Cisco To Acquire Viptela For $610 Million Cash

The acquisition positions Cisco as a potential leader in the quickly-growing SD-WAN market.

Viptela has developed a software-defined system for enterprises to more easily manage their network resources across hybrid cloud environments.

Cisco has agreed to acquire networking startup Viptela for $610 million in cash.

Quick Take

Networking giant Cisco (CSCO) has announced an agreement to acquire SD-WAN technology company Viptela for $610 million in an all-cash transaction.

Viptela has created a cloud-based software-defined networking system that simplifies enterprise management and dynamic responsiveness throughout hybrid cloud environments.

The deal promises to catapult Cisco forward as it pursues a rapidly growing SD-WAN market in the coming years.

Target Company

San Jose, California-based Viptela was founded in 2012 by CEO Amir Khan and CTO Khalid Raza to create software-defined networking technologies that enable enterprises to virtualize their Wide Area Networks so they can run efficiently across major platforms.

CEO Khan was previously Sr. Director Product Management at Juniper Networks and before that a Director of Product Management at Cisco.

Below is an overview video about Viptela’s solutions by product manager Ramesh Prabagaran:

(Source: Tech Field Day)

The company has developed a robust partner program through ISVs, Integrators and Alliance Partners that have vetted solutions with integration testing and documentation.

Viptela raised over $108 million from investors such as Sequoia Capital (Michael Goguen), Redline Capital (Tatiana Evtushenkova), Northgate Capital and Moment Ventures.

Acquisition Terms

Cisco is paying $610 million in an all-cash deal that is expected to close in 2H 2017.

It is difficult to find comparable deal valuations, so it appears Cisco is acquiring this five-year-old company for the technology along with a cultural fit of the management team.

Cisco intends to fold Viptela management into its Enterprise Routing team and the technology will be integrated into its Networking and Security Business in order to ‘enhance Cisco’s SD-WAN offering’ as it ‘supports Cisco’s strategic transition toward software-centric solutions that deliver predictable, recurring revenue.’

Rationale and Commentary

Cisco hopes to improve its SD-WAN offerings by integrating Viptela’s simpler and easier-to-use system that make enterprise network configuration optimization more responsive and dynamic.

Although Cisco has been providing an SD-WAN offering for years through its on-premises IWAN solution and a cloud option via its Meraki product, the addition of Viptela will ‘enable us to expand our portfolio, with increased functionality delivered through the cloud.’

As Corporate Development head Rob Salvagno stated in a blog post on the deal,

With Viptela, Cisco can offer customers more choice in their enterprise branch offices and WAN deployments, with a compelling SD-WAN solution that is easy to deploy and simple to manage. Together, Cisco and Viptela will be able to deliver next generation SD-WAN solutions to best serve all size and scale of customer needs, while accelerating Cisco’s transition to a recurring, software-based business model.

According a 2016 IDC report, the enterprise market for SD-WAN solutions is expected to grow rapidly to $6 billion by 2020, representing a 90% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) from 2015 to 2020.

This growth rate is tremendous and reflects new technologies that leverage existing hybrid WANs with a centralized controller, analytics and path selection capabilities to improve WAN performance results.

Assuming prompt integration of Viptela’s solution, this deal sets Cisco up as a significant competitor in a growing market.

