amount.

Peak Insanity

These two readings alone should be enough to strike fear in the hearts of stock market investors today. Such fear does not mean that you run to your brokerage account and sell all of your stocks today. Instead, fear means getting a sound risk management strategy in place.

For if you are an investor that believes all is well with the stock market today, you are taking as a given the notion that investors can become even more complacent than they have ever been while taking on even more margin debt than they ever have before. Perhaps both of these things will occur and the second longest bull market in history will continue its charge to the upside.

But if you are someone that is even willing to entertain the idea that when conditions are operating at extremes that they are eventually bound to revert to their long-term normal, then it is important to at least recognize that things may not get much better than they are today for the U.S. stock market.

Once again, this does not mean that it is time to fire sale the stocks in your investment portfolio. For such actions would be a defiance of a disciplined long-term portfolio strategy. But what it does suggest is that time is well spent today while these peak conditions are currently in place to stress test your portfolio and the individual holdings that comprise it to understand how they are likely to hold up in the event that things start to get worse, not better from here. And in those cases where companies are excessively leveraged, their stocks are dramatically overvalued, or they have a historical track record of getting obliterated during bear markets, it might not be a bad idea to consider thinking about beginning to strategically trim these names at the margins and if nothing else identify suitable replacements that are much better suited for a market that might move in a direction that is something other than up for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.