AMD Drops On Weak Earnings Report: Should Investors Buy Now?

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) reported a lackluster Q2'17 guide, which is what sent shares lower in the after hours to the tune of 11%. Now obviously, management guidance was somewhat conservative, as we're hitting an inflection point in Ryzen series contribution to financial results, as channel sell-in may take longer to pick up given AMD's results are based on sell-out when pertaining to its revenue recognition.

Hence, we're pushing forward our estimates on sales/earnings contribution from the release of lower-tier Ryzen 3 series, and anticipate more material contribution from the refresh of hardware in 2H'17. As such, investors may need to reduce expectations on Q2'17 results, but should expect the outlook on Q3'17 gross margins/revenue to move materially higher on seasonality and market share gains in the mid/high-end of the MPU/GPU market.

Obviously, the quarterly earnings report could have gone better. There were sparse positive takeaways from the headline figures on both revenue/earnings, as AMD reported in-line results on the non-GAAP dil. EPS figures.

Key takeaways from the quarter

AMD reported results of $984 million in terms of consolidated revenue, which compared to our $986 million revenue estimate leading into the quarter, and was in-line with consensus estimate of $984 million. AMD reported GAAP dil. EPS of $(.08), which compared to our dil. EPS estimate of $(.08).

AMD met expectations on revenue and dil. EPS when compared to consensus, but the Q2'17 outlook fell below buyside expectations given the discrepancy in revenue recognition from channel sell-out, expected ASP declines from RX 500 series and non-meaningful contribution from high-end Vega units, and heightened dependence on MPU revenue growth diminished q/q upside.

As such, we're revising estimates on Q2'17 lower to reflect flat y/y revenue growth from GPUs, which is likely to report weakness in terms of ASPs given price decreases for mid-end RX series paired with modest revenue impact from one-month of sales contribution from RX 590 series GPUs.

As such, our estimates on consolidated revenue was revised lower from $1.297 billion to $1.166 billion for Q2'17, thus reflecting a 10% decrease to our prior estimate. The reduction in our estimate reflects $303 million in MPU revenue, $253.97 million in GPU revenue, and $609.76 million in EESC (enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom) revenue.

We're expecting flat results in GPU and EESC given limited high-end GPU contribution, modest datacenter unit growth, modest summer up-tick from game consoles, and inconsequential impact from embedded units.

Furthermore, we've revised our gross margin estimate to reflect 33% for Q2'17, and expect that figure to ramp upwards to 36% and 37% for Q3'17 and Q4'17, respectively. Obviously, the gross margin narrative is likely to improve given the near absence of high-end GPU units, better revenue mix from console hardware refresh, and improvements from ramping wafers (partially offset by 7nm transition).

We've revised our GAAP dil. EPS figure from $0.02 to $(0.03), which represent a $0.05 reduction in our dil. EPS figure, which is driven by the modest revenue/gross margin headwind. That being the case, we're upbeat on 2H'17 figures, and anticipate more clarity on double-digit back half revenue growth, as CFO outlook was vague.

Should we heighten expectation on 2H'17 results?

There was a near absence of reliable financial commentary on 2H'17 Outlook, which is why we're lowering our expectations on MPU/GPU revenue ramp, and expect semi-custom revenue (mostly driven by consoles to perform in-line with prior-year with slightly less positive impact on gross margins given heightened cost for 16nm wafers. We're expecting AMD to increase its pricing from PS4 Neo and Xbox Scorpio, but the scope of volume/ASP growth is offset by added 16nm wafer cost, which is why Lisa Su's commentary on gross margin ramp was somewhat weak given wholesale gross margins from console is lower when compared to MPU/GPUs.

As such, we're expecting gross margin trends to reach the mid-point of AMD's guidance range of 35% to 40% gross margin. The heightened gross margins are reflected in our Q3'17 and Q4'17 estimates, which averages out to 35.18% gross margin for FY'17. We don't anticipate gross margins to accelerate much more meaningfully, as we expect pricing to skew lower from the introduction of mid-cycle refreshed MPUs/GPUs, so gross margin gains comes from the reduced support of last-gen GPUs/MPUs once we roll into FY'18, as opposed to more meaningful ASP expansion.

AMD's analyst day commences on May 16, 2017, which will give us a better understanding of revenue, margins, and product release cadence for 2H'17. Obviously, we expect AMD's revenue outlook to tighten for 2H'17 beyond the open-ended commentary of "low double-digit revenue growth." The lack of conviction in meaningful q/q strength for Q3'17 was unsettling, and quite frankly it contributed to the after hours sell-off.

Notwithstanding the discrepancy in 2H'17 trends, we're getting incrementally optimistic on FY'18 results, which will reflect the fully refreshed MPU/GPU line-up, implying strengthening financial results similar to the iPhone X narrative for Apple investors.

As such, we model Q3'17 and Q4'17 revenues of $1.7 billion and $1.479 billion, respectively, to reflect seasonal trends in certain segments, and ramp-up of key categories like Notebook MPUs. We're modeling dil. EPS of $.20 and $.11 for Q3'17 and Q4'17, respectively. Furthermore, we expect FY'17 results of $5.342 billion and $0.21 in terms of revenue and dil. EPS, respectively. This compares to consensus expectations of $4.74 billion and $.08 for revenue and dil. EPS, respectively (we're expecting more q/q momentum in 2H'17 when compared to consensus estimates).

Financial model overview

In terms of qualitative financial metrics, we're expecting AMD to sell 4.43 million MPU units, and 3.49 million GPU units in Q2'17. We're expecting graphics ASPs to remain in-line due to modest reduction in RX 500 series pricing, and very limited contribution from RX 590+ series cards.

Furthermore, we're expecting MPU revenue to grow materially from $181 million (Q2'16 implied) to $303.09 million (Q2'17 implied). We're expecting MPU volumes to grow due to recognition of high-end sales going into the channel, offset by legacy hardware sell-through (reducing ASP expansion). As such, we're expecting AMD's MPU market share to improve by 2.39 percentage points, which already was reflected in Intel's desktop volume trends. Furthermore, we're expecting AMD's MPU units to grow by 45% y/y, and 22.5% q/q. The strength in Ryzen offsets less substantial graphics trends, and we're not expecting material lift in GPU revenue until we reach 2H'17.

Given trends in financial data, we're more heavily dependent on FY'18 results to drive material acceleration in sales/earnings. Notwithstanding the scope of disappointment following Q1'17 earnings results, we're expecting meaningful growth across AMD's product stack in MPUs/GPUs in FY'18 thus our estimates on revenue/earnings inflect substantially higher on easier comps and release cadence of MPUs/GPUs in 2H'17. Hence, we expect positive flow-through from Q4'17 to Q1'18, and expect the broad PC market to be more supportive of AMD's financial results when transitioning to our FY'18 model.

That being the case, we acknowledge that our revised estimates on FY'18 are meaningfully higher than the current consensus. However, we reflect gross margins that are in-line with long-term management outlook. We expect consensus models to reflect market share gains in MPUs/GPUs in 2H'17 driving sentiment on operating margins/revenue contribution from a fully refreshed product stack in both MPUs/GPUs paired with above seasonal trends in semi-custom sales driven by Xbox Scorpio refresh.

As such, our estimate on FY'18 revenue has been revised lower to reflect some Q2'17 drag as we estimate $8.392 billion versus our prior estimate of $8.9 billion. Furthermore our dil. EPS figure was revised lower from $1.42 to $1.35, as we expect profitability trends to sustain when compared to current consensus expectations.

We're expecting sentiment to improve upon consensus expectations trending upwards on analyst day commentary. We believe current consensus figure for FY'18 in terms of revenue/dil. EPS at $5.21 billion/$0.29 is too conservative, therefore expectations on FY'18 will likely trend higher given discrepancy in channel data/release cadence when compared to FY'17.

Should you buy AMD now?

Well, many of you have asked this. Quite frankly, the prognosis is not good so far. The timing for another re-entry point has been pushed out, as the stock is likely to open below $12.46, which was a key support area.

Source: TC2000

At this point, we would not be surprised if AMD shares failed to recover above the prior head and shoulder neckline. That being the case, we view the recent pullback constructively as it gives investors time to reset expectations and buy shares at a lower costs basis.

We're now expecting shares to drop in the summer months to $9.36, and expect trading action to take us to the next major support area.

Obviously, the analyst day may lift sentiment, but we're not too certain of AMD's CFO commentary given lackluster outlook. That being the case, traders can follow the movement lower, but long-term investors with a lower cost basis should wait on the sidelines.

Final thoughts

Despite the less than spectacular management commentary, we remain focused on the long-term investment narrative. Hence, we're not revising our recommendation lower, though stock traders can look to capitalize on near-term weakness in price action.

That being the case, we've revised our price target lower from $22.29 to $19.53. We expect sentiment to improve once we exit summer months (August reporting season).

As such, we reiterate our high conviction buy recommendation.

