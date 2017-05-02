Ahead Of Tesla Q1 Earnings, Only The Brave Should Stay Short

I have long warned that investing in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), long or short, is a huge gamble. Allow me to double down on that warning in advance of tomorrow's earnings release:

This stock is for gamblers only. No retail investor should commit more of his or her wealth than he or she is willing to part with, insouciantly, and with no noticeable effect on lifestyle. Any investment should be hedged.

These things I know…

Based on input from the Montana Skeptic Brain Trust, I'm confident about only three things:

Tesla's Q1 automotive operations will show a loss of more than $150 million,

Tesla Energy will continue to be a very low margin part of the business, and

if Tesla offers guidance for second half Model S and Model X deliveries, the number will be lower than its first half guidance.

… but the EPS is anybody's guess.

What about the consolidated income statement bottom line? I have no idea.

As Paulo Santos outlined in a superb piece, here, SolarCity's accounting for its Variable Interest Entities (VIEs) distorts both the GAAP and non-GAAP accounting.

In the Q4 consolidated income statement, $219 million of SolarCity losses were adjusted by shifting $98 million of those losses to "noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest."

That shifting shrunk SolarCity's net loss attributable to its common shareholders to $121 million.

Remember, in the Q4 financial statements, only six weeks of SolarCity's operations were consolidated (because the merger closed six weeks before year-end). For Q1, it will be the entire quarter.

So, take what you expect to be Tesla's losses. Then shift $250 million or so to the SolarCity "noncontrolling interests." Then add in the usual wild cards of ZEV credits and other regulatory credits.

Flavor with other Tesla accounting complexities: A dash of Byzantine lease accounting, unrealistic Supercharging accounting, and inadequate disclosure about trade-ins, used cars, and residual value guarantees.

If, after doing all that, you're willing to guess about Tesla's earnings per share this go round, you're a braver soul than I am.

Let's focus on cash flow.

What's a Montana Skeptic to do when, in the post-merger world, the Tesla balance sheet and income statement have become so much harder to decipher?

I will continue to focus on the cash flow. Since January 1, Tesla has spent $150 million on the Grohmann Engineering acquisition. To retire Solar Bonds, it's paid $90 million to SpaceX and another $20 million in prepayments to retail investors.

But the real number of interest will be capital expenditures. Last year, Tesla fell about $1 billion short of the $2.25 billion for which it originally guided. Those capital expenditures are badly needed for Superchargers, Service Centers, and the Model 3 (not to mention Tesla semis, Tesla trucks, etc.).

Here are some other things I'll be looking for, either in the financial statements or during the conference call:

I've speculated Tesla has a distributor in China (which would be a good thing) and that, possibly, some of its Q1 deliveries in Asia were actually sales to a middle man. Will Tesla reveal anything on either score? Will anyone ask?

Some months ago, Musk tweeted SolarCity would begin taking orders for the solar roof tiles in April. Will anyone ask when the solar roof tiles can be ordered, and what the pricing will be?

Will Tesla update delivery estimates on the Model 3?

Is the Spartan-looking interior we've seen in spy shots really going to be the dashboard of the production models?

Adam Jonas strikes again.

One other thing I'm wondering about. Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley published another note on Tesla yesterday (May 1). In it, he wrote:

We believe the company may have a number of opportunities to bring in strategic investors to satisfy potential funding requirements while minimizing public free float of the shares.

We've heard something like this from Jonas in the recent past, and that should have taught us to pay attention.

On March 8, Jonas published a note in which he encouraged Tesla to seek a "strategic partner" for "capital formation." Only three weeks later came the news that the Chinese company, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), had managed to acquire a 5% ownership stake in Tesla.

Was yesterday's share price spike related to the Jonas note? I suspect it was. Adam Jonas and Morgan Stanley are much, much more plugged into what's happening in the Tesla executive suite than I am or you are. Yet another reason to tread very carefully with this stock.

Please note: My view of the Tesla fundamentals is unchanged. They are terrible. Model S demand has plateaued. Model X demand is about to plateau. Tesla will not sell nearly as many Model 3 cars as it projects, and it will not achieve nearly the gross margins it projects.

But none of that matters right now. This stock is completely detached from fundamentals. Stay away.

SolarCity Accounting - Some Informed Views

I've mentioned Paulo Santos' recent piece about how SolarCity's accounting distorts economic reality. (Please note: I'm not saying it violates GAAP, or is dishonest. GAAP is incapable of capturing the complexities of VIE accounting, and so are any non-GAAP adjustments I've seen.)

Seeking Alpha contributor robiniv recently took another stab at SolarCity accounting, here.

I think robiniv was mistaken on a point or two (almost inevitable in a piece trying to unravel SolarCity accounting), but his thoughtful piece prompted an illuminating interchange among the author and Bill Cunningham, Blue Sky & Sunshine, Bryce in TX, doggydogworld, notasmidgeon, Thom Sawyer, and paperstreet.

I particularly commend you to the superb post by Blue Sky & Sunshine, here.

EnerTuition capped it all off with what I regard as a superb summary. I've taken the liberty of editing it a bit:

Good discussion, guys. First off, let me say that SolarCity business model is largely dead and the damage it will do to Tesla will be minimal compared to the auto side. I think it is misguided to think that SolarCity business is material to Tesla with two possible exceptions: The Buffalo fab deal with Panasonic blows up for some reason exposing Tesla to contractual / cash flow risk. SolarCity is found by IRS to have materially inflated its assets (I think it does but the IRS hasn't caught up to it yet and I don't know if it ever will). Setting the materiality of SolarCity aside, the article and comments show the complexity of the SolarCity beast. Some complicating factors: SolarCity used multiple structures to finance its growth. The tax treatment of these structures is very different from accounting treatment of the assets. The driver behind the "asset value" is 20/30 year cash stream. While the headline and the article focus on the accounting aspects, I do not think there will ever be an accounting treatment that will accurately capture the value of this kind of business. The fundamental problem is NOT the accounting treatment. The fundamental problem is what cash streams SolarCity will receive back, and when. If anyone pays a lot of attention to the accounting aspect, then they will lose the forest for the trees, and for that reason I rarely pay it any attention to SolarCity accounting. The problem boils down to this: by the time SolarCity can benefit from the cash flows (i.e. after tax equity and project debt is mostly paid off), the defaults will start striking. We would have seen at least one recession by then and some of these properties will be on a third owner by that point. And, make no mistake, there will be hardly any renewals after year 20. Most utilities, if they are still around with their current business models 20 years from now, will not be honoring net metering. Net metering would have long expired and the interconnect agreement the systems are based on would not be valid and would not be renewed further. So, what SolarCity will be left with past year 12 are uninstallation obligations. I have written about this in the past and estimated the average asset life, adjusted for uninstall cost, is likely to be between 13 and 17 years. What that means is that SolarCity, after paying tax equity guys and project debt, will get to enjoy a decent cash flow for 1 to 5 years of cash flows on the back end. This will not come close to paying its operating and debt service costs. In other words, the assets that people think exist, do not exist. These assets are liabilities masquerading as assets.

