Tesla Legal Woes Are Set To Get Worse As The Stock Reaches New Highs

Elon Musk's TED Talks presentations shows that Tesla is nowhere near ready with the autonomous driving feature set that it markets.

Consumer Reports evaluation shows the status of Automatic Emergency Braking is not what it seems to be.

About a week back, we wrote about how Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Automatic Emergency Braking feature rollout was likely a PR stunt and not indicative of a proper release.

We now have additional information on the AEB rollout from Consumer Reports to further evaluate this. According to the Consumer Reports article titled, "Tesla's New Automatic Emergency Braking System Limited to 28 MPH":

"The Tesla Model S 60D owned by Consumer Reports received its automatic emergency braking software update Thursday, but the feature only operates up to 28 mph, according to the digital owner's manual that was updated at the same time. That's far lower than the 90 mph limit for Tesla models outfitted with an AEB system included on models built before Oct. 19, 2016. Tesla told CR on Friday that the lower limit reflects its rollout plan for the new software, and the automaker says higher limits will come later."

It turns out that the 28 mph release was guided by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, or IIHS, scoring system, which awards safety points only up to 25 MPH. While there is certainly merit in Tesla rolling this low speed AEB feature out to improve the insurability of its cars, it is a far cry from highway speeds where the system can be very useful and a far cry from the capabilities of Tesla's previous generation Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY)-based Autopilot 1.0 system. Given that Tesla just rolled out this feature out in a hurry, even at these low speeds, we do not know the effectiveness of the Autopilot 2.0 based AEB system.

Whatever the reliability of the current AEB may be, it is clear that Tesla Autopilot 2.0 is still quite some ways from even getting to the standards of its previous generation Autopilot 1.0 system let alone the promises Tesla made to customers about Autopilot 2.0. We continue to believe that it may be Q3, or even 2018, before Tesla can make Autopilot 2 EAP mode work as advertised.

Along with the delay, Tesla's non-performance in rolling out the features that customers paid for continues to increase the Company's legal and financial risk. It will be interesting to see how long Tesla's customer base will endure a system with capabilities less than promised.

Elsewhere, in a recent TED talk, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed something we have been saying for a while now - Tesla automobiles are nowhere near full autonomy that is being sold to customers as "Full Self Driving."

Per Musk, the Company plans to conduct a technology demonstrator - an autonomous across the country trip from Los Angeles to New York - in November or December of 2017. As such, freeway driving is the easiest part of autonomous driving. Companies such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have solved the freeway aspect of autonomy several years back and have been working on perfecting urban driving for the last few years. It requires potentially several years' worth of R&D before a highway capable autonomous system becomes capable of navigating city streets at acceptable disconnect rates.

Consequently, it is not a surprise that Mr. Musk states that customers can expect full autonomy in about 2 years from now. Or, in about 18 months after the coast-to-coast technology demonstrator.

We believe that even the 2-year expectation is optimistic. Note that, according to widely used SAE J3016 autonomous classification, Tesla cars are currently roughly at Level 1 (although it has some limited Level 2 and Level 3 features). To get from the current Level 1 to a Level 4 (let alone Level 5) is a long slog that has taken many industry players several years.

In this context, Tesla's approach of using incremental features to get from Level 1 to Level 4 appears to be a poor strategic choice. It is interesting to note that, Alexandre Haag, one of Tesla's senior Autopilot engineers recently quit Tesla to join Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and cited Tesla's incremental approach as one of the reasons for leaving Tesla. According to a news report:

"One reason for his leaving, the Information said, is the feeling that Tesla's Autopilot unit is more focused on semi-autonomous features like lane-keeping plus adaptive cruise control than on developing a fully self-driving car."

We are skeptical of Tesla's path to success on its current path and suspect that the Company may need to acquire an autonomous driving start up or autonomous driving IP to accomplish its goals. We predict that an acquisition in the space is likely.

Even assuming Tesla can beef up its team/IP and get to the full self-driving feature set in two years, the question arises as to why Tesla has been selling since October of 2016, and continues to sell, the "Full Self Driving" feature set with Tesla vehicles.

By the CEO's own estimate, it does not appear that the Full Self Driving feature set will be available until around 2019. Customers signing 2 or 3-year leases in 2016 and 2017 will likely have their leases expire before the feature is even deployed. Customers buying the cars, instead of leasing, would have seen their expensive automobiles become out of date, and depreciate by about half, before they have a prayer of seeing the feature work.

Semiconductor industry, which works at a pace of approximately 18 months between each product generation, would have gone through two generations of semiconductor chips by then. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which is providing the compute engine for current Tesla cars, would likely have released autonomous solutions that are two generations from what is currently integrated into Tesla cars.

By 2019, these solutions are likely to be much faster, cheaper, and better. Similarly, the quality of the sensors in use in 2019 would be much better than what they are today and their cost would be much cheaper. In other words, by the time Tesla gets the feature set working, the car and the hardware would be obsolete.

But even this view is highly optimistic. It has been evident for a while now that Tesla has not tested its solution and does not even know if it has a viable solution for full autonomy. Observe that, during the TED conference, Mr. Musk also notes:

"Once you solve cameras for vision, autonomy is solved; if you don't solve vision, it's not solved … You can absolutely be superhuman with just cameras."

Note that Mr. Musk is not saying Tesla solved the autonomous problem with "vision" but is suggesting a hypothetical scenario when "vision" technology comes to fruition and is expressing confidence that Tesla will get there. As we have been saying for a while, Tesla language about deploying the system after "validation" and "regulations" does not cut the mustard. Tesla, simply does not have the technology to validate. This forms great fodder for attorneys specializing in consumer protection lawsuits.

We expect class action suits against Tesla to grow as more and more customers' realize the Company's chicanery. We continue to assert that Tesla is building up a large legal liability on its current path of selling technology that it does not have.

In spite of the run up in the stock, we see the stock as a bubble that can burst anytime.

Note: Author is not an attorney and this is not a legal opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.