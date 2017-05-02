Wheeler Real Estate: Betting On The Future

Management has a long history of not delivering enough funds flow from operations to pay preferred stock and the unit distributions.

The benefits of the financial leverage have yet to be realized by the unit-holders.

Even adjusted funds flow from operations were not sufficient to pay all the distributions and preferred dividends.

Wheeler Real Estate (WHLR) partnership unit holders were promised that the partnership would earn the cash to pay the distribution.

Not only did the company not have the cash flow to pay the distribution, but the additional preferred stock eliminated any profit progress. The company showed funds flow from operations in the first slide that is less than half of what is required to pay the quarterly unit distribution of $.42/unit. Long time unit holders are very used to this story. Frankly, Mr. Market's patience wore thin a long time ago.

Earnings improvements would have pointed to a potentially better cash flow future. However, the preferred dividend eliminated the earnings improvements. So unit holders only saw a very modest $140K decrease in the loss when compared to the quarter last year. That should not be acceptable progress when all the acquisitions made since last year are considered.

Right now the promised benefits appear to be a pipe dream. Management has promised that the cash flow shortfall will be made-up in future quarters. But shareholders have been down this road before. In the past, only disappointments and more promises have followed. Management badly needs to increase its credibility by meeting its own goals Funds from operations need to be sufficient to pay the distribution without adjusting. No more games.

There has been too much preferred stock issued for these kinds of misses to occur. The preferred stock issuance has increased the financial leverage risk to unit-holders considerably. So management needs some uncharacteristic financial discipline to bring about the goals. Otherwise the predicted benefits of the financial leverage may never be realized.

The stock has already sagged since the reverse split. The first quarter report will not reverse the trend. If anything, the first quarter report may encourage a further sagging of the stock price. Missing key operating goals is becoming very common for this management.

Management promises to recover the cash flow short fall over the rest of the year. Until the market sees some very solid evidence of that recovery, there will probably be no stock price appreciation in the future. Management has already cut the dividend once. The reverse split stoked more fears that may well be realized. Plus the trumpeted rent increases are not that much over average. So until the cash flow meets all the distribution requirements with a safety margin, shareholders are probably in for a very rough ride.

