Teva Is Undervalued

Even though a dividend raise is also unlikely, the value of the current future dividend streams is 34% above the current share price.

The current share price implies that Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) will cut its dividend. However, I disagree with the dividend cut speculation since the company has ample free cash flow to pay its dividends. The average dividend growth of the last five years (12.71%) and the average payout ratio for the same period (32.36%) are unsustainable.

Still, a dividend discount model would suggest TEVA has a 34% upside potential even if the company does not increase its dividend payment for the next nine years. To demonstrate the upside potential, I present historical data, extrapolate some of that in the future and calculate the value of the future dividend stream in different scenarios.

Historical dividend and payout ratios

The average dividend growth was calculated by summing the dividend growth of the last 5 years and dividing by 5. The same was done for the payout ratio.

The chart above shows the dividend growth and payout ratio of the last 5 years. The average dividend growth rate between 2012 and 2016 was 12.71%. The average payout ratio between 2012 and 2016 was 32.36%, which sounds like a sustainable payout ratio, since it is not too high. Yet, both the dividend growth and the payout ratio show a downward trend, which gives me a sign that the historical average dividend growth and payout ratio might not be sustainable. However, we will find out if this is true in the next part of the analysis.

Dividend flows

The table above shows the dividend stream and the required free cash flows for the next 9 years, when using a dividend growth rate of 9.17% and a payout ratio of 119%. I can already see that this seems like a hard job for TEVA. A FCF in 2025 that is thrice as much as 2016 seems unrealistic. Especially if we consider that TEVA was not able to grow its FCF at this pace in the past. However, to make a final conclusion I have to take a deeper look into the historical and expected revenue growth.

This is what CEO Erez Vigodman says about 2017: "For 2017, we estimate that the Teva's total revenue will be between $23.8 billion and $24.5 billion." This prompted me to come up with the following revenue growth rates:



For 2017 I took the conservative estimation of $23.8 billion. From there on I lowered the revenue growth little by little. The average revenue growth in the last 5 years was 2.04%, so the revenue outlook is pretty optimistic by management. Therefore I expect it to lower again after 2017.

By using the FCF yield of 19.7%, which is the same as 2016, we can see that the estimated FCF is not enough to pay the FCF needed at a 32.36% payout ratio and a dividend growth rate of 12.71%.

This means that the dividend streams are unsustainable at those ratios.

Theorizing about future payout ratios

A) A payout ratio of 32.36%

A payout ratio of 32.36% is already unsustainable for 2017, therefore no growth can be expected. Now by using the DDM-model we can calculate the stock price potential of TEVA. We'll be using the wacc of 4.96% as the discount rate, which has been sourced from Gurufocus. The final year 9 uses a 2% growth rate, as to keep up with historical inflation.

At a 0% dividend growth rate there is an upside potential of 34.23%. So apparently investors are even believing in a dividend cut.

B) A dividend cut

This doesn't make any sense to me, since the company can clearly pay its dividends very comfortably. Also, it is uncommon to see two dividend cuts in a row. If they were actually cutting the dividend, they would probably rip off the Band-Aid in one go. There is no reason to believe TEVA will cut its dividend. In fact, management has repeatedly reinforced their commitment to upholding the dividend payment. Some quotes from the most recent earnings call, both from Chairman Sol J. Barer:

And if I can just say a word about dividends, there are no plans to do any changes with respect to dividends. And I'll just leave it at that, I think... In terms of dividend, just to reiterate the fact that there are no plans to change anything.

Of course, I am not simply trusting management blindly, but the numbers also reinforce that the company can comfortably pay its dividends. The earnings call also reveals that many analysts are doubting these supposedly reassuring words.

Goldman Sachs's Jami Rubin said:

You don't have a ton of room under your covenants, and both Moody's and S&P both put Teva's credit rating on negative outlook. In this environment where you don't have a ton of levers to pull, you said you're not going to do M&A, you're not going to do buybacks, I'm not sure why I understand why you're still committed to the $1.6 billion dividend. Would you prefer to face a ratings downgrade than cutting your dividend?

The way this question is framed is as if it is completely obvious to this analyst that the company will cut its dividends or face a ratings downgrade. I believe that this analyst is exaggerating and that, even if management really had to pick their poison, they'd choose to have their rating downgraded. My rationale here is that a dividend cut would hurt the stock price even more than a rating downgrade.

Conclusion

The dividend stream at a growth rate of 12.71% and a payout ratio of 32.36% are undervalued. Even if we assume that the company will not grow its dividend for the next nine years, the upside potential is 33%. There are 2 things TEVA could do: either up the payout ratio to maintain the dividend growth rate, or refrain from raising the dividend. Raising the payout ratio seems unlikely, because in the end it will not be sustainable, and TEVA would have to resort to other measures, like using debt. However, the dividend yield of 4.3% looks attractive and undervalued.

