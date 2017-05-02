Are Tesla's Earnings A Trap?

One of those effects stands out, and could pose large headline risk.

This is in stark contrast to several effects which can drive EPS higher.

No, I don't mean a trap for longs. I mean a trap for shorts.

Why am I saying this? It's an obvious thesis. Stay with me.

Earnings Expectations Kept Going Down

In the setting of this trap, a key element is how earnings expectations have spent the last 3 months dropping and then dropping some more, even as the stock rallied:

Source: Yahoo Finance

There was barely a hiccup there. This is strange. The reason for it being strange is simple: At the very least, in early April, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) disclosed Q1 2017 deliveries. At around 25,000 vehicles, these came in above market expectations. They also came in above Q4 2016 deliveries, which were barely above 22,000 vehicles.

Now, car deliveries translate directly into added gross margin. As a result, Tesla having beaten expectations by around 2,000 cars should have led to at least $50 million in gross margin uplift, which would more or less flow all the way down into net earnings. This should have changed EPS estimates favorably ~$0.18, but didn't. Therein lies the strangeness.

Deliveries Are Just A Small Part Of The Story

As it turns out, the deliveries beat is just a small part of the story. It's a tell, if you will, of the willingness to keep low EPS estimates. But there are many other factors affecting Tesla's Q1 2017 earnings report. These include:

Tesla selling some EV credits in Q1 2017. In Q3 2016, Tesla sold $140 million in ZEV credits. In Q4 2016, it sold just $20 million. For Q1 2017, Tesla will likely have sold more than during Q4 2016.

Before retiring the Model S60, Tesla increased its base price by $2,000.

Tesla stopped including free supercharging from around January 15. This has earnings consequences, as Tesla won't be capitalizing the same revenue amounts as before. This will increase gross margins (and flow all the way down to net profit).

Tesla didn't recognize most AP2 (Autopilot 2) revenues in Q4, because it didn't deliver the necessary software then. Although AP2's quality still isn't at AP1's level, Tesla has "crossed the checkboxes" on most AP1 features. The result is that Tesla is likely to recognize in Q1 2017 most of those AP2 revenues it deferred in Q4 2016. Since the cost of cars sold fell in Q4 2016 but this revenue recognition will take place in Q1 2017, this will flow as pure profit from gross margins on down.

At the same time, AP2 itself is more expensive and has higher margins even if we include the higher costs for the hardware. I covered this in my article titled "Tesla: On Confirmation Bias".

There's also the SolarCity elephant in the room. I covered this in my article titled "Tesla: A Hand Filled With Aces". Nobody seems to highlight that far from punishing Tesla's GAAP net profits, SolarCity will actually provide a positive -- if temporary -- boost to those.

Not all is positive, of course, as Tesla will certainly incur higher R&D and SG&A costs in Q1 2017.

Can we roughly quantify all of these effects? We can try. I'll start with Q3 2016 as a base case. Q3 2016 is perfect because deliveries were nearly identical to Q1 2017. As a result, any fixed cost dilution is taken care of at the gross margin level. Furthermore, Q3 2016 doesn't include any SolarCity effects.

So here's what we need to adjust, to have a view for Q1 2017:

We start from Tesla's Q3 2016 Tesla operating profit ($86 million).

Remove large ZEV credit sales (-$140 million).

Increase R&D (-$60 million).

Increase SG&A (-$35 million).

Add some regulatory credit sales (+$40 million).

Add S60 price increase (+$7.5 million).

Add Q4 2016 AP2 revenue recognition (+$40 million).

Add Q1 2017 higher margin AP2 (+$20 million).

Add lack of supercharger capitalization (+$20 million).

Remove other costs like interest ($-65 million). Here it's important to remember that this includes nothing from SolarCity, as that's going to be deal with apart.

Where are we now? Adding all of this up brings us to a $86.5 million loss. On 170 million shares, that's -$0.51 per share, which isn't far from market expectations. Just a bit more cost here or there, or lower gains from AP2 or supercharging, could get us to the market expectation.

However, we're still missing the elephant in the room. The SolarCity effect.

How large can that effect be? Well, on Q3 2016 SolarCity reported ~$53 million in GAAP profits. On Q4 2016, it reported ~$266 million. Of course, there are large one-off effects in there like the $84 million gain from quitting on Silevo technology. But the thing which concerns us the most is the treatment of VIE minorities, and how the effect allows SolarCity to actually produce GAAP profits.

During Q3 2016, as I said, SolarCity posted $53 million in GAAP profits with the minorities effect coming in at $278 million. During Q4, the minorities effect increased by $49 million to $327 million. All other things being equal, it would seem this effect has the potential to create a $50-$100 million net profit per quarter at SolarCity.

Since Tesla now consolidates all of SolarCity, it might thus gain $50-$100 million in GAAP profits from it during Q1 2017. Such effect would bring the prior $86.5 million loss to a -$36.5 million to $13.5 million net profit range. Or an EPS range from -$0.21 to $0.08. This, of course, would be much better than expected, and could set a trap for shorts.

Many Other Considerations

While a trap might be set, there are many other things we should consider:

The estimates for supercharging, AP2 Q4 and AP2 are difficult. Tesla also sold cars from inventory which still had supercharging. AP2 itself is hard to quantify.

The cost increases are even harder. Costs might have expanded much faster than estimated.

Tesla can easily have sold more ZEV credits. Or less.

While SolarCity gives a tremendous boost to GAAP net profit and also non-GAAP net profit since Tesla treats the exact same reality in a different way, it doesn't help operating profitability or cash flow . As a result, there can be improvement in net profitability even while operating profits look ugly, as does cash flow. Investors could latch on to the headline number, particularly if it reaches a profit, or they could look at operating profit/cash flow and not be so happy.

. As a result, there can be improvement in net profitability even while operating profits look ugly, as does cash flow. Investors could latch on to the headline number, particularly if it reaches a profit, or they could look at operating profit/cash flow and not be so happy. This effect from SolarCity will fade quickly . Tesla is moving away from the leasing/PPA solar products which give rise to the effect. The effect comes mostly from selling assets into the VIEs (Variable Interest Entities) which hold the leased systems. If leasing goes away the VIEs stop growing and the effect goes away. As a result, while Q1 2017 earnings can be favored by it, the following quarters will gain less and less (or even nothing, if the current VIEs stop growing).

. Tesla is moving away from the leasing/PPA solar products which give rise to the effect. The effect comes mostly from selling assets into the VIEs (Variable Interest Entities) which hold the leased systems. If leasing goes away the VIEs stop growing and the effect goes away. As a result, while Q1 2017 earnings can be favored by it, the following quarters will gain less and less (or even nothing, if the current VIEs stop growing). Q2 2017 is bound to be weaker , as deliveries are not likely to reach Q1 2017 levels. This is so because of tax changes in several markets, like the UK or particularly Hong Kong. The wildcard here is just whether a large slice of Q1 2017 China sales were real or just cars going to a distributor. If a distributor, Q2 will fare even worse. If not, deliveries will drop less. Tesla lowering the S75 price substantially seems to indicate a need to promote demand. Tesla increased the higher-end models to compensate, betting on lower price elasticity there.

, as deliveries are not likely to reach Q1 2017 levels. This is so because of tax changes in several markets, like the UK or particularly Hong Kong. The wildcard here is just whether a large slice of Q1 2017 China sales were real or just cars going to a distributor. If a distributor, Q2 will fare even worse. If not, deliveries will drop less. Tesla lowering the S75 price substantially seems to indicate a need to promote demand. Tesla increased the higher-end models to compensate, betting on lower price elasticity there. Q2 2017 also won't have deferred AP2 revenues from Q4 2016, so there too it will look worse.

Conclusion

With Tesla EPS consensus constantly dropping and many effects favoring Tesla's Q1 2017 earnings report, there's a chance that this earnings report is a trap for shorts.

That chance hinges on the SolarCity effect, which might possibly be so large that it could conceivably bring Tesla's net profit all the way to a positive number. If this happened it would quite likely result in a strong knee-jerk reaction punishing shorts severely.

Due to these considerations, I closed my Tesla short positions last week.

