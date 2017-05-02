Malaysia: Second Attempt At Stock Market All Time New Highs

All three sources of income flow to the private sector are positive though the current account and government spending are in decline as is GDP.

Large external trade surplus.

Expansive government policy is supporting the private sector.

Low private credit expansion and high private debts need work.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that private credit creation is growing at steady, sustained rate since 2000.

The chart below shows the stock market.

The chart indicates the stock market is trending upwards and is about to make a second attempt to break into all time new highs set in 2015.

The strength in the stock market, and thus the economy, is demonstrated in how quickly it recovered from the 2007-09 GFC boom-bust stock market crash. Within 18 months the stock market had recovered and exceeded the previous peak. That said the stock market did not recover so well after the 2000 dot-com boom-bust, taking eight years to briefly do so before being cut down by the 2007 GFC boom-bust.

A colleague produced the following chart plotting the likely trading trajectory for the an ETF tracking the Malaysian stock market index. The index has broken the 2009 lows and looks to go lower. Prudence says that one should look for a change of trend before entering this market as there is room for further movement downwards. There could be a good setup for an entry point developing here if the C wave is completing.

The chart below shows GDP.

The chart shows that GDP has risen very strongly from 1988 until 2014, with only minor 18 month drops for the dot-com boom-bust in 2000 and the GFC boom-bust in 2007. GDP is rolling over to an extent similar to the 200 dot-com boom-bust and 2007 GFC boom-bust. This is not a good sign and shows that something is wrong.

The following chart shows the M3 money supply.

The chart shows the money supply has steadily risen with the expanding economy. A bullish chart. As soon as one sees an expanding money supply, one thinks, what about inflation? Especially when one sees GDP in decline.

The chart below shows inflation. Inflation has been moving in a range of 0 to 5 percent since 2009. More recently it has dipped as low as 0.5 percent in 2016 and is now at over 5%. This shows the impact of a falling GDP and the same amount of money in circulation. A classic case of too many Ringits chasing fewer products and services.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions, and for that, you need people and lots of them. The chart below shows population.

The chart indicates that the population has been steadily expanding in a healthy shallow curve upwards. This means more people to make, buy and sell things too. Over 30 million industrious hard-working Malaysians.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and makes sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons.

The chart reveals a steady growth in the number of employed persons making things and with pay packets to spend. Of the 30+ million people in Malaysia, just over 14 million of them are working.

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons and shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the unemployment rate is steady at a relatively low 3 to 4 percent and has moved in this range since 2000.

Employment can also be expressed as plant, equipment, and land as the chart below shows.

The chart indicates that capacity utilization is falling. One would expect this to fall as GDP declines. Once machines have been idled, maintenance completed, and other odds jobs done, firms will look at sacking labor as GDP falls.

Households have some debt though, as the table below shows.

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) 125.2% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO GDP 87% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO INCOME 182%

Private debt has grave implications for aggregate demand if there is too much of it. The problem is that as some stage - generally considered to be 150% of one's income - the debt servicing costs become a drag on general consumption. A phenomenon that Economist Professor Michael Hudson has coined "debt deflation." A situation where debt service payments reduce income purchasing power for real goods and services and the real economy declines. This may explain the rollover in GDP.

High levels of debt make an economy extremely fragile to recessions. People lose their jobs, cannot service their loans, non-performing loans lead to mass asset sales and a sudden fall in asset values as banks foreclose on non-performing loans. The delicate balance of loans to assets is upset and resets, and a generation of borrowers ruined and years of recession heralded in. If aggregate demand can be maintained during this time such a calamity can be avoided. Will such long-term economic planning be implemented in this land or any other? Of course not!

The price of accommodation is falling as the chart below shows. The housing index numbers are low, and this means that small movements are large in absolute terms. In the 2007-2009 GFC boom-bust house prices more than halved. House prices bottomed in 2009 and then rose 24 fold into 2014. Since 2014 house prices have again fallen by half. A very volatile phase indeed and explains the high level of private debt given that the largest portion of loans to the private sector are for mortgages.

Home ownership rates are not measured in Malaysia. However, there are a lot of internet articles about the high cost of housing there.

Normally a high debt country has high house prices, and high home ownership levels as most people have a large mortgage and large mortgage payments to make on their relatively expensive accommodation. High mortgage and rent prices for accommodation are a big drag on aggregate demand.

The bottom line is the private sector is growing but appears to be decelerating and going into decline, and it has a high level of private debt. I would not be surprised if the following chain of events took place over the next ten years:

Workforce participation rises from the present relatively low levels as both adult members of the household are encouraged into the workforce in the guise of emancipation. Double income households will be able to both earn more and borrow more thus pushing up debt levels further. A home ownership scheme will be introduced to induce people to indebt themselves further. House and other asset prices will rise from their current level into the housing boom-bust of 2026-7.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows current account is positive but trending downwards since a peak in 2009. If the current trend persists, the current account balance will turn negative in the next two years.

Important for external sector results is the currency exchange rate, shown in the figure below.

The chart shows that the currency has been trading in a range of 3 to 4.5 since 1998 after a big adjustment in 1998. The recent move from 3.5 to 4.5 is a 22% change and help explain the corresponding chart movement in the Malaysia ETF.

A steady exchange rate is important for overseas investors as one does not want to suffer losses through a sudden exchange rate rise or fall. An investor might not get this feature when investing in Malaysia and needs to be mentally prepared for this factor.

Currencies tend to gain strength when their asset backing improves. Rising GDP and employment levels normally give the currency strength. Malaysia looks to be steady and has traded at the same rate for almost 20 years. The currency has weakened to the top of its 20-year trading range since 2016 in line with a decline in GDP. The currency depreciation may help the current account trend to reverse and move back to a larger surplus.

As an exporting land, Malaysia has an incentive for a lower exchange rate to make its goods cheaper for international buyers. A government does this by suppressing domestic demand for imports via taxation and encouraging high private debt levels. The debt information above and the taxation information presented below show that this is indeed the case.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows the government adding to the private sector. In the past one can see that the government has drained up to 2 percent of GDP from the private sector over many years between 1994 and 1998. Since 1998 the government has been a net injector of funds into the private sector, however, this helpful injection of funds has been in decline since peaking in 2009. Considering that GDP is now in decline the government add is also less in absolute terms even if it remains the same as a percentage of GDP.

The table below shows taxes. Taxes drain money out of the private sector and destroy financial assets.



The tax rates compared with the rest of the world are moderate. When one adds the impact of the taxes and social security rates together, aggregate demand is reduced by 58 percent.

The Malaysia has further complicated business with a value added tax that is notoriously hard to administer and favors larger firms with more bureaucratic administrative muscle over smaller ones.

As a net exporter (unstated) economic policy is to promote international competitiveness with low taxes for export companies and high labor taxes to suppress internal demand for imports. This policy mode tends to stop the currency exchange rate rising but also stops the standard of living and well-being rising as well. Such a policy setting benefits business owners at the expense of the rest of the population.

Malaysia is a currency sovereign and does not need to tax or borrow money from the private sector to fund itself as it is the source of the money. Draining the private sector with taxes, or borrowing from it is akin to putting seawater back into the sea. Public taxation policy uses an obsolete gold standard mentality. The gold standard has not applied internationally since 1971, and yet its legacy remains.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards.

Applying the Numbers

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. Note that GDP is declining, so the flows also decline in absolute terms even if static as a percentage.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 6.9% 1.3% 3.2% 11.4%

At present, this is one of the best scorecards on the planet regarding overall flows. One can see though that the private sector does the heavy lifting with some help from the government and external sector. All three flows are adding to the private sector to make a total of over 11% positive money inflows.

Private credit creation is strong in a private sector that already has high debt levels. One would posit that the private sector must be reaching a level where banks may run out of creditworthy borrowers, at which point aggregate demand collapses. To be sustainable the level of private debt creation needs to be matched by inflows from the other sectors, and they are not. In fact, the other two income flows, government spending and the external sector, are declining.

The government needs to help the private sector deleverage to maintain domestic aggregate demand, best done by eliminating those high taxes that have been draining away the capacity to repay private debt. Business owners must realize that it is a zero sum game and that taking too large a share of profits at the expense of workers results in a collapse in aggregate demand and sales. Business owners too must help wage earners lower their debts by paying them a larger share of the profit take.

The combined flows into the private sector are over 11% and one of the highest rates of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present representing a strong argument for making an investment into the private sector and thus the stock market located in it.

Given the high private debt levels, trend for declining overall fiscal flows and declining GDP any exposure to Malaysia needs to be only short to medium term as a recession and stock market decline are only one to two years away by the look of it. With so much private debt any decline will be sudden and deep.

Investment access to Malaysia when one is not there can be made via the following ETF.

(EWM) iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

The next country on the list is Thailand with 11.3% of GDP annual fiscal flow growth.

