Today's TERMD Triumphs - Try Tomorrow's 20?

Position closeouts End-of-day 5/1/2017

Figure 1

source: blockdesk.com

On this day 6 of the top 20 stocks listed for subscribers on January 30, 2017 had losses averaging ~ -7%. They ended their 3-month maximum holding periods under the TERMD strategy discipline at prices below their position entry costs of the end of day price in January 31, 2017, the first market day after the list forecasts.

In addition, 13 other stocks encountered end-of-day prices on May 1st that at least reached or came within a fraction of a percent of the price targets on several lists between January 30 and the present. Forecasts of those other days are shown, along with their outcomes. The 42 instances involved a number of repeat list appearances [with varied sell targets in column (2)].

Those positions involved holding periods ranging from 3 months (91 calendar days) to as little as 12 calendar days, averaging 56 calendar days. Their gains ranged from +6% to +28% and averaged just under +11%. Their average annual rate of gain [CAGR] as a group was ~+98%.

For the combined returns of all 48 positions, their 1+geometric mean return of 1.0823 on an average 60 calendar holding period produces a CAGR of +61%. This is fairly typical of the cumulative returns form these 20-stock lists since the beginning of 2016.

Figure 2 pictures those cumulative results in their win, loss, and net change proportions, along with comparisons of the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). It is shown two ways, one as a simple buy&hold from the beginning of 2016, and as a series of buys & sells (using SPY Prices) at exactly the same dates as the closeout positions of the top20 lists.

With 252 market days in a calendar year, over 5,000 list positions are involved. Subscribers have been buyers of these lists on a nearly-everyday basis.

Figure 2

source: blockdesk.com

If readers would like to monitor typical behaviors of attractively-ranked stocks, attached is a yesterday's set of 20 stocks just below the top20 sent to subscribers.

Here are the second-20 candidates:

Figure 3

source: blockdesk.com

MM forecasts are in (1) - (3)

(4) is where the security closed Friday, 4/28/17, (2) is where you hope to get before 7/31

(5) is your gain when you get there

(6) is what you might encounter on the way

(7) is what % of the whole (2)-(3) forecast range lies below (4)

(8) is what % of prior (7)s of that security closed out profitable in the next 3 months

(9) is the average net payoff of all prior (7)s in the past 5 years

(10) is the average of how long each (7) was held to produce (9)

(11) is the compound annual growth rate produced by (9) & (10)

(12) tells how many (7)s there have been in the past 5 years market days

(13) compares (5)'s credibility in terms of (9) - {over 1.0 is good}

(14) compares (5) with (6) - {over 1.0 is good}

(15) combines it all into a bigger = better "figure of merit" to rank securities' prospects

The blue summary lines of Figure 1 provide column averages for the 20 candidates, as well as averages for the whole population of 2549 forecasts of the day. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF forecast is shown as a market sentiment proxy.

Visual assistances

Here are pictorial comparisons of these 20 stocks on a (14) Reward-to-Risk tradeoff basis, and a map of their (5) vs. (8) match-up basis, including SPY as a market-reference.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

Location co-ordinates on this map are the intersection of volume Market-Maker [MM] upside price change prospects (green horizontal scale), and price drawdown experiences (the red vertical scale). There is no significance to the numeric sequence of the location numbers. Down and to the right is good, up and to the left is not. Any plot above the dotted diagonal has more price to lose than gain.

Who says so? Not the "investment banking" community's salesmen ("researchers"), but the hedging actions of their MMs, protecting the firm's capital that has to be put at risk to balance the trade orders of big-$ institutional clients.

Similar location mapping is present in the Odds & Payoffs comparison tool in Figure 3. Down and to the right locations are favored over up and right ones.

Figure 5

(used with permission)

The apparently-strange positioning in Figure 5 is a result of the present market producing Range Indexes for many of these stocks that have historically had less than 80/100 prior experiences as profitable experiences. The Figure 5 map is structured to highlight those most attractive candidates when their prospects fall in the green area of odds > 80 / 100 and achieved profitability of 5% or greater.

Conclusion

Current market surroundings may not be ideal, but they still provide a number of investment candidates offering near-term capital gain prospects with good odds for profitable outcomes and recovery from interim price drawdown encounters. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) and the Direxion Daily 3x ETF (NYSEARCA:ERX) offer engaging prospects for shorter-term investment following TERMD strategy discipline of target sell points and time-limited holding periods.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.