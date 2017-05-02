MarketAxess' Latest Hit

Picture for a moment the sheer size and breadth of the record $6.69 trillion global debt market issuance through the end of 2016, up 9% over the previous record high of $6.13 trillion posted in 2015. Remembering correctly, the record 2015 post itself blew past a previous record high of $4.15 trillion posted in 2014. Forget at your pearl the fact that central banks across much of the advanced economies still maintain outsized large-scale asset purchase programs in both the sovereign and corporate debt space. Issues by foreign companies alone in the world's biggest debt market posted an annualized average of $482.1 billion from 2009 through the end of 2016-a three-fold increase from the annualized average in the years 2000-2008. Mix in a record issuance of $207.1 billion year-to-date and you get an idea of the enormity of debt that sloshes about in the global debt markets. Contrast that figure with the scant $4 billion of foreign issuance in the US equity markets over the same period.

There is little question that the historically unprecedented low interest rate environment in much of the developed world (not to even mention the tax bias of debt here in the US), has been a boon for both sovereign and corporate debt issuance. The market for corporate debt is not only vast at an estimated $50 trillion globally, but it is pushing up on double digit annualized growth as borrowing costs remain historically cheap. Little wonder why the International Monetary Fund (NYSE:IMF) is drawing attention to the $4 trillion in assets-22% of US corporate assets-which would become highly vulnerable to rising interest rates that would lead to a sharp rise in borrowing costs. And then there is the non-performing debt pile in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Ireland-lest we forget Greece-that continues to throw up strong headwinds to both lending and economic growth.

Of course, prior to the Great Recession of 2007, banks were the primary market-makers of debt issues, holding an inventory of bonds on their balance sheets until such time when investor demand materialized. With the advent of Dodd-Frank (2010), tougher capital reserve requirements reduced bank bond holdings by more than half, leaving remaining trading desks with less than 1% of all bonds issued. Demand for both corporate and sovereign debt by central banks have more than likely masked banks' retreat from their historical role as market makers in the global debt space. As central banks withdraw from global debt markets, liquidity shortfalls may be more readily apparent.

Leaving such disturbing thoughts dangle for another time and space, a private sector fixed-income electronic trading platform offering up point-and-click bond trading, service and research would likely be expected to lay claim to outsized gains in both trade volume and revenue over the dealer-based platforms that continue to dominate the debt market space. MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is one such company. According to Company filings, market share has increased from about 11% of the US market prior to the Great Recession of 2007 to about 17% through the end of 2016. That growth is expected to continue moving forward. Over 1,200 institutional and broker-dealer firms actively use its proprietary electronic platform to trade US investment grade corporate bonds, emerging market and high yield bonds, US agency and municipal debt as well as credit default swaps and other over-the-counter cash equality interest rate products across continents and around the world.

A full 90% of MKTX's recurring revenue derives from commissions on bond transactions between institutional investors and broker-dealer clients executed on the Company's trading platform. That figure came to $332.3 million through the end of 2016, up 25% on commission revenue posted in 2015. Net earnings per share hit $3.42, up 27% for the period and doubling since 2012. The upward trend continued through the end of the 1st quarter with commission revenue jumping 19% to $94.02 million year-over-year (YOY). US investment grade trading volume came to $730.57 million for the period, an increase of 27% YOY. High yield volume surged even higher to $506.76 million for a 51% increase YOY. Adding liquid product volume that include US agency, European sovereign and credit derivatives of $71.375 million which grew at an annualized rate of 9%, total trading volume clocked in at $1.81 billion over the period for a 34% increase.

Figure 1: MarketAxess

Through the end of the 1st quarter, commission revenue (91% of total revenue) jumped again to $94.02 million YOY, up 19% on the Company's end of the 1st quarter post in 2015. Earnings for the quarter jumped 44% to $1.11 per outstanding share from $0.77 through the end of the 1st quarter of 2015. US investment grade transaction revenue increased 13% while high yield trading continued its outsized growth with an advance of 35% for the period, YOY. Trading volume in US investment grade debt came to $212.97 billion, up 25% from the 1st quarter 2016. High yield volume continued to soar, posting $159.7 billion for the period while liquid products fell slightly to $15.31 billion, down from $15.32 YOY. Total trading volume rose to $394.4 billion, up 27% for the period.

The Company's 1st quarter earnings announcement on Wednesday the 26th of April caused the stock to sharply pull off of its 20-day simple moving average, creating an equally sharp uptick in the stock's intra-day price that briefly exceeded its upper Bollinger band, set at two times the stock's standard deviation of 4.82, before closing at its 50-day moving average of $188.66. The stock's relative support briefly touched a reading of 70 in the wake of the announcement before retreating to a reading of 60.60, as investor momentum remained strong-strong enough to move MACD into positive territory where it remains through Friday's market close. MKTX dropped just under 2% with profit taking to end the week (see Figure 1, above).

Market risk moving forward include a wide gambit of possible headwinds stemming from changes in economic, regulatory, political or the geo-political environment that could negatively impact the share price and financial wellbeing of the Company. The main headwinds include:

Rising interest rates. While the Banks of Japan, England and the European Central Bank continue to pump liquidity into their respective financial systems, the Federal Reserve trends in the opposite direction. With three hikes in the federal funds rates under their belt since December 2015, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has penciled in two more hikes for 2017. According to the federal funds future quotes, investors project a 63% chance of another 25-basis point increase at the June FOMC meeting. Rising interest rates could place downward pressure on bond issuance which would reduce bond volumes and resulting revenues;

Structural constraints. While the regulatory pendulum has swung in the direction of less oversight of the financial arena in the US, the tradeoff could force upon banks higher levels of capital reserves which could further inhibit their market-making abilities and trading volume on MKTX platforms;

In Europe, transparency rules under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (2004 and 2007) around derivative swaps being traded through centralized clearing houses could negatively impact MKTX's own swap execution facilities (NYSEARCA:SEF). The change will likely increase the Company's compliance spending and could potentially make the facility no longer viable. Brexit will likely force the Company to move facilities from its current London base of operations to the Continent proper with the demise of passporting;

The SEC has yet to issue final rules on SEF facilities in the US;

Emerging market dollar-denominated debt issues topped $179 billion through the end of the 1st quarter, the most dollar debt ever raised in the 1st quarter and more than double the amount raised YOY, according to Dealogic. The current outstanding dollar-denominated debt in emerging market countries through the end of the 3rd quarter 2016 came to $3.6 trillion, an all-time high, according to the Institute for International Finance (NYSE:IIF). Including local currency debt, EM companies increased their borrowing by a $17 trillion since 2008, according to IIF data. Rising interest rates in the US could not only exert financial pain on EM companies in servicing and refinancing that debt-but place downward pressure on future debt issuance.

MKTX's valuation is anything but cheap. The Company's current PE ratio clocks in at roughly 51 over a twelve-month trailing period. With total revenues growing at just over 18% since 2012 and earnings per share growing at 21% annualized over the same period, I would project a 12-month target price of $215 based on estimated 2017 earnings of $3.95/share. This equates to a whopping 54.43 times forward earnings.

Included in the MKTX calculation is the Company's effective tax rate which fell to 23.6% from 34.7% YOY in the 1st quarter. The change derives from a new standard for share-based compensation accounting adopted in January which amounted to a savings of $5.8 million during the quarter. Its full-year effective tax rate will now fall in a range of from 26% to 28%, down from 32% to 34% for 2016. Also included is the estimated reduction of outstanding shares. A total of 65,317 shares were retired during the quarter at a cost of $12.2 million under the Company's multi-year $75 million share repurchase program. The repurchase program is funded by ongoing operations rather than the capital markets. By the way, the Company has no debt.

The MKTX run should continue for the medium term. As the FOMC contemplates the reduction of its outsized balance sheet in the coming years, markets continue to be convinced that the process will be just short of glacial. The yield on the ten-year Treasury note, while up almost 70% from July's low, at 2.31% intra-day (2 May) remains historically low. The note's year high of 2.62% posted in the first week of December in the midst of the reflation euphoria, has now pulled back to the reality of an economy that has still comes short of full throttle thrust. Debt remains a mainstay of US corporate growth strategy and borrowing costs, particularly in Japan and Europe remain at post-WWII lows. Headwinds remain well over the horizon which makes for relatively smooth sailing for further MKTX revenue growth--at least for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.