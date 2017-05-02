Bayer Sends Strong Signals For Investors

I will wait for a pullback later this year, for the equity issuance related to the acquisition of Monsanto, as a potential attractive entry point.

The corporate signals from these results have been really impressive.

Last week, Bayer (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYZF) reported better-than-expected Q1/ 2017 results, fueled by solid performance from key growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical and Covestro divisions. As a consequence, Bayer upgraded their guidance for 2017.

The stock closed up 4% because the market was impressed by the strong earnings momentum.

Q1 2017 results

Bayer reported Q1 2017 sales of €13.2B, 5% ahead of consensus expectation, while Core EPS were €2.62, 10% above street numbers.

FY 2017 guidance has been upgraded, driven mainly by the stronger than expected performance of Covestro.

Group sales guidance has been increased from “low to mid single digit growth” to “mid to high single digit growth”, EBITDA guidance from “mid single digit growth” to “low double digit growth” and Core EPS from “mid single digit growth” to “mid to high single digit growth”.

Applying 10% growth to 2016 EBITDA and 8% growth to 2016 Core EPS, I estimate 2017 EBITDA of €12.4B and a Business EPS of about € 7.90, 3-5% above Bloomberg consensus.

Thus, it’s likely consensus numbers will be revised upward by 4% to 5% after these results.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q1 2017 results have been really impressive.

Pharmaceutical sales were €4.3B, 1% higher than street expectations, driven by a solid performance of the key growth drivers. In details, Xarelto sales were €751M, 5% below consensus, but Bayer is excited by the opportunity to present over the coming months the positive data for Xarelto in CAD or PAD from the COMPASS study. Thus, I strongly believe that this data will give further momentum to Xarelto, given that Bayer will be the only company in the anti-coagulant space to add this indication to their label. Instead, Eylea sales were €446M, in line with consensus, showing a strong 20% growth at constant exchange rates, driven by a mix of favorable pricing and volume dynamics.

The positive news related to the Pharma division was related to the profitability. Pharma EBITDA was 9% above consensus, thanks to around 300 bps of margin improvement YoY, thanks to some leverage on SG&A and some good control on R&D spending. The management’s tone during the conference call seems optimistic that they can continue to improve the profitability of this division over the coming quarters.

Consumer sales were €1.6B and Consumer EBITDA was €392M, 3% above consensus. Unfortunately, the beat was driven mainly by €20M of one-off gain, while the underlying performance was still weak especially related to a key growth drivers as Dr. Scholls, which showed -30% growth YoY.

Covestro was definitely the division which has driven the upgrade of the expectations for 2017. In details, Covestro sales were €3.5B, 12% above consensus while EBITDA was 31% above street numbers. This division isn’t a core holding for Bayer, as demonstrated by the recent disposal of a 10.9% stake of Covestro in open market transactions to raise money for the acquisition of Monsanto (NYSE:MON). Anyway, Bayer still retains a 53% stake in Covestro and the company will benefit if the valuation of this entity will go up, driven by a strong earnings momentum as showed this quarter.

Lastly, Crop Science sales were €3.1B, 4% above consensus, while EBITDA was 3% above expectations, driven by a strong performance in USA of soybeans and cereals. Bayer still expects the trough for the Crop Science market by late 2017 and they believe the closing of the Monsanto’s acquisition will be completed before year-end.

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been strong, with some positive messages related to the key growth drivers for all the main franchises. With the stock trading in line to its historical valuation vs. peers, I will wait for a pullback later this year, for the equity issuance related to the acquisition of Monsanto, as a potential attractive entry point.

Source: Bloomberg.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.