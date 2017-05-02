Teton Advisors Made A Transformative Acquisition - But Who Will Get The Gains?

Teton Advisors (OTCPK:TETAA) is a micro cap investment company that manages micro cap investments. That is something that immediately caught my interest, even if I couldn't say that sentence 10 times fast. The company was spun off from Mario Gabelli's Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) in March of 2009. The company does not file financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but does post comprehensive financials on their website. Given that Gabelli is still involved here, I suspect that corporate governance risk is extremely low, as the bad press he would get from a micro cap fraud would damage his much larger interests more than anything he could hope to gain.

At the time of spinoff, the company had $374 MM of assets under management [AUM]. In the intervening 8 years, the company has grown AUM to $1.4 billion. That is a 15% compound annual rate of growth in the size of their business since they've been an independent company, which is impressive, although they have lost assets the last couple of years. The assets are concentrated in micro cap and small cap funds and mandates, which I believe provides a potential competitive advantage.

Micro Cap Exposure

As you can tell from the name of the subscription service I run here on Seeking Alpha, The Microcap Review, I think there is significant opportunity for outperformance to be had in small stocks. There is quite a bit of academic evidence that small stocks outperform large stocks (including Fama and French, who tried to keep that inside the efficient market theory with their three factor method). Also, it simply makes logical sense that smaller stocks would be less efficient than larger ones. Many of the best investors (and those with the most resources) naturally manage significant funds, which makes micro caps uninvestable for them. That reduces demand for the shares, suppressing their price. It also reduces the number of rational investors evaluating these stocks, which makes them more likely to be mispriced. That provides opportunities for active managers like the Teton folks to outperform, and provides them a reasonable sales pitch to explain why investors should use their services instead of simply indexing.

Performance

One reason they have grown assets (and can reasonably be expected to outperform the average mutual fund company going forward) is that their investment performance has been very good. Their largest fund, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites (MUTF:WEMMX), has outperformed the Russell 2000 and the Russell Microcap indices since the fund's inception 20 years ago, and has also outperformed over the 1- and 10-year periods, although they did lag slightly in the 5-year comparison. Also, the fund is up over 20% in 2016, which increases the asset base they draw their fees from organically.

The Mighty Mites fund also appears to be built for down market performance, which has a couple of important benefits. The first is that investors are psychologically more likely to move money around in down markets, so good performance in those times is disproportionately effective. The second is that the markets have been strong for a long time, so a downturn seems probable at some point, although I would not be interested in predicting the timing of that.

There are a couple of reasons I would say the fund strategy appears to be effective in down markets. The first is the fund's historical performance during market declines. The Russell 2000 has had five down years since the inception of the fund, and the average outperformance during those down years has been material, as you can see from the table below.

The second reason I think they are likely to outperform in a down market is that their picks appear to be higher quality than the average business in the index, while trading at lower valuations. While in a buoyant economy and stock market low quality stocks may outperform (as a rising tide lifts all boats and lower margins provide greater operating leverage) quality businesses tend to outperform on the downside. This is especially true if they are purchased at reasonable prices, which Teton appears to do. Quantitatively, the portfolio holdings trade a full turn cheaper on P/E than the benchmark, while growing sales and cash flow faster than the benchmark. The growth suggests reasonable business quality, while the lower price suggests value based downside resilience.

The sector breakup also suggests a defensive posture, as they are overweight consumer and industrial names, while being underweight financials and technology. These sector weights have hurt them recently, but market leadership has a funny way of switching when least expected, and outperforming in a downturn is an excellent way to gather assets.

Macro Risk and Compensation

All that being said, a widespread market decline is probably still the biggest risk here. They would lose AUM from losses, and clients usually pull money from the entire market in downturns, giving asset managers a double whammy. While I anticipate they would pick up assets due to outperformance in the long run, a sell-off would be a short-term headwind.

One factor that helps protect them from the downside (while giving up some of the upside) is that their compensation appears to be a variable expense. The company has paid very close to 37% of their revenue as compensation for the last many years (36.3% in 2016, 37.4% in both 2015 and 2014). While revenue has varied dramatically over that time frame, compensation has varied in proportion to it, which suggests to me they target compensation at that level. Thus, if revenue were to decline what is by far their largest expense can be expected to decline as well. Of course, this also reduces operating leverage to the upside as well.

Growth via Acquisition

Aside from their organic asset management growth, the company has also recently executed a very large acquisition. The press release for closing indicates the combined firm has $3.8 billion in AUM, which more than doubles the size of the previous Teton. I will value the company both pre and post acquisition to demonstrate my estimate of how much value the acquisition created.

Pre-Acquisition Value

I'm going to do a bit of a sum of the parts here, as the company has $12.6 MM in cash sitting in money market funds. The cash is truly excess. It keeps piling up, and other current assets exceed total liabilities. Given they have just put the cash to productive use, including it in the valuation seems reasonable.

The remainder of the value comes from the operating business. A $1.4 billion AUM, asset management business in a relatively differentiated area has real value. This is especially true given that a micro cap fund is hard to replace with an ETF, as the liquidity of the underlying names makes it hard for units to be created or withdrawn. That reduces competition in the space for assets.

According to the most recent valuation summary for the asset management industry from PWC, fund managers are trading at 1.9% of AUM and 16X earnings. Based on AUM that would value the business at $26.6 MM, and based on their $2.6 MM earnings in 2016 that would value the business at $41.6 MM. Taking the average of the two valuation approaches suggests $34.1 MM is reasonable for their business operations. After adding the cash, that gives a price target of $46.7 MM, or $42.50 per share. That is slightly below the market price of $45.00 per share, suggesting that based only on the previous Teton business, the company is slightly overvalued.

Current Valuation

Now, while it is interesting to see what the company was worth without the acquisition, the fact remains that more than doubling the size of a business is transformative. There are also a number of reasons to think that they may have gotten a good deal on the purchase. Keeley (the company they are acquiring) did a recapitalization transaction with a private equity firm in 2008, and sold that firm majority control in 2015. Given the fixed time frames on most private equity funds, any private equity deal that was completed in 2008 is probably in a fund that is getting close to being done the process of selling their investments, so Keeley's major owner may have been a motivated seller.

Additionally, the price they paid was $23 MM for a business that had $2.4 billion in AUM. That is less than 1% of AUM, which certainly has the potential to be a bargain price, and is certainly below industry standard valuations.

The company paid what is probably most of their cash into the deal, and one of the Keeleys provided a $7.5 MM preferred investment. Additionally, Teton's controlling shareholder has provided a $5 MM loan to make up the remaining consideration. The coupon on these financings was not disclosed, although they did disclose a pro-forma net income number in their 2016 annual report which would include the interest payments on the debt.

The combined company has $3.8 billion in AUM and pro-forma net income of $4.6 MM. That suggests a valuation based on 1.9% AUM of $59.7 MM, and at 16X earnings a valuation of $66.1. In both cases I have deducted the $7.5 MM preferred from the valuation, as the dividends on that are not included in the income statement. In the AUM valuation, I have also deducted the $5MM note. Interest is included in the income statement, so it is not necessary to deduct that from the earnings based valuation. That suggests a market capitalization of approximately $63 MM is appropriate for the company post acquisition.

Unfortunately, the preferred and debt financing also included bonus shares (or penny warrants), totaling 175,000 shares of dilution, taking the diluted count to 1,274,264 shares outstanding. That suggests a post-deal price target of $49.45, which suggests the deal added material value to the company.

Deal Risks

The major risk to any asset management deal is that the assets leave. Given that profitability is directly proportional to assets under management, losing them is a serious risk.

There are two main reasons I think that is a lessor risk here than it might otherwise be. The first is that much of the assets are held in separately managed accounts. While that doesn't make them permanent capital, it does increase the hassle for clients to remove their money (paperwork, transfers, etc). Mutual fund or ETF assets can be lost when someone logs on to their broker in their pajamas in 2 minutes, but you have to mean it to transfer out a full account. Inertia is a powerful force that benefits them here.

Secondly, Keeley has a focus on dividend value strategies. Dividend investors are naturally a more patient breed, less inclined to follow the latest hot money strategy, which probably makes their assets more sticky. Again, this isn't a permanent moat, but should help them maintain assets on the margins.

Interestingly from a profitability standpoint, the Keeley funds have similar fees to the legacy Teton funds. I would suggest the reason the earnings valuation improved more than the AUM valuation above is the scale from Keeley being a larger platform.

Majority Control

Even though the company is slightly undervalued at their current price based on my work above, I still think their shares are not suitable for investment at the present time. Mario Gabelli has voting control of the firm using the multi-vote B shares, and can use that to control the prices paid for services provided by his other interests. Given other firms controlled by Gabelli provide the company with everything from office space to mutual fund distribution, and most importantly sub-advising the funds, the scope for conflict of interest is significant. Now, most of these agreements are already in place, so the economic cost to them is reflected in the analysis. Unfortunately, there are always new and creative ways to transfer value to a controlling shareholder.

The $5 MM shareholder loan used to finance the acquisition is an example of that. The interest rate was not disclosed, but the issuance of 100,000 warrants with a $0.01 strike price. At the current stock price of $45 per share, those warrants have $4.5 MM in intrinsic value, which is pretty big bonus on a $5 MM financing, especially considering they will be paying back the $5 MM as well.

Potential Catalyst

Now, this was a spin-off from Gamco many years ago, but I actually think it is possible that Gabelli would choose to fold it back into the primary company. A deal would be immediately accretive, as Gamco trades at a much higher valuation. It would also allow Gamco to show AUM growth, which would probably help it keep its current high valuation. There would probably be some administrative savings as well, although Gamco already provides the vast majority of the administrative services to Teton.

Of course, there are two sides to every coin, and a potential take-over by Gamco is also a potential take-under. If the company's shares were to enter a slump, it is possible that they would decide to take advantage of that low valuation by folding it back into the parent at a low price.

Liquidity

The liquidity of the shares is low, and I would strongly recommend limit orders here. Micro cap stocks have the disadvantage of taking longer to build positions, but the advantage that it is often possible to capture the bid ask spread using patience and limit orders. Sometimes other investors decide to pay for liquidity, and charging them for it is a reasonable way to add alpha to a micro cap position.

Conclusion

A micro cap fund manager is a business that I believe has the potential to have at least a partial moat, and it shares the low capital investment characteristics of asset managers everywhere. For Teton, I don't believe the current discount to my calculated value is sufficient to overcome the potential for value transfers to the majority shareholder. I do think it is worth watching as a potential future purchase either at a lower price or once the terms of the capital raises are more clear, as if the coupons on them are very low that could transfer some value back to the company.

