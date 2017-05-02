Morgan Stanley: The Plain Truth

When I initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) I discussed that traditional banking was providing a win for the company, but this was more of an investment bank. I however echo my sentiment that traditional banking is providing a win for all major banks. The plain truth is that those banks that are more heavily focused in this aspect were outperforming in most cases and that remains true today. When disasters in trading hit, it can crush investment bank earnings. However, in 2016 the bank began to turn around and since then the stock has taken off, along with the sector. This earnings seasons there has been some winners and losers already, even in the major financials, but is Morgan Stanley keeping pace?

Well the bank reported net revenues of $9.7 billion for its just reported quarter. This is a strong 24.5% increase over last year's quarter, which also demonstrates the strong turnaround compared to when I initiated coverage. The truth is that while an increase was expected, the year-over-year move is not terribly surprising given currency issues, client activity in trading/investing as well as improving market conditions as we entered 2017. Let me also point out that this was a solid beat of $410 million versus estimates. As far as earnings are concerned, net income was $1.9 billion, or $1.00 per share, compared with net income of $1.1 billion, or $0.55 per share last year. This is of course an 81% increase. That is huge. It is also important to note that the bank delivered a beat of $0.12 against consensus estimates. This is incredibly strong.

But what went into these figures? Well trading activity is one of the major drivers of results. Its "Institutional Securities" segment reported revenues of $5.15 billion compared with $3.7 billion last year. Pre-tax income from continuing operations of was $1.7 billion compared with $908 million last year. This turnaround was incredibly strong. One of the few weak points here was that advisory revenues, which struggled in some of my prior coverage of company quarters, was down to $596 million from $591 million on lower merger activity. Equity sales and trading net revenues of $2.0 billion were flat from last year, while fixed income and commodities sales once again skyrocketed to $1.7 billion from $873 million a year ago. This was clear outperformance.

The "Investment Management" segment also showed improvement. It reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of $103 million compared with a pre-tax gain of $44 million last year. Revenues were up substantially. Net revenues came in at $609 million versus $477 million last year. How about the "Wealth Management" side of things? This is generally more predictable as this is where some of the traditional banking resides. Well, here the company continues to do well, and it saw moderate year-over-year improvement.

This segment saw income from continuing operations of $994 million compared with $727 million last year. This is a nice move, considering prior quarters in 2016 were somewhat weak here. Revenues jumped to $4.1 billion compared with $3.7 billion a year ago. Net interest income saw a bounce thanks to growing deposits and loans. You see, once again traditional banking with slow and steady growth is the way to go. It grew to $984 million from $779 million a year ago on higher deposit and loan balances. Total client assets were $2.2 trillion and client assets in fee based accounts were $927 billion at quarter end. Overall, I was pleased with performance here.

There is no question that the company has turned it around. That is the plain truth. Investment banking is very unpredictable, but when the market is moving this segment does well. Of course, the traditional banking component continues to be a slow and steady performer, and as you know with major financials I prefer stability. Looking ahead to 2017, the bank is repurchasing shares at a strong pace, with 117 million shares repurchased in 2016 alone. The company still pays a dividend, currently $0.20 quarterly, or 1.8% annually. Given the recent run up in share prices, I maintain a hold, but have a positive outlook.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.