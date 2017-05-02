Exxon Mobil: A Great Buy

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is still in the bargain bin. The energy company reported surging 1st quarter earnings on the back of recovering upstream profits in April. Exxon Mobil is an investment to consider for a dividend growth portfolio because the company has grown its dividend at a good clip during the last downturn and has strong Free Cash Flow. Exxon Mobil's dividend is where the real value is.

Energy companies have not exactly been at the top of investors' shopping lists lately. Exxon Mobil's shares, for example, have slumped ~9 percent in the first four months of the year as investors saw very little value in energy companies. However, this disinterest in large, cash flow-strong energy companies opens up an interesting buying window.

Exxon Mobil is one the largest energy companies in the world with very resilient Free Cash Flow thanks to its gigantic size and an improving profit picture which makes the company's dividend very safe. Exxon Mobil has further increased its dividend throughout the downturn in the energy markets in the last several years, making the dividend of high quality, too.

Normalization Of Exxon Mobil's Profit Picture

Exxon Mobil's 1st quarter earnings saw a strong surge in upstream profits thanks to much higher price realizations in a year-over-year comparison. The company's quarterly profit more than doubled from $1.81 billion in the 1st quarter 2016 to $4.01 billion in the 1st quarter 2017. Again, the profit surge is almost entirely attributable to Exxon Mobil's upstream business.

Source: Exxon Mobil

It's All About Dividend Growth

One of the reasons I recommend buying Exxon Mobil is because it has grown its dividend payout during the last energy down market which few companies were able to do. And since Exxon Mobil's upstream business is now starting to throw off much higher profits on the back of recovering price realizations, the odds are tilted in favor of continued dividend growth.

As a matter of fact, Exxon Mobil announced just a week ago that it was raising its cash dividend payout from $0.75/share to $0.77/share, reflecting an increase of ~2.7 percent. Exxon Mobil raised its dividend rate from $0.63/share in the 2nd quarter 2013 to $0.77/share in the 2nd quarter 2017, marking a total increase of ~22 percent in just four years. Consistent dividend growth during bad times is the distinguishing feature of a high quality dividend stock.

Your Takeaway

Exxon Mobil is highly underrated as an income vehicle. The company has raised its dividend payout by a whopping 22 percent in the last four years while other energy companies have slashed their dividends, or gone out of business altogether. The April increase in the company's dividend is the continuation of a trend that has played out for a long time: Exxon Mobil can raise its payout in good times and bad, making it a perfect income vehicle for income investors that value reliable dividend income and slow/consistent income growth more than anything else. An investment in Exxon Mobil after the latest dividend raise yields 3.75 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.