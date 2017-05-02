AMAG Pharmaceuticals' (AMAG) CEO Bill Heiden on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 02, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Linda Lennox - VP, IR

Bill Heiden - President and CEO

Nik Grund - Chief Commercial Officer

Dr. Julie Krop - Chief Medical Officer

Ted Myles - CFO

Analysts

Jessica Fye - J.P. Morgan

Eun Yang - Jefferies

Bill Tanner - Cantor Fitzgerald

Joseph Schwartz - Leerink Partners

Esther Rajavel - Deutsche Bank

Morgan Williams - Barclays

Serge Belanger - Needham & Company

Ken Trbovich - Janney

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kim and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the AMAG Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

It is now my pleasure to turn today’s call over to Ms. Linda Lennox, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Linda Lennox

Thank you, Kim, and welcome to the AMAG Pharmaceuticals conference call to discuss our first quarter 2017 financial results and topline data from the Feraheme study. We introduced these two separate press releases earlier this morning. For those of you who don’t have copies of these releases, you can access them in the Investors section of our website at amagpharma.com.

Please be reminded that remarks made during this call may include forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We want to emphasize that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Please refer to our 2016 Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC for a full review of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

On today’s call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures with respect to our performance. We use these non-GAAP indicators for the financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate our performance. The definitions of non-GAAP revenue and adjusted EBITDA along with their reconciliations to GAAP are set forth in our earnings press release which was filed with the SEC today. Copies may be obtained at sec.gov and in the Investors section of our website.

With me on today’s call are Bill Heiden, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Nik Grund, our Chief Commercial Officer. Dr. Julie Krop, our Chief Medical Officer; and Ted Myles, our Chief Financial Officer.

Let me quickly run through the agenda for this morning’s call. Bill will cover first quarter 2017 highlights; next, Nik will provide a commercial overview for each of our product; Julie will walk us through the Feraheme topline study results that we just announced this morning; Ted will then take you through our first quarter financial results and updated financial guidance; and lastly, Bill will wrap things up with our 2017 key priorities and closing remarks before opening the call for Q&A.

With that, it’s my pleasure to now turn the call over to Bill. Bill?

Bill Heiden

Thank you, Linda and good morning to all of you joining us on the phone. It’s been another very busy and productive time here at AMAG, here in the first quarter of 2017 where we’ve achieved and made progress on a number of key corporate objectives. Some of the highlights and recent events are listed here on slide four. Importantly, we filed the sNDA for the Makena subcutaneous auto-injector in April and anticipate a decision from the FDA in the fourth quarter of this year. And with current IM injection, we increased market share by 2 percentage market share points from 42% to 44% in the first quarter. Nik will discuss the overall commercial performance for the quarter in just a few minutes.

This morning, we reported topline IDA data from the Phase 3 Feraheme label expansion study where we met all primary and secondary endpoints, and Julie will go through the data with you here this morning. We also made important progress in expanding our product portfolio as we closed two licensing transactions for Intrarosa, the only FDA-approved non-estrogen insert for the treatment dyspareunia or pain during intercourse, which is a common symptom of vaginal atrophy due to menopause, and for bremelanotide, a melanocortin 4 agonist for a type of female sexual dysfunction.

We’ve now closed each of these transactions and are moving full speed ahead to bring both of these important new products to market. And Nik and his team have been hard at work in the quarter to start the buildout of the new women’s health commercial team in preparation for the upcoming Intrarosa launch. We progressed ongoing clinical work from bremelanotide with our partner Palatin Technologies with an NDA submission planned for early 2018.

Regarding short-term financial results, we generated strong revenues in the first quarter, including 33% growth in Makena sales and 7% growth for Feraheme over the first quarter of last year. It’s important to note that we do see some seasonality for both of these products and therefore believe the quarter to same quarter last year comparisons are important performance metrics.

We generated strong cash flows in the first three months of this year, ending the quarter with $558 million in cash and investments, which includes having made a $60 million payment to Palatin, the licensing rights of bremelanotide and $31 million in debt and interest payments.

Ted will cover the quarter’s results in more detail a little bit later, but I’ll quickly touch on the financial highlights here on slide five. Total GAAP product revenue in the quarter grew 28% to nearly $140 million. The GAAP operating loss in the quarter shown here in the center is primarily result of the one-time payment to Palatin as well as investments in our two recently licensed women’s health products. Obviously, if you back out the $60 million onetime payment, we would have a GAAP operating income of approximately $20 million compared to $7.4 million in the last quarter -- excuse me in the first quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA, which we believe provides a more accurate measure of the Company’s operating performance, increased approximately 21% to $57.6 million over the first quarter last year.

Those revenues results were generated by our current portfolio of products, and we’ve significantly expanded the portfolio with the addition of Intrarosa and bremelanotide on the far right hand side of slide six, which you can see gives us a nice, broad portfolio across the spectrum of women’s health care. On the far left, Feraheme, the product on which the Company was founded, continues to perform nicely, again achieving a solid quarterly performance with the strong clinical data that we’ve announced this morning, we expect even greater growth from this product going forward. Nik will review the performance of each of our marketed products during the quarter in detail. And so, let’s get started with Makena’s first quarter performance and plans for the remainder of 2017. Nik?

Nik Grund

Thanks, Bill. Good morning, folks. As Bill mentioned, Makena market share grew to 44% at the end of quarter one. This growth is from continued progress in taking share from the compounding segment; in addition, paid doses per patient held stable at approximately 14. Sales of Makena in quarter one grew 33% over the prior year to $86.5 million. However, ex-factory sales were down sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2016. I want to walk you through some of the market dynamics that played out in the quarter, which is very similar to what we’ve seen in prior years.

In addition, we did see some slight degradation in our net revenue per dose in the first quarter versus prior quarter, which are due to some one-time items that Ted will cover in a few minutes. I’ll focus on volume dynamics for doses in the quarter.

Slide nine compares quarter one ex-factory and demand doses to quarter four ex-factory and demand doses to help elucidate the difference between ex-factory and demand doses and its impact on sequential results. Each quarter, our ex-factory volume is affected by a number of factors including seasonality where our demand volume tends to be higher in quarter two and quarter three as compared to quarter one and quarter four, as well as changes in distributor inventory levels, which typically increase at year-end and decrease in quarter one.

The pink bars represent our ex-factory volume in doses that being the number of doses shipped to distributors. In both cases, Q4 2015 to Q1 2016 on the left, and Q4 2016 to Q1 2017 on the right, you see a reduction in the number of ex-factory doses. However, demand doses shipped from distributors to end users as indicated by the gray bars is sequentially up in both years. In addition to indicating strong underlying growth in demand, indicates a small build and then subsequent reduction in channel inventory between the two quarters. So, to sum it up, demand for physician utilization from Makena increased in quarter one versus quarter four in each of the past two years, and we are looking to continue to building this demand growth moving forward.

As we have discussed previously, enrollment in the Makena Care Connection are a leading indicator of future demand. In quarter one, we saw a strong double-digit increase in enrollments versus quarter four of 2016. A large percentage of the patient injections will occur in the quarter following their enrollment. We expect strong execution of commercial plans will continue to drive positive trends for the remainder of the year, allowing us to achieve our annual sales guidance for Makena of between $410 million and $440 million.

There are a number of growth drivers of Makena and the three key drivers are outlined here on slide 10. We believe that we will continue to capture additional market share from compounding pharmacies as well as grow our Makena @Home option, which is our program designed to facilitate improved patient compliance with Makena. We also see an opportunity to penetrate the late pre-term birth segment. These are women who previously delivered later in their pregnancy, but still prior to 37 weeks and they or their physician may not realize that they are at greater risk to deliver again prematurely in their next pregnancy. And we are working hard to extend the Makena franchise with our Makena next generation development program through the potential FDA approval and commercial launch of the subcutaneous auto-injector. Our current intramuscular injection formulation of Makena is protected by orphan drug exclusivity until February 2018. We filed the sNDA in mid-April and our timeline continues to forecast FDA approval and commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2017.

I’ll now turn to our Cord Blood Registry business. As you know, CBR has an attractive business model that consists of an upfront collection and processing fee and an ongoing annual storage fee. With more than 650,000 units stored today and an attrition rate of less than 1% per year, storage revenue currently contributes approximately two thirds of total revenue for CBR.

Non-GAAP revenue remained basically flat for the quarter year-over-year. As with Makena business, CBR also has enrollment data, which is a strong indicator of upcoming new customer collections and revenues. Enrollment normally takes place on average three months prior to birth and subsequent storage of cord blood and cord tissue. Revenue is recorded upon the collection and storage. Enrollment in quarter one 2017 was up approximately 3% versus quarter four of 2016.

There are a number of growth drivers received for this business with three listed here. We plan to continue to focus on differentiating our CBR offering and messaging, in addition we are more aggressively promoting our cord tissue storage option. We also looked at our nominal annual storage fee and are increasing the price in some segments across our customer base in order to harmonize our customer pricing. This increase also ensures our ability to continue investing in clinical trials and important support and services. Lastly, we are actively supporting the advancement of regenerative studies underway that could potentially change the future, someone whose family chose to store their cord blood and tissue when they were born. In fact, we are seeing -- excited to see in the last several weeks, promising news out of Duke and Stanford on the potential future of cord blood stem cells for the treatment of autism and improving memory.

As we’ve previously stated, one of the key items required to increase the value proposition for families contemplating storing cord blood and cord tissue, is the investment in the science of regenerative medicine. These studies and broad distribution through well-known media outlets should help engage parents to think about storing their child’s cord blood and cord tissue.

Turning to Intrarosa. You can see that treating dyspareunia is largely an untapped market. Starting from the top on slide 14, we’ll be initially be targeting physicians who treat women who are currently on estrogen therapy and they or their patients may be concerned by the long-term safety of estrogen maintaining products. This alone represents a market that is over $1 billion a year and with a non-estrogen treatment like Intrarosa, we think we’ll be able to grab a portion of that segment rather quickly.

Next, approximately 6 million women use over-the-counter treatments or have previously used estrogen therapy. These may be women who either have safety concerns of estrogen containing products or women using OTC products who may be using less effective therapies that failed to treat the underlying pathology of VVA. The largest segment are the approximately 12 million women who are affected by dyspareunia, but not seeking treatment. These may include women who do not speak with their physicians about their symptoms for a number of reasons, including a lack of awareness that there are new treatment options for their condition. All segments of women currently not on prescription therapy represent a large opportunity to provide a safe and effective alternative to estrogen with Intrarosa. We believe through our awareness and educational efforts, they will be successful in penetrating these segments over time.

Since our announcement of the agreement in February, we’ve been preparing for launch, which includes market research and testing the Intrarosa product profile versus existing and potential competition. This physician intent to prescribe research clearly indicates Intrarosa could be a $500 million plus a year product. At our Analyst Day on May 24th, we’re going to be presenting more details from this encouraging research. So, investing aggressively today and as most of you know, successful products typically require strong investment support in the first couple of years to reach peak revenue potential five plus years out and it’s clear that Intrarosa holds a significant revenue potential for AMAG.

We are excited to have the opportunity to launch a new, highly differentiated treatment for women with dyspareunia. As we prepare for our mid-2017 launch, we are going to leverage existing strength in market access, medical affairs, analytics and digital engagement, which will allow us to begin interacting with key stakeholders with our existing team and to accelerate the Intrarosa launch trajectory.

As we prepare for launch, we are making excellent progress in hiring our new women’s health team, which will include approximately 150 Intrarosa sales professionals. We are encouraged by the number of excellent talents [ph] in the market with relevant experience who express strong interest to join Intrarosa team.

Next week’s ACOG, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology meeting will be an exciting time as we have a large presence including the Intrarosa booth and a product feature presentation. I’m confident that AMAG’s proven commercial capabilities will help us drive a successful launch and subsequent sales growth for Intrarosa.

Looking into the future, we plan to initiate a potential label expansion study in second half of this year, in postmenopausal women with female sexual dysfunction. So, a lot of excitement are in the potential launch of Intrarosa both short and longer term. This will also be the team that will be launching bremelanotide in early 2019.

Moving on to Feraheme. Quarter one was a solid quarter for Feraheme, which is our product for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia associated with chronic kidney disease. As you can see here, we grew Feraheme revenues by 7% to $25.9 million in the first quarter, all driven by volume. This is another product where sales have a seasonality component. So, again, we’ve compared quarterly results with the same quarter a year ago when looking at growth dynamics. If the label expansion, sNDA is approved as forecast in the first half of next year, a broader indication would double the immediate market opportunity for Feraheme and provide opportunity for significant future market growth while leveraging our existing sales force and customer relationships.

We will also be able to leverage AMAG’s expertise within the OB/GYN community and better serve the patients under their care. Just this morning, we announced positive topline results from the Feraheme Phase 3 safety study that will support our sNDA filing in mid-2017.

So, I’ll now turn it over to Julie to take you through those results. Julie?

Dr. Julie Krop

Thank you, Nik. We’re very pleased with the top line results from the Feraheme study, and I’m excited to share that data with you. But first, I’ll quickly remind everyone of the study design. This Phase 3 randomized double-blind noninferiority study enrolled approximately 2,000 patients with iron deficiency anemia who had failed or did not tolerate a course of oral iron.

Patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to either Feraheme or Injectafer. Those randomized received two doses, seven days apart for either Feraheme for a total dose of 1.02 grams, or Injectafer for a total dose of 1.5 grams. We initiated this study in the first quarter of 2016 and completed it in the fourth quarter, six months ahead of schedule.

As you may recall, the overarching objective of this study was to demonstrate non-inferiority on important safety parameters between Feraheme and the newest IDA competitor Injectafer, which was improved with a broad label that we will be seeking in our sNDA filing. A secondary objective of the study was to demonstrate noninferiority between the products with respect to the overall mean change in hemoglobin while demonstrating superiority from mean change in hemoglobin per gram of iron administered since the dose of Injectafer is 50% higher than the dose of Feraheme.

Now, on to the top line results. Feraheme met the study’s primary endpoints, demonstrating noninferiority to Injectafer with respect to the percentage of patients who experienced modest to severe hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis and/or moderate to severe hypotension. Importantly, all potential hypersensitivity and anaphylaxis events were adjudicated by a blinded, independent panel of clinical experts. Feraheme had an overall incidence of 0.6% while Injectafer had an incidence of 0.7%. Therefore, the estimated rate difference is minus 0.1% in the direction favoring Feraheme. The 95% confidence interval for the rate difference had a lower bound of minus 0.8% and an upper bound of 0.61%. According to the pre-specified non-inferiority margin of 2.6%, the study demonstrated non-inferiority between Feraheme and Injectafer and the non-inferiority p-value was less than 0.0001.

Looking down to the next pro at the secondary composite safety endpoint, the incidence of moderate to severe hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylaxis as well as severe cardiovascular events and death, on the Feraheme arm was 1.3% versus 2% on Injectafer. The estimated weight difference was minus 0.7% in the direction favoring Feraheme. The pre-specified non-inferiority margin was 3.6%. So, again, non-inferiority was demonstrated and this was highly statistically significant.

As you can see on the call out box, at the bottom of slide 19, in addition and exploratory analysis was performed to evaluate the overall incidence of moderate hypophosphatemia at week two in patients dosed with Injectafer versus Feraheme. The incidence was markedly higher in the Injectafer arm of 39% versus 0.4% on Feraheme.

With regard to the secondary efficacy endpoints, Feraheme successfully demonstrated superiority versus Injectafer when comparing the mean increase in hemoglobin per gram of iron administered between baseline and week five. There was a 1.36-gram per deciliter mean increase in hemoglobin per gram of iron administered with Feraheme compared to a 1.09 gram per deciliter mean increase for Injectafer. This difference was highly statistically significant and is really important in head-to-head data since physicians are trying to limit as much as possible, the overall iron burden to patients.

With regards to the overall mean change in hemoglobin from baseline to week five, there was a 1.38-gram per deciliter improvement with Feraheme compared to a 1.62-gram per deciliter with Injectafer. The pre-specified non-inferiority margin was 0.5 grams per deciliter and we therefore demonstrated non-inferiority with the p-value of less than 0.0001. We’re still in the process of analyzing data more broadly and plan to present additional data analyses at the upcoming Analyst Day as well as future medical conferences.

And before I end, I’d like to acknowledge the hard work by our team at AMAG. I’d also like to add that we are extremely grateful to the patients and investigators who contributed in the success of the study. With these results, we remain on track to file a supplemental new drug application with the FDA midyear, and with an anticipated decision from the FDA in the first half of 2018.

I’ll let Nik remind you of the commercial opportunity. Nik?

Nik Grund

Thanks, Julie, and thanks for the great results. As I mentioned earlier, only half of the patients today living with IDA are covered by Feraheme’s current label, shown here in gray and green in the circle to the left. The broader indication would double the immediate market opportunity for Feraheme, the light blue segment. I’ll also remind you that Julie just described the trial results versus Injectafer, which is currently the fastest-growing IV iron and the largest selling IV iron in the hemog segment. So, nice shared growth opportunity for Feraheme, but within that $700 million current IV iron market shown on the left. But the pie on the right shows longer term market growth opportunity including the 1.5 million women suffering from IDA due to gynecological issues, including abnormal urine bleeding and/or under the care of the OB/GYNs. With our commitment to women’s health, we’re excited to potentially treat these women with yet another AMAG product and improve their lives.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Ted for an overview of our financials. Ted?

Ted Myles

Thanks, Nik. Slide 23 compares our GAAP financial results for the first quarter of 2017 to the same period in 2016 and illustrates the same on a non-GAAP basis. We’re pleased to report that GAAP revenue increased 28% to approximately $140 million in the first quarter of 2017. On a GAAP basis, we reported operating income of $7.4 million in Q1 2016 and an operating loss of approximately $40 million in Q1 2017. This reported operating loss was primarily due to the one-time upfront payment of $60 million to Palatin.

We also had some higher expenses in the quarter due to planned increases in research and development investments such as the $4.4 million of R&D expense incurred as part of our development cost sharing arrangement with Palatin. We also recorded higher cost of goods sold on a GAAP basis of approximately $9.3 million, of which $7.4 million was higher amortization expense related to the Makena intangible asset.

The right side of the slide illustrates revenue and adjusted EBITDA on a non-GAAP basis and compares the first quarter of 2017 to the prior year period. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $58 million in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to approximately $47 million in the prior year period. I’ll point out that our adjusted EBITDA margins for both periods were approximately 41%, even as we initiated several programs to invest in our legacy portfolio and our newly acquired products.

Slide 24 highlights some key balance sheet metrics. Our cash and investments was $558 million at the end of the first quarter. This figure is net of the $60 million payment to Palatin and $31 million in principal and interest payments. As a reminder, the interest payments on our convertible debt and our bonds are paid semiannual, covering a six-month period. Therefore, the interest payments made in the first quarter represent approximately six months of expense.

Our total or gross leverage ratio improved slightly from 3.9 to 3.7 times last 12 months adjusted EBITDA. Our liquidity profile considering the cash on our balance sheet and our EBITDA generation gives us a lot of flexibility to invest in our next-generation programs, develop and launch our new products and continue to look for new portfolio expansion opportunities that fit into our strategic plans.

Before I review our updated financial guidance, let me spend a moment focusing in on our revenue expectations for Makena and specifically, a quarterly view.

As Nik mentioned, Makena’s underlying growing demand fundamentals are strong and we are reaffirming our 2017 annual sales guidance of between $410 million and $440 million. This chart illustrates first quarter actual and approximate revenue ranges for each of the remaining three quarters of the year. The acceleration of the growth rate from the first quarter will come from continued gains and overall volume market share, particularly from the compounded segment, but also from an expected return to our previous net price -- revenue net price per dose.

During the first quarter ended -- first quarter, we posted a few onetime sales allowances and accruals, which negatively impacted our effective net revenue per dose. For example, higher costs in Q1 as part of our co-pay assistance program.

As deductibles reset in the beginning of the year, they create larger patient cost exposure and our patient assistant program costs rise in the first quarter of the year. We believe these increases, which accounted for approximately $20 per dose are nonrecurring in nature and we’re therefore guiding to a return to our net price of between $425 to $450 per dose for the balance of the year.

Now that we’ve discussed Makena, let’s focus on our updated 2017 guidance for the entire business. As you’ll recall, we committed to update our financial guidance to account for Intrarosa, which we closed in April. Previous revenue guidance remains unchanged for Makena, Feraheme, MuGard and CBR on a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. Our revised guidance includes estimated revenue for Intrarosa of between $5 million and $15 million as we plan to launch this product in mid-2017. This addition brings our total revenue guidance range to between $630 million and $690 million on a non-GAAP basis.

As you move down the income statement to adjusted EBITDA, you’ll see that we are planning to invest significantly in Intrarosa in 2017. As Nik mentioned, we believe this product is a significant revenue opportunity, potentially exceeding $500 million per year. Based on this, we are investing significantly in the product commercialization and we’re planning a number of important programs listed in the call out box. While these investments impact our EBITDA margins in the short-term, they also position Intrarosa to reach its full potential. Many of these investments will also provide synergies in the longer term as we launch bremelanotide, currently planned for 2019. These investments are intended to drive further diversification of our revenues as these products have strong value propositions and significant long-term growth potential.

Our updated adjusted EBITDA guidance is between $210 million and $260 million for 2017. Focusing on the updated midpoint of $235 million, this represents a $70 million change from the previous midpoint of $305 million. Included in this amount is approximately $30 million of external spend to support the successful launch of Intrarosa. We’ve also approved additional investments of approximately $16 million in 2017 that could potentially expand the label in treatable patient population for Intrarosa and for bremelanotide. The balance of this increase spend is primarily driven by our hiring of approximately 150 sales professionals to drive the launch of Intrarosa, and ultimately, bremelanotide.

Inherent in these numbers are modest increases in G&A costs, and we’re pleased with how well we’re able to leverage our corporate infrastructure so that the addition of these two new products, and the next-generation programs for Makena and Feraheme have acquired only modest growth. Establishing this level of operating leverage in our business has been a corporate goal, and we’re confident this will position us favorably as we continue to grow.

I’ll now turn it over to Bill for some final thoughts. Bill?

Bill Heiden

Thank you very much, Ted.

Slide 27, summarizes the key value drivers that we’re focused on over the next several quarters and we’ve begun to check many important items on the list with several more to go in front of us. Importantly, we’re planning for two big product launches this year with Intrarosa launching midyear and the Makena subcutaneous auto-injector potentially launching in Q4. The Intrarosa label expansion studies for female sexual dysfunction in postmenopausal women should begin in the second half of this year. With bremelanotide, the Phase 3 trials have been completed, and we’re on track to submit the NDA early in 2018 with potential approval in early 2019. And finally, our Velo program for severe preeclampsia is ready to initiate a Phase 2b/3a clinical trial later this quarter.

As we step back, we have five potential new product launches over the next 36 months, which will build on top of our current revenues from Makena, Feraheme and CBR. At our Analyst Day, later this month, we’ll provide more details on our plans and expectations for all of our current products and future launches. It should be an informative session including several outside speakers and will be webcast for those who are interested.

In addition to the products we have today, there is an opportunity to continue to grow through additional business development shown in the blue arrow on this slide. We’ve built and are continuing to build an even stronger commercial and development platform that we’ve been leveraged through the acquisition or licensing of targeted products, which meet an unmet medical need for patients and deliver growing and durable future revenues for shareholders.

And with that, we’ll conclude our prepared remarks, and we’ll open the call for questions. Kim?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jessica Fye from J.P. Morgan.

Jessica Fye

Hey, guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I wanted to ask a couple of just clarifying, the Makena kind of results this quarter. I guess, first, how much of the 4Q 2016 sales were due to inventory build in that quarter? With respect to the inventory work done this quarter, do you expect inventory levels to stay at this level going forward or could those drift higher over the remaining quarters of the year? Can you -- I know you gave the kind of $20 of price impact this quarter, can you kind of break down how much of the impact this quarter was price versus inventory? And I guess, essentially, was this 80.5 million 1Q expected when you first gave that 410 million to 440 million guidance?

Nik Grund

Yes. So, Jessica, this is Nick. Thanks for the question. So, let me go into a little bit of detail. I’ll let Ted cover the price versus inventory or maybe some further description on the price. But, when we think about inventory, historically in the pharma industry as well as here at AMAG, we see an inventory build in quarter four as distributors are either anticipating a beginning of the year price increase across the board or they’re building inventory for shipping-related issues with the holiday season. So that inventory build for us was approximately $8 million in Q4 and all of that $8 million came out in Q1 of 2017.

When we think about the going forward position, while we’re not going to project quarterly guidance, we will see an inventory build in quarter four of next year. Whether that’s about a week that’s still to be seen, but that’s about what we’ve seen on average here. That being said, Q2 and Q3 we’ll see similar inventory levels to where we ended Q1 of this year. All of that is included in our current guidance between 410 million and 440 million for the year. So, as we think about the rest of the year, that strong demand growth will kind of flow through the results for quarter two, quarter three and Q4 we’ll see some step up in inventory.

Ted Myles

Hi, Jessica, it’s Ted. I’ll cover a little bit on the price change. There was really three things, the co-pay assistance program, as I mentioned and that just happens every year with the reset of the deductibles. So that was -- again, too many details, that was about a third of it. The other third was fluctuation, just normal fluctuation in distributor fees; these are estimates we make throughout the year, every month and every quarter and when mix shifts and as the distributor fees are a little bit higher than expected. And the other piece is just normal fluctuations and government rebates, which is it all kind of happened in one period, so it’s more noticeable than normal. As we said, we’ve been pretty stable on price throughout last year. It was late in the 450 to 440 range and this dropped down 420, but we expect it to go back into that high 430s area through the balance of the year.

Jessica Fye

Okay. Got it. And maybe just one more, not sure if this is for you, Ted, but that $30 million of external spend you cited this year to support the Intrarosa launch outside of reps, I guess, should we view that as recurring or growing essentially? What should we think about the kind of annual run rate for that being as we look ahead to 2018? And also curious if you guys have or can give a year in which you expect the Intrarosa deal to be accretive to your non-GAAP earnings? Thank you.

Nik Grund

So, Jessica, it’s Nik. I’m going to start and then turn it over to the accretive question to Ted. But really when you think about recurring activities, when we think about the launch activity, so obviously we’re doing a ton of market research, building the campaign, understanding the physician perception, and much of market research doesn’t flip over the next year. That being said, you’ll buy data, IMS data, prescription data that will be recurring. Other things like ad boards; we’re going out and we’re really talking to KOLs as well as potential patients around perceptions of the marketplace and how they perceive our products, so that positioning if you work, if you will, happens once during a launch process. So, there’s significant amount of kind of onetime expenses that won’t blow over in that external spend. Obviously, the sales force will continue in the future years, but remember, this is the same sales force that would be carrying BMT when bremelanotide launches in 2019. So, as we move forward, their time will start to be split post 2019, working on bremelanotide as well.

Ted Myles

In terms of payback, Jess, this is Ted. And on this deal model, we really were looking longer term. It’s going to be couple of years plus for payback on this one from a cash basis, but then, what we’re really excited about us is the significant growth over the long, long term. And we see that we’re going to have this asset with good protection for many, many years to come.

Bill Heiden

One of the things that’s hard to gauge with accuracy is, Nik mentioned this sort of $1 billion plus current market of estrogen therapies, how many of those patients will be switched or decide to switch over to Intrarosa, that could create a pretty rapid ramp. Then there’s this larger segment of the market, which is women who are being treated with OTC products or not being treated at all, that’s probably a longer term opportunity. But immediately, we are focused on women who are being treated with estrogen therapies that have the box warning and opportunity for those patients to move over to what we perceive as a differentiated therapy, different approach for the treating -- treatment of dyspareunia.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Eun Yang from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Eun Yang

Thank you. A question on Feraheme. So, when you look at non-dialysis, the CKD market currently, based on the estrogen [ph] run rate of a little over 100 in 1 million, we estimate the market penetration is about 10% in that market segment. And you mentioned there with the potential expansion into a non-CKD IDA, you can potentially double the market opportunity, but realistically, what percent of a penetration can you gain in non-CKD IDA?

Nik Grund

It’s Nik again. So, we actually see our market share in that non-dialysis IV segment closer to 13% than the 10%. So, when you think about penetration, we’ll start with 13%. And remember, a lot of those customers who will be using it, non-CKD are current customers. So, when we think about that opportunity to expand, for example, in the hemog clinic where they maybe testing for CKD and obviously using Feraheme as the preferred agent for treating CKD patients, the ability for us to expand within our customer base, we actually think is pretty high and that growth should be fairly rapid. So, we’re looking to gain market share in the same order of magnitude of where we have Feraheme today for the non-CKD IDA portion.

Bill Heiden

The other interesting part, this is Bill, is that as Nick mentioned today, Dr. Smith is using Feraheme in 50% of his patients, the CKD patients. Hopefully, tomorrow, with the broader label approval, he’ll use it in all of his patients. So that’s the doubling. But what is interesting is today, we also have physicians who want to carry one IV iron and we lose in some of those cases with that physician will carry Injectafer. I think now with this data we have a real opportunity to also increase share, take share from the competition because of the profile that was demonstrated in this clinical trial.

Eun Yang

So, once it’s approved for expanded IDA, do you see a strong uptick in sales?

Bill Heiden

Yes.

Eun Yang

Is that what we should expect?

Bill Heiden

We should. And remember, I’ll go one step further, right, which is we’ll have not one, but actually two sales forces calling on OB/GYNs and we know that one of the largest pools of patients with anemia that have been diagnosed with anemia, but have not been treated with IV iron, are women’s health care. And so, I think there is a nice strategic opportunity for our sales force who are calling on OB/GYNs to initiate a discussion and get some of those patients additionally referred for IV iron and hopefully treatment with Feraheme.

Eun Yang

Thanks. And one last question on Makena. So, Makena market share has grown nicely since you acquired the product and now it captures about 44% of the $1 billion market opportunity. But with Makena 3.0, potential approval, also assuming potential generic competition, what do you think is peak penetration that you could achieve with your Makena franchise in this market?

Bill Heiden

So, peak share is a 100%. It’s Bill, Eun. I’m being cheeky there. It’s hard to say because as we look out to the future, timing is really the swing on a lot of this which is the approval of the subcutaneous auto-injector. If generics are approved, if they’re approved, when they’re proved, if there’s one, if there’s two and when those are in the future and how much of the market we shifted to the subcutaneous auto-injector, so it’s hard to say today with any definitiveness, the maximum share that we could garner. Nik, your thoughts on this?

Nik Grund

Yes, I think it’s similar, Bill, is post ODE, I think it’s going to be pretty difficult, obviously subcu; uptake is important. Whether there is a generic or not, I think is particularly important, but if you just look at our guidance and what we’re kind of guiding to would represent roughly half the market or 50% share by year-end on Makena and then we’ll see where ODE and subcu launch take us in 2018.

Eun Yang

Okay. Can I just squeeze in one more question? It’s a quick one.

Bill Heiden

Sure.

Eun Yang

So, Makena 3.0 is under FDA review. Just hypothetically, if it does not get approved from the FDA, would you revive your Makena 4.0, which is currently on hold?

Bill Heiden

That’s possible. Sure. That’s definitely possible. We thought about next generation Makenas because our goal has always been to improve the patient experience. As you know, we’ve talked about longer acting forms of Makena. We’ve also talked about oral formulation. So, our goal is to continue to offer improvements. So, yes, we would certainly consider 4.0 version of Makena.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Bill Tanner from Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Bill Tanner

Thanks for taking the question. Nik, I had a couple for you. You mentioned the preterm birth segment as attractive for Makena. I’m just wondering if you could maybe put some numbers around that. What you think the opportunity is? And what would be required from AMAG to penetrate that and maybe along what timeframe? And then on CBR, you mentioned a 3% increase quarter-over-quarter in enrollment, just wondering how that compares with the peers in the industry? Thanks.

Nik Grund

All right. So, let’s start with the first one, preterm birth opportunity. Really, I think that is a disease awareness and educational effort. So, we have our sales representatives and also our medical affairs team out there educating physicians around what the data shows is adverse impact, or adverse results for patients or for children when they’re born preterm prior to 37 weeks. And that education awareness really comes out as, if a woman had a baby say at 34 weeks, she may not remember because that 34-week baby may have never gone into a NICU, may have had developmentally normal or without any impact. Therefore, that woman may not actually realize that that preterm birth is a precursor for a second preterm birth or third preterm birth. Physician may not also be asking the question because it may be more around the health of the current child and it may not spur the question of 34 weeks versus 37 weeks. So, the data suggests that going to above 37 weeks is better than below, and reinforcing that with physicians as how we’re going to really try and to access that opportunity.

As far as the impact on our overall revenue, I think it’s rolled into how do we take share? That piece of the share is sitting in that off guidance pool on our pie chart. So, if you look at 44% share we have now, the other two pies approximately equal share between off guidance. So, we think some penetration into that off guidance segment through this activity should be noticeable throughout the year. The second part of your question…

Bill Tanner

Yes, go ahead. Sorry.

Nik Grund

The second part of your question, how does the CBR 3% correlate to the peer group. Now, this is an area where competitive information is pretty hard to get. We believe and we’re holding steady as kind of the market leader, maintaining share, but with competitive data relatively weak in this segment because there’s no IMS data or prescription data, it’s a little hard to tell, but we see this as relatively consistent in share.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners. Your line is open.

Joseph Schwartz

Great. Thanks very much. So, I was wondering if you could summarize the patent protection that you have for prasterone since it seems as if DHA can -- DHEA can already be compounded in suppository form. And so, I’m wondering what claims there are issued that will prevent generics from doing the same. And then, I had a follow-up on prasterone? Thanks.

Bill Heiden

Nik is looking this up for me because I don’t remember the date offhand. DHEA is -- you’re correct, Joe. This is Bill. Sorry. DHEA is compounded. And I think it’s normally compounded in clean formulations. I don’t know of any vaginal inserts that are being compounded, but obviously, we do have patents. Our longest patent goes out to 2031. Those are Orange Book-listed patterns. And so, I think we’ve got good patent protection. And if we were to find that compound, it became an issue obviously, we take a page out of our playbook out of Makena and I think we’ve been very effective in addressing that issue.

Interestingly, in market research that we’ve done with physicians, this has never come up that physicians would be inclined to move towards asking a pharmacist to compound this product. And maybe that goes to the pricing strategy, and while we haven’t specifically disclosed our pricing strategy, it is not going to be an aggressive -- we just approach on pricing. We’re actually going to try and be pretty direct on pricing so that price won’t be an objection that patient access won’t be an issue for patients. This is going to be a volume game to allow patients to move from today products that have serious box warnings associated with them to a product that we think is actually a better approach for treating the symptoms of VVA.

Nik Grund

The only thing I might add to that is as we’ve surveyed the compounding market, we don’t see a lot of compounding of DHEA other. In fact, it’s very minimum in terms of -- relative to Makena. And for someone to start up doing it and with the FDA regulations prohibiting large-scale compounding in a lot of segments, we don’t anticipate this is a large. We’ll set -- we’ll monitor and we’ll take out Makena playbook if we start to see an impact in our revenue.

Joseph Schwartz

Okay. And you anticipated my questions about the pricing for Intrarosa. So, maybe you can talk a little bit about the reimbursement landscape that you foresee for Rekynda, since Addyi had a lot of issues on that front? What do you envision doing to prepare the market for including payers for Rekynda?

Nik Grund

Yes, I mean, the Rekynda profile and really what it comes down to is how much does a patient pay out-of-pocket when they go pick up the prescription at the pharmacy? And ensuring that that co-pay is within the reasonable rate is pretty important. You can do that through co-pay assistance programs; you can do co-pay coupons. So, all of those things impact into the access for, in this case, bremelanotide, similar to Intrarosa, frankly. The interesting thing is making sure that we educate payers to look at this as a true disease and therapy as opposed to a lifestyle product. And that transition in the minds from lifestyle to therapeutic need is going to be one of the keys to be able to getting it on formulary at some payers, and certainly, making sure that they’re providing broad access to their patient population.

Bill Heiden

Yes. Joe, this is Bill. Our anticipation is that these types of drugs aren’t covered by all managed care organizations, but we think there is a reasonable shot at getting this on formulary in commercial payers that will likely be a non-preferred agent. And as Nik said, so therefore, our focus is really on the patient co-pay, making sure that access into the co-pay is not a barrier to therapy.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Gregg Gilbert from Deutsche Bank.

Esther Rajavel

Hi. This is Esther Rajavel for Greg Gilbert. On the Intrarosa with the current patient conversion as the near-term opportunity, should we expect the fast ramp near-term and then a slower growth when you move into the untreated segment?

Nik Grund

Yes. It’s an interesting question as is obviously with Intrarosa being an approved product. It was a little bit off everybody’s radar screen. So, we’re actually working right now on awareness campaigns and making sure the awareness of Intrarosa remains high. So, the near-term opportunity is that upper 1.7 million women, but with an awareness being relatively low, you may see, we’ll call it three to six months as we’re getting on formularies and we’re increasing awareness and our 150 person sales team is out there creating awareness. But I do think the faster growth segment is going to be that upper length. Frankly, physicians that we’ve researched are also looking at immediately putting women who rejected estrogen therapy on therapy right away. So, you may see a mix in that first year of folks who are sitting on the sidelines physicians now having an option they can treat women for. And at our Analyst Day, here’s my plug, we’ll be rolling out some of that research and how we see prescribing patterns changing with physicians.

Bill Heiden

Yes. And to just add to that, Nik, that Esther, I think you’re right, initially, we’ll be focused on these, talking to physicians and then showing that they’re advocating the use of Intrarosa and potentially switching patients who are today being treated with estrogen therapy. Recall when we bought Cord Blood Registry, we not only acquired a company and a product, but also some pretty amazing consumer, digital marketing capabilities. Today, we’re reaching customers for CBR on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and interesting, if you look at the menopause population, most of those women are on Facebook. And so, I think there’s a huge opportunity, which may end up going pretty quickly, once physicians are on board and prescribing, is to use our digital marketing capabilities, outreach to those postmenopausal women who are likely suffering from the symptoms of vaginal atrophy get those patients and to see their doctors and ask about new therapeutic options.

Esther Rajavel

Got it. Thank you for that. And one more question on your capital deployment strategy for the rest of the year. Do you plan to continue repurchasing shares?

Ted Myles

This is Ted. No, we don’t plan on repurchasing shares. As you’ll recall, in early 2016, the Board approved a $60 million stock buyback program. We completed about $20 million or exactly $20 million worth of stock buyback, and we paused the entire second half of 2016 and don’t have any immediate plans to resume.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Morgan Williams from Barclays. Your line is open.

Morgan Williams

Hi. Good morning. Just a quick question on Feraheme. So, given the competitive landscape, specifically with Injectafer, how do you anticipate competing on a formulary level? And to this point, should we expect the study results you reported today to affect formulary positioning? And I mean do you expect any improvement in coverage will be felt in the existing plans where you currently have coverage or in new plans or expansion of that access?

Nik Grund

Yes, it’s interesting. Formulary is an interesting term. This is a product that’s buy and bill, mostly. So, formulary is we call less relevant overall; you do have to be a formulary in a non-preferred position. But we see formulary access across the brands as relatively similar today to your label indication. So, as our label indication hopefully expands or other people harmonize with ours, we think a leveling off of that that payers will allow non-CKD prescriptions to go through that formulary buy and bill process to obtain access. So, it’s really a reinforcement of the label but we don’t see formulary as a hurdle to driving future revenue growth.

Morgan Williams

Okay. And then, just a quick follow-up, do you anticipate to change any of the pricing for the product, given that it is largely buy and bill with this expanded label?

Nik Grund

Yes. Our pricing strategy has been pretty successful last term, providing value on the buy and bill front through our contracting to represent the value of the product. We may see some tweaking in that, but at this point, we haven’t made it far enough to our launch planning to get to an exact pricing contract strategy.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Serge Belanger from Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Serge Belanger

Hi. Good morning and congrats on the positive Feraheme clinical data. I have another question on Makena market share. I think at the midpoint of your guidance, you’re expecting about a 25% to 30% growth over 2016. You mentioned that you expect price to remain pretty stable. So, I guess we can assume that it will be mostly volume. How much of the remaining compounded segment do you think is now accessible, given that you’re now talking a little bit more about penetrating that off guidance piece of the pie chart?

Bill Heiden

So, thanks, Serge. This is Bill, and I’ll let Nik chime in as well. It’s really a dual strategy. You’re right. We’ve done a really effective job at penetrating the compounded segment. We’re going to continue to chip away that, we haven’t given up. There are still patients who are being treated with compounded product. We don’t think that’s right. Obviously, the FDA and in fact the Congress doesn’t think that’s right either. So, we we’re going to continue to chip away off that. But as Nik indicated, our market research indicates that we have lots of physicians out there who are treating with Makena today. So, they’re using Makena and they’re putting patients on therapy but they seem to have a perception of preterm birth and a woman who has had a preterm birth as a woman who had a really early preterm birth. And so, we’ve redoubled our efforts in terms of education because within that 30% sort of other off-guidance buckets, we know there are patients that who have had a preterm birth, maybe it was a late preterm birth as Nik said, week 34 or week 35, but those women are at risk for another preterm birth and maybe this is going to be really early. And so, we want to talk to physicians and nurses about continuing their use of Makena, but maybe broaden the patient population to include those women who previously had a late preterm birth.

Serge Belanger

Okay. And then, in terms of doses for patients, I think, Nik mentioned it was around 14 for this quarter. Are you seeing any movement in that? Is that an additional avenue for growth?

Nik Grund

Yes. I mean, we continue to try and work at that. So, in the distribution network, we’re making changes to our Makena Care Connection to be able to make sure that when a physician sends in an enrollment form, that verification of benefits should mean to a specialty pharmacy as happening as efficiently as possible, so trying to squeeze the time to ensure that women start at 17 weeks. And then, also, we’re looking at the back end and this is with treating to 37 weeks comes in as sometimes a woman who may be at week 34, 35, a physician may not be as diligent in getting them to 37 weeks as we see and our sales force will be certainly messaging the importance of treating to 37 weeks. So, on both ends of the paid doses per patient, we see an opportunity to move and that will be one of our focuses as we move through the year.

Serge Belanger

Okay. One last question on Rekynda. Can you just remind us what additional clinical work needs to be done prior to the NDA submission in Q1 of next year?

Dr. Julie Krop

Yes. This is Julie. We are right now completing a series of safety pharmacology studies and drug-drug interaction studies. So, those studies will complete in time for us to submit first quarter of 2018.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Ken Trbovich. Your line is open, from Janney.

Ken Trbovich

Thanks, couple of quick questions and then a few others that are little more challenging, perhaps. I guess the first question is just with regard to Feraheme and Injectafer. Bill, I know you mentioned that in some instances, physicians, when they’re administering this in the office would only want to carry one IV iron. Can you give us a sense as to whether there’s some advantages or disadvantages from a nonclinical, but more specifically practice management perspective that might lead OB/GYNs as an example, to choose either Feraheme or Injectafer?

Bill Heiden

So, you can imagine, we have simply logistics, right now, one iron on the shelf that you can use both CKD and non-CKD patients, has benefits for an office. So that’s pretty straightforward. Also we contract -- we have performance-based contracts with our customers, and today we can only contract for half the business, and so that will be a nice move eventually when we can contract for 100% of the business. And so, I think that actually could be beneficial for us as well.

In terms of the OB/GYNs, I’d be interested in Nik’s perspective. I don’t anticipate that a lot of OB/GYNs are actually going to an initiate therapy in their office. That’s just not how their practice works. Really, what we would encourage OB/GYNs to do is to more aggressively identify those patients who are suffering with anemia where oral iron therapy just hasn’t worked or just not being well tolerated, and refer those patients on to either an infusion center or a hematologist, so that those women can get a dose of iron. And of course, 1 gram of iron could last a patient 6 months to 12 months. So, it’s not as if they have to go frequently and of course, the change in terms of quality of life can be dramatic for a patient who is suffering with anemia.

Nik Grund

To add to that, the dosing regimen of Feraheme versus Injectafer is favorable, so it’s the only IV iron that can be infused over a one week period, if you will, or 3 to 5 day period. So, I think about the dosing advantages and getting patient through their course of therapy quickly, that would lead you to a Feraheme conclusion versus any IV iron that is out there. So, I think that dosing benefit is important. Also, Feraheme is using kind of 1 gram of iron to get that rise in hemoglobin. And frankly, physicians may be concerned about putting more iron into a patient where it’s not needed. So, 1 gram of iron or Feraheme is an advantage over some competition.

Bill Heiden

Easiest one to agree.

Ken Trbovich

And then, Bill, I think last time on the last conference call, at the end of year, you sort of dropped the hint at an authorized generic on Makena was a possibility. Can you give us any more detail on your thinking in that regard? And how we should look at that; is that something that AMAG would do on ourselves, try to partner with a generic firm to help with them distribution? How do you sort of see that playing out at this point?

Bill Heiden

Yes. Nik’s the one who’s been doing the work on this. Let me take it over to Nik.

Nik Grund

Yes. I mean, obviously, first, the first decision is do we think we need one, right? So obviously, we are going to be preparing for potential generic entrant in February of 2018, but we won’t kick off an authorized generic until we have some certainty of whether or not there will be a generic competitor in 2018.

As far as do we do it ourselves or not? That may more relate to the number of generics that enter the marketplace. If it’s one generic competitor, we may stay the course. But as you know, as the more generics enter, price starts to be a pretty rapid moving item, and that’s something that we’re evaluating as far as is that in our competency set to be able to play the daily generic pricing gains as we look at potential partners to help us launch an authorized generic or not. So, still a lot of work to be done in that area. So, we’re making good progress to be able to be prepared for that February date, but right now, the concrete plans are still moving around a bit.

Ken Trbovich

Okay. And then on CBR, can you guys sort of address this question? And I know it’s not necessarily an immediate issue, but longer term potentially could be one. And that’s just specifically on what you’re seeing with regard to renewal rates on kids’ cord blood ahead and stored and they’re turning 18. Is there a significant difference for better or for worse on those samples that has sort of hit that 18-year threshold where the child now is responsible for the payment?

Bill Heiden

Ken, can I ask do you have a child who’s turning 18? Is that…

Ken Trbovich

I’ve had one that already has, and another that is due. And so I have been hit up with that proposition of do you want to...

Bill Heiden

You have?

Ken Trbovich

Yes, absolutely.

Nik Grund

Yes. And when we think about it is when we look at our current book of families, we actually don’t see any difference in attrition rate based on age of sampling in storage. So, as of yet, we don’t see any difference there. And part of the goal and you may have seen some of the work that was done on the today’s show where they indicated that this could have a positive impact of something like dementia. So, creating the value proposition for folks who are storing their cord blood over time, that it can be used at any point in their lifetime for regenerative medicine, attributes I think is going to be important and that continues to build.

Bill Heiden

I’ll do a little pug, which is we have seen folks do call it 18, when a child reaches 18, and we do have as you mentioned, a prepaid storage option at 18 and a lot of parents after that sort of final gift as Johnny heads off to college, and it’s worked out pretty nicely for us and obviously for those families as well.

Ken Trbovich

Sure. And then last couple of questions, I promise. Just for Ted on the EBITDA guidance. One of the things I noted was if we sort of look at that EBITDA guidance range, it looks like we would see the increase in total leverage ratio going anywhere from maybe somewhere in the 4 range to as high as 4.9. Can you give us a sense as to how critical the threshold is on total leverage for whatever reasons thought there was a covenant in one of the instruments around 4.5? So that’s the first question. And then second question, just with regard to M&A and licensing, the idea that the EBITDA total leverage number would be in that range, does that suggest that you guys would have limited opportunities on the licensing and the M&A side for the next couple of years as you look through this early launch of Intrarosa and loss of exclusivity on Makena?

Ted Myles

So, big questions; I’ll try to answer those distinctly. I think the key part, we do keep a very close eye on the leverage ratios that informs projects that we approve but don’t approve internally and drives our guidance and our budgets. It’s important to keep in mind the $580 million of cash on hand and that gives us a lot of flexibility. There’s nothing say we couldn’t reduce the debt if we wanted to or deploy to our accretive assets, some of that cash. So there’s a lot of moving parts here, but we keep a very close eye on it. We’re not going to get -- let leverage get to untenable point.

Bill Heiden

Yes, the other thing I’ll mention just on BD, [ph] Ken, is that we’re certainly keeping our eyes open. We are active in the marketplace, but now, we got five product launches in the next 36 months. So, if we didn’t do anything that would be fine, our plate would be full, and we’ve got a lot of things to execute on, but we’re in a nice position, as Ted mentioned from a cash position. If we see interesting opportunities, durable assets that we can have opportunities for significant growth, I think we’ve got the ability to pursue those.

Ken Trbovich

Okay. And then just with regard to the covenants, is there anything at 4.5 on total leverage or is it an adjusted number sort of net cash?

Ted Myles

So, again, it varies, it could be a symposium on that one. The 4.5 only trips in if we utilize baskets, certain baskets in the term loan base and we still got a lot of flexibility in our term loan baskets, primarily driven by the amount of cash we have on hand.

Ken Trbovich

Okay, very good. Thank you.

Bill Heiden

Great. Thank you very much, Ken, I appreciate that. I think we’ve completed our questions. So, let me just quickly summarize here. In summary, we are investing in our current and new product pipeline, which is set to deliver five new potential product launches over the next 36 months. For 2017, we expect total revenues of approximately $660 million using the midpoint of the range. The underlying fundamentals of Makena are strong and the CBR business is on track to meet expectations. Our Feraheme team continues to execute well, and a broad label now on the horizon gives us increased optimism for accelerated growth. And finally, we’re preparing for the upcoming launch of Intrarosa as well as the Makena subcutaneous auto-injector later this year.

Thank you all for your continued support. Thank you for joining us this morning. And we look forward to providing additional insights at our upcoming Analyst Day on May 24th. And this concludes today’s call. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.