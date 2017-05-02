Danaher Needs To Win Back Some Love

Life sciences and healthcare probably can't provide the same end-market momentum as more industrial-focused names, but Danaher looks almost undervalued on 6% long-term FCF growth and deserves a look.

While there has been fretting about the premiums paid in recent M&A, Danaher has a long history of paying up for high-quality names and the strategy really hasn't changed.

Danaher's relative underperformance in the first quarter has certainly been noticed, and investors seem a little down on this long-term favorite given a lighter industrial mix and recent M&A decisions.

While Danaher (NYSE:DHR) isn't trading below my fair value today, it's about as close as it ever gets and that tells me a lot about where sentiment is today. Looking at the performance over the last six months, only much-maligned GE (NYSE:GE) has done worse among Danaher peers/comps like Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), 3M (NYSE:MMM), and Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), and there seems to be more angst around the company's quarterly reports and management's M&A strategy than I recall in past years.

That could be an interesting set-up for long-term investors. Although I don't think Danaher is especially well-placed for what investors seem to really want today (namely, leverage to a "metal and grease " industrial recovery), I still believe this is a well-constructed business for the long term. Mid-single-digit revenue and free cash flow growth can support a fair value in the low $80's, and that makes Danaher worth considering in a market where many industrials have run ahead of fair value.

A Weak(ish) First Quarter

I have found the sell-side reactions to the market's reaction to Danaher's first quarter to be interesting. Namely, many sell-side analysts seem to be surprised that the shares sold off, but then Danaher's roughly 2.5% core growth (closer to 3% if you adjust for selling days) is below the roughly 4% bar for most of the better industrial stocks this quarter. For a stock like Danaher, a stock that has routinely traded at very healthy (if not expensive) multiples, I see no reason why that sort of performance shouldn't lead to some consternation on the buy-side given their short attention spans and addiction to quarter-to-quarter outperformance.

And to be honest, it wasn't a great quarter in my view. The Life Science business grew 3%, worse than Waters (NYSE:WAT) or Thermo, with pretty "meh" results in Sciex and Beckman. Diagnostics wasn't really any better - while Cepheid is growing nicely, the sub-3% core growth here was below Abbott's (NYSE:ABT) result, below Quest's (NYSE:DGX) volume growth, and well below Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) results in diagnostics for the first quarter. Revenue was flat in the Dental business, with 3M outperforming (though the business mixes are different).

Where Danaher did do well was on the industrial side, as the Environmental and Applied Solutions business saw better than 4% core growth on healthy mid-single-digit performance in both water quality and product ID, with the latter basically in line with Dover (NYSE:DOV).

Margins were a little disappointing, with gross margin up about 30bp and core operating margin down about 80bp. Segment margin was down a similar amount, with Diagnostics and Dental down, Environmental steady, and Life Sciences up. As an aside, the Environmental segment continues to lead the way with segment margins of 20%-plus, while the rest are in the low-to-mid teens.

Maybe Not The Right Mix For The Moment

I see a little bit of irony that Danaher spun off Fortive (NYSE:FTV) a year ago and now could arguably use a heavier skew toward industrial end-markets. The life science and research markets are a little shaky right now due to uncertainty over NIH funding and I don't think anybody really knows what's in store for health care "reform", which makes the outlook for diagnostics (to a lesser extent, dental) more uncertain. I don't see anything wrong with the life science tools, diagnostics, and dental markets over the long term - in fact, I think they are attractive markets likely to grow above the rate of GDP growth - but I think investors are more excited about the leverage they can get to industrial end-market recoveries from names like Dover, Illinois Tool Works, 3M, Fortive, and so on.

M&A - More Noise, But Nothing Really All That Different

Since the acquisition of Pall, and certainly since the acquisition of Cepheid in 2016, there seems to be more concern out there about Danaher's M&A strategy. Cepheid was certainly an expensive deal at around 7x sales and the ROIC on the deal over the next five years is likely to be in the mid-to-high single-digit range (and below the cost of equity).

My "but" is that the Cepheid deal really isn't all that unusual. Danaher has done a lot of pricey deals over the years, as management has always been willing to pay up for quality, growth, and strategic assets that nestle in well with existing businesses. I think Cepheid checks all of those boxes and adding a point of care molecular diagnostics platform fills a notable gap in Danaher's portfolio. What's more, the underlying addressable market is growing at a mid-teens rate, and there aren't too many opportunities like that. All things considered, I'd rather see Danaher stretch a bit for growth and interesting/disruptive tech than fish around for fixer-up deals - while the Beckman deal went well, the Tektronix deal certainly didn't.

Looking ahead, I don't think Danaher is going to be looking at large scale M&A in the next year or two, but then you never really know - management really believes in the virtues of the Danaher Business System and they may look at some of these large asset sales by other industrial conglomerates as once-in-a-generation opportunities. On a more modest level, I expect ongoing small acquisitions in markets like product ID (the company acquired Advanced Vision Tech in the first quarter), and I wouldn't be surprised to see Danaher make a bid for Alere's (NYSE:ALR) Triage and BNP reagents business as part of that company's sale process to Abbott (Alere's BNP reagents business has been supplying Beckman for about 15 years now).

The Opportunity

A recovering situation in China should help Danaher, as the company has a fairly large exposure here and management reported that all of its business platforms showed double-digit growth this quarter. I also expect healthy demand in Danaher's remaining industrial markets (water and product ID).

As for the rest, I'm not expecting a dramatic turnaround in the life science and healthcare businesses right away. There are plenty of opportunities to grow the biopharma business (particularly with/through Pall) and I like the company's recent acquisition of Phenomenex (one of my favorite company names of all time...). The life sciences market could perk up given the recent budget/spending agreement, but uncertainty is still a headwind, and I don't expect a sharp turnaround in diagnostics or dental.

Longer term, as I said before, I am not worried about the opportunities in life sciences or health care for Danaher. Companies like Thermo, Waters, Abbott, and Roche are going to remain fierce competitors, but that's nothing new and Danaher has solid technology and product portfolios. All told, I'm looking for long-term revenue growth of around 5%, with roughly 1% of that coming from future M&A (Danaher is one of the rare cases where I assume an ongoing level of "ambient" M&A). I believe there is still room to improve margins, particularly in the health care businesses, and I believe high-teens FCF margins are possible down the road, supporting FCF growth of around 6%.

The Bottom Line

Danaher is not cheap on an EV/EBITDA basis, but a discounted cash flow approach gives me a fair value in the low $80's - just a little under today's price. That passes for a bargain in today's industrial sector and I'm frankly more accustomed to Danaher trading well above my estimate of fair value. While I do think that Danaher will have to spend some time in "buy-side purgatory" due to its business mix (too little industrial, and underperformance in some markets), I've done well in the past buying stocks like Danaher when the Street's love affair cools.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.