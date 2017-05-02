Innophos Holdings' (IPHS) CEO Kim Ann Mink on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2017

Executives

Mark Feuerbach - VP of IR

Kim Ann Mink - Chairman, President and CEO

Han Kieftenbeld - CFO

Analysts

Brett Hundley - Vertical Group

Francesco Pellegrino - Sidoti & Company

Curt Siegmeyer - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Rosemarie Morbelli - Gabelli & Company

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Kim Ann Mink

Thanks Mark and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. This is an important transformational time for our company as we execute against our strategy to expand our presence as a growing global supplier of vital ingredient solutions for the food, health and nutrition market. Over the past 15 months we've focused on strengthening the foundation of our business, delivering significant bottom line improvements and laying the groundwork for growth and I'm very, very proud of the incredible work that our team has achieved in such a short time.

Although 2017 is expected to be a transition year for Innophos, we're confident that our strategic framework provides a clear path to revitalize growth and sustain profitability. We're pleased with our Q1 performance, which was at the high-end of our preliminary results range. By remaining focused on cost discipline and operational excellence across the organization, and leveraging favorable product mix, we delivered year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin growth despite a 12% decrease in sales due to portfolio pruning and continued market headwinds. The story of the fiscal year was highlighted by several significant strategic advancements as well, including the strengthening of my executive team with the hiring of Mark Santangelo as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, Engineering and EH&S.

The continued progress against our three strategic pillars and the introduction of our strategic growth roadmap Vision 2022 that targets revenue growth to $1.25 billion and 250 basis point improvement in adjusted EBITDA by 2022. Before turning the call to Han to cover the quarterly financials in more detail, I'd like to take a few moments to expand on these strategic accomplishments starting on Slide 5. At our April 5 Investor Day we unveiled our new long-term growth roadmap Vision 2020.

Vision 2020 establishes the clear goal of becoming a larger more profitable enterprise with an enhanced growth profile, asset light investment need and a leadership position as a vital ingredients provider to attracted and growing segments of the food, health and nutrition market. This growth will be built on our solid foundation and the value we bring to customers through our existing capability and relationship.

To organic and inorganic strategic growth efforts, we will more deeply align Innophos with consumer megatrends and broaden the breadth of value added and innovative technology based vital ingredient solutions we offer the food, health and nutrition market. We will also retain a select cash generating industrial specialty business.

Now across our efforts, we will continue to leverage our significant work in operational excellence and commercial excellence to deliver best in class practices and agile supply chain and cost effective operation with the ultimate goal of delivering enhanced value to our customers and to our shareholders. We're confident that by executing against our play we will deliver on our Vision 2020 and transform Innophos into a $1.25 billion company with a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin profile by 2020.

Let's turn to Slide 6 now. We continue to make significant progress across the three pillars of operational excellence, commercial excellence, and strategic growth, which are at the heart of Vision 2022. Turning to Slide 7, I will review our operational excellence pillar, which remains a top priority. In fact it is yielded considerable savings already with phase 1 efforts resulting in $16 million of procurement saving, 12 million of which were realized in 2016 and 2 million in Q1. We expect to recognize the final 2 million of phase 1 savings in Q2.

We've now moved on to the second phase efforts were we’re driving up costs by implementing a strategic purchasing process focused on logistics, packaging and MRO parts and labor. These phase 2 efforts are expected to yield incremental 13 million of savings of which 5 million is expected to be generated in the second half of 2017.

Now over the past 15 months. We have moved from a local purchasing and logistics structure to a global central led organization position to evolve further to a fully integrated supply chain and we're proud of what we accomplished and are committed to our continuous improvement mindset. Moving onto commercial excellence on Slide 8, where we're actively executing several key strategic initiatives. This includes our new customer segmentation strategy where we're embracing a diversified cost to serve approach by allocating resources more strategically and efficiently to our customers.

We've also put in place our market focused global sales organization which aligns our sales team with key end market and sales channels, and we've implemented our three in the box go to market model that joins our technical, commercial and marketing resources. Combined, these efforts enhance Innophos position as a valued solutions provider across our core portfolios of food, health and nutrition, as well as industrial specialty. In addition, they ensure that we both deliver and derive value deep and wide across our global and diverse customer base.

Moving to Slide 9, we're actively executing our newly defined and actionable strategic growth roadmap, which sets us on the course for delivering meaningful expansion through targeted organic and disciplined inorganic growth. Looking to our newly refocused market length, we will selectively defend and maintain our industrial specialties business, while at the same time we continue to evaluate our product portfolio and selectively prune low margins lower value businesses.

Our focus in food, health and nutrition will be on aggressively defending and maintaining our current business, delivering organic growth be a product application development and positioning ourselves for meaningful M&A and high growth sub-segments with attractive margins that expand and diversify our solution capability beyond phosphate.

Now our M&A pipeline is active and we are very excited about the potential candidates that we're evaluating. Prospects include growth oriented recognized leaders in the market that they serve. They have the potential to provide revenue synergies from customer portfolio overlap and offer technology and science based assets that are underpinned by intellectual property.

We're looking to add up to $475 million of total topline growth through acquisitions over the next several years. We're evaluating deals that range from bolt-on to more meaningful and transformative opportunities and we're confident in our ability to integrate and manage deals across this spectrum. We have a refreshed and energized executive team that has a proven track record and significant experience in all stages of M&A from systematically evaluating prospects to due diligence, to the critical integration process.

In addition, we've established formalized due diligence and integration processes that are designed to increase accountability, establish key milestones and provide early warning signals as we move through the critical post acquisition stage. I want to emphasize that we are very, very different, more efficient and strategically aligned Innophos today than we were even just a year ago. We have a proven and deeply instilled DNA of operational excellence, sophisticated supply chain and procurement processes and deep bench strength across the organization. This transformation has positioned Innophos to be ready to take on this next stage of our growth. As we move forward in 2017, although we expect to face significant market headwinds, we remain confident that by executing against our strategy and focusing on the factors that we can control we will continue to deliver value in the near, mid and long term as we position Innophos revitalized growth.

With that I’ll now turn the call over to Han to review our Q1 financials and our outlook.

Han Kieftenbeld

Thank Kim Ann, and hello to everyone joining us today. Before I discuss our financial results, I want to remind everyone that our adjusted EBITDA financial measure excludes stock-based compensation, currency translation and restructuring expenses. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. As shown on Slide 10, in the first quarter, we met or exceeded the preliminary results ranges that we provided on April 5, with Q1 sales off 166 million, adjusted EBITDA of 28 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.59. Sequentially, while sales were flat, our earnings profile also improved due to better mix and an improved cost profile. Q1 EPS was above our stated range due to a discrete tax benefit which equated to $0.04 per share.

Now turning to Slide 11, we delivered year-over-year gross margin and EBITDA margin improvement of 55 basis points and 21 basis points respectively despite a 12% decline in sales. This is due to product mix improvement and a positive impact of ongoing cost actions. The adjusted EBITDA bridge demonstrates how our continued focus on lowering input cost and tight cost control delivered 13 million of savings year-over-year, which mostly offsets the unfavorable 16 million impact from lower volume and price erosion. Q1 cost included 1 million of phase 2 operational excellence implementation fees.

Now turning to Slide 12. Sales of 166 million in the quarter were basically consistent sequentially and 12% down versus the prior year with reduction seen in both the direct and indirect sales channels. The year over year variance was driven by 7% unfavorable volume and 5% unfavorable impact from lower average selling prices. Gross margin of 22% improved year-over-year by 55 basis points due to favorable input costs and better mix.

Moving onto earnings on Slide 13. Net income for Q1 was 11 million, up 2 million sequentially, but down 2 million from the first quarter of 2016. Net income as a percent of sales of 7% was down 19 basis points year over year, with 1 million of phase 2 operational excellence implementation fees and 1 million of severance cost, partly offset by a discrete tax benefit that I will touch upon in a moment. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 28 million, up 2 million sequentially, but down 3 million or 11% from last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 17%, up 21 basis points versus the year prior.

Moving onto Slide 14. As announced at our Investor Day, effective Q1 2017 we transitioned to three new reporting segments. Food, health and nutrition or FHN, industrial specialties or IS, and other. These new reporting segments more accurately reflect the underlying business dynamics and better align with the strategic direction of the company. Food, health and nutrition is a diversified portfolio of vital ingredient solutions that serve an attractive consumer driven marketplace that is influenced by mega trends like energized aging, health and wellness and clean labels.

The FHN segment offers meaningful growth and a strong margin profile. Industrial specialties includes phosphate technologies that serve a variety of all established applications in more mature markets. Our IS business is cash generative, which is very important to us. By executing against our strategy of selectively defending and maintaining our position in IS, we expect to deliver an improved margin profile over time. Underpinning both businesses is our commitment to continuous improvement.

Now moving onto Slide 15. Food, health and nutrition sales of 91 million declined 7% versus Q1 of the prior year, with a 4% decline in volumes and a 3% decline in price. The following decline was primarily seen in higher margin export sales driven by external factors including currency exchange restrictions in Venezuela and increased import tariffs into China. In addition, sales in India saw a slow down due to lower than anticipated growth. FHN generated adjusted EBITDA margin of 18%, down from 21% in the year ago quarter, due to unfavorable mix that I just explained.

Industrial specialty sales of 64 million declined 15% with an 8% decline in volume and mix, and 7% decline in price reflecting our proactive pruning of lower margin business as well as strong price competition in technical grade products. IS adjusted EBITDA margin improved year-over-year by 295 basis points to 15% due to mix improvement and strong cost discipline. Other sales were 11 million, down 33% and adjusted EBITDA was 1 million, in line with the same period of last year.

Now turning to Slide 16. Net interest expense of 1 million in the first quarter was favorable compared to the same period last year showing the benefits of our new credit facility. Our effective tax rate of 28% for the first quarter was helped by discrete tax benefit of 1 million from a change in taxation on stock compensation which became effective January 1, 2017. Excluding this item, the effective tax rate for the current quarter would have been 33%, which we anticipate to be the normalized rate for the balance of the year.

Capital expenditures of 9 million in the quarter include approximately 30% for maintenance, 20% for growth related projects and 50% for the Geismar deep well investment. We paid 9 million in dividends during the quarter which represents a strong payout ratio of 87%. Finally in the first quarter, net debt of 159 million was 26% lower than the year ago quarter, but up 21% sequentially due to the seasonal working capital built in Q1. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio increased from 1.1 times at the end of 2016 to its current level of 1.3 times.

Now turning to slide 17. Q1 GAAP diluted EPS was $0.55, down 16% from the same period in 2016. On an adjusted diluted basis, Q1 EPS was $0.59 above our stated range primarily as a result of the aforementioned discrete tax benefit which equated to $0.04 per share. The combined effect of phase 2 fees and severance in the quarter equated to $0.06 per share. On a year-over-year basis, EPS was down 11%.

The EPS bridge on the right hand side of the page takes a closer look at the elements that drove the $0.07 unfavorable variance in adjusted diluted EPS. Moving to Slide 18. For the first quarter of 2017, cash from operations represented an outflow of 11 million, an 8 million unfavorable variance compared to the same period last year. This reflects the impact of a softer adjusted EBITDA performance and a higher seasonal working capital build. Partially offset by tax payments that were 15 million lower than a year-ago period.

Free cash flow was an outflow of 19 million, 8 million unfavorable year-over-year variance due to the operating cash flow variance and increased CapEx. The working capital build in the quarter was largely in line with typical seasonality due to items such as funding of pension plan obligations and payments of short-term incentives.

The impact on cash performance was more pronounced this year than last year primarily due to larger restructuring and short-term incentive payments along with higher inventory Mexico to optimize purchase prices on key raw materials. Importantly, when compared to the year ago quarter, working capital was down 18% or 35 million. Average working capital was down 15% or 27 million year over year. As we move past the seasonally weak quarter one, we expect working capital to decrease and positive cash generation from operations to return.

Now turning to our outlook on slide 19. Overall, we consider 2017 to be another year of transition, where we will focus on protecting earnings and delivering cash, while continuing to build on the strategic pillars and executing against our Vision 2022 strategic growth plan. We expect the overall market conditions and competitive landscape for 2017 to be similar to what we experienced in 2016. We expect full-year sales to be down 4%, primarily due to three factors.

First, the continued pruning of lower margin less differentiated products in 2017. Second, the impact from reduced sales for lower margin products that were pruned from our portfolio in 2016 that will affect our comparables, particularly in the first half of the year. And finally, the soft customer demand in packaged food along with price competition from imports in our industrial specialties business. We expect to see the favorable impact from our 2016 procurement initiatives to continue throughout 2017.

The remaining 2 million from phase 1 will hit in the second quarter of 2017. The benefits of our phase 2 operational excellence initiatives will be reflected later in the year, specifically of the 13 million of savings identified, 5 million is expected to be generated in the second half of 2017. Full-year earnings are expected to be broadly in line with 2016 reflecting the impact of management's focus on cost actions and productivity initiatives given the challenging market conditions. In regards to cash flow generation, we forecast 2017 capital expenditures to be in the range of 45 to 50 million.

This includes spending off 14 million at Geismar to construct a deep well injection system. As it relates to the second quarter, we anticipate sales comparables to improve sequentially, but still be down approximately 5% year-over-year, due primarily to portfolio pruning of lower margin less differentiated applications, which did not take full effect until the second half of 2016.

External factors impacting sales into Venezuela and China are expected to continue into the second quarter as well. Earnings in the second quarter are forecast to be impacted by the remainder of consulting fees for the implementation of phase 2 of operational excellence, which are estimated to be approximately 3 million. Input cost and operating cost in Q2 with the notable exception of the aforementioned fees are expected to be in line with Q1.

Adjusted EBITDA is therefore expected to be in the 27 million to 28 million range. We anticipate that the tax rate will return to the more normalized level of approximately 33% beginning in the second quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS is forecast to be in the range of $0.51 to $0.54 per share. As before, we continue to review opportunities to establish a more fitful purpose organization and we remain focused on cash delivery.

With the I’ll turn the call back over to Kim Ann for final remarks.

Kim Ann Mink

Thanks, Han. We’re very excited for what lies ahead as we focus on executing on our Vision 2022 plan. To transform Innophos into a market oriented growth company with an extended presence in the growing food, health and nutrition segment. Our top priorities for the year include making continued progress on our three strategic pillars.

This includes executing against our operational excellence initiatives to deliver further bottom line savings, commercial excellence blueprint to derive and deliver greater value across our customer base, and strategic growth roadmap to position Innophos for revitalized and sustainable growth.

In addition, we're committed to further stressing our business with the focus on generating free cash flow and maintaining a balanced capital allocation strategy, and to operate with a relentless focus on pursuing our Vision 2022 target that we established at our Investor Day.

With that we’ll now take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Brett Hundley with the Vertical Group.

Brett Hundley

My first question is on FHN, Han, I guess I’ll direct it at you, it sounds like these export related impacts are the majority of the 4% volume decline. Can you quantify that a little bit more for us?

Han Kieftenbeld

No, I think that's accurate and that's obviously what I spoke to. So that's a takeaway, and I mean those are and I think I did emphasize these are higher margin products into those exports territories and that's really representing the lion share of the volume decline and therefore also and you will have seen is probably in the EBITDA profile of the FHN segment that's impacted, that’s somewhat adversely to quarter over quarter and sequentially as well.

Brett Hundley

So your business outside of exports in FHN, call it flattish I guess. Can you give us a sense of how that business is trending for you in that segment? Are there any product categories that you guys see that are showing an uptick in business performance?

Kim Ann Mink

Yeah Brett, I'll take that. With the current market that we're serving, I think we've talked about this in the past particularly in baking and meat, poultry and seafood and then dairy. It’s been pretty flat, we’ve even seen some soft demand and that's indicative of what you see with the companies coming out with their own earnings.

With that said, we had commented that we're really trying to focus some of our technical and marketing expertise in order to ensure that we can start to see organic growth and will be particularly in those areas where we not only bring performance benefit but also more of a nutrition health benefit where we can reduce sodium, or we can add more calcium.

And so although each one of those products are really low single digit - low single digit part of our overall revenue, we are trying to reallocate our resources on those things and we’re seeing those, quite bit an interest from our customers with those products.

Brett Hundley

And one last question related to FHN. Related to these export impacts, do you pretty much view them all more structural in the sense that they will continue to impact the P&L in coming quarters or are there any that you see that are more transitory right now?

Kim Ann Mink

I think we can all say, Venezuela is well understood, unfortunately we see this in the news constantly. So I think that's more structural. With India, where we actually saw little slowdown in the pharmaceutical area that could pick up again, but I think Venezuela that's more structural and in fact we really factor that into our full-year guidance. The China test, that’s probably going to become more structural as well. And again, that’s reflected in our guidance.

Brett Hundley

Okay. And then on your, I guess, the rest of the year outlook, it seems like maybe the street has the Q2 outlook a bit high as it stands now, given the commentary that you've given on EBITDA and we've kind of had the sequencing wrong here through the front half of the year. In order to maybe take a look at the back half of the year and some of the guidance that you've given on cost saves there, should we expect Q3 to start to improve somewhat more markedly or do you think that really those cost saves and performance will really start to come in towards the last quarter of the year. Is there any color that you can give us there?

Han Kieftenbeld

Yeah. So Brett, I will take that. I like to think actually we’re reasonably consistent in making that distinction between the first and the second half in terms of from a comparable perspective. Obviously, the first quarter year-over-year was down 12%. We just spoke to the second quarter being approximately 5%. So what you would see if you do the math is by the mid-year point, it would be -- that would translate to minus 8 approximately, somewhere in that ballpark.

And I think actually that's what most of you guys have actually in the number, so that’s fine. I think if you look ahead to the second half, we see the performance to writing itself, because again the pruning, as we commented, to mostly affect in the second half of ’16. So we see the year-over-year to be pretty break even in that sense. So and then will pick up and that's kind of where we net out for the full year of 4% down. And I think that's kind of how the numbers work if that makes sense.

Kim Ann Mink

The only thing I would add to that as well just to reiterate to everybody on the call here is that in the second half, we will start to see the impact of work base to operational excellence and you made note of that. And then the other thing that we will continue to look at is continuous improvement with our new Senior Vice President of manufacturing coming on board, starting officially May 1st, just yesterday, we will have him also start to look at where else we can think of other areas, particularly in the manufacturing area. So I would say stay tuned for that for the second half.

Han Kieftenbeld

And maybe just one, so that’s good, because my comments were mostly top line sales related, Kim Ann made a good clarification as it relates to how it impacts the bottom line. And I think the other thing, the other thing we need to bear in mind is the comment that I mean as it relates to the implementation of the Phase 2 operational excellence as it relates to the fees that will be effective in the second quarter. So I want you guys to also kind of be mindful of that, but again to Kim Ann’s point, the savings and I think I’ve made a comment too to the tune of 5 million, we’ll see to accrue in the second half.

Brett Hundley

Okay. And then just my last question, Kim Ann, this is not meant to be a critical question, but more just one of understanding and it relates to your M&A pipeline and the confidence that you've both delivered this morning and at your Analyst Day on executing against your vision 2022, what would you say is the number one thing kind of keeping Innophos from doing deals right now? Is it more related to the due diligence process and that you have more work to do there or you’re maybe waiting for a target that you want to drop or can you give us some insight into kind of what keeps you on the sidelines per se right now?

Kim Ann Mink

Brett, it's all about timing and getting the right deal, while growth via acquisitions very important part of our strategy, it’s equally the point that we find and acquire the right asset. That means our strategic and financial criteria. So in other words, we're not going to do M&A for the sake of doing M&A, it has to be the right M&A. But we are poised to move very quickly.

And we've got the right organization in place and the other thing that I mentioned in our Investor Day and we've talked about this as well is we've already done a very critical look at the space out there and if you recall, Sherry Duff, our CMO and CTO talked about over a year ago, about a year ago, we started with 800 targets and we've now put that through a very, very disciplined filtering criteria process and we have a high priority list that you can count on two hands. So we are very targeted, so really it's really about the timing right now, Brett.

Operator

The next question is from Francesco Pellegrino with Sidoti & Company.

Francesco Pellegrino

So I want to touch on, so first off, I thought there were some great commentary, Han on the international business that you lost and how it was actually higher margin, just because as we saw transitioning to the new reporting segment, just a little bit more difficult to follow. One of the things that I did want to bring up, I'm just, when we start thinking about 2017 as compared to 2016, the elevated spending of $3 million in consultation fees that are going to hit in the second quarter, although we're going to get a net benefit of 5 million in the second half, is there some sort of range for SG&A that we should be thinking about for the full year?

Han Kieftenbeld

Are you are you thinking in terms of percentage of sales or are you thinking in terms of dollars?

Francesco Pellegrino

Dollars. Because for you to give us a dollar figure, that means that you would have a dollar expectation I would think.

Han Kieftenbeld

Right. Now what I said is if you take -- if you take Q1 and knowing what we've commented on, right, I also said in my commentary that the -- other than the specific impacts of the restructuring indices that we commented on, we expect the SG&A to be consistent across the quarters, so that should help you to get you to that number pretty easily. Because there's not a lot of noise I would say Francesco other than those two items that I highlighted, it's a pretty consistent story what we should see for the balance of the year.

Kim Ann Mink

And Francesco again just to reiterate, where you saw the uptick was strictly in support of our strategic growth pillar as well as our operational excellence pillar.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay. Just want to bring something up in regards to what you had discussed at the Investor Day. So we had a couple of numbers in regards to what you guys have been guiding for cost structure improvement, I think almost 35 million total cost savings from 2016 as a base to 2018 and then 20 million of that I believe was from operational excellence. I think I just might have missed where we were on a cumulative basis in regards to the savings, do you have those numbers?

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes. So if you think about, you're referencing the 35 million total program, between what we now hold Phase 1 and Phase 2, right. The Phase 1 obviously, that was the 16 million, 12 million fully accrued in 16 million, we said 4 million in the first half of 2017, 2 million we did in the first quarter, another 2 million in the balance of ’16, in the second quarter, so that deals with that aspect.

Then you go off, you've got 13 million of new identified opportunities, that’s Phase 2. Again, we're obviously having, given that this is a more involved and I think we made it clear, Phase 2 is more involved, it's in logistics, it takes more of an effort from the implementation perspective. So there's a lot of upfront work that's actually happening as we speak first and second quarter, hence the fees and again then do savings and stuff to improve it. So that’s the 13, 4 in the second half and then the balance in ’18.

So that’s the way to think about that. So that gets you to, 16 and 13 gets you to 29 by my math and then there is -- round numbers, there is five left, yeah, that is kind of that we put on manufacturing excellence and we put that further out in 2018 and again Kim Ann already made a comment now with the new SVP on board, that we surely -- that will be an area for us.

Francesco Pellegrino

Do any of these remaining cost savings hinge on your ability to do a certain acquisition?

Kim Ann Mink

No. They don’t at all, Francesco. So this is really about getting my company fit and even more ready to take on an acquisition. We're ready now that this really will make sure that the company’s operating and it’s very fast.

Francesco Pellegrino

And just my last question, there is obviously a lot of great things that you guys have outlined in great detail for the company’s 2022 vision, but the one thing that really hasn't been addressed and I think everyone can sort of start making inferences in where it's going to go, is the company’s dividend. I think Han pointed out there is a high payout ratio during the quarter. If you guys were to do an acquisition and I think the types of acquisitions that you're looking to do over the next five years might be a little bit pricey, what should we be thinking about in regards to the dividend, complete elimination or just bringing it down to some sort of modest level?

Kim Ann Mink

As I’ve stated in the past, my prioritization with regard to capital allocation, first priority is to invest in the growth of this company, hence the reason why we really -- we’re so excited to unveil our vision 2022 and what that will take to get there. Second is continuing with a dividend. We believe that our shareholders see value in that. Third and really a low priority would be buyback that's really would be very opportunistic. So we will continue to look at our capital allocation to ensure that we bring the most value to our shareholders.

Han Kieftenbeld

Francesco just to add to that, I think during the Q&A during the Investor Day, I did address that and because somebody asked that very, very similar question and what we said is I think Kim Ann is absolutely spot on in terms of what our sequence of priorities are as it relates to capital allocation policy. The other I have is, that we’ll obviously have to evaluate and we will always evaluate in the context of the ultimate acquisition or acquisitions that we made and what makes more sense from a shareholder value creation perspective. Right?

Francesco Pellegrino

Right. Just one other quick question before I let you go, interest expense in the quarter, I know you guys just recently increased the revolver quite substantially, I would have thought the interest expense on the unused portion of the revolver would have caused your interest expense in the first quarter to be a little bit higher, did it really seem to be the case. Little bit of color behind that?

Han Kieftenbeld

Yeah. So the way we negotiated the credit facility and that's why I emphasized the point, we like to think we did a very nice job with it. But in terms of what is causing the lower cost if that’s what you're asking is actually to step down and leverage. So the way we negotiated the tiering of the cost structure if you will, we're now helped by that low leverage point and the end of cost competitive structure, sort of two combined gave us this lower interest expense in the quarter compared to prior quarters.

Operator

The next question is from Curt Siegmeyer with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Curt Siegmeyer

Just one quick clarification. Kim Ann, did you say you do expect an impact for the rest of the year or just going forward in general related to the import tariffs and the Venezuela currency issues?

Kim Ann Mink

Yes. What our guidance is and what's actually built into our forecast is that impact going -- continuing with Venezuela. I mean right now, I mean you see what's going on in the news. I mean you’ve got them, the Venezuelan government taking over the GM plants and so forth, it’s quite a mess down there. So my guess is as good as yours regarding Venezuela. So we wanted to make sure we were completely transparent about that one.

Curt Siegmeyer

Got you. Okay. And then just kind of thinking about your outlook, and Han sort of touched on this, but now given the expectation that pruning should be, it sounds like in the final innings by third quarter or so, you expect market conditions overall to be kind of similar to last year, so is there any reason by fourth quarter or maybe even third that we shouldn't start to see volume growth across the business.

Kim Ann Mink

You're exactly right, Curt. Our proving, by third quarter, we should start to stabilize there. I think what we're starting to see now after that and then also with the market ore dynamics, we're starting to get to and I've said this to many of you, our new normal quite frankly. This is what the growth will be and again I think we need to continue with that.

I think what you'll start to see probably more towards the end of fourth quarter, going into early 2018 is some pockets of volume growth, particularly and I think we haven't stressed this enough. We have put a new head of R&D in place. We've got a new Chief Technology Officer, many of you met her at our Investor Day. We've hired a new Vice President of Technology and her 30 years' experience in the industry.

So we are really working to build our innovation organic pipeline and what we're doing is really reallocating the great technology resources we already have to particularly focus on -- through our new market lens that food, health and nutrition area and really take it away from some other areas, which are less profitable and not growing as much. So I think Curt, you’ll really start to see that impact more towards the end of the year. Hopefully that answers your question.

Operator

The next question is from Rosemarie Morbelli with Gabelli & Company.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Looking at Venezuela, could you share with us the size of that business and then looking at what other companies are doing there, actually exiting the county altogether, whether they are closing their facilities or the facility continues to operate as before, but they’re not showing that in the report. It is now discontinued, do you have, can you share with us what you plan in doing there?

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes. Sure, Rosemarie. I’ll take that. First off, I think we should clarify and that is good news for Innophos is we don’t have manufacturing assets in the ground. So for us, we are exporting into the country, those companies that indeed have manufacturing capability on the ground, that's a whole different ballgame I would say. And I know that firsthand. So we don't have that exposure and that complication.

What it is for us is really as you know with the kind of currency exchange systems that they have installed several years back, but it's now gotten to a very, very difficult situation is that it is difficult to get product into the country one and once it is in the country to get paid in a currency that is somewhat stable and doesn't see that level of hyperinflation and all that. So that's what everybody's dealing with.

Now for us, so no exposure as it relates to assets and all that. It's just really that we cannot get out product into the country with our customer. And again as Kim Ann said earlier, that’s kind of in our health space. So it's high margin business and that's really where the constraint is I would say. So that's -- if that helps to clarify your question.

Kim Ann Mink

The other thing I would say Rosemarie is that we're predominant -- our sales in Venezuela is predominately around this one space that we're not, so other impacts of other various parts of our businesses, we will not be exposed to the issues. It’s very, very, very specific to this application and customer.

Rosemarie Morbelli

And what is the size, can you share the revenue size and is there a possibility of selling those high margin products somewhere else than Venezuela?

Kim Ann Mink

Unfortunately, because it is so specific, we really can’t comment on the details, but this is a very specific product now used in the Latin American region bracket. So it’s not a product that you would find here in the US or Canada.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay. Thanks and then if you could talk a little bit about India, I mean which areas are slowing as I attended an Investor Day yesterday and they see growth in the region, almost everyone is investing there, so could you share what type of business you have going in India and why is it so?

Kim Ann Mink

It’s more in the former space quite frankly and it softened. I guess that’s really how I would categorize that. It was expected that we would have seen a bit more growth and that was also based on voice of the customer as well and as we stay very close to our customers who are taking this product, they have indicated and it is rightly so we see this in our numbers that it’s been a little bit soft before for this quarter. We don't expect that to go on forever, but that's what was going on. So excipients to be used in pharmaceutical.

Rosemarie Morbelli

All right, but with more and more medication, let's call it, I lack a bit of word on that. There are more and more generic and those are growing in India and they’re using excipients in all of those pills, so shouldn't that be a growing market?

Kim Ann Mink

Yes. And we are actually do selling to the generic. So we’re very pleased with that. This was a specific, one or two accounts where we’re seeing a clock there, which we expected this quarter and high profit quite frankly, profitable. But yes, generics, we are absolutely, intimately involved with that.

Han Kieftenbeld

And the reason we explained the way Rosemarie is as Kim Ann said, I think what’s a little different, we explained it because this cost performance. What we see unlike Venezuela, where we see just a constraint if you will, just given the whole macroeconomic there going forward, with India, we’re just explaining it, based on this quarter, we’re not expecting necessarily that as a go forward trend. So just to make that distinction.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay. That is helpful. Thanks. And lastly if I may, do you have the segment data for the next three quarters, the new segment.

Han Kieftenbeld

Well, it's not something we typically publicize.

Rosemarie Morbelli

So you are going to give it to us every quarter as opposed to having filing and giving us the next three quarters as you -- as they will show up?

Han Kieftenbeld

Yeah.

Rosemarie Morbelli

So did I get that right we’re not going to see a filing with all of those numbers, we will have to wait until each quarter to see what it was in 2016 and what it is now.

Han Kieftenbeld

You’re asking, well, Rosemarie, you’re asking for last year, is that what you’re saying.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Yes, right. So as we build our model, we can actually build it apples to apples.

Han Kieftenbeld

Okay. Fair enough. We will work on that and make them available.

Kim Ann Mink

Yeah. Because we’ve had to restate as you all know because we read the re-segmentation, we’ve had to restate 2016. So no issues Rosemarie, we misunderstood your question.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Well, I wasn’t very clear.

Han Kieftenbeld

No. It's okay. So we’ll make that available.

Operator

The next question is from Larry Solow with CJS Securities.

Larry Solow

So just to clarify, I think she does want, we all want the next three quarters’ numbers if you have.

Kim Ann Mink

Rosemarie expert. So what can I tell you, Larry?

Larry Solow

Just a couple of more global follow-up questions. On the question about organic growth and you guys, you just talked decent amount of dollars going into R&D. I thought the number you shared with us at the Analyst Day, I think 20 million for sales from new products through, I think that’s through the 2021 period or whatever, it seems a little bit modest or low, I don't know if that, if you can share a little color now, but I know you're probably spending, I think 7 million to 8 million R&D a year, right. So it would seem to me that 20 million in sales in five years is maybe a conservative number, maybe not, I don't know, but any thoughts on that would be great.

Kim Ann Mink

Yeah. Just a couple of different things. I know we've talked about our spending as a percentage of revenue and many of you have observed is it being wow, right, but just a few points and we've been making really important investments in our combined technology marking capability by bringing in relevant industry experience. And we're really focusing our efforts on applications development versus pure R&D. With that said, that’s based on what we know at this point.

So we'll refine that, because what we're really doing, we’re refocusing our current spend on targeted consumer in the strategic food, health and nutrition markets. So if you look at R&D as a percent of total sales, probably not as useful a metric because we're really taking away more from the industrial specialties business side, which is more commodity in nature as we’ve talked about where we get really more of the pricing pressures.

So I would say that based on our current knowledge, Larry, but now with what we've been -- what we will continue to develop in our technology organization, we’ll have a better sense for that probably towards the middle of the second half of 2017 that we’ll update on our pipeline.

What you heard that when we spoke at our Investor Day, that was really the first time we really talked about that and that’s based on our current information today, but with our new Vice President of Technology who joined about two weeks before that Investor Day, he's really digging into that. So each quarter, we'll make sure we update you on that because I think that's very important for us as we go forward for our core business.

Larry Solow

Okay. That’s great. Thanks for sharing that. Just not to beat the dead horse, but just on the export issue, it seems like the -- obviously the Venezuela stuff and higher tariffs in China, that's nothing new. So I guess really the one sort of nuance and it sounds like it's more transient in nature is the sales in India, right.

Kim Ann Mink

In India, yes. That’s right. Absolutely.

Larry Solow

Got it. Okay. Just last question, just on insider holdings, I think that, I know you guys, you had a significant management turnover, but insider holdings is pretty low 2% as we look out the next couple of years, should we see that number rising?

Han Kieftenbeld

Well, I think what you're seeing is, the observation is right as it relates to, we have a lot of new management. I think that’s an important driver behind the current situation and I think as time progresses, we will have an intent to stick around and make this a great company. You should see that enhance I would say --

Kim Ann Mink

So nothing for you to be concerned about.

Operator

And we have no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Kim Ann Mink for closing remarks.

Kim Ann Mink

Thanks, Ellen and thank you all for joining us today. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress and hope to see many of you at the Vertical Group’s Ingredients Conference on May 17 at New York City. Have a great day. Thanks.

