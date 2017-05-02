The Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income Portfolio - April 2017 Update

In nearly two years, the portfolio has grown from $0 to more than $8,000 in value.

Yet another month is in the books. April 2017 was an interesting month, and it caused me to make some changes. I will address these changes below. The end of the month is always a good time to look back and see how I am progressing toward my goals of building a stream of passive income slowly, but surely.

I began the process of building a dividend income portfolio back in July 2015. In that period of time, I've seen my estimated annual dividend income grow from $0 to nearly $400. The snowball is starting to move and build up speed. This is definitely exciting to watch.

I publish these updates each month because I want to keep myself on track, and the very process of making my progress public tends to keep me accountable and going in the right direction.

I also hope that these articles can inspire other people to get started in the process of attempting to build wealth over time. This process is time-consuming, and I read a comment on another article regarding getting to $1 million in investment value that complained that such articles were frustrating because most people just didn't have enough to build wealth.

My hope is that with I can show that rather small investments can build up over time into some sizable passive income. My portfolio might never reach $1 million (I have slightly more than two decades until the "traditional" retirement age).

Big Change To Strategy

I wrote last week about an email that I recently received regarding the demise of Loyal3. Learning about Loyal3 and the ability to make really small purchases with no fees was what pushed me over the threshold and actually got me started with investing.

Needless to say, I was disappointed because this development meant that diversifying easily with few fees became a bit more difficult. I liked the ability to purchase partial shares in some great companies with as little as $10.

As I noted in the article referenced above, I had pretty much decided to purchase some more AT &T (NYSE:T) shares. These would allow me to increase my dividend income pretty easily, albeit with less in the way of diversity. I now own 50 shares of the telecom giant, and it's now my largest holding.

The average cost for my shares in AT & T is now $40.62, which is more than it would have been even a couple of years ago. The dividend yield is about 4.82 on my purchases, which is solid. Additionally, it's likely that the $1.96 annual dividend will go up to at least $2 a year if past history is any indicator.

I probably won't be doing so, but if I were to reinvest these dividends, I'd see nearly 7 percent in growth on my dividend income over the course of a year. I do not anticipate buying any more shares in AT & T for a while as I attempt to diversify more.

I also made an initial purchase in Kroger (NYSE:KR). I recently wrote about this grocery giant, and decided to go ahead and pull the trigger. This purchase is definitely geared more toward the growth part of the dividend growth strategy.

The yield on my initial cost is only 1.59 percent, but the payout ratio is quite low. When I bought, Kroger's payout ratio stood just below 22 percent of net income. This indicates that nice increases from Kroger in the dividend department should be possible, at least in the near term.

When all was said and done at the end of the month, my portfolio with the additional shares of AT & T and minus my investments via Loyal3 looked like this:

I currently have seven holdings, which was down from the 11 that I had at the end of March. I've now invested more than $8,700, and I still have some cash left from the rollover of a previous retirement account as well as some accumulated dividends and some periodic deposits of new funds. This cash is not shown here.

As you can see, my estimated dividend income for the next 12 months would be nearly $400 ($398.90 to be exact). The next purchase or dividend raise that I get should put me over this mark quite easily.

If you've been reading these updates over the past year or so, you likely know that I like to look at my dividend income in terms of the number of hours of freedom that it would buy for me. I use an hourly wage of $20/hour. This number would not include Social Security or retirement (or most tax) expenses that are now taken from my current income.

I could theoretically replace just under 20 hours of work in a year (1 hour, 40 minutes a month) given this calculus. The sale of my Loyal3 holdings and purchase of more AT & T shares added 1.5 hours of freedom in one fell swoop.

My estimated 12-month dividend income would now replace 0.96 percent of the income that I estimate that I'd need to live similarly to my current standard of living. This is up a nice amount from the 0.85 percent that I could have replaced at the end of March. It's always good to see this number going in the right direction.

Should it ever reach 100 percent of my income replacement needs before I can draw a pension and/or Social Security, I could declare myself financially independent. The snowball should pick up speed as the numbers get larger over time.

My dividend income year-to-date is now up to $105.31. This includes some dividends from a 401k that is not listed above. This is much higher than the $33.27 that I'd earned at the same point last year. Again, this is a number that's going in the right direction.

How was your month? Let me know in the comments.

If you'd like to keep up with my progress, be sure to scroll up toward the top of the page and hit the follow button. I appreciate your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALL STOCKS MENTIONED over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is only for educational/entertainment purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. As losses up to and including all capital invested can occur, be sure to do due diligence and check with a financial professional before investing in securities.