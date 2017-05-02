Higher Quality BDCs: Solar Senior Capital

Earlier this year, I initiated coverage of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) that has recently outperformed other 'safer' business development companies such as PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT), Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) as shown in the following chart.

Current Dividend Yields:

Reasons to Consider SUNS:

80% of portfolio assets are “true first-lien”.

The potential for dividend growth through ramping its LSJV and FLLP.

Shareholder-friendly fee structure, including income incentive fee and 1.00% base management fee.

Exposure to healthcare and life sciences sectors with no direct exposure to oil & gas exploration and production or metals and mining.

Net asset value (NAV) per share stability.

Less likely to be impacted by spread compression.

Higher quality credit/origination platform, supported by PIMCO and Deerfield Management.

and Management seems to “do the right thing” for investors, including waiving fees and paying expenses related to the recent equity offering.

Dividend Sustainability:

SUNS is in the process of deploying capital from its equity offering in September 2016, and management has agreed to waive fees to support the monthly dividend until the proceeds are invested, including the recently announced Solar Life Science Program LLC (LSJV) and First Lien Loan Program (FLLP). The LSJV is expected to generate a “mid-to-high-teens return on equity” which should provide ample growth to its current 7.8% portfolio yield over the coming quarters.

“We anticipate investing our available capital via our new life science lending program. The incremental investment opportunities are expected to rise in conjunction with the joint venture with PIMCO and the continued expansion of FLLP, Gemino and our core SUNS portfolio. Through these proprietary sourcing channels, we believe we can continue to expand the portfolio via first lien senior secured loans with attractive risk profiles, which should translate into meaningful growth in investment income over the coming quarters.” “When you run the math on the new life science joint venture and SUNS’ $75 million commitment to it, it gives SUNS the ability to meaningfully exceed its current distribution.” “We have recognized the importance of preserving full net investment income coverage of our distributions as we deploy approximately $140 million of available capital. As a reminder, last year, we committed to waiving our earned incentive and management fees as needed to support distribution to shareholders through June 30, 2017. In the fourth quarter, we waived the majority of our management fees and all of our performance-based incentive fees. For the year, total fees waived by us, the manager, were approximately $2 million. As a result of the support, we believe we can consistently deliver a monthly distribution of $0.1175 per share, while we grow our portfolio and resulting net investment income.”

There is the potential for increased dividend coverage as the company ramps its LSJV and FLLP, providing much higher returns and overall portfolio yield growth.

“We are confident that once we fully invest our available capital, our portfolio will generate quarterly net investment income that exceeds our current distributions” “At December 31, net leverage increased to 0.32 times from a modest 0.14 times at September 30, which reflected the net leverage post the company’s follow-on equity offering in September. I would like to note that we will continue to target leverage at 0.8 times as we deploy our available capital.”

Management Fees:

The base management fee for SUNS is among the lowest in the industry at only 1.00% of gross assets, excluding “temporary assets”. Most BDCs have an income incentive fee with a hurdle rate that requires a minimum return on net assets to be at least 7% to 8% annually before paying incentives to the advisor. Once this hurdle is reached, the advisor is entitled to 100% of the income up to a certain point. This is called a ‘catch-up’ provision that catches up the incentives to 20% of pre-incentive fee net investment income and then the advisor is paid 20% after the ‘catch-up’ as shown in the diagram below. SUNS investors only pay 50% of income over its 7.00% hurdle up to another hurdle of 11.67% and then 20% after that. This is similar to PFLT's fee structure and a good thing for shareholders.





Recommendations, Projections, and Pricing:

For projected dividend coverage, suggested pricing and timing of purchases:

Please visit my "Sustainable Dividends" platform.

SUNS will be reporting Q1 2017 results after the markets close today, and I will update subscribers on any changes to dividend coverage (including potential for dividend increases), risk profile, and suggested pricing before markets open tomorrow.

Suggest BDC Portfolio:

‘Risk Averse’ portfolio due to mostly “true first-lien” positions and stable net asset value (NAV) and no investments on non-accrual due to subsequent restructuring (see below). Management has a history of doing the right thing, including waiving fees to support the dividend, paying for the expenses associated with the recent equity offering, having one of the lowest base management fees in the industry as well as a shareholder-friendly incentive fee structure as shown below.

“Given the credit quality of our diversified portfolio, our disciplined investment philosophy and relatively low fee structure, as well as the investor-friendly actions management has taken such as the fee waivers, we believe SUNS deserves a premium valuation. As the second largest shareholder, we, the management team, are closely aligned with our fellow shareholders. We believe our ongoing efforts to responsibly steward our shareholders’ capital will result both in NAV preservation and significant investment income growth.” “During the fourth quarter, we have placed one asset on non-accrual, which accounted for approximately 1.8% of the cost of our portfolio. Subsequent to year end, the company completed its restructuring and we removed the assets from non-accrual.” “It’s very important to note that we have these diversified sourcing engines in place. So Gemino, which has roughly $100 million portfolio today, is not really influenced by the spread compression that you are discussing. They are still getting their very high returns and we haven’t seen any spread compression there. And ultimately, when we ramp our life science portfolio, we are going to have exposure to about 150 of loans on our balance sheet and those loans have not and will not experience spread compressions. So, a significant amount of our comprehensive portfolio is insulated from the dynamics that you are pointing out.”

Solar Life Science Program LLC (LSJV) and PIMCO JV:

February 22, 2017 - Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) announced that it has formed Solar Life Science Program LLC ("LSJV") with Deerfield Management. Founded in 1994, Deerfield Management is a private investment firm with over $8 billion in assets under management. The firm specializes in healthcare investing, from seed stage to mature companies across all segments of healthcare. Including anticipated leverage, LSJV's total investable capital is expected to be approximately $700 million. LSJV is expected to invest the majority of its assets in first lien loans to publicly-traded companies in the U.S. life science industry. Aside from the larger enterprise value of the targeted companies, the business model is consistent with the loans currently being originated by Solar Capital Partners' life science lending team.

Solar Capital, Solar Senior, affiliates of the joint venture between Solar Capital Partners and PIMCO, and Deerfield Management have committed equity capital of up to $350 million to LSJV, subject to certain conditions. The individual organizations' specific commitments are $50 million, $75 million, $75 million, and $150 million, respectively. Once a sufficient number of investments has been made, LSJV is expected to be levered up to approximately 1.0x debt to equity, based on discussions with third-party debt providers. LSJV is expected to generate a mid-to-high-teens return on equity, consistent with the returns Solar Capital and Solar Senior have achieved on their realized life science investments to date.

Michael Gross, Co-founder of Solar Capital Partners: “We are thrilled to add another initiative to our life science platform through this partnership with Deerfield Management. LSJV enables our life science team to include public, later stage, larger enterprise value companies in our target market. In our opinion, these larger companies present an attractive investment opportunity due to their more advanced product pipeline, as well as their access to public equity capital. We view Deerfield's expertise in the healthcare sector as a valuable addition to the initiative.” December 7, 2016 - PIMCO, a leading global investment management firm, has entered into a joint venture with Solar Capital Partners as the firm continues to develop and expand its private credit platform. PIMCO is a leading alternatives manager with more than $27 billion in alternative assets with a significant presence in private corporate credit across a range of strategies. This joint venture is the result of collaboration between PIMCO and Solar Capital Partners that began in 2014. Dan Ivascyn, Group Chief Investment Officer of PIMCO: “We believe the combination of Solar Capital Partners’ proven credit underwriting and relationships matched with PIMCO’s global credit investment experience creates a superior ability in sourcing, evaluating, and underwriting private investments. We believe that private credit is an attractive super-secular opportunity.”

First Lien Loan Program (FLLP):

Gemino Healthcare Finance:

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUNS, TCPC, GSBD, PFLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.